With the Premier League season drawing to a close, some attention turns to the end-of-year awards.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have already given our 10 outstanding players of the season, but with the release of the Premier League shortlist today, fans now have a concrete idea about who could pick up the trophy on May 27th.

Last season’s winner Kevin De Bruyne is back in the running, and six other individuals from five different clubs make up the final shortlist, all of whom have enjoyed stellar campaigns.

Nobody can argue that these players don’t deserve to make the cut, but we can all certainly debate who deserves to win it.

To give our own views on the matter, we have used the Tiermaker tool and have ranked all the names on the list, even including some players who could be considered unfortunate to miss out.

We have split them into the following categories: ‘Should be on the list’, ‘Good season but no hope’, ‘Outside chance’, ‘Big claim’, and ‘Deserving winner’.

Don’t agree with our ruling? Be sure to let us know who you think should be collecting the honour later this month in our social media comments.

Ranking the POTS contenders

Should be on the list

Mohamed Salah, Ivan Toney

Look, we know that Liverpool and Salah have not been at their best this season, but the Egyptian King has still performed at a high level for the Reds.

Nineteen league goals and a further 10 assists are up there with some of the best numbers he has produced, and they are even beyond those posted by Marcus Rashford who did make the shortlist.

Toney, meanwhile, can also feel hard done by, with his most clinical season in the top-flight going unnoticed.

The league’s third-highest scorer (as of today) has helped fire Brentford up the league table and nearly into a European qualification spot.

His year has been tainted following his suspension from football but has still been remarkable.

Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring against Manchester City

Good season but no hope

Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier

Kane’s numbers this year have been extraordinary, but there are two big things going against him.

One: his team have well and truly fallen off the rails in recent weeks. Two: he is not the league’s highest goalscorer, which is the main judging point for his position.

For those reasons, he’s out of the running.

Trippier has also had an impressive year, with creativity from the back paired with defensive solidity as Newcastle look to cement a place in next year’s Champions League.

Unfortunately for him, his achievements this year just don’t make him THE outstanding player.

Outside chance

Marcus Rashford, Martin Odegaard

If either of these two won, it would be a surprise.

Rashford, while having one of his best seasons in a United shirt, has only managed to put his team on the brink of Champions League qualification, let alone a league title.

Great season? Definitely? The best season of out of everyone? Probably not.

As for Odegaard, had he managed to lead Arsenal to a first league title since 2004, then he would definitely be placed a tier higher.

The Norwegian has been one of the key players for the Gunners and picked up the Player of the Year award at the London Football Awards earlier this year.

But with Arsenal's season capitulating in the last month, it’s hard to say he’s the player who’s made the biggest impact.

Big claim

Bukayo Saka, Kevin De Bruyne

Saka could just as easily be in the same tier as Odegaard, with the English winger having a drop in form during the most important part of the year for Arsenal.

But for the most part, he has been sensational, and the key reason why Arsenal found themselves top of the league for so very long.

Thirteen goals and the second-most assists this season only underline his success. The only player to create more chances is the other man in this tier.

De Bruyne had a small blip earlier this year with Man City but has come alive in the most important part.

Three goals and four assists in his last five matches have helped City overtake Arsenal in the table, and his assist tally is just four short of the league's all-time season record.

De Bruyne celebrating his crucial goal in the 2022/23 Premier League title run-in vs. challengers Arsenal.

Deserving Winner

Erling Haaland

History maker in his first season in English football. How could it be anyone else?

Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s Premier League record was smashed by the striker with games to spare. We all knew Haaland has going to be impressive, but not many thought he’d do it all in his first year.

A jubilant Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his 35th goal of the Premier League campaign - an outright record for a single season. Vs. West Ham, 2023

Thirty-six goals and there might be more to come. He’s the freak, the robot, and most definitely, the outstanding player of the season.