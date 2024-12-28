Summary The 30 Premier League players whose value has increased the most in 2024 have been revealed by Transfermarkt.

Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden's inclusion helps to make the list very English-orientated.

Five Arsenal players feature, while only two Liverpool stars make the cut.

As the Premier League season continues to unfold and nears its 2024 conclusion, a new crop of stars are turning heads and making headlines – not just for their performances, but for the skyrocketing value attached to their names. From breakout youngsters to seasoned pros enjoying career-best form, the transfer market is buzzing with speculation as clubs scramble to secure the hottest talents in the league.

This season has been a whirlwind of surprises, with unexpected heroes like Nottingham Forest stepping into the spotlight and established names like Liverpool pushing their games to new heights. Some players have burst onto the scene, while others have steadily evolved into indispensable forces for their respective sides. Whether it’s a goal-scoring revelation, a midfield maestro dictating play, or a defensive rock who’s caught the eye – these players aren’t just winning matches, they’re commanding serious attention on the financial front.

In this article, we will explore the top 30 Premier League players whose market values have increased the most this calendar year, based on statistics provided courtesy of Transfermarkt. From the quietly rising talents to the headline-makers, we’ll examine how their performances, potential, and impact have transformed them into valuable assets.

Premier League players with the biggest value increases in the 2024 (30-11) Rank Player Club Market value Increase 30. Jarrad Branthwaite Everton £34.82m +£14.09m 29. Conor Bradley Liverpool £16.58m +£14.92m 28. Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth £23.21m +£14.92m 27. Joao Gomes Wolverhampton Wanderers £33.16m +£14.92m 26. Matheus Cunha Wolverhampton Wanderers £41.45m +£14.92m 25. Omari Hutchinson Ipswich Town £18.24m +£15.75m 24. Igor Thiago Brentford £20.72m +£15.75m 23. Yankuba Minteh Brighton & Hove Albion £23.21m +£16.58m 22. Dominic Solanke Tottenham Hotspur £37.30m +£16.58m 21. Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United £41.45m +£16.58m 20. Nicolas Jackson Chelsea £45.60m +£16.58m 19. Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool £45.60m +£16.58m 18. Kai Havertz Arsenal £62.18m +£16.58m 17. Martin Odegaard Arsenal £91.19m +£16.58m 16. Rodri Manchester City £107.77m +£16.58m 15. Erling Haaland Manchester City £165.80m +£16.58m 14. Leif Davis Ipswich Town £20.72m +£17.41m 13. Tyler Dibling Southampton £18.24m +£18.24m 12. Adam Wharton Crystal Palace £26.53m +£18.24m 11. Jhon Duran Aston Villa £33.16m +£19.07m

10 Ethan Nwaneri - £24.87m

Value increase - £19.90m

At just 17, Ethan Nwaneri is proving age is no barrier to talent. The Arsenal youngster made history in 2022 as the club’s youngest debutant at 15 against Brentford. Since then, he’s quietly developed his game, waiting for his moment to shine at a more consistent rate. The 2024/25 season has given fans a glimpse of his potential, with Mikel Arteta gradually introducing him to first-team action.

Though mainly appearing as a substitute, Nwaneri has impressed with his skill and composure. His highlight so far was a brilliant strike in the Carabao Cup against Preston, which was followed by a first Premier League goal against Nottingham Forest. And with more cup opportunities ahead, Nwaneri’s rise seems inevitable. His value has nearly doubled this season, reflecting his growing influence. If he continues to progress under Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal could have a future star on their hands.

Ethan Nwaneri's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 16 Goals 4 Assists 0

9 Savinho - £45.49m

Value increase - £20.72m

A Manchester City summer signing in 2024, Savinho arrived in the Premier League with a high ceiling, having scored nine goals and provided 10 assists on loan at Girona last season to help them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club's 96-year history, finishing behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga.

There were questions about whether he could replicate those performances in the Premier League, but the Brazilian winger has answered those doubts emphatically, becoming a key presence in City's start to the 2024/25 season. Longevity and creative numbers have held him back, but if the electric wide man continues to shine, he could well become one of the most feared forwards in the league under Pep Guardiola.

Savinho's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 23 Goals 0 Assists 5

8 Murillo - £41.45m

Value increase - £23.21m

A key factor in Nottingham Forest’s revival under Nuno Espirito Santo is their rock-solid defence. After 18 Premier League games, Forest have conceded just 19 goals – a record that outshines heavyweights like Chelsea and Manchester City, placing them third in the league’s defensive rankings.

In modern football, every elite defence needs a “Rolls-Royce” player – someone who can defend with authority and drive the team forward. For Forest, that player is Brazilian centre-back Murillo. Signed for just £15m last year, his commanding performances have caught the eye of Liverpool, who are now reportedly considering a £70m move for the star as the mobile defender continues to show he's one of the best in the business at the moment.

