Highlights Several Premier League players have experienced notable drops in ability while playing in the Premier League.

Fernando Torres' drop off after his move to Chelsea was bewildering, as he had taken the English top flight by storm at Liverpool.

Casemiro and Raheem Sterling are two current stars who are low on confidence and are struggling to perform at the levels they previously reached.

The Premier League is widely regarded as one of the toughest leagues in the world, due largely to the unrelenting speed, physicality, and intensity of play, the competitiveness of the teams, and the level in quality of both players and managers.

That makes adjusting to England’s top flight no easy task. Indeed, there have been countless examples of players never quite finding their feet, despite having excelled and impressed at their previous or subsequent clubs. Sometimes, even making the move from one Premier League team to another has seen a player’s career quickly plummet, whether that be down to a change in environment or not quite fitting the demands of their new role or system.

As with so many of the well-documented failed transfers or sudden downfalls, there is often a hefty, burdening price tag or existing reputation that is intrinsically attached to the player and proves to be their undoing. So, for various reasons, here are 10 players who saw their Premier League careers unravel and their footballing ability seemingly leave them in the blink of an eye.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang exploded onto the scene at Borussia Dortmund where his electric performances established him as one of Europe’s most exciting and prolific young strikers, earning him a then club-record move to Arsenal in 2018.

His career with the Gunners started brightly, finishing as joint Premier League Golden Boot winner in his first season, and lifting the FA Cup the following year. Aubameyang soon became an experienced head in an increasingly inexperienced team and, following multiple disciplinary issues, he joined Barcelona as a free agent.

After 11 goals in 17 La Liga matches, Aubameyang left the Nou Camp after just seven months, and moved back to London, this time with Chelsea, who were in the midst of their own renovation. Aubameyang was unable to replicate the same form with the Blues, mustering just one goal in 15 Premier League appearances.

Last summer, the 34-year-old returned to France where has enjoyed somewhat of a career rejuvenation, taking Marseille to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, and becoming the competition’s all-time record scorer in the process.

Aubameyang at Chelsea Season PL Appearances PL Goals 2022/23 15 1

Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United and Chelsea

Another striker whose career has fluctuated after showing such promise from a young age is Romelu Lukaku. A product of the Anderlecht academy, the Belgian made a name for himself on loan from Chelsea at Wigan Athletic and then Everton, who he joined permanently in 2014. His immense displays for the Toffees prompted Manchester United to make him their big money signing ahead of 2016, but performances quickly went south.

After two years in Manchester, Lukaku was near unrecognisable, bereft of any confidence and possessing almost none of the pace and power that had made him such a threat. In 2019, Inter Milan offered him a lifeline where the striker quickly struck up a connection with Lautaro Martinez, a partnership that led Inter to the Scudetto in 2021. That was enough to entice Chelsea to make a move to re-sign Lukaku, although that also ended in disaster following a public interview where he questioned his manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku at Man United and Chelsea Season PL Appearances PL Goals 2017/18 34 16 2018/19 32 12 2021/22 26 8

Angel Di Maria

Manchester United

One of the most high-profile and unexplainable ‘flops’ that the Premier League has seen came in the summer of 2014, with Angel Di Maria’s move from Real Madrid to Man United, and it remains the only blotch on an otherwise glistening career.

After winning every possible trophy during his four years in Madrid, the Argentinian sensation sought a new challenge, although by his own admission, he never wanted to leave the Champions League holders.

His career in Manchester never got going, and after just one failed season, he departed, joining Paris Saint-Germain where he rediscovered his best form, winning five out of seven Ligue 1 titles before a move to Juventus and then Benfica, where the 36-year-old began his European career over 15 years ago.

Di Maria at Man United Season PL Appearances PL Goals 2014/15 27 3

Fernando Torres

Chelsea

Few forwards from overseas have taken to the English top flight with such ease and style as Fernando Torres. At Liverpool, the Spaniard was undeniably one of Europe’s most enthralling and effective attackers, finishing third in the Ballon d’Or voting in 2008, a year after signing on Merseyside.

Then, seemingly overnight, it all went wrong. Torres, growing restless and impatient over Liverpool’s collective under-performance, handed in a transfer request the day after a rebuffed bid from Chelsea. He joined the Blues on transfer deadline day in January 2011 for a then-British record fee. Torres’ first goal for Chelsea didn’t come until late April, the only goal from the 18 appearances made in the second half of the 2010/11 season.

The following season, Torres endured another barren run of 24 matches without finding the back of the net. In 2012, his former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez was appointed Chelsea manager, but the iconic frontman never did rediscover his form in front of goal.

Torres at Chelsea Season PL Appearances PL Goals 2010/11 14 1 2011/12 32 6 2012/13 36 8 2013/14 28 5

Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United

Another import who lit up the Premier League was Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez. The former Barcelona star is one of the greatest ever players in the country’s history, winning back-to-back Copa America trophies in 2015 and 2016, when the now-35-year-old was at the peak of his powers.

