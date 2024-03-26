Highlights There have been several Premier League stars who have succeeded as a manager since retiring.

Roberto Di Matteo, who had a great stint as a player for Chelsea, also thrived as coach of the Premier League giants.

Mikel Arteta and Vincent Kompany are other names who have had a lot of joy since making the switch to the dugout.

The Premier League has been home to some incredible managers over the years, with fans lucky enough to witness the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola battling it out in the same era. Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho are other names who have succeeded in the dugout.

A lot of managers in this current era have had an unsuccessful stint as a player, retiring early on in their careers and making the switch to the dugout. That said, there are a fair few stars who have succeeded in England's top-flight division on the pitch as well as possessing the right characteristics to prosper as a manager.

Mikel Arteta established himself as one of the best Spaniards to ever play in the league but is now one of the top coaches in the world. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is another coach who enjoyed great success on the pitch, playing a starring role in Manchester United's Treble season in 1998/99. Here, we take a look at 10 of the best Premier League players turned managers, and there's no room for a former Chelsea legend.

Ranking factors

While compiling the top 10 list, the following was taken into account:

Trophies

Record as a manager

Overall performance in the league

Overall performance in external competitions like the FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, etc

Manager's legacy within the club

The 10 best Premier League players turned managers have been ranked Rank Name Clubs managed 1. Roberto Mancini Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Galatasaray, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Italy, Saudi Arabia 2. Mikel Arteta Arsenal 3. Gianluca Vialli Chelsea, Watford 4. Roberto Di Matteo Milton Keynes Dons, West Brom, Chelsea, Schalke 04, Aston Villa 5. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Molde, Cardiff City, Manchester United 6. Graham Potter Leeds Carnegie, Ostersund, Swansea City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea 7. Gary O'Neil Bournemouth, Wolves 8. Steven Gerrard Liverpool Under 18, Rangers, Aston Villa, Al-Ettifaq 9. Vincent Kompany Anderlecht, Burnley 10. Rob Edwards Wolves (interim), AFC Telford United, England U16, Forest Green Rovers, Watford, Luton Town

10 Rob Edwards (Luton Town)

Premier League clubs as a player: Aston Villa, Blackpool

After a 14-year professional playing career, plying his trade for the likes of Aston Villa, Wolves and Blackpool, Rob Edwards made the change from the pitch to the dugout - with his first job in management coming in 2016. Following an interim spell with Wolves, the former Wales international took charge of AFC Telford United, England U16 and Forest Green Rovers before making a big breakthrough at Watford. Sadly, he only lasted a month, getting the chop after winning three of his first 10 league games.

He ended up at bitter rivals Luton Town a few months later and swiftly got his own back on the Hornets, leading the Hatters to a shock promotion, defeating Coventry City in the play-off final. Such a huge achievement is marked by peril as he looks to guide the club to safety in the 2023/24 campaign in the club's first-ever year in England's top flight.

Rob Edwards' Premier League statistics as a manager Matches 29 Wins 5 Draws 7 Losses 17 Points per games 0.76 All statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

9 Vincent Kompany (Burnley)

Premier League clubs as a player: Manchester City

Former Manchester City star Vincent Kompany was always destined to become a coach. His leadership skills and experience at the highest level were always going to pay dividends in the dugout. He was appointed player-manager for Belgian side Anderlecht in 2019 before being made the permanent head coach a year later. While his biggest achievement was finishing runners-up in the cup, the ex-City defender had a lot of joy in his first season with Burnley.

Joining the Championship side in 2022, he guided the club back to the Premier League. In doing so, they became the first team to break the 100-point barrier since Leicester City in 2013/14, with only three defeats in 46 matches. Unfortunately, his attacking style of play hasn't paid off in the Premier League as of yet. Still, his remarkable accomplishment in the Championship is the main reason why he features in our top 10.

Vincent Kompany's Premier League statistics as a manager Matches 29 Wins 4 Draws 5 Losses 20 Points per games 0.59 All statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

8 Steven Gerrard (Al-Ettifaq)

Premier League clubs as a player: Liverpool

As a coach, Steven Gerrard had widely been tipped as the long-term successor to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. Those calls were expressed after he helped Rangers end Celtic's dominance in Scotland with a Premiership title in 2020/21. The Gers went the whole season unbeaten. His performances in the SPL earned him a move to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

The move took a sour note as Gerrard was dismissed from the dugout less than a third of the way through the 2021/22 season after poor results. Now, he's currently plying his trade with Al-Ettifaq in the Middle East, where he's now one of the highest-paid coaches in the world.

Steven Gerrard's Premier League statistics as a manager Matches 38 Wins 12 Draws 8 Losses 18 Points per games 1.16 All statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

3:16 Related 11 Highest Paid Football Managers in the World The highest-paid managers in world football have been revealed, with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone topping the list.

7 Gary O'Neil (Wolves)

Premier League clubs as a player: Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, West Ham, Norwich

Gary O'Neil can consider himself unfortunate to have been sacked by Bournemouth at the end of last season. The 40-year-old took 36 points from his 34 top-flight games in charge to help the Cherries avoid relegation following promotion from the Championship.

