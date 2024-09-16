Key Takeaways The Premier League has already witnessed a handful of shocking results.

Liverpool suffered a surprising 0-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest to end Arne Slot's unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Man United have been stunned twice by Brighton and rivals Liverpool.

The Premier League 2024/2025 campaign is well underway, with Manchester City shining at the top of the table, whilst title rivals Arsenal are not far behind after beating both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur away from home. It's set to be an enticing battle once again.

However, up and down the table, there have been shocking results taking place every weekend. The Premier League is one of the most unpredictable leagues in the world – and that has been highlighted this season, with some of the biggest clubs in the world being stunned by 'lesser' opposition.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the seven most shocking results in the Premier League so far. From Liverpool being stunned to the Reds humiliating their biggest rivals, it's a list which truly shows why the competition is held in such regard. Expect the unexpected.

Ranking Factors

Quality of each team - The bigger the gap, the higher they have been ranked.

The bigger the gap, the higher they have been ranked. Form - Whether the team that claimed a shock win was out of form going into the match.

Whether the team that claimed a shock win was out of form going into the match. Home/Away - Matches are more unexpected if the smaller away side wins.

Most Shocking Premier League Results This Season Rank Match Date 1. Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest 14th September 2024 2. Everton 2-3 Bournemouth 31st August 2024 3. Brighton 2-1 Man Utd 24th August 2024 4. Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham 24th August 2024 5. Everton 0-3 Brighton 17th August 2024 6. Wolves 2-6 Chelsea 25th August 2024 7. Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool 1st September 2024

7 Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool

1st September 2024

Close

Liverpool were favourites going into the derby against Manchester United, but the manner of the victory took everyone by surprise. Rivalries are often close-fought affairs, with the side at home typically securing at least a draw. However, Erik ten Hag's side collapsed into embarrassment.

Casemiro was at fault for the defeat, especially when the Brazilian's pass was latched upon by Ryan Gravenberch. He fed Mohamed Salah for the first of his two assists; the winger's cross finding Diaz at the far post. Seven minutes after his first, Diaz doubled the lead, with Casemiro being dispossessed once again as the Colombian looked assured in the box. 2-0 down at half-time, the former Real Madrid star was hooked, but Liverpool still dominated, with Salah wrapping up proceedings in the 56th minute.

Match Details Man United Goalscorers N/A Liverpool Goalscorers Diaz ('35, '42), Salah ('56) Stadium Old Trafford

6 Wolves 2-6 Chelsea

25th August 2024

In his first away league game as manager, Enzo Maresca was always hoping for a positive result. However, he probably did not expect to win by four goals as the Blues produced a scintillating display to earn a 6-2 victory. Noni Madueke scored a hat-trick during a non-stop match.

Chelsea took the lead after 98 seconds when Cole Palmer's in-swinging corner was inadvertently flicked on by Matheus Cunha and an unmarked Nicolas Jackson nodded in at the back post. From there, the goals flowed, with Wolves equalising late on in the first half to make it 2-2. Uncharacteristically though, they collapsed in the second half, as Madueke and Felix caused chaos in the final third.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Noni Madueke scored his first senior hat-trick with all three goals assisted by Cole Palmer. It was just the fifth time a player has assisted a teammate three or more times in the same Premier League game.

Match Details Wolves Goalscorers Cunha ('27), Strand Larsen ('45+6) Chelsea Goalscorers Jackson ('2), Palmer ('45), Madueke ('49, '58, '63), Felix ('80) Stadium Molineux

5 Everton 0-3 Brighton

17th August 2024

Everton are one of the most historical clubs in England. Always featuring in the Premier League, their 2024/2025 campaign got off to the worst possible start, as they were humiliated 3-0 at home by Brighton. 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler was taking charge of his first match as the Seagulls' manager, but you would not have been able to tell that by their performance.

