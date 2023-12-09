Highlights The January transfer market is a risky time for managers to make moves, but it's an opportunity to address squad issues and find reinforcements.

Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips and Chelsea's Noni Madueke are among the Premier League players eager for a move in January.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, and Chelsea's Ian Maatsen may also be looking for new opportunities elsewhere.

Having played just shy of 40% of the Premier League fixtures, all 20 managers will have an idea of whether their summer punts have paid dividends. As such, the January transfer market is there for the taking to address squad issues, find stopgap replacements for injured players, while attempting to enrich any departments that are in need of reinforcements.

It has always been a tricky customer, however. Compared to the window during the summer months, typically utilised to perform big money rebuilds, it comes with a much greater risk of rushing around aimlessly and, subsequently, sealing moves that managers come to live and regret. Aligned with that, there will be ample Premier League stars that are itching for a move upon the winter window opening for business. Whether that is to see an increase in game time or for just a change of scenery, the winter window is bound to be full of chaos, most notably in the form of last-gasp deals.

And that got us thinking. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we’ve picked our top 12 Premier League players who will be desperate to explore pastures new during the January transfer window for a plethora of reasons. If any managers happen to be scrolling and end up here: go and get a pen and a stack of paper and take note.

1 Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City

Manchester City’s eternal substitute. The Yorkshireman was a beloved figure while at Leeds United, though he has struggled to (as expected) dislodge the ever-reliable Rodri from Pep Guardiola’s plans. Having played just 89 minutes of football for the reigning champions so far this season, it’s safe to say the writing is, quite frankly, engraved into the wall.

Still a regular fixture in Gareth Southgate’s England set-up, though you’d expect that to change quite dramatically should he continue to get minimal action at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola may have recently apologised for his Phillips’ lack of game time, but the 28-year-old himself could see a massive change in January with a switch away.

2 Noni Madueke

Chelsea

There are many stars earning their corn in Stamford Bridge who would benefit heavily from a move. Thanks to Mauricio Pochettino boasting such a bloated squad, the likes of Noni Madueke have to make do with bit-part roles, much to their dismay. And that notion rings truth given the 21-year-old has played just 203 minutes of football this season.

Speculation over his future has been rife ever since he was not involved in Chelsea’s squad for their win over Brighton & Hove Albion – and a move, whether it be temporary or permanent, would be the best course of action for the young Englishman, who is keen to make his mark on the England top division.

3 Jadon Sancho

Manchester United

It just seems inevitable, doesn’t it? The Manchester United winger, 23, has no way of wooing Erik ten Hag unless he apologised. News flash: that is looking increasingly unlikely as the days go by. Interestingly, out of all of his 23 England caps he has managed to tot up over his career, not a single one has been won while at Old Trafford.

Looking to get back on Southgate’s radar, a January move suits all parties given the ever-growing tension between Ten Hag and the former Borussia Dortmund ace. That said, a return to the Bundesliga could be on the cards with the wide man ‘very open’ to it, though whether they are able to pay his financial demands is another question.

4 Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal

Many supporters of Arsenal thought their goalkeeper woes had been ticked off the problem list when they snared Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United for around the £30m mark. And it was all going swimmingly. The four-cap England international was a key figure in their title-chasing side in 2022/23 and was between the sticks in all 38 Premier League outings for Mikel Arteta’s high-flyers.

That was until the Spanish tactician opted to sign David Raya as ‘competition’. Ramsdale is now classed as the club’s second fiddle goalkeeper and with his place in the England squad potentially in jeopardy, the 25-year-old will be eager to add some regular senior minutes to his CV.

5 Ian Maatsen

Chelsea

An undeniably talented youngster but whether he has a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans is an underlying problem to the Dutchman’s development at Stamford Bridge. The 21-year-old caught the attention of Premier League clubs while on loan at Burnley in 2022/23 and was a key cog in the promotion-securing side, notching four goals and six assists.

Despite playing eight times for the Blues in the league upon his return, he has racked up just 124 minutes, while his two Carabao Cup cameos have resulted in 165 minutes – hence proving Pochettino’s preference to play the left-back in games of lesser importance. Whether it be on loan again or a permanent switch elsewhere, Maatsen should be considering his options in the New Year.

