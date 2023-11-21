Highlights Raheem Sterling scored against his former club, Manchester City, in a 4-4 draw with Chelsea, proving himself on the field.

Cole Palmer, having recently left Manchester City, also netted against his former club in the very same match

Wayne Rooney and many others join them on a list of Premier League stars to hit the back of the net against their past employers.

One of the most painful things a football fan has to go through is when one of their favourite players jumps ship to join a rival club. Every supporter can think of at least one agonising example of such a moment of utter betrayal.

Sometimes, it's not even about a lack of loyalty either. Sometimes, players just move clubs for the sake of their career and nobody on either side is left too upset by the whole situation. That is until that player comes back to haunt their old club by scoring a goal against them. Of course, however, if that strike comes off the back of a treacherous transfer, it can spark feelings of incandescent rage.

There have been plenty of examples of this happening in the Premier League over the years. In fact, in the Chelsea draw against Manchester City on 12th November 2023, this instance happened twice in the same thrilling game. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has created a 10-player list of incidents when footballers came back to haunt their old clubs by scoring against them.

Raheem Sterling - Chelsea vs Manchester City - 2023

As alluded to before, Raheem Sterling was one of the two players to score against his former side in Chelsea's action-packed 4-4 draw against Man City. The Englishman scored his team's second goal of the game and played like a man possessed, trying to prove a point throughout the encounter.

The 28-year-old spent seven successful seasons in Manchester winning the Premier League on four occasions, but clearly wanted to get one over his former teammates as he worked tirelessly to make a difference. He initially looked delighted after getting his name on the scoresheet but did compose himself to make sure he didn't over-celebrate against his former employers.

Cole Palmer - Chelsea vs Manchester City - 2023

Having only left City a matter of months before this game, Cole Palmer's emotions may have been running a little higher coming into this clash. Especially as he had been with the club since joining at under-eight level. However, if he was feeling any inner turmoil he certainly didn't show it on the surface.

Indeed, the winger cooly slotted home from 12 yards in the dying embers of the game to net an injury-time equaliser in the eight-goal thriller. He also didn't give much away with his celebration, simply shrugging his shoulders. He did later explain: “I spent 15 years at City. I can’t really go and celebrate how I would [normally] celebrate if I have scored a 95th-minute equaliser because it would have been disrespectful, so I just decided to do a shrug. I don’t know why.”

Theo Walcott - Arsenal vs Southampton - 2023

Before he joined Arsenal as a highly-rated 16-year-old, Theo Walcott had burst onto the scene with Southampton. And then after netting over 100 goals for the Gunners, he joined Everton before ending up back at the South Coast.

He then arrived with the Saints at the Emirates in the 2022/23 season with Mikel Arteta and co desperately fighting for the title. Of course, Walcott would score against Arsenal in a 3-3 draw as the north London club's title ambitions suffered a major blow. This was also the last goal of his career as he retired the following summer.

READ MORE: The best 10 footballers who've retired in 2023 ranked by their playing careers

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool vs Chelsea - 2019

It's often forgotten that Mohamed Salah spent a brief and fairly miserable time at Chelsea, scoring just twice in his 19-game spell in West London. He has since proven any of his Stamford Bridge doubters wrong with many brilliant performances in a Liverpool shirt.

He has actually scored against the Blues on more than one occasion but the most memorable came in 2019 when he blasted a goal-of-the-season contender into the top corner of the net. This effort sealed a 2-0 win against Chelsea as the Reds made it 38 unbeaten games at Anfield.

Cesc Fabregas - Chelsea vs Arsenal - 2017

Cesc Fabregas arrived at Arsenal as a boy but left for Barcelona as a man, having already won the World Cup as well as earning his spot as an Emirates-era legend with his wonderful displays in the middle of the park. The Gunners did later have the chance to resign their former captain but Arsene Wenger was not prepared to welcome his former player back with open arms.

This came back to haunt Arsenal as Fabregas joined London rivals Chelsea, where he would win the Premier League twice – something he never managed with the Gunners. In Febuary 2017, he then netted against his former team in a 3-1 win for the Blues at Stamford Bridge. His lack of celebration would have been little consolation for the away fans who watched on with gritted teeth.

Frank Lampard - Manchester City vs Chelsea - 2014

Frank Lampard is pretty synonymous with Chelsea but he did of course also spend time at West Ham United, Swansea City (on loan), Manchester City and New York City during his career. It was actually a surprise to many when he moved to the Etihad, not least because he'd reportedly already agreed to move to the aforementioned MLS club.

Lampard, however, delayed his move to America to spend a little while longer in England. And in September of the 2014/15 season, he scored his first-ever goal for City. As fate would have it, this strike came against his former side as Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw away from home.

Robin van Persie - Manchester United vs Arsenal - 2012

Between 2004 and 2012, Wenger moulded Robin van Persie from a talented young forward into one of the most lethal finishers in Europe. And then, just when he was hitting his peak, the Dutchman repaid all that hard work by joining bitter rivals Manchester United.

This controversial transfer was right up there as one of the biggest acts of betrayal in Premier League history. Just to rub salt in the wounds, it took Van Persie less than three minutes to score against his former side in his first game against the Gunners after leaving. United would go on to win the league title with Arsenal finishing fourth.

Emmanuel Adebayor - Manchester City vs Arsenal - 2009

This is probably the most well-known entry on our list. After all, while many players have respectfully kept their cool and refrained from celebrating against their former clubs, Emmanuel Adebayor went in the complete opposite direction.

As we all know, when scoring against Arsenal for Manchester City at the Etihad in 2009, the Togo striker ran essentially the length of the pitch to tauntingly slide along his knees directly in front of the away supporters. They were understandably furious, but Adebayor has always insisted that he doesn't regret the incident. It was at least, one of the most iconic moments of pure pantomime villainy in Premier League history.

Wayne Rooney - Everton vs Manchester United - 2007

England legend Wayne Rooney grew up as an Everton fan, having also come through their academy, but left for Manchester United in 2004. And he didn't care about any of his past when he returned to Goodison Park in 2007 as a Red Devil.

The Toffees had led by two goals but were then pegged back by an effort from John O’Shea and an own goal from Phil Neville. Rooney put his team ahead after some sharp footwork and when he wheeled away to celebrate he didn't seem too worried about upsetting his former fans. Quite the opposite, in fact, as he kissed the United badge while jumping up and down in front of the home supporters.

Alan Shearer - Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers - 1996

Despite his strong association with Newcastle United, it shouldn't be forgotten that arguably Alan Shearer's greatest achievement came with Blackburn Rovers when he won the Premier League in 1994-95. He also claimed the Golden Boot and the PFA Players' Player of the Year for contributing 34 of Blackburn's 80 league goals that term.

By 1996, however, the Englishman had joined his hometown side. In September of that year, his old team travelled to St James' Park and when the Magpies were handed a penalty, Shearer did not shirk his responsibility for the sake of sentiment. No, he instead slotted his penalty and then later proceeded to turn provider for Les Ferdinand who scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 win.

Eric Cantona - Manchester United vs Leeds - 1999

In terms of legendary Premier League footballers, they don't come much bigger than Eric Cantona. But before he made himself an icon at Old Trafford, the enigmatic Frenchman spent a little time at Leeds United, scoring 14 goals in 34 games to be exact.

The rivalry between these two clubs is about as fierce as it gets for English teams but we all know Cantona has never been afraid of stoking the fire. And in 1994, he returned to Elland Road and confidently stroked home a penalty without even batting an eye-lid. Still, Leeds had the last laugh as they won the match 2-1.