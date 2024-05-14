Highlights Premier League football is not just about on-field skill but also about the physicality and grit of serial foulers like Conor Gallagher.

Midfield enforcers like Joao Gomes and Joao Palhinha contribute significantly through disrupting play and committing fouls when necessary.

Players like Ryan Yates, despite flying under the radar, use physicality to level the playing field and impact games effectively for their teams.

Nowadays, football is all about the teams that are the most aesthetically pleasing. But no good football team, especially with the hustling and bustling nature of the Premier League, is complete without a serial fouler – and they come in all shapes and sizes.

Whether it’s in aid of stopping a threatening counter-attack, ensuring the opposition know you’re there in pure Sunday League style or while trying to nullify the opposing side’s livewire – there’s nothing that divides a football stadium quite like a dirty footballer.

But which player from the Premier League has committed the most fouls this season? Forget players who receive yellow cards or those who receive an early bath for a second, here’s a list of the English top flight’s top 10 foul merchants.

10 Premier League Players With the Most Fouls (2023/24) Rank Player Fouls Committed Yellow Cards Red Cards 1. Conor Gallagher 80 7 1 2. Joao Gomes 64 11 0 3. Ryan Yates 54 6 0 4. Alexis Mac Allister 53 7 1 5. Justin Kluivert 52 5 0 6. Dejan Kulusevski 52 7 0 7. Luis Diaz 51 3 0 8. Destiny Udogie 51 5 1 9. Abdoulaye Doucoure 50 6 0 10. Joao Palhinha 50 13 0

1 Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Fouls committed: 80

The Chelsea skipper is the Premier League’s serial fouler. Conor Gallagher, who has played 2,956 minutes of league football this term, has committed 80 fouls and counting. In fact, who knows how many fouls the Epsom-born ace will end on after his final two outings against Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth?

As Mauricio Pochettino’s all-action, high-octane operator in the middle of the park, it’s not much of a surprise to see Gallagher’s name at the summit of the fouls list, especially when you consider how topsy-turvy their campaign has been. From his table-topping number of fouls, he’s picked up just seven yellow cards and the solitary sending off.

Conor Gallagher - 23/24 Premier League Stats Appearances 35 Minutes 2,956 Fouls Committed 80 Yellow Cards 7 Red Cards 1

2 Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Fouls committed: 64

Unlike the aforementioned Gallagher, Joao Gomes’ main task in the centre of the Wolverhampton Wanderers engine room is to disrupt play and give up fouls when necessary. A tenacious talent that has piqued the interest of Manchester United, what the Brazilian lacks in flair, he certainly makes up for with his ground-eating tendencies.

The 23-year-old, still in the infancy of his career, has the chance to better his tally next season – whether that be at Wolves' home ground, Molineux, or elsewhere in Europe. Overall, so far, he has racked up 64 fouls in 33 league appearances (2,569 minutes) and has 11 yellow cards to show for.

Joao Gomes - 23/24 Premier League Stats Appearances 33 Minutes 2,569 Fouls Committed 64 Yellow Cards 11 Red Cards 0

3 Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest)

Fouls committed: 54

After 59 appearances in England’s most prestigious division, Nottingham Forest’s Ryan Yates finally notched his first goal in the division recently – but that’s not what his game is about. Across that time, he has conceded a total of 101 fouls – 54 of those coming in 2023/24.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2022/23, Moises Caicedo and Joelinton finished the season with the most fouls – 65 each.

By virtue of playing for a relegation-threatened side, the Nottingham-born midfielder evidently uses his muscle to level the playing field – and it typically goes in his favour when you consider his disciplinary record. From just north of 50 fouls this season, he’s picked up a mere six yellow cards. Talk about going under the radar.

Ryan Yates - 23/24 Premier League Stats Appearances 34 Minutes 1,927 Fouls Committed 54 Yellow Cards 6 Red Cards 0

4 Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Fouls committed: 53

Alexis Mac Allister’s £35 million price tag has become one of the shrewdest moves of the summer trading period. Those of a Liverpool persuasion, however, had the Argentine down as a player to thread balls into the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz – but that has seldom been the case since he joined in June 2023.

The Reds’ lack of a defensive midfield has restricted Mac Allister’s attack-minded exploits – hence the surprisingly high number of fouls. The World Cup-winning ace has 51 fouls to his name, and he’s one of three players on this list to have received a red card as a result.

