The beautiful game can be terribly unfair at times. Sometimes a ball flies towards the goal, and crashes back off the woodwork, to the frustration of fans and players alike. This devastating moment can occur to anyone, but some players are more unlucky than others.

In recent times, Darwin Nunez incredibly hit the woodwork four times in one game against Chelsea, and is on his way to earning a place on this list, but currently misses out.

In this list, we will look at the players who have struck the woodwork most in Premier League history (full records were not available before 2006/07), which feature a mixture of current and past players.

* Indicates still active in the Premier League.

10 Mo Salah*

Premier League Clubs Played For: Chelsea, Liverpool

Seventh on the all-time leading Premier League scorers, Mo Salah is certainly deadly in front of goal. Despite his incredible goal record, across spells for Liverpool and Chelsea, the Egyptian doesn't always hit the back of the net. With pace, power and excellent technique, Salah has been one of the most dangerous forwards in the Premier League for several years, striking fear into almost all opponents he faces.

Hitting the woodwork on 25 occasions, the Liverpool star has suffered the unfortunate fate, the 10th most in Premier League history. Most recently against Tottenham, where he crashed a right-footed effort off the crossbar, there is every chance he ends his career much higher up this list.

Mo Salah Premier League Statistics Appearances 285 Number of times hit woodwork 25 Goals 176

9 Luis Suarez*

Premier League Clubs Played For: Liverpool

One of the best strikers in football history, Luis Suarez could do it all. Scoring 31 times in 33 appearances during the 2013/14 season, he was simply unstoppable at his peak. With masses of skill and technique, the Uruguayan terrified opponents, particularly Norwich, who he appeared to have a personal vendetta against.

Hitting the woodwork 26 times in just 110 appearances, the former Barcelona striker was very accustomed to striking the crossbar and post whilst in England. With a great goal return, coupled with an extremely high games-to-woodwork hit ratio, Suarez was always a threat to goalkeepers, who were under constant pressure against him.

Luis Suarez Premier League Statistics Appearances 110 Number of times hit woodwork 26 Goals 69

8 Steven Gerrard

Premier League Clubs Played For: Liverpool

The third Liverpool representative on this list, it appears the Reds have not had a lot of luck with regard to hitting the woodwork. Steven Gerrard is perhaps the club's greatest ever player, and certainly one of their fans' favourites.

Capable of scoring spectacular goals, as he struck from long range, the Liverpool hero has a goal catalogue like few others. Also deadly from the penalty spot, he once almost scored three in one game against Man United but crashed his third effort off the foot of the post to deny himself a place in the history books. Hitting the woodwork on 26 occasions, the same as his former teammate Suarez, Gerrard didn't have the best of luck during his Premier League playing days.

Steven Gerrard Premier League Statistics Appearances 504 Number of times hit woodwork 26 Goals 120

7 Raheem Sterling*

Premier League Clubs Played For: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal

Having turned out for some of the Premier League's biggest clubs, Raheem Sterling is one of the most underrated players in the division's history. Using his speed and strength to burst past opponents, the Englishman has become a master at finding space at the back post for an easy finish, much thanks to the coaching of Pep Guardiola.

Not famed for his finishing, it is unsurprising that he makes this list, as his ability to find the back of the net hasn't always been perfect, especially in recent seasons. Sitting just ahead of Suarez and Gerrard on the all-time list for hitting the woodwork with 28, Sterling may well find himself much higher up this list by the time he hangs up his boots.

Raheem Sterling Premier League Statistics Appearances 387 Number of times hit woodwork 28 Goals 123

6 Wayne Rooney

Premier League Clubs Played For: Everton, Man United

The third-best goalscorer in Premier League history, and the second-best for his country, Wayne Rooney enjoyed a glistening career full of silverware. Bursting onto the scene at 16, Rooney had a long career at the top where he constantly adapted his game as he aged.

Scoring 208 times in the Premier League, Rooney was a demon at the top of the pitch, but he wasn't always lucky enough to hit the back of the net. Hitting the woodwork on 29 occasions during his 16 years in England's top division, the Man United legend was often unfortunate. One of the most dangerous strikers of his day, Rooney is arguably the greatest player to come from Britain, and his luck with hitting the woodwork was certainly bad.

