Preparations are already underway for the Premier League season 2023/24 and the pre-season provides managers with the opportunity to go through the gears, integrate new transfers and project their brand around the world.

Pre-season fixtures by club

Arsenal

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 13

19:00

Nurnberg vs Arsenal

Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg

July 20

04:30

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal

Audi Field, Washington DC

July 22

22:00

Arsenal vs Manchester United

MetLife Stadium, New York

July 26

TBC

Arsenal vs Barcelona

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

August 2

18:00

Arsenal vs AS Monaco

Emirates Stadium

August 6

16:00

Man City vs Arsenal (FA Community Shield)

Wembley Stadium

Aston Villa

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 15

13:00

Walsall vs Aston Villa

Bescot Stadium

July 24

00:00

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

July 27

12:00

Fulham vs Aston Villa

Exploria Stadium, Orlando

July 31

00:00

Aston Villa vs Brentford

FedExField, Maryland

August 3

19:30

Aston Villa vs Lazio

Bescot Stadium

August 5

20:00

Valencia vs Aston Villa

Mestalla, Valencia

Bournemouth

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 13

18:00

Bournemouth vs Hibernian

Marbella Football Centre, Marbella

July 16

TBC

Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

Marbella Football Center, Marbella

July 29

15:00

Bournemouth vs Atalanta

Vitality Stadium

August 5

17:00

Bournemouth vs Lorient

Vitality Stadium

Brentford

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 12

19:30

Boreham Wood vs Brentford

Meadow Park

July 23

21:00

Fulham vs Brentford

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

July 26

22:30

Brentford vs Brighton

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

July 30

00:00

Aston Villa vs Brentford

FedExField, Maryland

August 5

19:30

Brentford vs Lille

Gtech Community Stadium

Brighton

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 23

12:00

Chelsea vs Brighton

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

July 26

22:30

Brentford vs Brighton

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

July 29

12:30

Brighton vs Newcastle

Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey

Burnley

Chelsea

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 19

00:00

Chelsea vs Wrexham

Kenan Stadium, North Carolina

July 23

00:00

Chelsea vs Brighton

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

July 27

01:15

Newcastle vs Chelsea

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

July 30

19:45

Chelsea vs Fulham

FedExField, Maryland

August 3

00:30

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund

Soldier Field, Chicago

Crystal Palace

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 11

19:30

Barnet vs Crystal Palace

The Hive

July 19

19:45

Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace

Broadfield Stadium

July 26

01:00

Crystal Palace vs Millonarios

SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago

July 31

00:00

Crystal Palace vs Sevilla

Comerica Park, Detroit

Everton

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 14

17:00

Nyonnais vs Everton

Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon

July 22

14:00

Tranmere vs Everton

Prenton Park

July 22

14:00

Wigan vs Everton

DW Stadium

July 25

19:45

Bolton vs Everton

University of Bolton Stadium

July 29

15:00

Stoke vs Everton

Bet365 Stadium

August 5

15:00

Everton vs Sporting Lisbon

Goodison Park

Fulham

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 23

21:00

Fulham vs Brentford

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

July 27

00:00

Fulham vs Aston Villa

Exploria Stadium, Orlando

July 30

19:45

Chelsea vs Fulham

FedExField, Maryland

Liverpool

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 19

17:30

Karlsruher SC vs Liverpool

BBBank Wildpark, Karlsruhe

July 24

12:00

SpVgg Greuther Furth vs Liverpool

Furth, Bavaria

July 30

10:00

Liverpool vs Leicester

National Stadium, Singapore

August 2

12:30

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich

National Stadium, Singapore

Luton Town

Man City

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 23

TBC

City vs Yokohama F Marinos

Japan National Stadium, Tokyo

July 26

TBC

Man City vs Bayern Munich

Japan National Stadium

July 30

TBC

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

World Cup Stadium, Seoul

August 6

16:00

Man City vs Arsenal (FA Community Shield)

Wembley Stadium

Man Utd

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 12

16:00

Manchester United vs Leeds

Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo

July 19

14:00

Manchester United vs Lyon

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

July 22

22:00

Arsenal vs Manchester United

MetLife Stadium, New York

July 26

15:30

Manchester United vs Wrexham

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

July 27

15:30

Manchester United vs Real Madrid

NRG Stadium, Houston

July 31

02:00

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

August 6

16:00

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Newcastle

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 15

12:30

Gateshead vs Newcastle

Gateshead International Stadium

July 18

19:45

Rangers vs Newcastle

Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

July 24

00:00

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

July 27

01:15

Newcastle vs Chelsea

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

July 29

12:30

Brighton vs Newcastle

Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Nottingham Forest

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 15

01:30

Notts County vs Nottingham Forest

Meadow Lane

July 30

17:30

PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest

Philips Stadion, Eindhoven

August 2

19:00

Nottingham Forest vs Rennes

St George's Park

August 5

14:30

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottingham Forest

St George's Park

Sheffield United

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 15

15:00

Chesterfield vs Sheffield United

Technique Stadium

July 25

19:00

Rotherham vs Sheffield United

AESSEAL New York Stadium

July 29

15:00

Derby vs Sheffield United

Pride Park Stadium

Tottenham

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 18

00:00

Tottenham vs West Ham

Optus Stadium, Perth

July 23

11:00

Tottenham vs Leicester

Rajamangala National Stadium

July 26

12:30

Tottenham vs Roma

Singapore National Stadium

West Ham United

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 10

19:00

Boreham Wood vs West Ham

Meadow Park

July 15

11:00

Perth Glory vs West Ham

Optus Stadium, Perth

July 18

00:00

Tottenham vs West Ham

Optus Stadium, Perth

July 22

15:00

Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham

Chigwell Construction Stadium

July 29

17:00

Rennes vs West Ham

Roazhon Park, Rennes

Wolves

Date

Time (UK)

Fixture

Location

July 26

00:00

Wolves vs Celtic

Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon

July 29

00:00

Wolves vs Roma

Incheon Asiad Stadium, Incheon

August 5

01:00

Wolves vs Rennes

Molineux

