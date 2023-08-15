As the Premier League returned this weekend, it also marked the return of fantasy football, the unique team-building game that continues to grow in popularity every year.

Fans all over the world simply can't get enough of fantasy football, and it seems neither can a lot of the players, with FPL Focal revealing a list of footballers who currently have teams in the game, with some pretty surprising results.

Some of the league's biggest stars are taking part, with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison all currently having their own teams.

The question is, who have some of the Premier League's marquee names chosen in their squads? Well, there are some interesting choices, to say the least.

Let's have a look at some Premier League stars and their teams

Out of all the footballers who are recorded as having fantasy football teams this season, Tottenham Hotspur new boy Manor Solomon is currently sat above the rest, with his side recording a massive 82 points over the opening weekend.

Interestingly, the attacker hasn't included himself in the team, and only features one Spurs player in the side, while he's chosen three names from the club's biggest rivals, Arsenal.

Trailing closely behind him is Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier, who accumulated 81 points. Again, though, he didn't include himself in the side, but it's still a pretty impressive lineup. The full-back included just one of his teammates in the side, with Alexander Isak the man blessed with the selection.

The former Spurs man also included three Arsenal players, and there quickly seems to be a running theme, with Bukayo Saka and Erling Haaland both involved in each team.

Some of the biggest names in the league are also involved in the game but didn't quite reach those heights, with Reece James, Ramsdale, Barnes and Maddison all having a go, but to lesser results.

James, who is largely considered to be one of the very best full-backs in England, chose not to include a single one of his Chelsea teammates in his team but did select three Liverpool stars, the side his Blues faced at the weekend. Not sure how much that says about his faith in his own club.

Ramsdale is the only major name to have picked himself, with the Arsenal shot-stopper in goal for his own team. He also included a couple of his Gunners teammates in William Saliba and Saka. The rest of his side is interesting, with a couple of players from Manchester City, their title rivals, included too. He didn't do quite as well as some of the other stars we've looked at here, with his decision to captain Evan Ferguson over Haaland a pretty peculiar one.

James Maddison enjoyed a strong start to life at Spurs this weekend, and his fantasy football team got off to a bright start too, with the side picking up 70 points over the opening set of games.

Unlike Solomon, the former Leicester City man included one of his Spurs teammates in the team, with Richarlison selected in the midfield. It seems bitter club rivalries aren't enough to deter these guys from selecting their teams, though, with Maddison the second Spurs man to have selected at least a couple of Arsenal players.

The final star we'll look at is Harvey Barnes who got his Newcastle United career off to a blinding start as his side beat Aston Villa 5-1, and he came off the bench to both score and assist a goal in the latter stages of the contest.

The former Leicester man is the only one we've highlighted that chose not to include Saka, but of course, Haaland can be seen leading the front line for the team, as he was for everyone else as well.

While his team accumulated 71 points over the weekend, Barnes will likely be wishing he had included himself like Ramsdale did, with the attacker picking up 11 points for a sensational showing on his debut, a score only bettered by Haaland in his team.

Three Burnley players have raised eyebrows with their teams

Quite embarrassingly, three Burnley players have been caught out for having captained Haaland at the weekend, despite the fact he was playing their side on the opening game of the season.

Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork and Arijanet Muric all made the Norwegian striker their skipper, ensuring he'd earn double points for his performance against the Lancashire side, which hints at a serious lack of faith in their own club to handle his performance.

It's not a good look for the side, especially as they've just returned to the Premier League, but more impressively, brand-new goalkeeper James Trafford backed himself to stand tall against Haaland and selected himself to go in goal, and even picked himself to be vice captain for the side.

Now to many, that may seem a little foolish, especially in hindsight as it took the Man City man just three minutes to open his tally for the campaign, and the Premier League champions scored three in the match. But you've got to admire the sheer confidence that the keeper must have in himself, especially considering it was his debut in the top flight of English football and debuts don't get much tougher.

More interestingly, Trafford didn't include Haaland in his team at all, one of a serious minority of players to leave the striker out of their side, with a record number of players making sure he led the line for their respective teams.

Having broken the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season last year, it's hard to imagine Haaland doing anything other than score goals this year, so it's not entirely surprising to see the majority of players including him in their sides, but for three Burnley players to back him and captain him against their own team is controversial.

With so many people tipping Vincent Kompany and his Burnley side to exceed expectations this season and comfortably avoid being dragged into a relegation battle, it's surprising to see the lack of faith some of their own players had in the side to get the job done, even if it was against someone as dominant as Haaland. Either way, at least they got plenty of points from the striker.