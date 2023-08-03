The Premier League is a breeding ground for talent, showcasing some of the brightest young stars each season.

In the 2023/24 season, there's no doubt that we're going to witness the rise of the next wave of standout performers.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we look at 15 players who, if all goes to plan, could have a breakout season during this year's Premier League campaign.

15 Charlie Patino (Arsenal)

Charlie Patino, Arsenal's midfield maestro, has had fans buzzing with his exceptional ball control and vision.

Having made a name for himself within the Gunners' youth setup, the 19-year-old could be poised to break into the first team this season.

His calm demeanor on the pitch, coupled with a sharp footballing brain, makes him an exciting prospect for Arsenal's future, and with the exit of Granit Xhaka, there's a spot for him in the squad too.

The midfield reshuffle could see Patino earn significant game time for Arsenal this campaign, with there an insane amount of excitement about the talented player.

14 Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Liverpool's young winger Harvey Elliott is on the cusp of greatness.

His loan spell at Blackburn showcased his ability to dictate the game and score goals, and he showed glimpses of that in the Premier League with Liverpool last year.

Elliott's flair, agility, and precise passing are an ideal fit for Liverpool's dynamic attacking system, especially as one of the advanced 8s in Jurgen Klopp's new 3-2-5 build-up system.

With Liverpool letting go of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, there are spots open in the midfield, and Elliot could see himself getting increased minutes as a result.

13 Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Another exciting prospect from Liverpool, Curtis Jones has already given glimpses of his immense talent, and might also benefit from the major changes that Liverpool's midfield has experienced this summer.

His unique blend of technical skill, creativity, and work ethic make him a perfect fit for the Premier League's fast-paced nature, especially in a Liverpool side that are likely to dominate the ball.

Jones' ability to score goals, as well as his versatility that allows him to play in various midfield roles, makes him one of Liverpool's most promising assets, and he could end up seeing himself starting the season for Klopp too.

With increased opportunities expected this season, and a great summer with England's Under 21s squad that won the Euros, Jones is a player to watch for all Premier League enthusiasts.

12 Cole Palmer (Manchester City)

Manchester City's Cole Palmer is a name that English football fans will have been excited about for quite some time.

His exquisite touch and fluid dribbling have made him an asset in City's academy, and he could make a proper step-up to the first team this year.

Under Pep Guardiola's guidance, Palmer has been learning from the best, and the upcoming season could be his time to shine, with Riyad Mahrez leaving Man City, and Phil Foden set to be more minutes in midfield.

Adept at finding pockets of space and exploiting defenses, Palmer's influence on games will make him a must-watch player this Premier League season.

11 Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton)

Brighton's latest exciting prospect, Facundo Buonanotte, has been turning heads with his exceptional speed and clinical finishing.

The Argentine forward's adaptability allows him to excel in various attacking roles, something that attracted him to Brighton scouts in the first place.

His quick feet and relentless work rate could make him a vital component of Brighton's attacking arsenal this year, and with Premier League defences set to be challenged by his pace and intelligence, Buonanotte's first full season in England will be one to closely monitor.

10 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

Mykhailo Mudryk brings a blend of technical proficiency and speed that few wingers possess, and is the reason why Chelsea paid £80m for him in January.

The Ukrainian struggled in his first few months at Stamford Bridge, but now that Mauricio Pochettino is in charge of Chelsea, Mudryk could be one of the stars to benefit the most.

One of the hardest-working and most raw players in the league, is things begin to click for Mudryk, and he gets his confidence back, the Ukranian could be a real handful in the Premier League this year.

9 Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford is no stranger to impressing in the Premier League, but he could go on to do even better things during the 2023/24 season, particularly in the first portion.

His pace, agility, and uncanny ability to find the back of the net have made him a standout player in the Premier League so far, with the Cameroonian man already scoring 13 goals in England's top flight.

