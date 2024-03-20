Highlights Premier League forwards often struggle with being caught offside, desperately trying to gain an advantage on opposition defences.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson have been guilty of failing to stay onside in the 2023/2024 season.

Two England stars also feature on the list of most offsides in the Premier League.

The Premier League acts as one of the most entertaining and competitive leagues in the world. The drama encapsulates England as the best players on the planet go head-to-head in search of domestic glory. The role of a striker - or attacking forward - is a key part of that.

It's their job to make sure the team provide a threat in the final third, particularly in the biggest matches of the season. Combining with the midfield and latching onto pinpoint passes is no easy job, but they are capable of doing it. However, there is also another side of forwards in the final third.

Sometimes they are too eager. Their anticipation overrides their common sense — and they fall into the trap, the offside trap as it is commonly known. Being classed as ahead of the final defender is disappointing for any forward, knowing they have just squandered a promising chance to score. Some players do it more commonly than others, so this article takes a look at the eight Premier League players who have been caught offside the most so far in the 2023/2024 season.

The 8 Players with the Most Offsides in the Premier League (2023/2024) Rank Player Club Offsides 1. Darwin Nunez Liverpool 25 2. Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 23 3. Jarrod Bowen West Ham 20 4. Anthony Elanga Nottingham Forest 18 5. Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur 16 6. Yoane Wissa Brentford 15 7. Dominic Solanke Bournemouth 14 8. Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 13 Stats Correct as of 18/3/24

8 Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Caught offside: 13 times

Everton have never been a club to go on a simple journey. Their 10-point deduction, which eventually turned into six, epitomised that, yet their struggles in the final third acts as another example. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is capable of being one of the best strikers in the division when he is fit, confident and on form. Yet, the problem is that it is becoming increasingly more uncommon. Showcased by being offside 13 times this season in just 24 top-flight appearances, the Englishman has a clear problem with running beyond the final defender before the ball is played. As his club looks to stay in the competition, he will need to fix his issues in the final third as quickly as possible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calvert-Lewin was offside the fifth-most times (19) during the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign - 10 behind Jamie Vardy at the top.

Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Appearances 24 Goals 3 Assists 1 Stats Correct as of 18/3/24

7 Dominic Solanke

Caught offside: 14 times

Unlike Calvert-Lewin, Dominic Solanke has been in blistering form during the 2023/2024 campaign. The Bournemouth striker, who is being guided by manager Andoni Iraola, has scored 15 goals in 28 appearances so far, helping the Cherries steer clear of the possibility of relegation. He's been in contention to be called up for England, yet he has an issue with being called offside. The 26-year-old has been caught beyond the final defender 14 times so far, halting his team on the attack on each occasion. It's a far from an ideal situation, but he makes up for it by continually scoring crucial goals in important matches.

Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Appearances 28 Goals 15 Assists 3 Stats Correct as of 18/3/24

6 Yoane Wissa

Caught offside: 15 times

Brentford have performed below-par in the 2024/2024 Premier League campaign. They missed Ivan Toney due to his betting scandal for the first half of the season, which meant Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo had to step up to the plate. In one sense, the duo did. Wissa has scored seven goals already, but he has also been caught offside the sixth-most times in the competition. At 15, it is the most of any Brentford player, whilst it highlights that he needs to find more consistency in the final third if the Congo international wants to fire the Bees to safety.

Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Appearances 25 Goals 7 Assists 2 Stats Correct as of 18/3/24

5 Son Heung-Min

Caught offside: 16 times

When you think of Tottenham Hotspur legends, Son Heung-Min immediately springs to mind. In previous years, the South Korean combined with Harry Kane to become the deadliest duo the Premier League has ever seen. However, with the Englishman departing to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, he's been left to fight alone as the most experienced player. He's done exactly that, scoring 14 goals - the most of any Spurs player - and captaining the side through a new era.

But there is one small issue. The 31-year-old has also been caught offside 16 times in the competition, several of which have come as he tries to sprint in behind a high line as James Maddison pulls the strings. His Tottenham teammate Richarlison doesn't feature on this list, but he has also been offside ten times this season. Considering he has missed a considerable number of matches through injury, Spurs might have an offside problem to contend with.

Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Appearances 25 Goals 14 Assists 8 Stats Correct as of 18/3/24

4 Anthony Elanga

Caught offside: 18 times

Nottingham Forest were given a four-point deduction in March 2024 due to, in short, spending too much. It placed them firmly in a relegation battle, so the idea of having an attacker being caught offside continuously is far from ideal. Anthony Elanga, who joined from Manchester United in the summer of 2023, has been beyond the final defender before the ball is played 18 times so far in the 2023/2024 campaign. The Swedish attacker has still registered 12 goal contributions for the Midlands-based club, but who knows what it would have been if he was onside more often.

Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Appearances 28 Goals 5 Assists 7 Stats Correct as of 18/3/24

3 Jarrod Bowen

Caught offside: 20 times

In West Ham's season of uncertainty - and frustration in the fanbase - there has always been one ray of light, Jarrod Bowen. The former Hull City winger has been in electric form for David Moyes' side, scoring 14 goals with three assists in 28 league matches. It's one of the best records in the league, however, he has been caught offside 20 times by the officials. It's the third-most in the competition — and he's the first player to break into the twenties. It's often a case of his partnership with Lucas Paqueta not quite clicking into gear. They've had matches of excellence, but sometimes the English winger runs beyond the final defender before the Brazilian has made his elegant pass. It epitomises the idea of a 'risk versus reward' scenario.

Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Appearances 28 Goals 14 Assists 3 Stats Correct as of 18/3/24

2 Nicolas Jackson

Caught offside: 23 times

Over the years, several fans have argued that Chelsea's main striker spot has been cursed. From the likes of Fernando Torres and Timo Werner, no one seems to fully cement their place in the Blues' attacking lineup. Nicolas Jackson, who joined from Villarreal in the summer of 2023, has epitomised the word inconsistency. He's scored nine goals in the competition, including a hat-trick away to Tottenham, but he's also been beyond the final defender before the pass has been played 23 times. That's a remarkable number — and it's continually put a halt to Mauricio Pochettino's plans to form consistent partnerships in the final third. It showcases that Jackson has potential once refinement is worked out.

Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Appearances 24 Goals 9 Assists 3 Stats Correct as of 18/3/24

1 Darwin Nunez

Caught offside: 25 times

Finally, Darwin Nunez has been caught offside the most in the 2023/2024 Premier League season so far. The Liverpool striker, who joined from Benfica in the summer of 2022, is capable of sending fear into the opponent's eyes as he races into the final third, but he's done that 25 times for no reason. The Uruguayan epitomises the idea of a 'raw striker'. He has clear potential - and the talent to send a curling strike into the top right corner - however, he also lacks the consistency needed to cement himself as one of the best strikers in the world. That will come with time as he stops being caught offside the most in the division.

Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Appearances 26 Goals 10 Assists 8 Stats Correct as of 18/3/24

Stats via the Premier League and Transfermarkt