Penalties are often some of the biggest moments in games, as they can determine whether one side edges a feisty contest, or picks up a vital point in the last minute. The Premier League is always full of drama, and the introduction of VAR has only made spot-kicks all the more common in the English top flight of late.

With that amount of pressure on players' shoulders, it is no surprise that the question of who generally takes responsibility from 12 yards can be a big decision for a manager. Oftentimes there may be a standout option – a high-performing striker, perhaps – but on other occasions there may be less clarity over who is best suited for the job.

Here, we'll be running through every 2023/24 Premier League club's designated penalty taker, based on data taken from Transfermarkt, which details which (current) player has taken the most penalties for their club over the past 12 months. For some clubs it is not quite an exact science, with penalties being shared around relatively evenly, but one figurehead does usually present themselves, as will be seen throughout this list.

Arsenal - Bukayo Saka

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta's team have become renowned for the youthful energy within their squad, which has led to a strong sense of camaraderie among staff, players and fans alike. It is partly due to that unity that penalties appear to be shared around often, with the likes of Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Jesus occasionally stepping in. However, the predominant taker seems to be Bukayo Saka, who has stepped up for five since the start of last season.

Aston Villa - Douglas Luiz

With a success rate of two from two this season, Douglas Luiz's penalty precision has proven pivotal for Aston Villa already, as he contributed to a dramatic late turnaround against Crystal Palace. The Brazilian also found the back of the net from close range against Everton, as Unai Emery's side smashed the Toffees 4-0, with the 25-year-old a reliable choice for the task.

Bournemouth - Dominic Solanke

Bournemouth are yet to be awarded a penalty since their return to the Premier League last season, so there is relatively little evidence to go on as far as their penalty taker is concerned. However, as their top scorer in all competitions last term, Dominic Solanke would appear the most likely option should the Cherries find themselves in such a situation, so he's on this list.

Brentford - Bryan Mbeumo

If it weren't for Ivan Toney's ban for breaching FA gambling rules, the Englishman would undoubtedly have been the pick for the Bees, with the striker possessing a remarkable record of scoing every single spot-kick for the south-west London side. As it is though, his understudy has come in the form of Bryan Mbeumo, and he too has a 100% conversion rate so is a solid backup choice for the time being.

Brighton - João Pedro

Following Alexis Mac Allister's departure for Liverpool in the summer, a spot opened up for Brighton's new penalty taker, and it seems to have been filled with aplomb by 22-year-old striker João Pedro. The Brazilian scored against Luton from the spot, but has also proven adept at doing so in the UEFA Europa League too, converting three more on the continental stage so far this season.

Burnley - Jay Rodriguez

Another side who have yet to be awarded a penalty this season, Burnley have Jay Rodriguez to rely on if they do find themselves with a spot kick. Having been at the Clarets during his youth, the now 34-year-old has played for some time in English football, and over the course of his career has missed just two of the 24 penalties he has taken, making him an incredibly reliable man for the job.

Chelsea - Christopher Nkunku

It may seem a little strange to select Christopher Nkunku as the Blue's designated penalty taker given the fact the forward has yet to make a competitive appearance for Chelsea, after picking up an injury during pre-season. However, with so few other candidates standing out in Mauricio Pochettino's squad, Nkunku would fit the role well if he was fit, having only missed one in his career, though who takes them in his absence remains anyone's guess.

Crystal Palace - Eberechi Eze

For many of the last few years that Crystal Palace have spent in the Premier League, it was Luka Milivojevic that took responsibility from the spot, but after his game time diminished he left the club earlier this year. Wilfried Zaha was touted as a possible replacement, but he too has departed, lespot-kickrechi Eze the next best candidate, assuming a role he took on at his pthe revious club, Queens Park Rangers.

Everton - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Having been absent from the team at various points last year, Dominic Calvert-Lewin did not have as many chances as he might have liked to make an impact for Everton, with the striker taking just one penalty across the whole season (though it was an important one away at Leicester City in May). Despite this, he remains the most experienced spot kick taker at the clurecently departed remains fit, he will be considered first choice under the circumstances.

