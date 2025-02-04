Manchester City's five-year stranglehold of the Premier League title looks to be finally over, and the changing of the guard will undoubtedly crown a new Player of the Season. Phil Foden stormed to the award last year with a phenomenal performance in the English top flight but has come off the boil alongside most, if not all, of his teammates.

Liverpool are the ones to catch six months into the season, and Arne Slot's squad is firing on all cylinders with an immovable spine game after game. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk haven't let paper talk over their futures be a distraction as they have been standouts for the Reds, but they aren't the only stars shining.

Several surprise names, including those in Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth colours, have stepped up to the plate and staked their claim in the race for the Premier League's Player of the Season. Barring any dramatic resurgence from Foden, a new name will be on the award come May.

Ranking Factors

Player's current performance (How the player is performing this season, e.g. top scorer or clean sheets)

Importance to their team (Talismanic responsibilities)

15-11

Bryan Mbeumo, Matz Sels, Chris Wood, Justin Kluivert, David Raya

There have been several overachievers in the Premier League this season, but perhaps none more so than Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, whose club were tipped to struggle after selling Ivan Toney last summer. Thomas Frank responded to the potent English frontman's sale by constructing a formidable partnership between Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, who have been buzzing in attack for the Bees.

Mbeumo has been the more prolific of the attacking pair, with an incredible tally of 14 goals in 24 league games, sitting joint-fifth in the Golden Boot race. One goalkeeper the Cameroonian hasn't managed to get past is Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels, who has been vital for Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flying Tricky Trees, keeping 10 clean sheets in 24 games, leading the Golden Glove rankings.

Sels can't take all the plaudits for Forest's incredible season involving an unlikely challenge for UEFA Champions League qualification —Chris Wood has picked up where he left off last term with consistent performances in front of goal. The veteran New Zealand international has bagged 17 goals in 24 games, including a hat-trick in a 7-0 mauling of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Just as reliable up top for Bournemouth has been Justin Kluivert, who could stake a claim for the Premier League's most improved talent. The Dutch attacker has struck 11 goals in 23 games and has registered two hat-tricks, one of which saw him become the first player to hit a hat-trick of penalties in a 4-2 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal have been Liverpool's closest challengers and Mikel Arteta has David Raya to thank for several crucial performances between the sticks for the Gunners. The Spanish shot-stopper kept Ollie Watkins at bay by producing a stunning double save to deny the Aston Villa striker and Amadou Onana to help the Gunners clinch a 2-0 away win over their usual bogey team.

Premier League Player of the Season Rankings (11-15) Rank Player Club Country Position 11. David Raya Arsenal Spain Goalkeeper 12. Justin Kluivert Bournemouth Netherlands Forward 13. Chris Wood Nottingham Forest New Zealand Forward 14. Matz Sels Nottingham Forest Belgium Goalkeeper 15. Bryan Mbeumo Brentford Cameroon Forward

10-6

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Morgan Gibbs-White, Declan Rice, Ryan Gravenberch, Erling Haaland

Liverpool are eager to get Trent Alexander-Arnold to extend his stay at Anfield, as he's been at his genius best from right-back under Arne Slot. The England international is heavily linked with Real Madrid, and his creativity has continued to captivate Premier League fans as the top-flight's top assisting defender in history.

Nottingham Forest have been a thorn in the Merseysiders' side, handing Slot his first defeat in charge, and Morgan Gibbs-White put out a fine outing in that memorable win, one of several stunning displays from the versatile English midfielder, who is surely knocking on Thomas Tuchel's door for a regular starting role in Three Lions' colours.

Declan Rice could be his midfield partner on international duty and he's establishing himself as the Premier League's midfield workhorse while controlling Arsenal's rhythm in the middle of the park. He's been excellent for the Gunners in his second season at the Emirates but is overshadowed by fellow defensive midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Liverpool man's future was perhaps uncertain last summer after failing to impress under Jurgen Klopp, but he's been a revelation of sorts in Slot's Reds side. The Dutchman has adapted to his new holding role by using his initial box-to-box approach, and it's reaped rewards and played a key role in his side's title challenge.

Once the season concludes, Erling Haaland may find himself higher up the list, but Manchester City's shocking nosedive has coincided with the Norweigan frontman falling behind Mohamed Salah in the goalscoring charts. That said, the two-time Golden Boot winner is still as clinical as ever, with 19 goals in 24 games and almost certainly Pep Guardiola's best performer this season.

Premier League Player of the Season Rankings (6-10) Rank Player Club Country Position 6. Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway Forward 7. Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool Netherlands Midfielder 8. Declan Rice Arsenal England Midfielder 9. Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest England Midfielder 10. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool England Defender

5-1

Alexander Isak, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cole Palmer, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah

The race for UEFA Champions League football is heating up, especially with fifth place currently ensuring qualification for Europe's elite competition next season. Eddie Howe has propelled Newcastle United into contention after a slow start to the campaign. His Swedish striker Alexander Isak is thriving up top with 17 goals in 22 games, perhaps the missing link for Arsenal in their title race with Liverpool.

The Gunners have made huge strides on the defensive front in recent years, and Gabriel Magalhaes has been a rock this term, especially in high-profile games such as a 1-0 away win over Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby when he rose highest to head home the winner. The Brazilian has tussled with some of the league's most in-form attackers and, more often than not, came out on top, helping his side keep six clean sheets.

Chelsea have been toying with a potential return to a top-four finish — their hopes of returning to the Champions League would be non-existent without Cole Palmer. The English attacker continues to make Manchester City's decision to sell him look foolish, taking on a new role under Enzo Maresca with less responsibility on him compared to last season, and he's been just as consistent with 14 goals and six assists in 24 games.

There can be little argument that Liverpool have boasted the Premier League's best-performing defender and forward, which is why the Anfield faithful are desperate for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to commit their futures to the Merseyside club.

Van Dijk has used his experience, leadership qualities and defensive nous to shut out the opposition and help Arne Slot's men dominate those who dare visit Anfield. The Reds' captain's colossal presence has gone hand in hand with faultless outings in and out of possession, rarely putting in a shift less than 7/10.

Yet, Salah is the Premier League's man-of-the-moment, and all eyes have been on the Egyptian forward amid a remarkable run in front of goal in what could be his last season on Merseyside. He's the Golden Boot leader, posting a remarkable 21 goals in 23 games, and he's also displayed his teamwork with 13 assists in a campaign that could even earn Ballon d'Or shouts.

Premier League Player of the Season Rankings (1-5) Rank Player Club Country Position 1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt Forward 2. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands Defender 3. Cole Palmer Chelsea England Forward 4. Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal Brazil Defender 5. Alexander Isak Newcastle United Sweden Forward