However, this season, Mbeumo will be Brentfor's top forward, with Ivan Toney out of action with a gambling ban until January 2024, meaning the winger has the chance to be the main man.

8 Folarin Balogun (Arsenal)

Folarin Balogun's sharp instincts in front of goal have made him one of Arsenal's brightest young stars, and while he could leave the club this summer, the future is bright for the American international.

With Gabriel Jesus set to miss the first few weeks of the season, Balogun may be entrusted as Arsenal's starting striker, allowing him to show the goal scoring form that earned him plaudits whilst in Ligue 1 last campaign.

Balogun could end up being one of the breakout stars for Arsenal this year, as The Gunners look to continue their incredible progress and challenge for the Premier League title once again.

7 Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea)

Carney Chukwuemeka's rise through Aston Villa's ranks was steady, and that could continue in his second full season with Chelsea.

His powerful physique and extraordinary technical abilities as a midfielder make him a tantalising prospect, and with Chelsea not signing any midfielders thus far, Chukwuemeka could find himself starting games.

A player that could probably end up being one that Pochettino loves, Chukwuemeka could be one to watch for The Blues this campaign.

6 Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

Jarrad Branthwaite's towering presence in Everton's defense could be the solution to their defensive concerns.

His aerial ability and composure on the ball mark him as a defender with immense potential, and he showed that during his impressive loan spell with PSV last year.

Branthwaite's growth under Everton's system is a storyline worth following in this Premier League season, especially if Sean Dyche gives him minutes.

If you're a fan of solid defensive performances, Branthwaite should be on your radar.

5 Ben Doak (Liverpool)

Liverpool's young prospect Ben Doak is attracting attention with his football intelligence and work rate.

His performances in Liverpool's youth system and during the senior pre-season tour showcase his potential as an exciting winger, and one to watch for this season.

With the guidance of top-tier coaching, and with Mohamed Salah to learn from, Doak's entry into Premier League football could be one of the season's most exciting developments.

Keep an eye on Doak, as he could be Liverpool's next big thing.

4 Destiny Udogie (Tottenham)

Destiny Udogie's versatility as a defender and his ability to contribute in attack makes him a player to watch at Tottenham this year.

His adaptability to play as a left-back or even higher up as a winger showcases his multifaceted skillset, and show why Spurs fans are so excited about the young Italian.

Udogie's pace, physicality, and determination could see him become one of Spurs' main assets. His performances will undoubtedly be one of the intriguing stories of this Premier League season.

3 Divin Mubama (West Ham)

Divin Mubama, West Ham's young attacking sensation, is set to light up the Premier League this year after doing incredibly well in the preseason for The Hammers.

His eye for goal and intelligent positioning make him a constant threat to opposition defences, and he could be the solution to West Ham's long-standing striker problems.

Mubama's ability to adapt to the pace and physicality of England's top flight will be a crucial factor in West Ham's campaign...

2 Levi Colwill (Chelsea)

Chelsea's Levi Colwill's reputation as a ball-playing central defender is growing rapidly, and that's only set to continue this season.

His calm presence, tackling ability, and potential to grow under Pochettino make him an exciting prospect, and this year really could be a breakout season for the Englishman.

Colwill's progression into Chelsea's first team could be one of the intriguing developments in the Premier League this year, with there being a clear gap for him in The Blues' back-line.

His development is certainly worth watching as Chelsea aim to get back to the top of the Premier League, with Colwill being a part of that long-term project.

1 Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford)

Keane Lewis-Potter's flair and goal-scoring ability made him a fan favourite at Hull, and after a rocky first season at Brentford, he'll be looking to kick on this year.

His creativity and natural ability to find the back of the net marked him as one of the Championship's most promising talents, and lead to Brentford's talented scouts highlighting him as a future star.

With Brentford without Toney this year, like Mbuemo, Lewis-Potter could benefit from increased importance and minutes in attack, leading to him being one to watch this season.