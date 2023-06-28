We have a great selection of opening day and weekend fixtures with Man City looking to defend their title with a tricky opening encounter away at Burnley on Friday. The match can be watched live on Sky Sports. Pick of the Saturday action includes Arsenal at home to Nottingham Forest and Newcastle v Aston Villa is the Sky Sports match. Chelsea v Liverpool is arguably the match of the weekend on Sunday with Man Utd vs Wolves rounding things off on Monday.

Friday 11th August

Time

Fixture

League/Competition

TV/Stream

20:00

Burnley v Man City

Premier League

Sky Sports

Saturday 12th August

Time

Fixture

League/Competition

TV/Stream

12:30

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Premier League

TNT Sports

15:00

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Premier League

15:00

Brighton v Luton Town

Premier League

15:00

Everton v Fulham

Premier League

15:00

Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace

Premier League

17:30

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Premier League

Sky Sports

Sunday 13th August

Time

Fixture

League/Competition

TV/Stream

14:00

Brentford v Spurs

Premier League

Sky Sports

16:30

Chelsea v Liverpool

Premier League

Sky Sports

Monday 14th August

Time

Fixture

League/Competition

TV/Stream

20:00

Man Utd v Wolves

Premier League

Sky Sports

Live Football on TV and streaming service: Our complete listing