At least, though, it didn't take him long to find a new job. Indeed, Julen Lopetegui left Wolves just three days before the start of the new season due to a lack of spending in the transfer window, leaving the door ajar for O'Neil. After a shaky start to the 2023/24 campaign, the Englishman has steadied the ship a little, with his work not going unnoticed as other Premier League clubs are eyeing up the former Cherries coach.

Gary O'Neil's Premier League statistics as a manager Matches 62 Wins 22 Draws 11 Losses 29 Points per games 1.24 All statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

6 Graham Potter (N/A)

Premier League clubs as a player: Southampton

Despite his spell at Chelsea proving to be unsuccessful, considering all the chaos surrounding that club, Graham Potter can hardly shoulder all the blame. It shouldn't be forgotten that Potter did brilliantly to forge a career in the top flight from humble beginnings, impressing at Ostersund and Swansea City before ending up at Brighton, where he established himself as one of the brightest young coaches in world football.

Still only 48, the Englishman will have learned from his time at Stamford Bridge and can take that experience into his next job. His meteoric rise with the Seagulls, turning them into a top team in the country, is why he features pretty high up in our top 10.

Graham Potter's Premier League statistics as a manager Matches 141 Wins 41 Draws 50 Losses 50 Points per games 1.23 All statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

5 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (N/A)

Premier League clubs as a player: Manchester United

Despite never actually winning anything at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had some joy when managing the club. The Manchester side were looking for a bit of stability, having struggled in the post-Sir Alex Era. Solskjaer did get them back in the Champions League at least, finishing third and second in his only two full seasons in charge.

He, of course, got the job off the back of a brilliant 19-game spell in charge as interim gaffer. At least, for a little while, he returned some of the good feelings to the Red Devils faithful, but that only carried him for so long as the results dried up, and he was consequently sacked in 2021. That said, the job he did at the club cannot be overlooked, earning him a spot in the top five of our list.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Premier League statistics as a manager Matches 127 Wins 59 Draws 32 Losses 36 Points per games 1.65 All statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

4 Roberto Di Matteo (N/A)

Premier League clubs as a player: Chelsea

After a successful six-year playing spell in west London where he won five major titles, including two FA Cups, Roberto Di Matteo returned to Chelsea in 2011 as an assistant coach to Andre Villas-Boas, before being made the interim manager in March 2012 after the Portuguese manager was relieved of his duties.

The Italian enhanced his legend status by going on to win the FA Cup final against Liverpool, and then spectacularly guiding the Blues to their first-ever Champions League title by defeating Bayern Munich in their backyard. While the end of his spell at Stamford Bridge was underwhelming, his stint in 2011/12 is good enough to make it in at four on our list.

Roberto Di Matteo's Premier League statistics as a manager Matches 48 Wins 19 Draws 11 Losses 18 Points per games 1.42 All statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

3 Gianluca Vialli (N/A)

Premier League clubs as a player: Chelsea

Gianluca Vialli joined Chelsea in the summer of 1996 on a free transfer as part of manager Ruud Gullit's rebuilding of the side. Just two years after joining, the Italian was appointed player-manager of the club, becoming the first Italian to ever manage in the league. His first season saw the club win both the League Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

In the Italian's first full season at the club, he guided the Blues to a third-place finish, losing just three league games all season. That campaign saw the London outfit qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history - where they'd go on to lose to Barcelona in the quarter-finals the following season. Vialli played a key role in transforming the club into one of the best teams in the country and thoroughly deserves the number three spot on our list.

Gianluca Vialli's Premier League statistics as a manager Matches 86 Wins 41 Draws 29 Losses 16 Points per games 1.77 All statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

2 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Premier League clubs as a player: Everton, Arsenal

In his first managerial role, Mike Arteta was tasked with reviving a downbeat Arsenal side, and he passed the initial years of struggle with flying colours. Long gone are the days of mediocrity as the Spaniard has transformed them from top-four contenders to title challengers over the last couple of campaigns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Arsenal win the title in 2023/24, Mikel Arteta will break Jose Mourinho's record as the youngest manager to lift the Premier League.

Eventually finishing five points off the pace after leading the pack for the majority of 2022/23, Arteta will be looking to guide the Gunners to their first league title since 2004 in the 2023/24 campaign and remain in contention to do so. His impressive record with the north London outfit, as well as the way he's transformed the side, are the reasons why the Spaniard features so high up.

Mikel Arteta's Premier League statistics as a manager Matches 161 Wins 95 Draws 26 Losses 40 Points per games 1.93 All statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

1 Roberto Mancini (Saudi Arabia)

Premier League clubs as a player: Leicester City

The man responsible for the truly iconic ‘AGUUUEEEERRRROOOOO’ moment, Roberto Mancini guided Manchester City to that famous title in the 2011/12 season, pipping their local rivals to the crown with the last kick of the season.

Across his four-season tutelage at the Etihad, the Italian played a key role in turning the side into one of the best teams in the country. After winning the league and FA Cup during his time in Manchester, Mancini departed in 2013 and has since been all over the world. Currently managing Saudi Arabia, his biggest achievement since leaving England was winning the Euros with his beloved Italy in 2021, defeating England in the final. His overall success with Inter Milan, City and Italy are the main reasons why he thoroughly deserves his place in at number one.

Roberto Mancini's Premier League statistics as a manager Matches 133 Wins 82 Draws 27 Losses 24 Points per games 2.05 All statistics correct as of 26/03/2024