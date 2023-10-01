Highlights Winning the August Premier League Player of the Month award doesn't guarantee a good season, as demonstrated by Harry Kane's previous struggles in August.

James Maddison has made an immediate impact at Tottenham and won the August Player of the Month award, surprising given his previous performances at Leicester City.

The previous winners of the August Premier League Player of the Month award have varied outcomes, with some retiring, changing clubs, or struggling with injuries in subsequent seasons.

The Premier League Player of the Month award may seem trivial, but to a player, it means a lot to be recognised as the best in that month. The August award is the first up for grabs in the season. It can be a sign of who has been putting in the hard graft over the summer to be ready for the new season.

In the past, we’ve seen new signings make an immediate impact at their new club. Other players have spent a season settling into their new surroundings and finally make an impact in their second season.

A great start to the season by winning the August Premier League Player of the Month doesn’t necessarily mean you’re in for a good campaign. Nor does starting the season poorly mean you’re in for a bad season, ask Harry Kane, who often struggled in August.

This season, James Maddison picked up the award. The new Spurs midfielder has impressed in his first month with the club, becoming one of the players who has made an immediate impact at their new home. It’s the first time he’s picked up this accolade, which is surprising given how he performed throughout his time at Leicester City.

With Maddison now in the record books as a winner, we’ve looked back at the last ten winners, as well as what they’re up to now. Here are the last ten winners of the August Premier League Player of the Month and where they are now.

1 Daniel Sturridge, Liverpool - 2013

Starting our list is Daniel Sturridge who won the August Player of the Month back in 2013. It was Sturridge’s first full season with Liverpool, after joining from Chelsea for £12m. He started the 2013/14 season well, scoring in eight out of 10 games. Liverpool won their two August games 1-0, with Sturridge scoring in both. Sturridge’s performances earned him the August award.

He stayed with Liverpool until the 2018/19 season but left as new players came to Liverpool. Sturridge joined Trabzonspor and Perth Glory after Liverpool. He also received a four-month ban from worldwide football for breaching betting rules. He’s now retired from football and is getting into punditry.

2 Diego Costa, Chelsea - 2014

Diego Costa showed he was going to be a force to be reckoned with in just his first month at Chelsea. He joined from Atlético Madrid with the reputation of being aggressive and a goalscorer. In his first three games, he scored four goals and received two yellow cards. His goalscoring led to him being named the August Premier League Player of the Month. By the end of his first season, he’d scored 20 goals in 26 Premier League games.

Costa left in 2017 after being told he wasn’t part of plans for the following season. He rejoined Atlético Madrid, where he stayed for another four seasons. Costa then played for Atlético Mineiro and Wolves. He struggled to make an impact with the latter, and he’s now with Brazilian club Botafogo.

3 Andre Ayew, Swansea City - 2015

Another player who made an immediate impact at his new club is Andre Ayew. The Ghanaian attacker joined Swansea City on a free transfer after leaving Marseille. He started his Swansea career with a bang, scoring in three out of his four games, which included games against Chelsea and Man United. His performances in those four games helped him win the August Player of the Month.

Ayew ended that season with 12 goals in 34 Premier League games. He left Swansea at the end of the season to join West Ham. After West Ham, he rejoined Swansea and had spells at Fenerbahçe, Al Sadd, and Nottingham Forest. Since leaving Forest in the summer, he has been without a club, but with his experience, someone should snap him up.

4 Raheem Sterling, Man City - 2016

Raheem Sterling won the August award at the start of his second season at Man City after joining from Liverpool. He started the season by grabbing two goals and two assists in three games. Despite the great start, he only managed to score 10 goals and get 20 assists in all competitions that season.

In his next five seasons with City, he scored 15+ Premier League goals in four out of five seasons. Sterling became a permanent feature of the talented City but found himself on the move this summer. He now plays for Chelsea as he looks to recapture his best ahead of the Euros next summer.

5 Sadio Mané, Liverpool - 2017

Now playing with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, Sadio Mané won the August Premier League Player of the Month in 2017. Mané scored in each of Liverpool's games in August. That season, he ended up with 10 Premier League goals and seven assists.

While at Liverpool, Mané managed to take his Premier League goal scoring past the 100 mark, win the Premier League, and win the Champions League. His exit from Liverpool came as a shock to many, but Mané was ready for a new challenge. That new challenge at Bayern only lasted one season after a bust-up with Leroy Sané.

6 Lucas Moura, Tottenham - 2018

Lucas Moura won the award in 2018 after making a great start in his first full season in England. In Tottenham’s three August games, he scored three goals, two against Man United in a 3-0 away victory. Despite this great start, he wouldn’t score again in the league until November. He ended the season with just 10 league goals.

After five years with the club, Lucas left at the end of the 2022/23 season to join São Paulo. Lucas is remembered for his hat-trick in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Ajax, which sent the team into the final. He received a perfect 10 rating from L'Équipe, making him only the tenth player to receive a 10 from them.

7 Teemu Pukki, Norwich City - 2019

After helping to fire Norwich back to the Premier League with 29 goals in the Championship, Teemu Pukki picked up where he left off. In his first four games in the Premier League, he scored five goals, including a hat-trick against Newcastle United. It seemed inevitable that the Finnish striker would be voted the best player in August.

Pukki finished that season with 11 goals. Unfortunately, his goals weren’t enough to keep Norwich in the Premier League. He stayed with Norwich and scored 26 goals back in the Championship, helping to get an immediate return to the Premier League. After only managing 11 goals again on his return to the Premier League, he joined MLS club Minnesota United FC.

8 Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton - 2020

The 2020/21 season was Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s best in an Everton shirt. He started the season by winning the first Premier League Player of the Month, which was in September after COVID delayed the restart. In that month, he scored five goals in three games, including a hat-trick against West Brom in a 5-2 win. He finished that season with 16 Premier League goals.

Since then, Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries. A variety of injuries have hampered his progress on the field. In the past two seasons, he’s only managed to score seven Premier League goals. He’s still at Everton, despite interest from elsewhere over the summer. If he can find his best, he’ll be crucial as Everton look to avoid relegation.

9 Michail Antonio, West Ham - 2021

Michail Antonio’s rise in the game has been remarkable, from Non-League football to Europa Conference League winner and West Ham’s record Premier League scorer. He’s also picked up a couple of Premier League Player of the Month awards, including in August 2021. His haul of four goals and three assists shows how good he was at the start of the season. Antonio ended the season with ten Premier League goals.

The striker is still with West Ham and is a big part of the squad as they prepare to battle on multiple fronts this season. The Hammers are fighting to improve their Premier League position and do well in the Europa League after winning the Conference League. Despite different strikers coming to West Ham, Antonio has kept his place as their main striker.

10 Erling Haaland, Man City - 2022

When Man City signed Erling Haaland, some people questioned whether the goal-scoring God would settle into the Premier League. After his first month, everyone had their answer. Haaland played five games in August, he scored nine goals, including two hat-tricks. He broke several records that season and scored a remarkable 36 Premier League goals in 35 games.

Haaland has continued his goal-scoring this season. Depending on how long he stays at Man City, he may break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record. The Norwegian will continue to have plenty of opportunities with some of the game's best playmakers at his disposal.