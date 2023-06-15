The Premier League 2023/24 fixtures were released at 9am this morning, and there are some fascinating fixtures to start this season with such as Chelsea hosting Liverpool in gameweek one, a North London derby in gameweek six, and Arsenal hosting Manchester United in gameweek four.

When European football is factored into the mix, these fixtures could lead to some shocking results and positions in the table for some sides who are either experiencing continental football at that level for the first time in a long time or a team that is able to focus on only one game a week with no European football.

What we will be doing today is trying to predict how the Premier League table is going to look after the first eight games by predicting the results of each game.

Obviously, as all transfers have not been made yet, these predictions are made a lot more difficult and could end up looking a lot worse after all has been said and done.

Predicting the Premier League table after 8 games

Gameweek 1:

Burnley 1-3 Manchester City

Arsenal 4-2 Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham

Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 Luton Town

Everton 1-2 Fulham

Sheffield United 0-0 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 3-3 Aston Villa

Brentford 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shoots past Marc Cucurella of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on January 21, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Manchester United 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gameweek 2:

Aston Villa 1-0 Everton

Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal

Fulham 1-1 Brentford

Liverpool 4-0 Bournemouth

Luton 1-1 Burnley

Man City 3-1 Newcastle

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Kyle Walker of Manchester City challenges Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Sheffield United

Spurs 2-2 Man United

West Ham 1-0 Chelsea

Wolves 2-4 Brighton

Gameweek 3:

Arsenal 2-0 Fulham

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham wins the ball of of Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal before going on to score their first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Bournemouth 1-3 Spurs

Brentford 2-2 Crystal Palace

Brighton 2-1 West Ham

Burnley 0-1 Aston Villa

Chelsea 3-1 Luton

Everton 1-1 Wolves

Man United 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool

Sheffield United 0-5 Man City

Gameweek 4:

Arsenal 4-3 Man United

Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth

Brighton 1-2 Newcastle

Burnley 3-1 Spurs

Chelsea 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves

Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa

Luton 2-1 West Ham

Man City 3-0 Fulham

Sheffield United 1-1 Everton

Gameweek 5:

Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth 1-1 Chelsea

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

Fulham 1-0 Luton

Man United 2-2 Brighton

Newcastle 3-1 Brentford

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley

Spurs 2-0 Sheffield United

West Ham 2-2 Man City

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

Gameweek 6:

Arsenal 4-1 Spurs

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by William Saliba and Ben White of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Brentford 2-1 Everton

Brighton 5-2 Bournemouth

Burnley 1-2 Man United

Chelsea 3-2 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham

Liverpool 2-0 West Ham

Luton 0-0 Wolves

Man City 5-0 Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United 1-3 Newcastle

Gameweek 7:

Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal

Everton 1-0 Luton

Fulham 1-1 Chelsea

Man United 2-2 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 2-1 Burnley

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Brentford

Spurs 2-3 Liverpool

West Ham 2-1 Sheffield United

Wolves 1-4 Man City

Gameweek 8:

Arsenal 1-2 Man City

Brighton 3-3 Liverpool

Burnley 1-3 Chelsea

Crystal Palace 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Everton 1-2 Bournemouth

Fulham 3-2 Sheffield United

Luton 0-2 Spurs

Man United 1-0 Brentford

West Ham 2-2 Newcastle

Wolves 1-2 Aston Villa

League Table:

1. Manchester City: 22 points, +21 goal difference

2. Liverpool: 20 points, +11 goal difference

3. Arsenal: 17 points, +10 goal difference

4. Aston Villa: 16 points, +3 goal difference

5. Manchester United: 15 points, +6 goal difference

6. Chelsea: 15 points, +5 goal difference

7. Brighton and Hove Albion: 14 points, +7 goal difference

8. Newcastle United: 14 points, +3 goal difference

9. Fulham: 12 points, -2 goal difference

10. Brentford: 11 points, 0 goal difference

11. Tottenham Hotspur: 10 points, -1 goal difference

12. Crystal Palace: 9 points, -1 goal difference

13. West Ham United: 9 points, -2 goal difference

14. Nottingham Forest: 8 points, -8 goal difference

15. Everton: 6 points, -3 goal difference

16. Burnley: 5 points, -5 goal difference

17. Luton Town: 5 points, -8 goal difference

18. Bournemouth: 5 points, -13 goal difference

19. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2 points, -10 goal difference

20. Sheffield United: 2 points, -13 goal difference