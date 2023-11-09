Highlights The clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal was full of controversial decisions made by the officials.

The Premier League's Independent Key Match Panel have now reviewed the incidents and published their findings.

The three incidents that the panel looked at were Anthony Gordon's controversial goal and the incidents where Kai Havertz and Bruno Guimaraes escaped red cards.

The Premier League’s official Independent Key Match Incidents panel have revealed whether the three ‘controversial’ decisions during Arsenal and Newcastle United's topflight clash, in which the latter won 1-0, were correct or not. For context, the panel consisted of five members. Three former players and/or coaches are involved, while a member from the Premier League and PGMOL make up the rest of the panel. It was initially introduced at the beginning of 2022/23 to ensure independent assessment of decision were given rather than placing reliance on the views of PGMOL or the clubs involved.

Much was made of referee Stuart Attwell’s performance on the night, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta fumed in his post-match interview, claiming that the only goal of the game, provided by Gordon, should not have counted.

In the lead-up to the Magpies’ match-winner, there were three separate incidents that Attwell and his team at Stockley Park were told to review. A VAR check for whether the ball – supposedly kept in by Joe Willock – was out of play was followed by checks on a Joelinton foul on Gabriel and whether Gordon, the goalscorer, was in an offside position. The goal stood, however, and Eddie Howe’s men came away with three points, while those of an Arsenal persuasion were left feeling bemused at the decision-making on show.

Now, according to ESPN, an independent review have since confirmed whether the decision to give the goal was correct, while also ironing out any conversations over two incidents that happened throughout the game, which were completely unrelated to Gordon’s 64th-minute goal.

Anthony Gordon’s goal - correct

Given Arteta’s post-match reaction, it’s fair to say that he felt hard done by as his side’s unbeaten streak came crashing down. An official Arsenal statement backing their manager followed – an approach that journalist Paul Brown deemed ‘childish’, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

ESPN’s report suggests that the committee voted 4-1 in favour of the goal being perfectly legal, while admitting that “although Joelinton does have his hands on Gabriel, there isn’t enough to award a foul as Gabriel had made an action to play the ball before any contact”.

Former Gunners striker Ian Wright – ranked the 14th best in the Premier League era - shared his frustrations on X (formerly Twitter) after the match as he claimed that Joelinton’s apparent push on Gabriel was not a ’50/50’ and that a red card should have been issued to the midfielder.

In addition to their view on Gordon's goal, they upheld the views of Attwell and his team by suggesting there wasn’t substantial proof to cancel the goal on the two factual offences. ESPN’s report suggests that the committee voted 4-1 in favour of the goal being legal, while admitting that “although Joelinton does have his hands on Gabriel, there isn’t enough to award a foul as Gabriel had made an action to play the ball before any contact”.

Kai Havertz survives red card – incorrect

In the 37th minute of the all-intense affair, Kai Havertz, who journalist Brown told GIVEMESPORT was ‘very lucky’ to evade receiving his marching orders, recklessly flew into a challenge on Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff. A large-scale fracas ensued between both sets of players, which led to Gordon also receiving a yellow card, the same caution Havertz was brandished for his ‘attempt’ to get the ball.

Upon review, the panel were unanimous in their voting that the struggling 24-year-old should have been sent off as it was “a very dangerous challenge and the type of tackle that needs to be eradicated”. Of course, if Arsenal had been reduced to ten men so early on in the domestic match-up, the complexity of the game would’ve been altered dramatically.

Bruno Guimaraes challenge not given red card – incorrect

On the stroke of half-time, Newcastle ace Bruno Guimarães was counting his lucky stars that his sly elbow to the head of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho was relatively unnoticed. A late – and by the looks of it, very blatant – elbow was completely missed by Attwell and VAR felt no reason to intervene the flow of the play and so the Brazilian managed to continue unscathed.

Guimarães' offence against the Italian was a split from the five panel members for the VAR to get involved – which would’ve likely resulted in him leaving the field of play - with three members believing the Brazilian deserved an early bath, while two of them believed there was not enough in the challenge for it to be deemed a red card.

The direction of the encounter, similarly to if Havertz was shown a red card, would have changed tenfold if Eddie Howe’s side had to play the second half with one less player – but, at that point, so would Arsenal.

Jamie Carragher’s reaction to the panel’s decision

Many pundits and fans alike have been very vocal about the ongoing VAR debate and whether the advancements in technology are inadvertently hindering football as a whole. And none other than defender-turned-pundit has given his two pennies’ worth on X. Replying to the original post, the former Liverpool stalwart, whose insane Champions League knowledge recently stunned both Micah Richards and Kate Abdo, claimed that both challenges were worthy of a yellow card, but neither were red card offences.

Carragher, who played 739 times in the fabled Liverpool strip, then went on to claim that the tendency for referees to dish out red cards in the modern game is ‘ruining’ football and that keeping all 22 players on the pitch should be at the forefront of every official’s mind when tasked with games.

“[Kai] Havertz’s challenge is stupid but there is little contact. [Bruno] Guimaraes again stupid, but it’s not an elbow.” he wrote. "The amount of [red] cards in the game is ruining the spectacle. We have to try as much as we can to be keeping 11v11 on the pitch."

In another post, Carragher claimed that referees are becoming a little card happy for his liking considering one is almost shown every game. Claiming that it 'ruins the game', the former defender claims that Havertz's situation was a result of him losing his head and that sending players off for such challenges is a dangerous precedent to set as 'those instances will never change'.