Alexis Mac Allister - 23/24 Premier League Stats Appearances 32 Minutes 2,542 Fouls Committed 53 Yellow Cards 7 Red Cards 1

5 Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth)

Fouls committed: 52

Justin Kluivert has no right to be on this list given his stature and responsibilities on the south coast. Known as a dainty winger, capable of weaving in and out of players, he should not be rubbing shoulders with some of the most tenacious central midfielders in the English top flight – but here we are.

Bournemouth’s summer acquisition, in a mere 1,876 minutes of Premier League football, has committed 52 fouls. Unlike some on this list, however, the Dutchman has a knack of avoiding the sight of the man in black reaching into his pocket with him picking up just five yellow cards – and none of the red kind – so far in 2023/24.

Justin Kluivert - 23/24 Premier League Stats Appearances 31 Minutes 1,876 Fouls Committed 52 Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 0

6 Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur)

Fouls committed: 52

Similarly to the Bournemouth ace, wingers are not typically known for their habit of nicking players and producing tonnes of fouls – but Tottenham Hotspur ace Dejan Kulusevski, a scorer of one of the Premier League's latest winning goals, is also one of the league’s leading foulers. In the Swede’s defence, his size is not so typical of a winger – so it may just be a case of him getting stuck in more often than his positional peers do.

Ange Postecoglou’s willingness to play an abnormally high line may lure him in to concede more challenges than he necessarily would in a different blueprint. Alas, his tally of 52 fouls – which has resulted in seven yellow cards and no red cards – sees him in joint-fourth alongside Kluivert.

Dejan Kulusevski - 23/24 Premier League Stats Appearances 34 Minutes 2,641 Fouls Committed 52 Yellow Cards 7 Red Cards 0

7 Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Fouls committed: 51

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz can be partially forgiven here, considering he’s featured in all but one of the Reds’ Premier League outings thus far. In 2,574 minutes of action, he’s racked up 51 fouls but tends to get away with it with just three yellow cards to show for his clumsiness.

Two of those three cautions, however, have come in the dying embers of matches – one in the 93rd minute and one in the 100th minute – which leads us to believe the Colombian talent has mastered the art of the ‘tactical foul’. That makes him a valuable commodity, especially as it shows a willingness from the attacker to help out with the team's defensive duties.

Luis Diaz - 23/24 Premier League Stats Appearances 36 Minutes 2,574 Fouls Committed 51 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 0

8 Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur)

Fouls committed: 51

The second Spurs player on this list, defender Destiny Udogie has racked up 51 fouls so far in 2023/24 – which is an impressive tally given his injury record. As a left-back, the 21-year-old is tasked with facing some of the top tier’s deadliest outlets, including Salah and Bukayo Saka. With that in mind, his position on this list is to be expected.

For the Italian ace, there is no further chance to add to his 51-fouls tally given that he’s on the Spurs treatment table for the rest of the season. Premier League forwards may sleep easily over the final couple of match weeks – but, remember, there’s always next season to better your position on this list, Destiny.

Destiny Udogie - 23/24 Premier League Stats Appearances 28 Minutes 2,398 Fouls Committed 51 Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 1

9 Abdoulaye Docoure (Everton)

Fouls committed: 50

Playing under the watchful eye of veteran boss Sean Dyche comes with some expectations. Being a hard-hitting tackler, who registers countless fouls as a result, is seemingly one of them. Abdoulaye Doucoure has impressed under the Englishman this campaign, appearing in 31 of their Premier League contests thus far, but he has committed his fair share of fouls too.

Doucoure is typically deployed further forward than his other midfield colleagues at Goodison Park and, while leading relentlessly from the front, has committed a half century of fouls in 2,552 minutes of league action. The high-octane nature of his game means he’ll most likely end up with more than 50 by the time the season draws to a close.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 23/24 Premier League Stats Appearances 31 Minutes 2,552 Fouls Committed 50 Yellow Cards 6 Red Cards 0

10 Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Fouls committed: 50

Revered in Premier League and European circles for being the toughest of tacklers, the fact that Fulham enforcer Joao Palhinha is not higher up the list is a testament to his ability when going to ground to regain possession. That said, he has picked up a division-high 13 yellow cards for his exploits since the campaign got underway.

But his name – combined with his ever-growing reputation – was always going on this list, wasn’t it? Having committed 50 fouls in 2,619 minutes of action in 2023/24, Fulham’s highest-valued asset is, no doubt, one of their most important players, even if he is prone to giving away the odd foul.

Joao Palhinha - 23/24 Premier League Stats Appearances 32 Minutes 2,619 Fouls Committed 50 Yellow Cards 13 Red Cards 0