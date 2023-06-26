Preparations are already underway for the Premier League season 2023/24 and the pre-season provides managers with the opportunity to go through the gears, integrate new transfers and project their brand around the world.
Pre-season fixtures by club
Arsenal
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 13
19:00
Nurnberg vs Arsenal
Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg
July 20
04:30
MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal
Audi Field, Washington DC
July 22
22:00
Arsenal vs Manchester United
MetLife Stadium, New York
July 26
TBC
Arsenal vs Barcelona
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
August 2
18:00
Arsenal vs AS Monaco
Emirates Stadium
August 6
16:00
Man City vs Arsenal (FA Community Shield)
Wembley Stadium
Aston Villa
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 15
13:00
Walsall vs Aston Villa
Bescot Stadium
July 24
00:00
Newcastle vs Aston Villa
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
July 27
12:00
Fulham vs Aston Villa
Exploria Stadium, Orlando
July 31
00:00
Aston Villa vs Brentford
FedExField, Maryland
August 3
19:30
Aston Villa vs Lazio
Bescot Stadium
August 5
20:00
Valencia vs Aston Villa
Mestalla, Valencia
Bournemouth
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 13
18:00
Bournemouth vs Hibernian
Marbella Football Centre, Marbella
July 16
TBC
Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
Marbella Football Center, Marbella
July 29
15:00
Bournemouth vs Atalanta
Vitality Stadium
August 5
17:00
Bournemouth vs Lorient
Vitality Stadium
Brentford
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 12
19:30
Boreham Wood vs Brentford
Meadow Park
July 23
21:00
Fulham vs Brentford
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
July 26
22:30
Brentford vs Brighton
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
July 30
00:00
Aston Villa vs Brentford
FedExField, Maryland
August 5
19:30
Brentford vs Lille
Gtech Community Stadium
Brighton
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 23
12:00
Chelsea vs Brighton
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
July 26
22:30
Brentford vs Brighton
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
July 29
12:30
Brighton vs Newcastle
Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey
Burnley
TBC
Chelsea
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 19
00:00
Chelsea vs Wrexham
Kenan Stadium, North Carolina
July 23
00:00
Chelsea vs Brighton
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
July 27
01:15
Newcastle vs Chelsea
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
July 30
19:45
Chelsea vs Fulham
FedExField, Maryland
August 3
00:30
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund
Soldier Field, Chicago
Crystal Palace
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 11
19:30
Barnet vs Crystal Palace
The Hive
July 19
19:45
Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace
Broadfield Stadium
July 26
01:00
Crystal Palace vs Millonarios
SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago
July 31
00:00
Crystal Palace vs Sevilla
Comerica Park, Detroit
Everton
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 14
17:00
Nyonnais vs Everton
Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon
July 22
14:00
Tranmere vs Everton
Prenton Park
July 22
14:00
Wigan vs Everton
DW Stadium
July 25
19:45
Bolton vs Everton
University of Bolton Stadium
July 29
15:00
Stoke vs Everton
Bet365 Stadium
August 5
15:00
Everton vs Sporting Lisbon
Goodison Park
Fulham
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 23
21:00
Fulham vs Brentford
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
July 27
00:00
Fulham vs Aston Villa
Exploria Stadium, Orlando
July 30
19:45
Chelsea vs Fulham
FedExField, Maryland
Liverpool
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 19
17:30
Karlsruher SC vs Liverpool
BBBank Wildpark, Karlsruhe
July 24
12:00
SpVgg Greuther Furth vs Liverpool
Furth, Bavaria
July 30
10:00
Liverpool vs Leicester
National Stadium, Singapore
August 2
12:30
Liverpool vs Bayern Munich
National Stadium, Singapore
Luton Town
TBC
Man City
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 23
TBC
City vs Yokohama F Marinos
Japan National Stadium, Tokyo
July 26
TBC
Man City vs Bayern Munich
Japan National Stadium
July 30
TBC
Man City vs Atletico Madrid
World Cup Stadium, Seoul
August 6
16:00
Man City vs Arsenal (FA Community Shield)
Wembley Stadium
Man Utd
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 12
16:00
Manchester United vs Leeds
Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo
July 19
14:00
Manchester United vs Lyon
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
July 22
22:00
Arsenal vs Manchester United
MetLife Stadium, New York
July 26
15:30
Manchester United vs Wrexham
Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego
July 27
15:30
Manchester United vs Real Madrid
NRG Stadium, Houston
July 31
02:00
Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
August 6
16:00
Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Newcastle
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 15
12:30
Gateshead vs Newcastle
Gateshead International Stadium
July 18
19:45
Rangers vs Newcastle
Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
July 24
00:00
Newcastle vs Aston Villa
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
July 27
01:15
Newcastle vs Chelsea
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
July 29
12:30
Brighton vs Newcastle
Red Bull Arena, New Jersey
Nottingham Forest
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 15
01:30
Notts County vs Nottingham Forest
Meadow Lane
July 30
17:30
PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest
Philips Stadion, Eindhoven
August 2
19:00
Nottingham Forest vs Rennes
St George's Park
August 5
14:30
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottingham Forest
St George's Park
Sheffield United
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 15
15:00
Chesterfield vs Sheffield United
Technique Stadium
July 25
19:00
Rotherham vs Sheffield United
AESSEAL New York Stadium
July 29
15:00
Derby vs Sheffield United
Pride Park Stadium
Tottenham
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 18
00:00
Tottenham vs West Ham
Optus Stadium, Perth
July 23
11:00
Tottenham vs Leicester
Rajamangala National Stadium
July 26
12:30
Tottenham vs Roma
Singapore National Stadium
West Ham United
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 10
19:00
Boreham Wood vs West Ham
Meadow Park
July 15
11:00
Perth Glory vs West Ham
Optus Stadium, Perth
July 18
00:00
Tottenham vs West Ham
Optus Stadium, Perth
July 22
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham
Chigwell Construction Stadium
July 29
17:00
Rennes vs West Ham
Roazhon Park, Rennes
Wolves
Date
Time (UK)
Fixture
Location
July 26
00:00
Wolves vs Celtic
Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon
July 29
00:00
Wolves vs Roma
Incheon Asiad Stadium, Incheon
August 5
01:00
Wolves vs Rennes
Molineux