The visitors took the lead courtesy of Kaoru Mitoma's finish at the back post following fine work from debutant Yankuba Minteh. At the start of the second half, Everton had a penalty overturned despite Lewis Dunk appearing to catch Dominic Calvert-Lewin. It seemed to send them into chaos, with Idrissa Gueye giving away the ball in the middle of the park moments later, allowing Danny Welbeck to score comfortably. After Ashley Young was sent off to send Everton's afternoon from bad to worse, Simon Adingra slid home late on to round up proceedings. Stunningly unexpected.

Match Details Everton Goalscorers N/A Brighton Goalscorers Mitoma ('25), Welbeck ('56), Adingra ('87) Stadium Goodison Park

4 Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham

24th August 2024

Going into the new Premier League campaign, Crystal Palace were billed as the dark horse. Despite losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, they kept hold of Eberechi Eze and seemed to have a well-rounded squad. Coupled with Oliver Glasner on the sidelines, optimism was high in South London.

However, that confidence quickly faded at the start of the campaign as they lost their first two matches of the season. Their second defeat, at home to West Ham, highlighted the Hammers' under-appreciated talents. In the 67th minute, Thomas Soucek converted a loose ball inside the Palace area to take the lead, whilst - five minutes later - Jarrod Bowen scored his first-ever goal against the Eagles by firing a left-footed effort inside the near post. Chaos in the away end as Crystal Palace sunk without a trace.

Match Details Crystal Palace Goalscorers N/A West Ham Goalscorers Soucek ('67), Bowen ('72) Stadium Selhurst Park

3 Brighton 2-1 Man Utd

24th August 2024

Featuring for a second time on this list, Brighton stunned the Red Devils during their first home match of the season, with Joao Pedro scoring a stoppage-time winner during a non-stop match on the south coast. Sending them briefly to the top, it continued to highlight Man United's weaknesses across the pitch.

Danny Welbeck gave the hosts the lead in the first half with his fifth goal against his former club, but - when Amad Diallo equalised in the 60th minute - it seemed like Man United had control of the match. However, the Red Devils never capitalised, blowing their best chance to take the lead.

Alejandro Garnacho turned home Bruno Fernandes' low cross 18 minutes from time, but his effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR check as the ball struck fellow substitute Joshua Zirkzee just before it crossed the line. Ending with Pedro scoring a dramatic winner, the Red Devils were sent home frustrated.

Match Details Brighton Goalscorers Welbeck ('32), Pedro (90+5) Man United Goalscorers Diallo ('60) Stadium AMEX Stadium

2 Everton 2-3 Bournemouth

31st August 2024

If you want entertainment, watch Everton. Whether it's the good, the bad or the ugly, the Toffees will always provide some form of entertainment – and that came to fruition at the end of August. Everything was going smoothly for the hosts when Michael Keane and Calvert-Lewin gave them a 2-0 lead against Bournemouth.

They had a two-goal margin up until the 87th minute, but in typical Everton fashion, they blew it away. Antoine Semenyo halved the deficit by tapping in from Dango Ouattara's cross, whilst Lewis Cook equalised in the dying seconds by latching onto Luis Sinisterra's cross. Everyone thought the match was over, but suddenly, Sinisterra turned from provider to scorer, heading home with virtually the final touch of the match to snatch all three points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton became the first club in Premier League history to lose a game after having a two-goal advantage in the 87th minute.

Match Details Everton Goalscorers Keane ('50), Calvert-Lewin ('57) Bournemouth Goalscorers Semenyo ('87), Cook ('90+2), Sinisterra ('90+6) Stadium Goodison Park

1 Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest

14th September 2024

Finally, Liverpool's surprising 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest has ranked as the most shocking result in the Premier League so far. Going into the match, the Reds were in cruise control. They won their first three matches without conceding a goal, and it seemed all but guaranteed that they would beat Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Liverpool dominated possession and always had the most promising chances, but they were continually left frustrated. Eventually, that frustration turned into anger, as Callum Hudson-Odoi cut in from the left and curled an inch-perfect shot into the far bottom corner, which Alisson could not reach. They held on for the final 18 minutes to claim their first win at Anfield in any competition since 1969. Arne Slot got his tactics wrong, with his unbeaten run coming to an end as a result.