Fulham - Andreas Pereira

After Aleksandar Mitrovic's move to the Saudi Pro League, the Cottagers found themselves without the man who had been firing in goals for them since 2018, although his penalty record of late had been noticeably deteriorating. In his place has come Andreas Pereira, who joined from Man United last year and has shown himself to be a perfectly suitable replacement for the recently-departed Serbian.

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

One of the most obvious selections on this list, Mohamed Salah has been the penalty taker for Liverpool for some time now, scoring not just in the Premier League but in multiple competitions, including Europe. What is a little more surprising is that his record is not quite as good as may have been thought, with the Egyptian winger scoring 33 out of his 41 penalties in his professional career which, while impressive, is a little below the percentages of others.

Luton Town - Carlton Morris

One of the Premier League's newest clubs, the Hatters have already had a couple of opportunities from 12 yards, both of which have been converted by Carlton Morris, the striker who played a large part in getting Luton up to the top flight last season. With 20 goals in the Championship, Morris has shown himself to be an integral component of Rob Edwards' team and will look to continue his form this year.

Manchester City - Erling Haaland

There will be very few people unaware of Erling Haaland's lethal ability in front of goal, so it should be apparent that he is the option Man City go with for penalties, something which helped the Norwegian break the Premier League season-long record for goals scored. Seven of his 36 goals came from the spot, with his career record reflecting that dominance in the form of his nearly 90% success rate.

Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes

So well known is Bruno Fernandes for his ability from the spot that some occasionally try to poke fun at thetugal international for the sheer number of goals he scores via penalties. Nevertheless, his career record is extremely impressive, with the midfielder missing just five out of his 52 overall spot kicks for Manchester United, making him an excellent option for any team to have.

Newcastle United - Callum Wilson

Up next, it's Callum Wilson of Newcastle United, who has shown his aptitude for penalties at multiple different clubs, but primarily Bournemouth and of course his current team in the spot-kick too. The striker has not missed from the spot in over five years, scoring his last 12 in a row, putting him right up near the top of the best penalty-takers in the league.

Nottingham Forest - Morgan Gibbs-White

With squad turnover among the highest in the league, having anyone in a settled role at Nottingham Forest might seem difficult for Steve Cooper to manage, but it seems his penalty taker may be one area that he now has covered. Brennan Johnson, who was previously on spot kick duties but missed two last year, has now left the club for Tottenham, and Gibbs-White's 100% record in his career makes him an ideal replacement.

Sheffield United - Oliver Norwood

Much like Forest, Sheffield United have found themselves in somewhat of a period of limbo in regard to who takes responsibility from 12 yards, especially since long-time Blade Billy Sharp left the club. Rhian Brewster has emerged as a possible contender, but Oliver Norwood's more extensive experience sees him put down as the likelier option.

Tottenham - James Maddison

With Tottenham Hotspur yet to be awarded a penalty since previous taker Harry Kane's big move to Bayern Munich, there is a little uncertainty over who Ange Postecoglou would look to should his side find themselves with a spot kick. After his excellent start to the campaign though, James Maddison looks to have presented himself as a great option, so expect to see him step up if required.

West Ham United - Saïd Benrahma

When a player has a 100% penalty record, many may assume that it is due to their relative lack of attempts, and for lots of players that is indeed the case. For Saïd Benrahma however, it is not; the Algerian winger is a master from the spot, scoring every one of the 14 penalties he has stepped up to take in his career, meaning David Moyes can feel comfortable in the knowledge that the 28-year-old will almost certainly be able to handle the pressure.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Hwang Hee-chan

Finally, we have Wolves' penalty taker, and again it is difficult to be totally sure who has responsibility these days, given that their previous option, Ruben Neves, is no longer at the club. There are a few attacking options who could well step up, but Hwang Hee-Chan, as the club's recognised striker, would make the most sense.