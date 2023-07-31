In an effort to crack down on poor behaviour from fans, managers and players alike, the Football Association has issued new rules relating to conduct during matches ahead of the new season.

A raft of new policies have been put into place under the new initiative, which has been developed in partnership with the League Managers Association, Professional Footballers' Association and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

Last season, Premier Leagues clubs were fined a total of £1 million for 20 separate incidents where 'the personal space of match officials' was invaded.

The governing body of English football is determined to stamp out this sort of behaviour moving forward. As part of their strategy for reform under the 'Love Football: Protect the Game' banner, the FA has announced a series of measures aimed at improving conduct at matches.

What are the key new rules that players and managers must follow in the 2023/24 season?

Per the charter released by the FA on Monday afternoon, players and coaches will be expected to abide by the following regulations.

Players

- Must not confront, invade the personal space of, or make physical contact with the match officials.

- Two or more players surrounding a match official in a confrontational manner will result in a yellow card and be reported to The FA.

- Must not instigate or escalate a mass confrontation with opposing players and/or technical area occupants.

The aim of these rules is to prevent situations where large numbers of players surround the referee in an attempt to convince them to change a decision. It's something that has become an all-too-familiar sight in the Premier League in recent seasons.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Manchester City players surround referee Istvan Kovacs during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg One match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at City of Manchester Stadium on April 26, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Coaches

Managers must attend a pre-match briefing with officials prior to every match.

Must remain within their own technical area during the match.

Must not enter the pitch to confront any match official at half-time or full-time.

Only one person is permitted to stand at the front of the technical area and coach during the match.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made plenty of headlines last season for his conduct on the touchline. According to the terms of the new charter, the Spaniard will be restricted to his technical area at all times.

Monday's announcement will also impact Newcastle assistant boss Jason Tindall, who has a well-earned reputation for his love of the spotlight while stood at Eddie Howe's side.

Tindall won't be front and centre moving forward though - at least when it comes to the Magpies' technical area.

What are the penalties for breaking the new rules?

Where conduct falls short of the expected standard, officials have been told to take 'a robust approach' and issue yellow and red cards to offenders.

As mentioned above, where multiple players surround a referee, a yellow card should follow for each individual in breach of the rules.

An even bigger deterrent is being introduced at lower levels of the game too, with those clubs that repeatedly fail to follow the charter set to be docked points.

Speaking about the initiative in an interview on PGMOL's YouTube channel, chief refereeing officer Howard Webb was in full support of the changes.

"I think over a period of time we’ve seen a decline in some behaviours, both on the field of play and in the technical areas. It’s not exclusive to the English game, we’ve seen it around the world.

"This has had knock-on effects. We’ve seen copycat behaviour at grassroots levels, and that’s resulted in people either quitting as referees or not choosing to take up the whistle.

"I think for too long we as match officials have not done well enough in dealing with behaviours that have been unacceptable. We have too often confused unacceptable behaviour as passion. We’ve turned a blind eye or a deaf ear.

"This is our chance to leave a legacy of improved behaviour."

A firm stance against tragedy chanting

As part of this push to improve behaviour, fan conduct has also been addressed, most notably in the area of tragedy chanting.

The FA has taken a firmer stance against the unacceptable presence of football tragedy chants, gestures and offensive message displays are still heavily present in stadiums. Now, stadium bands and potential criminal prosecution will be in line for those found guilty.

Also in place will be a pilot scheme to inform and educate about the hurt tragedy chanting causes. The resources will be available in-stadium, in-classroom and online.

Supporter groups, law enforcement organisations and the police have joined forces to suppress those individuals who partake in this form of abuse.

Back in 2022, the FA raised heavy concerns over the rise of hateful chants regarding the terrible Hillsborough disaster, while a man who wore a Manchester United shirt referencing the tragedy at the FA Cup final has been given a stadium ban in the UK for a four-year period.