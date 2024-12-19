Almost halfway through the 2024/25 season, there have been a number of Premier League stars taking their game to a new level. The likes of Cole Palmer have excelled so far and seen their market value increase substantially as a result. Not everyone has enjoyed that level of fortune, though.

Some players haven't had the greatest of times this season. They've struggled to make an impact and have actually seen their transfer value drop since the summer. A recent report from Transfermarkt has now revealed which Premier League footballers have seen their value decrease the most since the beginning of the campaign.

10 Premier League players whose value dropped the most Rank Player Current value Value lost 1. Christopher Nkunku £41.2m £12.3m 2. Lucas Paqueta £33m £12.3m 3. Raheem Sterling £18.1m £10.7m 4. Phil Foden £115m £8.2m 5. Declan Rice £82.5m £8.2m 6. Matthijs de Ligt £37.1m £8.2m 7. Gabriel Jesus £37.1m £8.2m 8. Ollie Watkins £45.4m £8.2m 9. James Maddison £49.5m £8.2m 10. Bruno Fernandes £45.4m £8.2m

10 Bruno Fernandes - £45.4m

Value lost - £8.2m

Following his move to Manchester United in 2020, Bruno Fernandes has been a key figure for the Red Devils. Early in the 2024/25 campaign, though, he struggled and was nowhere close to the star he'd been throughout his tenure in England so far. A large portion of those troubles might have boiled down to the issues the team had throughout the final months of Erik ten Hag's reign at Old Trafford.

As a result, his value has dropped significantly. Following the arrival of Ruben Amorim, though, things have shown signs of picking up for the attacking midfielder. His form has improved and there's a good chance his value might be on the up once again before the season wraps up.

Bruno Fernandes' 2024/25 statistics Appearances 24 Goals 6 Assists 10

9 James Maddison - £49.5m

Value lost - £8.2m

Tottenham Hotspur's second season under Ange Postecoglou hasn't offered anywhere near the same amount of hope, goodwill and sheer optimism that his maiden campaign in England brought. Instead, the side have struggled and are currently underperforming in a big way. One player who has actually improved, but is suffering as a result of the team's woes is James Maddison.

Last season, in his debut year with Spurs, he was electric. Aside from injuries, he looked to be one of the signings of the campaign. This time around, he's even better and has already surpassed goal tally in the league. Due to his team's issues, however, the Englishman has still seen his value decrease.

James Maddison's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 22 Goals 7 Assists 5

8 Ollie Watkins - £45.4m

Value lost - £8.2m

Last season, Ollie Watkins became the forward that so many believed he could be. He was scoring for fun as he helped guide Aston Villa back to the top four and Champions League football for the first time in decades. While his team have somewhat maintained that strong form this time around, the forward isn't quite operating at the same impressive level.

He's taken a significant step back. Last year, he finished the campaign with 40 goal contributions. So far, he only has 12 this time around and his value has dropped significantly as a result. He's still the club's leading forward, but with Jhon Duran's excellent form in recent weeks, he might lose that status too.

Ollie Watkins' 2024/25 statistics Appearances 22 Goals 7 Assists 5

7 Gabriel Jesus - £37.1m

Value lost - £8.2m

The Gabriel Jesus move to Arsenal from Manchester City has been a bit of a disaster. The forward has struggled with injuries during his time at the Emirates and has never really put it together under Mikel Arteta. He's not figured out how to be a prolific goalscorer in the Premier League and his value seems to diminish year after year.

With the Gunners in desperate need of a goalscorer, it would be a huge boost for the side if Jesus could step things up. So far, though, it doesn't look like that will be happening anytime soon. Aside from a recent hat-trick in the EFL Cup, he's had another rough season and his value has dropped again.

Gabriel Jesus' 2024/25 statistics Appearances 21 Goals 4 Assists 2

6 Matthijs de Ligt - £37.1m

Value lost - £8.2m

Once considered one of the brightest young prospects in all of football, Matthijs de Ligt's career always seem to tease greatness before ultimately falling short. His mega move to Juventus from Ajax was supposed to be what catapulted him into stardom, but things didn't work out and he moved to Bayern Munich. His time in Germany wasn't the greatest either and this summer he found himself jumping to England and joining United.