6 Donny van de Beek

Manchester United

Donny van de Beek’s eyes would’ve lit up upon the arrival of his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. It seemed as a chance for the central midfielder to reinvent himself at Old Trafford and become the player many expected him to become when he signed for £39m in 2020.

Three years on from his move and he has 62 appearances under his belt for the Red Devils, plundering just two goals and assists apiece in that sequence. It would be wrong to suggest the 26-year-old has shown glimpses of his undeniable talent, but his frustrating inconsistency is often the reason behind his irregularity of minutes.

Donny van de Beek - season-by-season stats at Man Utd (as of 08/12/23) Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020/21 36 1 2 1 2021/22 14 1 0 1 2022/23 10 0 0 0 2023/24 2 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

7 Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal

As a player too talented to not be playing at the top level on a frequent basis, Emile Smith Rowe, yet to earn a senior England call-up, can count himself as unfortunate to be surrounded by so many star names, including Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice. Often struck by injury, the playmaker has totted up just 104 minutes of Premier League football in 2023/24.

He made his first Arsenal start in nearly 500 days in his side’s 5-0 rout over Sheffield United but lasted 73 minutes before picking up an injury. We sense a recurring theme, here. Depending on the severity of his current issue, it could become a hindrance to him when looking for a club who’s willing to take on an injured player. Let’s be honest, there won’t be many – if any.

8 Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah’s case is a very similar one to Madueke, with the likes of Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badashile all above him in the pecking order. Chelsea’s London rivals Tottenham Hotspur were keen to take the 24-year-old on board over the summer, but a deal never came to fruition, though north London could still be Chalobah's 'potential destination'.

With Micky van de Ven out for the foreseeable future, Chalobah could be the perfect stop-gap replacement, with the view of him becoming a regular in the back line even when the Dutchman returns. Having played 63 times for the Stamford Bridge outfit, the three-cap England U21 international could prove to be an excellent centre-back for another side.

9 Ben Godfrey

Everton

Another player who is craving a winter move is Everton’s Ben Godfrey, who was signed as a fresh and hungry 22-year-old back in 2020. The former Norwich City ace has totted up 79 appearances for the Toffees during his stay but has become a regular bench warmer behind a trident of other options: Michael Keane, Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski.

On the wishlist of both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, the centre-back could pounce on the injury-induced defensive crises at the aforementioned duo by securing a switch to either side in January, having been benched for all but one minute this term.

10 Jonny Otto

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jonny’s Molineux exit looked probable given he snubbed a Spain return, instead opting to stay and fight for his place in Gary O’Neil’s squad, but on the back of him being banned from the training ground, the 29-year-old is now tipped for a Premier League move.

And while the Spaniard, capped three times by his nation, decided to stay put, his gamble hasn’t exactly paid off. Since the 2023/24 campaign got underway, he has featured in just four minutes of action, which came against Manchester City at the end of September, and now looks to be frozen out and eager for a change of scenery come January.

11 Raphael Varane

Manchester United

When Manchester United parted ways with £42m for four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane’s services back in the summer of 2021, no one in their right mind thought he would be behind the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans in Ten Hag’s pecking order - but here we are.

From 16 league games in 2023/24, the illustrious Frenchman has played the full 90 minutes on just two occasions. Letting him leave may be a decision that United would come to regret given his experience and defending ability, but a player of Varane’s stature will not be best pleased with his current bit-part role.

12 Eric Dier

Tottenham Hotspur

With the addition of Van de Ven, Tottenham Hotspur custodian Ange Postecoglou has a formidable partnership formed at the heart of his defence, with the Dutchman linking up expertly with Cristian Romero. As such, the future of Eric Dier hangs heavily in the balance as we head towards the January transfer window.

The versatile Englishman, despite Spurs’ injury crisis, has played 146 minutes across two outings against Chelsea and Wolves but has not featured in any of Spurs’ other 14 domestic fixtures. His days in north London are eerily numbered and with the winter window on the horizon, many clubs could look to snare Dier, a highly experienced player, for a cut-price.