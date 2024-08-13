Highlights Opening weekend results don't determine the whole season's outcome in the Premier League.

The opening weekend of the Premier League is one of the most exciting weekends for football fans up and down the country. It kickstarts the new campaign on a fresh slate — and supporters always go in with far too much confidence, which often leads to a meteoric crash and disappointment.

Clubs always want to start the season with a win, setting the tone and showing they are there to truly compete. No one wants to begin with a misstep, especially when confidence plays such a major role in the season. However, matches on the opening weekend of the campaign do not decide the whole season, especially in one of the hardest competitions in the world.

Countless teams have lost their first match before going on to have a successful season, whilst others have done the opposite — claiming victory before being relegated. Due to this, ahead of the 2024/25 season as Manchester United host Fulham on Friday night, here's a closer look at some of the most misleading opening-day results in Premier League history.

9 Most Misleading Opening Day Results Rank Match Season 1. Sheffield United 2-1 Manchester United 1992/93 2. Arsenal 0-3 Coventry 1993/94 3. Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United 1995/96 4. Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City 2021/22 5. Manchester United 0-0 Reading 2007/08 6. Brentford 2-0 Arsenal 2021/22 7. Wigan 0-4 Blackpool 2010/11 8. Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea 2019/20 9. Queens Park Rangers 0-4 Bolton 2011/12

9 Queens Park Rangers 0-4 Bolton

2011/12

Going into the 2011/12 campaign, Bolton and Queens Park Rangers were both heavily tipped to be in a major relegation battle, so naturally, when they were drawn against one another on the opening weekend, everyone expected a nervy and cagey affair.

With football being so unpredictable, the complete opposite happened, as Bolton walked away with a stunning 4-0 victory at Loftus Road. Gary Cahill kickstarted the win at the end of the first half — and the onslaught commenced in the second half. QPR fans were obviously concerned about the defeat and manager Neil Warnock admitted that his side "capitulated". Warnock was no longer at the helm by the end of the campaign to see the Hoops scrape salvation while Bolton went down in 18th.

Match Details QPR goalscorers N/A Bolton goalscorers Gary Cahill (45'+2), OG Danny Gabbidon (67'), Ivan Klasnic (70'), Fabrice Muamba (79') Stadium Loftus Road

8 Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea

2019/20

Chelsea had a new manager for the 2019/20 season. It was not any ordinary coach either; it was Frank Lampard — one of the greatest players in the club's history. After excelling at Derby County, there was hope in the air, but it seemed to come crashing down on the opening weekend when they lost 4-0 to Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford bagged a brace, while Dan James also scored on his debut to seal a stunning victory. Chelsea eventually bounced back, finding an impressive run of form under Lampard to ultimately finish on the same number of points as the Red Devils, which few had expected.

Match Details Manchester United goalscorers Marcus Rashford (18', 67'), Anthony Martial (65'), Dan James (81') Chelsea goalscorers N/A Stadium Old Trafford

7 Wigan 0-4 Blackpool

2010/11

A season before Bolton's emphatic victory at QPR, the same story occurred between Wigan and Blackpool. After securing a dramatic promotion to the promised land, Blackpool wanted to play football with flair and vigour in their debut season. On the opening weekend, they did exactly that, thrashing Wigan 4-0 away from home.

Maybe they thought it would be a comfortable campaign in the top flight, but that was far from the case. They were relegated on the last day of the season, while Wigan, who quickly recovered from their 4-0 defeat, stayed up. It's been a nightmare for the Seasiders since, who now find themselves in League One.

Match Details Wigan goalscorers N/A Blackpool goalscorers Gary Taylor-Fletcher (16'), Marlon Harewood (38', 43'), Alex Baptiste (75') Stadium DW Stadium

6 Brentford 2-0 Arsenal

2021/22

The first Friday of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign was one of the most memorable nights in Brentford's history. Lockdown was over, the crowds were back, and the Bees were making their Premier League debut. They lived up to the occasion. Goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard sealed a stunning 2-0 victory at a bouncing Gtech Community Stadium, whilst Arsenal's misery continued.

