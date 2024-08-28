Key Takeaways Manchester United lead the all-time Premier League opening day league table with 21 wins, 6 draws, and 5 losses.

Crystal Palace have the worst record with only 3 wins in 14 opening day matches, averaging just 1 point per game.

United also have the best goal difference of +38 and average the highest points per game at 2.16.

The wait is almost over. After an 89-day absence, the Premier League will be back in action this Friday when the 126th edition of the English championship kicks off. From the race for the title to the fight to stay in the top flight, not to mention the upcoming duels for places in the various European cups, the 2024/2025 season promises to be another exciting one.

However, after a busy summer marked by the Euros, the Olympic Games and various trips to the four corners of the globe, questions about the physical and mental state of the players are afoot. These queries will be answered on the opening weekend of the 33rd Premier League campaign. But which team has the best record on the first match weekend of the season? Find out below.

Premier League All-Time Opening Day League Table

Premier League All-Time Opening Day League Table Rank Club Games played Wins Draws Losses Goal difference Points Points per game 1. Manchester United 32 21 6 5 +38 69 2.16 2. Chelsea 32 20 8 4 +37 68 2.13 3. Liverpool 32 17 10 5 +29 61 1.91 4. Arsenal 32 16 10 6 +27 58 1.81 5. Tottenham Hotspur 32 13 11 8 +8 50 1.56 6. Everton 32 10 12 10 -6 42 1.31 7. Aston Villa 32 9 10 13 -6 37 1.16 8. Newcastle United 28 11 5 12 +2 38 1.36 9. West Ham United 27 7 9 11 -9 30 1.11 10. Manchester City 26 14 6 6 +22 48 1.85 11. Southampton 24 6 8 10 -11 26 1.08 12. Fulham 17 4 7 6 -2 18 1.12 13. Leicester City 16 5 5 6 +2 20 1.25 14. Crystal Palace 14 3 5 6 -6 14 1 15. Nottingham Forest 11 3 3 5 -7 12 1.09 16. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 4 2 3 +1 14 1.56 17. Brighton 7 2 2 3 0 8 1.14 18. Bournemouth 6 2 2 2 0 8 1.33 19. Ipswich Town 5 2 2 1 +1 8 1.6 20. Brentford 3 1 1 1 -1 4 1.33

Manchester United Have the Best Opening Day Record

Since 1992 and the Premier League's inaugural season, only seven teams (Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal) have never been relegated and, as a result, have played in the opening rounds of the league 32 times. Of these, Manchester United are the most successful in purely statistical terms. Winners of 21 of their opening games of the season, the Red Devils have suffered just five defeats and drawn six.

The Old Trafford outfit also boast the best goal difference over the period (+38), as well as the highest number of points taken per game (2.16). When Erik ten Hag's men open the season against Londoners Fulham on Friday, they have the opportunity to consolidate their dominance of the standings, which, although anecdotal, may serve the purposes of the most superstitious of fans. However, a negative result combined with a Chelsea victory over Manchester City could see them lose their position as honorary leaders, with the Blues currently not far behind the Manchester United club (2.13 points won per game).

Crystal Palace Have the Worst Record

At the bottom of the table, Crystal Palace have a far worse record than any of their rivals. In 14 games played on the opening day of the Premier League, the Eagles have won just three matches (Fulham, Southampton and Sheffield United) and lost six. This lack of success is reflected in their record of just one point per game won, which could also change if Eberechi Eze's team-mates win at Brentford on Sunday.

Premier League Opening Weekend Fixtures for the 2024/2025 Season

Manchester United v Fulham

Ipswich Town v Liverpool

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United v Southampton

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

West Ham United v Aston Villa

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Manchester City

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

All statistics correct as of 13th of August 2024