Jamie Vardy's return to Premier League football was a successful one for the striker as he found himself back on the scoresheet on the opening round of fixtures for 2024/25, netting in Leicester City's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur. The 37-year-old was a doubt for the game due to an injury he had suffered in pre-season, but after convincing Steve Cooper he was fit to play, the former England international made sure to have an impact.

In getting among the goals, Vardy extended his record of most Premier League goals for a player above the age of 30, further pulling clear of some of the biggest names in the division's history. With that in mind, here is a list of the top 10.

10 Premier League Players With Most Goals Scored After Turning 30 Rank Player Goals 1 Jamie Vardy 104 2 Ian Wright 93 3 Alan Shearer 84 4 Frank Lampard 82 5 Teddy Sheringham 77 6 Gianfranco Zola 59 7 Peter Beardsley 58 8 Les Ferdinand 57 9 Didier Drogba 57 10 Paulo Di Canio 54

10-7

Paulo Di Canio, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Peter Beardsley

Last, but by no means least on this list is West Ham United legend Paulo Di Canio. The Italian was known for his fiery temperament which could often land him in trouble, but there was no denying his talent. Primarily playing as a deep-lying forward, he made a significant impact in the English Premier League. Remarkably, of his 66 goals in the league, 54 were scored after he turned 30, equating to just under 82%.

He is followed by four-time Premier League winner Didier Drogba, and Les Ferdinand, both of whom finished on 57 goals. One strike ahead of them is Newcastle United hero Peter Beardsley, who was already above the age of 30 when the English first division was rebranded to the Premier League.

6-4

Gianfranco Zola, Teddy Sheringham, Frank Lampard

The mid-tier of this list sees another two Stamford Bridge legends appear, whose longevity was just one tool in their incredible skill set. Gianfranco Zola was a talent so supreme, that even Sir Alex Ferguson couldn't help but admire watching the Italian play with a smile across his face at all times. Despite joining Chelsea at the age of 30, he spent seven seasons with the club, scoring 59 goals in 229 Premier League appearances.

Teddy Sheringham was already 28 when the Premier League officially began in 1992. He moved to Tottenham that same year, where he enjoyed his peak form, staying until 1997 before joining Manchester United. He continued to play across the league until retiring after a remarkable 25-year career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Teddy Sheringham is the oldest Premier League goalscorer in history (40 years and 268 days).

Fourth on the list, Frank Lampard's ability to make late runs into the box didn't peter out in the latter stages of his career, allowing the Englishman to notch 82 goals in his more senior years. One of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, the club icon remains Chelsea's all-time leading scorer.

3-1

Alan Shearer, Ian Wright, Jamie Vardy

It's no surprise to see Alan Shearer among the top three - the Premier League's all-time leading scorer netted 84 of his 260 goals after turning 30 in the summer of 2000. The former England captain is one of the greatest marksmen in the country's history, and his record for both club and country was immaculate. However, he never played a single international beyond the age of 30 due to an early retirement.

If anyone deserves to be second to Vardy, it’s Ian Wright, a player who overcame similar challenges in climbing the footballing ladder. Wright was already 28 when the Premier League was rebranded in 1992, and the majority of his 113 Premier League goals came after he turned 30.

Then there is Leicester City's greatest-ever player. Vardy has scored a total of 137 Premier League goals in 308 appearances, meaning more than three-quarters of his strikes have come after turning 30. In that time, he was also able to be named the league's top scorer in 2020 and was part of the most unexpected title-winning side led by Claudio Ranieri in 2016.

Vardy was the focal point of the Italian manager's success, with the Englishman's pace in behind being the primary outlet for the Foxes, epitomised by the amount of goals the veteran scored whilst playing off the shoulder of the last defender.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 20/08/2024