On the back of consecutive eighth-placed league finishes, the pressure was already on Mikel Arteta — and most thought he would eventually be sacked. However, the Gunners eventually recovered to finish fifth and narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification. They are now one of the best teams in the world.

Match Details Brentford goalscorers Sergi Canos (22'), Christian Norgaard (73') Arsenal goalscorers N/A Stadium Gtech Community Stadium

5 Manchester United 0-0 Reading

2007/08

Going to Old Trafford whilst Sir Alex Ferguson, one of the best managers of all time, was in charge was never an easy task. Reading defied the odds at the start of the 2007/08 season, defending for their lives to claim an unexpected point at the Theatre of Dreams.

Naturally, this result sparked grave concern about the Red Devils and an abundance of optimism about Reading. By the end of the season, the two sides showed why the opening weekend means very little. Ferguson's side won the title and the club's third Champions League crown, while their opening-day opponents were relegated.

Match Details Stadium Old Trafford Final Manchester United position 1st Final Reading position 18th

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reading's goalless draw against Manchester United in August 2007 is the only clean sheet the club have ever recorded in this fixture at Old Trafford.

4 Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City

2021/22

Just two days after Brentford's unexpected victory against Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur stunned Manchester City at home. With new manager Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm, expectations were low, but Spurs were unbelievable from start to finish, showing a level of aggression, determination and belief that they had desperately lacked in the previous seasons.

Son Heung-min scored the only goal of the game, whilst academy graduate Japhet Tanganga kept some of the best attackers in the world in his pocket. "Maybe Spurs were going to rise again," some thought; they could not have been more wrong. Despite winning their opening three matches, the team's form dramatically dipped and Nuno was sacked within three months. Manchester City, by contrast, went on to win the title.

Match Details Tottenham goalscorers Son Heung-min (55') Man City goalscorers N/A Stadium Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

3 Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United

1995/96

Aston Villa, just like they were in the 2024/25 season, were full of belief in 1995. With Brian Little as manager, they were confident they could finish in the European places — and when they beat Manchester United 3-1 on the opening weekend, maybe they could even challenge for the title.

Dwight Yorke, who eventually joined the Red Devils and became one of their greatest players ever, made it 3-0, whilst the visitors struggled following the shock sales of the experienced trio, Paul Ince, Mark Hughes and Andrei Kanchelskis. Post-match, Match of the Day pundit and former Liverpool icon Alan Hansen famously declared: "You can't win anything with kids." United went on to win the league and cup double with the second-youngest squad in England's top-flight, so clearly you can.

Match Details Aston Villa goalscorers Ian Taylor (14'), Mark Draper (27'), Dwight Yorke (37') Manchester United goalscorers David Beckham (84') Stadium Villa Park

2 Arsenal 0-3 Coventry

1993/94

Compared to their legendary team under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal's side for the 1993/94 season was not expected to challenge for the major honours. When they lost 3-0 on the opening day of the season to Coventry City, that thought process only became more common.

An ageing Micky Quinn scored a hat-trick at Highbury to rub salt into their wounds, but once again, it showed that an opening-day defeat is not the end of the world. The Gunners went on to finish fourth and won the European Cup Winners' Cup - the club's most recent continental honour - while the Midlands-based side only came 11th.

Match Details Arsenal goalscorers N/A Coventry goalscorers Mick Quinn (34', 62', 65') Stadium Highbury

1 Sheffield United 2-1 Manchester United

1992/93

Sheffield United's 2-1 victory against Manchester United on the opening weekend of the 1992/93 season has been ranked as the most misleading win at the start of the campaign in the competition's history. In the inaugural edition of the Premier League, the Red Devils were looking to win their first title in 26 years.

They got off to the worst possible start, slumping to a 2-1 away defeat in Sheffield, as Blades striker Brian Deane scored twice. It was naturally a poor start for them, but they quickly fought back, going on to win the title whilst the hosts that day only finished 14th.

Match Details Sheffield United goalscorers Brian Deane (5', 50') Manchester United goalscorers Mark Hughes (61') Stadium Bramall Lane