A lack of defensive options proved to be one of the Red Devils' biggest issues last season, and the addition of the Dutchman was supposed to provide a huge boost in that sense. So far, he's been fine, but nothing too spectacular. His team have struggled and his value has taken a hit.

Matthijs de Ligt's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 22 Goals 1 Assists 0

5 Declan Rice - £82.5m

Value lost - £8.2m

Just one year ago, Arsenal signed Declan Rice and made him their most expensive signing of all-time. He was supposed to be the catalyst that finally got them over the hump and to the Premier League title for the first time in two decades. Unfortunately, they once again ran into a Manchester City side that just didn't know how to lose.

This season, Arteta's men have taken a step back and are nowhere near as impressive as they were 12 months ago. Rice is playing fine in the middle of the park, but he hasn't helped push the team to the next level. The Gunners have dropped crucial points already and look to be falling out of the title race before 2025 even rolls around. It's not Rice's fault, but the former West Ham United man's transfer value has taken a hit regardless.

Declan Rice's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 20 Goals 1 Assists 4

4 Phil Foden - £115m

Value lost - £8.2m

After winning the Premier League's Player of the Season award last time out, it finally looked like Phil Foden has made it to the top and become the incredible, world-class footballer that he seemed destined to be. Under Pep Guardiola's guidance, the development was a little slower than expected at times, but he'd blossomed into a special talent and the sky seemed to be the limit.

It's quite unfathomable just how big a regression he's had in the 2024/25 campaign. Even going back to Euro 2024, he's been nowhere close to the talent he was last year and while he's not solely responsible for City's massive issues across all competitions, his lack of form certainly hasn't helped. Still valued at £115m, there's a chance his worth could drop even more by the time May rolls around if he doesn't turn things around soon.

Phil Foden's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 18 Goals 3 Assists 2

3 Raheem Sterling - £18.1m

Value lost - £10.7m

Raheem Sterling's move to Arsenal has been a major miss. After a couple of years at Chelsea, the Englishman found himself left out of Enzo Maresca's plans, so the Gunners took him off of the Blues' hands and brought him to the Emirates. After several months, it seems the former Leicester City boss was right in his assessment.

Sterling hasn't had 10% of the impact that Arteta will have wanted when he brought him into the fold. He has hardly gotten off the bench in the league so far and has only played a full 90 minutes just once this term and it came in the EFL Cup against Preston North End. It's easy to see why his value has dropped by over a third and the club may want to cut him loose.

Raheem Sterling's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 11 Goals 1 Assists 2

2 Lucas Paqueta - £33m

Value lost - £12.3m

It wasn't too long ago that Lucas Paqueta was being linked with the likes of Manchester City and it looked as though his natural trajectory would take him to the top of European football. He shone for West Ham and caught the attention of many. Under Julen Lopetegui this season, however, he's been very underwhelming. The attacking midfielder has largely been a passenger in a tumultuous side floundering in the bottom half of the table.

Last season, he bagged 15 goal contributions across all competitions and so far this year, he's chalked up a measly three. Even in City's struggles, it's hard to believe Guardiola will want this current version of Paqueta anytime soon.

Lucas Paqueta's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 18 Goals 3 Assists 0

1 Christopher Nkunku - £41.2m

Value lost - £12.3m

After a stellar run with RB Leipzig, Christopher Nkunku was one of the hottest commodities in football and Chelsea were the lucky side to lure him away from the Bundesliga in June 2023. Fast-forward just 18 months and he's hardly getting a look-in at Stamford Bridge. Under Maresca, the Blues are flying high in the Premier League and look poised to give Liverpool a run for the title.

While the side is firing on all cylinders in the league, Nkunku is often forced to watch on from the sidelines. He's started just twice in the division so far this campaign and is clearly not considered a key figure for his new manager. It's unfortunate too as he's still managed to bag 12 goals across all competitions and has shown he can be a solid first option if given the chance.

Considering his lack of minutes in the league, though, his value has dropped significantly and it wouldn't be too surprising if he leaves the club in the near future to re-establish himself as the electric talent that he is.

Christopher Nkunku's 2024/25 statistics Appearances 23 Goals 12 Assists 2

All statistic courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 19/12/2024