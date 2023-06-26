Preparations are already underway for the Premier League season 2023/24 and the pre-season provides managers with the opportunity to go through the gears, integrate new transfers and project their brand around the world.

Pre-season fixtures by club

Arsenal

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 13 19:00 Nurnberg vs Arsenal Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg July 20 04:30 MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal Audi Field, Washington DC July 22 22:00 Arsenal vs Manchester United MetLife Stadium, New York July 26 TBC Arsenal vs Barcelona SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles August 2 18:00 Arsenal vs AS Monaco Emirates Stadium August 6 16:00 Man City vs Arsenal (FA Community Shield) Wembley Stadium

Aston Villa

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 15 13:00 Walsall vs Aston Villa Bescot Stadium July 24 00:00 Newcastle vs Aston Villa Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 27 12:00 Fulham vs Aston Villa Exploria Stadium, Orlando July 31 00:00 Aston Villa vs Brentford FedExField, Maryland August 3 19:30 Aston Villa vs Lazio Bescot Stadium August 5 20:00 Valencia vs Aston Villa Mestalla, Valencia

Bournemouth

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 13 18:00 Bournemouth vs Hibernian Marbella Football Centre, Marbella July 16 TBC Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Marbella Football Center, Marbella July 29 15:00 Bournemouth vs Atalanta Vitality Stadium August 5 17:00 Bournemouth vs Lorient Vitality Stadium

Brentford

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 12 19:30 Boreham Wood vs Brentford Meadow Park July 23 21:00 Fulham vs Brentford Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 26 22:30 Brentford vs Brighton Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 30 00:00 Aston Villa vs Brentford FedExField, Maryland August 5 19:30 Brentford vs Lille Gtech Community Stadium

Brighton

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 23 12:00 Chelsea vs Brighton Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 26 22:30 Brentford vs Brighton Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 29 12:30 Brighton vs Newcastle Red Bull Arena; Harrison, New Jersey

Burnley

TBC

Chelsea

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 19 00:00 Chelsea vs Wrexham Kenan Stadium, North Carolina July 23 00:00 Chelsea vs Brighton Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 27 01:15 Newcastle vs Chelsea Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 30 19:45 Chelsea vs Fulham FedExField, Maryland August 3 00:30 Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Soldier Field, Chicago

Crystal Palace

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 11 19:30 Barnet vs Crystal Palace The Hive July 19 19:45 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace Broadfield Stadium July 26 01:00 Crystal Palace vs Millonarios SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago July 31 00:00 Crystal Palace vs Sevilla Comerica Park, Detroit

Everton

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 14 17:00 Nyonnais vs Everton Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon July 22 14:00 Tranmere vs Everton Prenton Park July 22 14:00 Wigan vs Everton DW Stadium July 25 19:45 Bolton vs Everton University of Bolton Stadium July 29 15:00 Stoke vs Everton Bet365 Stadium August 5 15:00 Everton vs Sporting Lisbon Goodison Park

Fulham

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 23 21:00 Fulham vs Brentford Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 27 00:00 Fulham vs Aston Villa Exploria Stadium, Orlando July 30 19:45 Chelsea vs Fulham FedExField, Maryland

Liverpool

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 19 17:30 Karlsruher SC vs Liverpool BBBank Wildpark, Karlsruhe July 24 12:00 SpVgg Greuther Furth vs Liverpool Furth, Bavaria July 30 10:00 Liverpool vs Leicester National Stadium, Singapore August 2 12:30 Liverpool vs Bayern Munich National Stadium, Singapore

Luton Town

TBC

Man City

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 23 TBC City vs Yokohama F Marinos Japan National Stadium, Tokyo July 26 TBC Man City vs Bayern Munich Japan National Stadium July 30 TBC Man City vs Atletico Madrid World Cup Stadium, Seoul August 6 16:00 Man City vs Arsenal (FA Community Shield) Wembley Stadium

Man Utd

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 12 16:00 Manchester United vs Leeds Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo July 19 14:00 Manchester United vs Lyon Murrayfield, Edinburgh July 22 22:00 Arsenal vs Manchester United MetLife Stadium, New York July 26 15:30 Manchester United vs Wrexham Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego July 27 15:30 Manchester United vs Real Madrid NRG Stadium, Houston July 31 02:00 Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas August 6 16:00 Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Newcastle

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 15 12:30 Gateshead vs Newcastle Gateshead International Stadium July 18 19:45 Rangers vs Newcastle Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow July 24 00:00 Newcastle vs Aston Villa Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 27 01:15 Newcastle vs Chelsea Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 29 12:30 Brighton vs Newcastle Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Nottingham Forest

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 15 01:30 Notts County vs Nottingham Forest Meadow Lane July 30 17:30 PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest Philips Stadion, Eindhoven August 2 19:00 Nottingham Forest vs Rennes St George's Park August 5 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottingham Forest St George's Park

Sheffield United

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 15 15:00 Chesterfield vs Sheffield United Technique Stadium July 25 19:00 Rotherham vs Sheffield United AESSEAL New York Stadium July 29 15:00 Derby vs Sheffield United Pride Park Stadium

Tottenham

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 18 00:00 Tottenham vs West Ham Optus Stadium, Perth July 23 11:00 Tottenham vs Leicester Rajamangala National Stadium July 26 12:30 Tottenham vs Roma Singapore National Stadium

West Ham United

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 10 19:00 Boreham Wood vs West Ham Meadow Park July 15 11:00 Perth Glory vs West Ham Optus Stadium, Perth July 18 00:00 Tottenham vs West Ham Optus Stadium, Perth July 22 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham Chigwell Construction Stadium July 29 17:00 Rennes vs West Ham Roazhon Park, Rennes

Wolves

Date Time (UK) Fixture Location July 26 00:00 Wolves vs Celtic Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon July 29 00:00 Wolves vs Roma Incheon Asiad Stadium, Incheon August 5 01:00 Wolves vs Rennes Molineux

