We have a great selection of opening day and weekend fixtures with Man City looking to defend their title with a tricky opening encounter away at Burnley on Friday. The match can be watched live on Sky Sports. Pick of the Saturday action includes Arsenal at home to Nottingham Forest and Newcastle v Aston Villa is the Sky Sports match. Chelsea v Liverpool is arguably the match of the weekend on Sunday with Man Utd vs Wolves rounding things off on Monday.

Friday 11th August

Time Fixture League/Competition TV/Stream 20:00 Burnley v Man City Premier League Sky Sports

Saturday 12th August

Time Fixture League/Competition TV/Stream 12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest Premier League TNT Sports 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v West Ham Premier League 15:00 Brighton v Luton Town Premier League 15:00 Everton v Fulham Premier League 15:00 Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace Premier League 17:30 Newcastle v Aston Villa Premier League Sky Sports

Sunday 13th August

Time Fixture League/Competition TV/Stream 14:00 Brentford v Spurs Premier League Sky Sports 16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool Premier League Sky Sports

Monday 14th August

Time Fixture League/Competition TV/Stream 20:00 Man Utd v Wolves Premier League Sky Sports