Sanchez spent this period at Arsenal, joining the club in 2014 and leading them to FA Cup glory that year, scoring in the final, as he did two years later, as the Gunners again lifted the FA Cup in 2016/17.

In January 2018, after scoring 60 league goals over three and a half seasons for Arsenal, and twice winning the club’s Player of the Season award, Sanchez joined Man United in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way. The Chilean looked a shell of his former self at Old Trafford, and just 18 months later started fresh at Inter Milan.

Sanchez at United Season PL Appearances PL Goals 2017/18 12 2 2018/19 20 1

Philippe Coutinho

Aston Villa

With his eye-catching performances over several seasons, Philippe Coutinho had established himself as the glistening jewel in Liverpool’s crown, although with Jurgen Klopp’s side beginning to evolve, the Brazilian was sold to Barcelona for £142m in January 2018.

In truth, it was here that the trajectory of his career began to turn, with Barca supporters feeling they only saw a fraction of what the midfield maestro was capable of. His subpar performances led to a loan to Bayern Munich, with whom he ironically won the treble.

Coutinho would again leave the Nou Camp on loan, this time back to the Premier League with Aston Villa. Although showing his quality during the initial loan, once the move was made permanent, however, the 31-year-old bared little resemblance to the player that captivated audiences during his first spell in England.

Coutinho at Villa Season PL Appearances PL Goals 2021/22 19 5 2022/23 20 1

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea

Raheem Sterling’s inclusion may seem harsh, but the 29-year-old has undoubtedly seen his club form take a significant downward spiral, not helped by a move to a disjointed and heavily criticised Chelsea team.

A decade ago, Sterling was one of the most exciting young attackers of his generation, forming a formidable front three with Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez at Liverpool before a move to Manchester City in 2015.

At City, only the Champions League evaded Sterling, with the England international at the heart of an era of dominance. However, by the summer 2022, after seven years in Manchester, the time was right for all parties to start fresh. At Chelsea, Sterling, now in the unfamiliar position of being the most experienced player, has failed to have the desired impact, resulting in the winger losing both his confidence and his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Sterling at Chelsea Season PL Appearances PL Goals 2022/23 28 6 2023/24 29 7

Radamel Falcao

Manchester United and Chelsea

In Radamel Falcao fans saw perhaps the biggest contrast in performances in other leagues to his showings in the Premier League. At Porto and Atletico Madrid, he was one of the world’s finest forwards, with his goals proving vital in the two clubs' respective multiple honours in that period.

It feels like a fever dream that the great Colombian even stepped foot on English soil, but he did, first spending a season on loan at Man United and then with Chelsea the following campaign. Across the two loan spells away from Monaco, where he was somewhat of a talismanic figure for their young Ligue 1-winning team, Falcao scored a total of five goals in 36 Premier League matches.

Falcao at Man United Season PL Appearances PL Goals 2014/15 26 4 2015/16 10 1

Mesut Ozil

Arsenal

Undoubtedly one of the most gifted midfielders of his generation, Mesut Ozil experienced a remarkable drop-off towards the latter end of his Arsenal career. He joined the Gunners in 2013 for £42.5m, a then-record fee for a German player, after three extremely impressive seasons with Real Madrid, finishing as La Liga top assister in each campaign. The German continued this form for Arsenal, helping them to three FA Cup wins in his first four seasons in London, and finishing as the Premier League's top assist provider in 2015/16.

Ozil was rewarded with a new contract, the largest in the club’s history, and was given the vice captaincy. However, soon after, his career in north London began to disintegrate. A combination of attitude, disciplinary and fitness issues saw the midfielder gradually fall out of favour, accumulating in his omission from their Premier League squad and eventually, under Mikel Arteta, his contract being terminated.

Ozil at Arsenal Season PL Appearances PL Goals 2013/14 26 5 2014/15 22 4 2015/16 25 6 2016/17 33 8 2017/18 26 4 2018/19 24 5 2019/20 18 1

Casemiro

Manchester United

The most recent example of a player struggling to keep up with the demands of Premier League football is Man United’s Casemiro. Signed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 as one of the world’s best in his position and the solution to United’s lack of midfield balance, Casemiro enjoyed a reasonable first season in England.

The 32-year-old, who captains Brazil, did indeed bring the required steel out of possession to Erik ten Hag’s side, although his aggression did at times cost United.

In possession, the former Los Blancos star has especially struggled, and this season his lack of progression and mobility has proven costly to United. Now playing as a centre back, in part down to injuries, Casemiro has certainly fallen short of expectation.

Casemiro at Chelsea Season PL Appearances PL Goals 2022/23 28 4 2023/24 23 1