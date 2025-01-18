Summary Premier League players with six months left on their existing contracts can negotiate with other clubs.

Top players such as Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate and Yves Bissouma have contracts that expire in the summer of 2026.

Heung-min Son and Marc Guehi have significant importance in their respective clubs.

The 2025 January transfer window for Premier League clubs is now open. Liverpool players such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are now able to negotiate with other teams as they enter the last six months of their contracts.

Clubs across the Premier League will also have a keen eye on the contract situation of players whose deal expires in the summer of 2026. There are some high-profile names who are set to become free agents in 18 months, including Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. Here is a closer look at the best players in the Premier League whose contracts expire in 2026 and where they may end up.

Ranking Factors

Player quality: Star quality that has helped improve the team.

Top 8 Premier League Players Whose Contract Expires in 2026 Rank Player Age 1 Bernardo Silva 30 2 Bryan Mbeumo 25 3 Ibrahima Konate 25 4 Marc Guehi 24 5 Heung-min Son 32 6 Rayan Ait-Nouri 23 7 Yves Bissouma 28 8 Rodrigo Bentancur 27

8 Rodrigo Bentancur

Tottenham Hotspur

Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a concussion in Tottenham Hotspur's recent 1-0 win against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. He has been ruled out of Spurs' next three matches as a result, which is a big blow for Spurs given the importance of the Uruguayan international to their midfield. Bentancur joined Tottenham in January 2022, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 27-year-old only has 18 months left on his contract, and it is likely that Spurs will want to extend his stay in North London. So far, he has played 89 games for the club, scoring nine and assisting eight.

Rodrigo Bentancur Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Boca Juniors 66 1 3 Juventus 181 3 18 Tottenham 89 9 8

7 Yves Bissouma

Tottenham Hotspur

There is another important member of Tottenham's midfield that they will be keen to tie down further ahead of his contract expiring in the summer of 2026. Yves Bissouma joined the club in June 2022 in a deal worth £25 million. He signed a four-year deal and has already made 81 appearances for the North London team.

By the time the end of June 2026 comes around, the Mail international will be 29. Whether Spurs will extend his contract will likely be based on his performances for the remainder of this season and the start of the next. During his club career, Bissouma has not won a major trophy and will be keen to end that record for Ange Postecoglou's side.

6 Rayan Ait-Nouri

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rayan Ait-Nouri joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in October 2020 on a season-long loan deal. After impressing under the management of Nuno Espirito Santo, the Algerian left-back was signed permanently by the club on a five-year deal. He has now made 137 appearances for the Old Gold, scoring 11 and registering 13 assists.

In the past year, Ait-Nouri has been tentatively linked with Liverpool, given his impressive performances, coupled with discussions about Andy Robertson's future under Arne Slot. With 18 months left on his deal, it is not inconceivable that Liverpool could make an official approach for the 23-year-old in the summer, especially given that the new head coach has only made two new signings since his arrival. In November 2024, it was reported that Liverpool wanted 'one of the best Premier League players in 2024,' referring to Ait-Nouri, so it is a transfer worth keeping an eye on.

Rayan Ait-Nouri Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Angers SCO 23 0 4 Woves 137 11 13

5 Heung-min Son

Tottenham Hotspur

Since joining Tottenham in August 2015, Heung-min Son has made 433 appearances for the club, scoring 169 and registering 91 assists. From 2016 to 2023, he formed an impressive partnership with England striker Harry Kane, with 47 goals as a combination - the most in Premier League history.

There are concerns that Son is slowing down in terms of scoring, with only seven goals in all competitions so far this season. By the time his contract expires in 2026, Son will be 33, and it is therefore unlikely Spurs will pursue a contract extension for the South Korean. Originally, Son's deal was meant to expire in 2025, but Spurs triggered a one-year extension in January 2025 to keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

Heung-min Son Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Hamburger SV 78 20 3 Bayer Leverkusen 87 29 11 Tottenham 433 169 91

4 Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace

Newcastle United saw multiple bids rejected for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the summer. The Eagles held out for £70 million despite the Magpies offering £65 million in August 2024. Eventually, the English centre-back stayed at Palace for the start of the 2024/25 season - much to the disappointment of Eddie Howe.

With the January transfer window now open, Chelsea and Newcastle have registered their interest in signing Guehi. The Blues are optimistic about signing the former Chelsea defender as they have a sell-on clause in his current contract at Palace. It is also believed that the Eagles are no longer holding out for £70 million, meaning a deal would be easier to negotiate.

3 Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool

Konate has struggled with injury problems throughout his time at Liverpool. He has only recently returned from a knee injury that he sustained during the team's impressive 2-0 win against Real Madrid in November. A lot of attention is on the contract situation of captain van Dijk currently, with the Dutch centre-back's deal expiring this summer. Liverpool are optimistic about extending his contract, though, which would be a huge boost to Slot.

As a result of the speculation around van Dijk, there has been limited attention on Konate's future at Liverpool. His contract expires in the summer of 2026, and given the French defender is only 25, the new sporting director, Richard Hughes, will be keen to tie him down to an improved deal.

Ibrahima Konate Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Sochaux 13 1 0 RB Leipzig 95 4 1 Liverpool 110 5 3

2 Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford

Bryan Mbeumo has been one of the most underrated forwards in the Premier League in the last couple of seasons. He joined the club in the Championship in August 2019 and has since helped Thomas Frank's side secure promotion to the top-flight and survive relegation in their first three campaigns.

In the Premier League, the Cameroon international has scored 35 goals and registered 24 assists in 118 appearances. With 18 months left on his contract, clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal are already starting to express their interest in signing him. In fact, it was recently reported that the Red Devils are "willing to double" Mbeumo's current wages at Brentford to get the transfer over the line.

Bryan Mbeumo Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Troyes 46 12 4 Brentford 224 63 45

1 Bernardo Silva

Manchester City

In August 2023, Silva signed a contract extension at Manchester City, keeping him at the club until the end of June 2026. The Portuguese midfielder has been at the club since May 2017 and has played an integral part in City's success domestically and in Europe. During his eight-year spell in Manchester, he has won the Premier League six times, along with the Champions League in 2023.

Silva has regularly been linked with a move away from City, with Barcelona keen on signing the 30-year-old in the last couple of years. The Catalan club have been hampered by financial issues, though, meaning Silva has stayed at City. With Pep Guardiola now set to stay at the Sky Blues until 2027, it is unlikely that City's number 20 will move on in the summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - Correct as of 13/01/2025.