Murillo's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 18 Goals 1 Assists 0

7 Leny Yoro - £45.60m

Value increase - £24.87m

After a stellar breakout season in 2023/24, featuring 32 times in Ligue 1 for Lille, Leny Yoro secured a high-profile move to Manchester United. At just 18, he’s already earning £115,000 per week at Old Trafford – a testament to the immense faith the club has in him, having fended off interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Yoro’s towering height, pace, and composure on the ball mirror the traits of top Premier League defenders like Virgil van Dijk and William Saliba. His stats already rival his peers, hinting at his potential to become a world-class centre-back. Despite his age, Yoro is quickly establishing himself as a defensive leader under Ruben Amorim, providing calm and stability to an otherwise unpredictable United backline, and after becoming the club's most expensive teenage signing, his stocks bloated significantly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro is Manchester United's most expensive teenage signing to date, costing £52.1 million plus a further £6.7 million in bonuses.

Leny Yoro's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 6 Goals 0 Assists 0

6 Phil Foden - £116m

Value increase - £24.87m

Phil Foden entered 2024 with a hefty market value nearing £100m, and with competition from Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, and Julian Alvarez, few would have faulted him for settling for maintaining the status quo. But by winning the PFA Player of the Season as Manchester City clinched their fourth straight Premier League title, the Englishman's value soared once again.

Now £24.87m more valuable, the 24-year-old continues to prove why he’s one of Guardiola’s most trusted players. With 27 goal contributions in 35 appearances last season, Foden’s performances have firmly placed him in the spotlight. As his stock rises, he’s determined to show the world he belongs among football’s elite, even if the 2024/25 campaign hasn't started so brightly.

Phil Foden's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 20 Goals 4 Assists 2

5 Bukayo Saka - £124.35m

Value increase - £24.87m

Bukayo Saka has experienced the same value increase as Foden, but while his Man City counterpart enjoyed his best moments in the first half of 2024, Saka's standout performances have come in the latter part of the year. In the 2024/25 season, he has registered five goals and 10 assists in 16 Premier League appearances.

What’s even more impressive is Saka's consistency – his high standards rarely dip, and he has become virtually indispensable for Arsenal as they chase their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 season. His transformation from a promising talent to a key player has been remarkable, especially for those at the Emirates. At just 23, Saka is perfectly positioned to continue his growth and reach even greater heights in the years to come as he is also one of his nation's most important players as England enter the Thomas Tuchel era.

Bukayo Saka's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 24 Goals 9 Assists 13

4 Riccardo Calafiori - £37.3m

Value increase - £26.52m

Although much of Riccardo Calafiori's 2024/25 season has been spent on the sidelines due to recurring knee injuries, he made a real impact at Euro 2024. His impressive summer with Italy not only led to a surprise move to Arsenal but also saw his market value nearly double.

At just 22, Calafiori has displayed maturity well beyond his years, both for his former club, Bologna, and his country. His outstanding performances in the 2023/24 season helped Bologna secure a spot in the Champions League for the first time since 1964. There’s a clear reason why Arteta was keen to sign him, and it’s fortunate for Arsenal that they acted quickly before his value skyrocketed further.

Riccardo Calafiori's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 14 Goals 1 Assists 1

3 Morgan Rogers - £33.16m

Value increase - £30.83m

Morgan Rogers is one of the latest players to earn a well-deserved England call-up, and his rise at Aston Villa has been nothing short of sensational. The young attacking midfielder and second striker consistently delivers when called upon, recently showcasing his talent by scoring and assisting in Villa’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

There's no doubt that his stocks have gone up this season, and while the competition for a starting spot in the 10 position was fierce before the start of the campaign, if the 22-year-old can continue in fine fettle, he could well become Cole Palmer's primary understudy before you know it, which would be a perfect indictment of how far the former Man City youth product has come.

Morgan Rogers' 2024/25 statistics Appearances 24 Goals 5 Assists 4

2 Kobbie Mainoo - £45.59m

Value increase - £40.62m

At just 19 years old, Kobbie Mainoo has quickly become one of Manchester United’s most influential players, often seen directing veterans like Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro from the midfield. His standout consistency in the engine room caught the eye of Gareth Southgate, particularly after a memorable performance in which he scored and was named Man of the Match in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, helping United secure an unexpected victory.

Mainoo’s rapid rise didn’t go unnoticed, as he was handed his senior England debut in the Three Lions’ 1-0 defeat to Brazil. He then cemented his place in the starting lineup alongside Declan Rice during the knockout stages of EURO 2024. While this season has presented tougher challenges for the young midfielder, his meteoric rise just months ago – from a promising talent to an England international – has seen his market value soar, making him one of the most exciting young prospects in English football.

Kobbie Mainoo's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 15 Goals 0 Assists 0

1 Cole Palmer - £107.7m

Value increase - £70m

Cole Palmer is now £70m more valuable than he was last year when he made the £42.5m move from Manchester City to Chelsea, turning what seemed like a hefty price tag into one of the best bargains in modern football. Last season, no player directly contributed to more goals in the Premier League than the 22-year-old, who scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists, despite often carrying the team on his back while his Chelsea teammates struggled to keep up.

The 2024/25 season has seen Palmer pick up right where he left off. With 12 goals and six assists in just 18 Premier League appearances, he has proven wrong those who doubted his ability to thrive at a top club. As his role in the England setup expands, Palmer’s value is expected to rise even further in 2025, with the young talent emerging as one of the leading candidates from his nation in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

Cole Palmer's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 20 Goals 12 Assists 6

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 28/12/24