Wayne Rooney Premier League Statistics Appearances 491 Number of times hit woodwork 29 Goals 208

5 Son Heung-Min*

Premier League Clubs Played For: Tottenham

Recognised as one of the most deadly finishers in the Premier League due to his ability to use his left and right foot equally, Son Heung-Min has had a fantastic time in England's top flight. Hitting double figures for goals in all but one of his years with Tottenham, Son, who now captains the north London club, is lethal when he gets in front of goal.

However, despite his consistency when tasked with scoring, the South Korean superstar has also experienced a lot of misfortune. Hitting the woodwork on 30 occasions, the Tottenham man doesn't always find the back of the net. Once hitting both posts with one shot against Luton, Son knows bad luck like few others, in what has been 10 trophyless years in London.

Son Heung Min Premier League Statistics Appearances 323 Number of times hit woodwork 30 Goals 126

4 Kevin De Bruyne*

Premier League Clubs Played For: Chelsea, Man City

After a disappointing first spell in the Premier League with Chelsea, it seemed Kevin De Bruyne wasn't cut out for England's top flight. However, after a few years away in the Bundesliga, Kevin De Bruyne was signed by Man City and has gone on to become one of the league's best-ever midfielders.

With excellent vision, spotting passes that no one else can, the Belgian uses his football brain to create a huge number of chances. With the second most assists in Premier League history, De Bruyne is best known for his creativity, although he is very good in front of goal. Possessing a rocket of a strike on both feet, the former Chelsea man is capable of scoring spectacular goals but has also faced some bad luck. Striking the woodwork 31 times, the midfielder has been very unlucky during his time in England's top division.

Kevin De Bruyne Premier League Statistics Appearances 276 Number of times hit woodwork 31 Goals 70

3 Sergio Aguero

Premier League Clubs Played For: Man City

One of the most deadly finishers to play in the Premier League, Sergio Aguero, is the highest-scoring foreign player in the league's history. Nimble, quick, and comfortable with both feet, Aguero was relentless and gave all of his opponents difficult games. Always knowing where the back of the net was, the Argentinian striker gave great service to Man City. Although an elite finisher, the ball didn't always make the net ripple, as the former Atletico Madrid man sits third on the all-time list of woodwork hits.

Striking the woodwork on 34 occasions, Aguero was very unfortunate to not have even more goals. Famous for his last-minute winner against QPR to help Man City lift the title, the striker will always be a legend at the Etihad Stadium, but he has certainly had some bad luck with hitting the post and crossbar.

Sergio Aguero Premier League Statistics Appearances 275 Number of times hit woodwork 34 Goals 184

2 Harry Kane*

Premier League Clubs Played For: Tottenham

England and Tottenham's greatest-ever goalscorer, Harry Kane, truly knows how to score goals. On course to become the Premier League's top scorer before joining Bayern Munich, the Englishman can score all sorts of goals, which makes him a nightmare to defend against.

An excellent ball striker, with very clever movement, his ability to score goals is unquestionable. What comes with scoring a lot of goals, and having a lot of shots, is clearly striking the woodwork, as the Tottenham legend sits second on the list for most times hitting the woodwork in Premier League history. Hitting a combination of the crossbar and post on 36 occasions, Kane has experienced a lot of misfortune. If he were to rejoin England's top flight, Kane may well become the number one on this list.

Harry Kane Premier League Statistics Appearances 320 Number of times hit woodwork 36 Goals 213

1 Robin Van Persie

Premier League Clubs Played For: Arsenal, Man United

Controversially moving from Arsenal to Man United in 2012, Robin Van Persie had a very successful Premier League career, except when it came to hitting the woodwork. Suffering the unlucky fate on a remarkable 44 occasions, the Dutch striker leads this list by a comfortable distance.

A very dangerous striker, Van Persie's technique was sublime, as he netted volleys on many occasions, using skill which many players could only dream of. Winning the Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons (2011/12, 2012/13), Van Persie was untouchable at the top of his game. His record of hitting the woodwork is incredible, and surprising for a man who was a truly elite finisher.

Robin Van Persie Premier League Statistics Appearances 280 Number of times hit woodwork 44 Goals 144

All statistics via Premier League. Correct as of 30.01.2025.