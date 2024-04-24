Highlights Several Premier League players have silenced fans who doubted that they would have good seasons, putting in excellent performances to alleviate concerns.

Kai Havertz has bounced back from a disappointing season at Chelsea as well as some early struggles at Arsenal to emerge as a key player for the Gunners.

Harry Maguire has re-established himself at Manchester United after insisting on staying at the club last summer despite his struggles in recent years.

With a genuine three-horse title race as well as a relegation battle that looks likely to go down to the wire, we have been treated to one of the most enthralling Premier League seasons in recent years.

One of the key features of this campaign, aside from all the storylines that are still unfolding before our very eyes, has been the players who have proven their doubters wrong since August. Whether it be questions over huge transfer fees paid for someone's services, or simply uncertainty that they were up to the required standard, several individuals have surpassed expectations and stepped up when their teams have needed them most.

To honour their efforts, GIVEMESPORT have produced a list of eight players who we think have silenced their doubters this season. From playing key roles in a title charge, to becoming the main man at their team, these lot really have had seasons to remember.

Premier League players who have proved their doubters wrong this season Player Club Kai Havertz Arsenal Cole Palmer Chelsea Wataru Endo Liverpool Anthony Gordon Newcastle Leon Bailey Aston Villa Harry Maguire Manchester United Ross Barkley Luton Town Dominic Solanke Bournemouth

Kai Havertz

Arsenal

Signing Kai Havertz did not seem like the most obvious transfer for Arsenal last summer and the German took a while to find his feet at the Emirates. In the first half of this season, Havertz struggled for form and many questioned why Arsenal had spent £65million on him.

The former Chelsea man, though, has bounced back in the second half of the campaign, scoring seven goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances to help keep Arsenal's title hopes alive, including a brace against his old club in a 5-0 drubbing. Havertz's improved form has coincided with a positional change, with Mikel Arteta favouring him as a centre-forward over the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Chelsea haven't got a lot right this season but signing Cole Palmer from Manchester City is certainly proving to be shrewd business. Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea spent over £40million on a player with minimal experience at senior level, but he has emerged as their talisman, scoring 23 times in 39 appearances, and also registering 13 assists.

Much has been made of Palmer's penalty record - he had scored nine in the Premier League at the time of writing - but that does not make his contribution at Stamford Bridge any less impressive. Without the youngster, Chelsea would be in a far greater mess than the one they currently find themselves in.

Wataru Endo

Liverpool

Liverpool's midfield underwent an overhaul last season, with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner each departing the club, and Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo coming in.

The Reds were willing to spend over £100m on Moises Caicedo from Brighton, but their contract offer was gazumped by Chelsea's, and the holding midfielder went to Stamford Bridge instead. At £16m, Endo was seen by many as a distant second-choice, but he has been excellent at the base of Jurgen Klopp's midfield, undeniably enjoying a far better season than the player he was signed as an alternative to.

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle

There was never any doubt that Anthony Gordon possessed immense potential but £45million seemed like an excessive amount of money for Newcastle to part with when they signed the winger from Everton last January. Gordon had scored just three league goals for Everton that season, and went on to net just one for his new club during the second half of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

It has been a different story this term, though, and the 23-year-old has emerged as a key player for the Magpies under Eddie Howe, becoming one of the most improved players in the league this season. He has registered 10 goals and eight assists in the top flight, earning his England debut in the process.

Leon Bailey

Aston Villa

Signing Leon Bailey was seen as a major coup for Aston Villa in 2021, but for a couple of seasons it looked like he would go down as a big-money flop for the Midlands side. Bailey struggled with injuries during his first season at Villa before an indifferent 2022-23 campaign under two different managers in Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery.

This season, though, he has thoroughly impressed with 13 goals and 13 assists in all competitions. Only Ollie Watkins has scored more than Bailey for Villa this season, and they both look like being rewarded for fine individual campaigns with Champions League football at Villa Park next term.

Harry Maguire

Manchester United

Harry Maguire's Manchester United career looked to be dead in the water last season - at one point he was the fifth-choice centre-back, behind even left-back Luke Shaw. Deemed too cumbersome and lacking the technical ability to function in Erik ten Hag's set-up, a departure last summer seemed all but certain. Maguire had other ideas.

The England defender was intent on proving himself at the club he joined from Leicester in 2019 and insisted on staying, and has reaped the rewards from doing so, benefitting from injuries to other players and once again emerging as one of the team's most dependable defenders after a couple of really poor seasons.

Ross Barkley

Luton Town

Ross Barkley has been so good for Luton that there are calls for him to return to the England fold - who would have predicted that at the beginning of the season? The 30-year-old was overlooked for Gareth Southgate's most recent squad, but he will hope to be under consideration for the Euros this summer.

Barkley was released by Chelsea in 2022 and spent an underwhelming season in France with Nice before signing for Luton on a free transfer last summer. He has been a key player in their fight for Premier League survival, playing in every single one of their Premier League games since the beginning of October. Because of how impressive he's been for the Hatters, Man United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly keeping one eye on him.

Dominic Solanke

Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke was part of a great Chelsea youth team but left Stamford Bridge for Liverpool in 2017, aged just 19, having made only one appearance for Chelsea's first team. That move to Anfield perhaps came too soon for the striker, who scored just one goal under Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year-old has been at Bournemouth for over five years now, but it is only this season that he has proved he can shine in the Premier League. With 18 goals, he is among the league's top scorers. Prior to this season, Solanke had only managed 10 top-flight goals throughout his entire career.