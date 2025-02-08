Throughout Premier League history, fans have been blessed to witness an incredible level of quality in the attacking areas and the present day is no different. There is typically one thing in common with great goalscorers - they all want to shoot as much as humanely possible. After all, "if you don't buy a ticket, you can't win the raffle."

While your favourite attacker or striker may frustrate you when they decide to take on a shot at any given opportunity, they are well-placed to do so, as more shots normally equate to more goals. At least, that's what the stats tell us. Given that this is the elite of the elite, it is certainly an exciting list to dissect.

There are certainly a few surprises regarding how high certain individuals rank. We expect Erling Haaland to work up this list, even if he remains in England for most of his new nine-year deal, given he has been within the top three in every season in England so far. As promised, we've looked at the official figures to present the 10 players with the most shots in the Premier League since records began - which was 2006 for context.

10 Romelu Lukaku - 724

Notable Clubs: West Brom, Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United

The Belgian forward has a brilliant Premier League record that is certainly underrated. While his mega-money signing and return to Chelsea was a disaster in his most recent stint in England, Romelu Lukaku performed brilliantly for West Brom and Everton on loan in his early days, later becoming a fan favourite at Goodison Park when he joined on a permanent deal.

His time at Manchester United was also underwhelming, but he was still among the goalscorers. He started well at Chelsea in 2021 before his dramatic fall-off. At his best, he was a lethal destroyer who always wanted to get his shot off. Lukaku is part of the 100 Club, netting 121 goals in 278 games.

Premier League Career Stats Goals 121 Shots on Target 331

9 Steven Gerrard - 743

Notable Clubs: Liverpool

One of just two midfielders on the list. Steven Gerrard was an extraordinary threat from distance throughout his career, possessing a right foot blessed by the gods and, among his 121 Premier League goals, his catalogue is something that most players can only dream of.

Taking free-kicks and penalties and playing various roles throughout his career have contributed to this, such as when he played just behind Fernando Torres under Rafael Benitez and was given more freedom to get forward. Always a threat, Gerrard was one player who deserved to shoot as often as he wished - he was capable of brilliance and proved it time and time again.

Premier League Career Stats Goals 121 Shots on Target 251

Related Steven Gerrard Named His Greatest 11 of Liverpool Teammates There was no room for a Ballon d'Or winner in Gerrard's ultimate Liverpool teammates XI.

8 Raheem Sterling - 771*

Notable Clubs: Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal

Raheem Sterling remains one of two players on this list who are still active in their careers. While it may be a surprise to see him among the top 10, his career has been hugely successful in the Premier League, and he has always looked to pose a direct threat in front of goal - netting 131 goals to date.

Under Pep Guardiola, his game transformed, and he quickly became one of the league's deadliest players. He began to make such clever runs that he nearly always had a chance to fire at goal and, playing with intelligent players such as Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva, he was granted plenty of opportunities. The winger could also generate them on his own and he may well find himself higher on the list by the time he finishes his career.

Premier League Career Stats Goals 123 Shots on Target 317

7 Frank Lampard - 832

Notable Clubs: West Ham United, Chelsea and Manchester City

The certified king of arriving late in the box and scoring, Frank Lampard is the undisputed greatest goalscoring midfielder in Premier League history. His ridiculous 177 goals rank him among the top seven highest scorers in the league's history, and he was always a goal threat wherever he was on the pitch.

Of course, he benefitted from taking free-kicks and penalties, but he was incredibly consistent with them. Lampard had an insatiable knack for finding space in the final third to fire off a powerful and often deadly strike. His incredible streak of five seasons in a row with 20 goals was insane for a central midfielder. No one since has managed to replicate his style and he was truly unique given he played as a central midfielder rather than an attacking number 10.

Premier League Career Stats Goals 177 Shots on Target 299

Related Frank Lampard Named Best Midfielder he Ever Faced in the Premier League Frank Lampard made 611 appearances in the Premier League and has now named his toughest midfield opponent.

6 Robin van Persie - 862

Notable Clubs: Arsenal and Manchester United

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker was blessed with a wand of a left foot that certainly knew where the target was. Whether it was one-touch finishes, volleys, free-kicks, penalties or goals from extraordinary angles, he always backed himself to find the back of the net.

His 144 goals in 280 games are elite figures and Man United practically won the league the day he signed for them in 2012 - he was that good. And who can forget that strike against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on the volley thanks to a searching Wayne Rooney pass to complete their title victory - sheer brilliance from the flying Dutchman. Thanks to his natural and powerful ball-striking technique, he could stand up against any other name on the list when comparing his best strikes.

Premier League Career Stats Goals 144 Shots on Target 360

Related Robin van Persie Got 3-Match Ban After Incident With Ex-Arsenal Teammate The Dutchman clashed with a former Arsenal teammate when plying his trade for Fenerbahce in Turkey.

5 Jermain Defoe - 871

Notable Clubs: Tottenham, Portsmouth, West Ham United, Sunderland, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace

Perhaps one of the most underrated Premier League players of all time, Jermain Defoe was the epitome of a direct goal threat. Having proven himself at multiple clubs in different systems across his whole career, he was such a natural finisher who always looked to fire off a shot when possible.

That is evident in his ridiculous history of goals; take the weaker-foot volley against Newcastle United in the latter stages of his career, he always backed himself because he knew he could pull it off. Or his five-goal haul against Wigan Athletic at the peak of his powers, he was a true natural in front of goal, a real striking genius who deserves more love.

Premier League Career Stats Goals 163 Shots on Target 342

4 Sergio Aguero - 1,015

Notable Clubs: Manchester City

There's a demonstratable jump in the total of shots here as we bridge the 1000 mark - and it isn't surprising that Sergio Aguero is among the highest. One of the best strikers we've ever seen in the Premier League, the Argentinian was ice-cold in front of goal and had the trickery and skill to always find a way to produce a strike at goal.

Aguero's 184 goals in 275 games is one of the best records we've seen, and he went beyond the definition of a typical number nine. He simply had an extra gear to most players and was an absolute joy to watch throughout his time in England. He scored all manner of goals - including perhaps the most dramatic in the competition's history against QPR - and he managed to find the net in the most unexpected of situations.

Premier League Career Stats Goals 184 Shots on Target 423 Clubs Manchester City

Related Sergio Aguero Named His All-Time Greatest Football 11 Sergio Aguero snubbed ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the greatest XI in football history.

3 Mohamed Salah* - 1,030

Notable Clubs: Chelsea and Liverpool