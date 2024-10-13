Key Takeaways Injuries can be title-defining in the Premier League, turning the favourites into outsides immediately.

Rodri's ACL injury could have major repercussions for Man City as they look to win a fifth title in a row.

William Saliba, Virgil van Dijk and Harry Kane have all missed major moments of the season during title races.

To win the Premier League, teams have to be at their consistent best from the first week in August to the final match in May. Only the best sides in the world can even dream about winning the competition – unless Leicester have anything to say – yet it's not always a smooth journey.

Injuries, one of the worst parts of football, can have a major impact on the title race. Losing a key player can be the difference between walking away in disappointment and lifting one of the most-prized trophies around. It's especially true if the team does not have a strong backup option.

After Rodri ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during their title six-pointer against Arsenal in September 2024, we have decided to rank the nine most title-defining injuries in Premier League history. Previous injuries all led to their sides missing out on the title – and Rodri will be hoping that's not the case in May 2025.

9 Rodri

Manchester City – 2024/25

When you look at Manchester City, you see a squad full of superstars. Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world and Phil Foden, the PFA Player of the Year, can change the momentum of matches in a heartbeat. However, Rodri is – and always has been – the glue.

A contender to win the Ballon d'Or, he was ruled out for the rest of the 2024/25 season after colliding with Thomas Partey during their match against Arsenal. In the following matches, Pep Guardiola's side have not looked as controlled in the middle of the park. It is expected that they will reinforce that area during the January transfer window, but will that be enough to pip Arsenal to the title again?

8 Harry Kane

Tottenham – 2016/17

Tottenham Hotspur came closest to Premier League glory in 2017, finishing with a club-high of 86 points, seven behind champions Chelsea and future manager Antonio Conte. They went the whole season unbeaten at home, yet it was still not enough – and that was partially due to losing Harry Kane to injury.

In September 2016, Kane sustained an ankle injury against Sunderland – and he ended up sitting out 10 Tottenham games. Mauricio Pochettino's side were third, four points off first, when the now-Bayern Munich star got injured; they dropped to fifth by the time the England captain was out. During that spell, they only scored six goals in six league matches, so it might have been the difference between failure and glory.

7 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool – 2020/21

Whenever anyone talks about title-defining injuries, Virgil van Dijk's ACL injury at the start of the 2020/21 campaign always springs to mind. They entered the campaign as Premier League champions after ending a 30-year wait for a top-flight title the previous season. Looking to go back-to-back, they picked up nine points from their first four matches, but it quickly went south.

During the Merseyside derby, Jordan Pickford’s knee-high challenge on Van Dijk saw the Dutch defender sustain an ACL injury, leaving Liverpool without their reliable pillar. They initially coped without him, sitting on top on Christmas Day, but they eventually fell apart. They had a run of six straight home losses in all competitions, finishing the season in third. Jurgen Klopp's side had countless injury struggles that campaign, though, which is why van Dijk does not rank higher.

6 Patrick Vieira

Arsenal – 2002/03

A year before they went unbeaten, Arsenal suffered title race heartbreak. They drew 2-2 with Manchester United with five games remaining, which was already a blow with two dropped points in a 'six-pointer', but they also lost Patrick Vieira to a season-ending knee injury.

Without one of the greatest midfielders of all time, the Gunners surrendered a two-goal lead to draw at Bolton and then surprisingly lost 3-2 at home to Leeds. They might have won their final two matches 6-1 and 4-0, but it was too late by that point. They finished five points behind champions Man United, with their dropped points against two 'lesser' sides proving crucial.

5 Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United – 2011/12

The 2011/12 Premier League title race is remembered for one iconic moment involving Man City, Sergio Aguero and Queens Park Rangers. As one of the greatest Premier League strikers of all time sealed the title in the final minute, Man United were left heartbroken – and the story could have been different if Nemanja Vidic was fit all campaign.

Vidic played just six Premier League matches after he ruptured a cruciate knee ligament during their Champions League match against Basel. The legendary Serbian was absent for both defeats to City, including the 6-1 at Old Trafford, and missed the entirety of the run-in. Jonny Evans stepped in to fill the void, but he was still nowhere near Vidic's level.

4 Fernando Torres

Liverpool – 2008/09

Before Liverpool finally lifted the Premier League in 2020, they had become known for their near-misses. "So close, yet so far" became a phrase which perfectly epitomised the Reds on Merseyside. During the 2008/09 campaign, their hopes were pinned entirely on Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard. In the previous campaign, the duo had combined for 54 goals and 23 assists.

They were one of the best duos in Premier League history, but Torres' injury struggles during the 2008/09 season meant they failed to win the title. The Spaniard started just 24 league games, scoring 14 goals, as Liverpool finished with 86 points, just four off champions Man United. It's one of the greatest travesties in the club's history that they failed to lift the famous trophy with Gerrard and Torres both at the club.

3 William Saliba

Arsenal – 2022/23

Arsenal improved by leaps and bounds during the 2022/23 season, going from top four contenders to Premier League hopefuls. Midway through the campaign, their fans started to believe that they would win the title for the first time since 2004, but one injury in March changed everything. William Saliba sustained a back injury against Sporting Lisbon, which meant he was ruled out for the final 11 games of the run-in.

During this spell, the Gunners struggled defensively in his absence, keeping just two clean sheets and blowing an eight-point lead at the top. His partnership with Gabriel is what acted as the foundation – and his replacement, Rob Holding, was nowhere near the level needed. A disastrous 4-1 defeat at Man City near the end of the season meant the title was staying with Guardiola once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal spent 248 days at the top of the table during the 2022/23 campaign – the most without finishing first in English top-flight history.

2 Eduardo

Arsenal – 2007/08

Eduardo's frightening injury is seen as one of the worst in football history. Martin Taylor’s infamous challenge saw the striker suffer a horrific broken leg, leaving his Arsenal teammates visibly distressed on the pitch. However, what is frequently forgotten is that it changed the course of the title race.

The Gunners, who always seem to get title-defining injuries, were riding a wave of momentum ahead of a February trip to face Birmingham City. They lost just one of their opening 26 Premier League matches, but it all went south without the Croatian, even if he was never the 'main man'. A late Birmingham equaliser saw Arsenal drop points in the game, before drawing their next three games and losing to Chelsea to implode in the title race. They finished four points behind the champions, Man United, in third.

1 Roy Keane

Manchester United – 1997/98

Finally, Roy Keane's agonising injury during the 1997/98 campaign has been the most title-defining one in Premier League history. The Red Devils went into the season as defending champions, but Arsenal were improving – and quickly. The Gunners went on to win the title by one point ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson's side, with Keane's ACL injury in September 1997 proving crucial.

Injured by Erling Haaland's dad, Alfie, at Elland Road, the legendary Irishman missed the rest of the campaign. They initially coped well, but Arsene Wenger's side clawed back a 12-point deficit – with three games in hand – to win the title. The north Londoners even beat Man United 1-0 at Old Trafford, which may not have happened if Keane's presence was on the pitch.