The Premier League 2023/24 fixtures were released at 9am this morning, and there are some fascinating fixtures to start this season with such as Chelsea hosting Liverpool in gameweek one, a North London derby in gameweek six, and Arsenal hosting Manchester United in gameweek four.
When European football is factored into the mix, these fixtures could lead to some shocking results and positions in the table for some sides who are either experiencing continental football at that level for the first time in a long time or a team that is able to focus on only one game a week with no European football.
What we will be doing today is trying to predict how the Premier League table is going to look after the first eight games by predicting the results of each game.
Obviously, as all transfers have not been made yet, these predictions are made a lot more difficult and could end up looking a lot worse after all has been said and done.
Predicting the Premier League table after 8 games
Gameweek 1:
Burnley 1-3 Manchester City
Arsenal 4-2 Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham
Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 Luton Town
Everton 1-2 Fulham
Sheffield United 0-0 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 3-3 Aston Villa
Brentford 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
Manchester United 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Gameweek 2:
Aston Villa 1-0 Everton
Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal
Fulham 1-1 Brentford
Liverpool 4-0 Bournemouth
Luton 1-1 Burnley
Man City 3-1 Newcastle
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Sheffield United
Spurs 2-2 Man United
West Ham 1-0 Chelsea
Wolves 2-4 Brighton
Gameweek 3:
Arsenal 2-0 Fulham
Bournemouth 1-3 Spurs
Brentford 2-2 Crystal Palace
Brighton 2-1 West Ham
Burnley 0-1 Aston Villa
Chelsea 3-1 Luton
Everton 1-1 Wolves
Man United 3-0 Nottingham Forest
Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool
Sheffield United 0-5 Man City
Gameweek 4:
Arsenal 4-3 Man United
Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth
Brighton 1-2 Newcastle
Burnley 3-1 Spurs
Chelsea 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves
Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa
Luton 2-1 West Ham
Man City 3-0 Fulham
Sheffield United 1-1 Everton
Gameweek 5:
Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace
Bournemouth 1-1 Chelsea
Everton 0-0 Arsenal
Fulham 1-0 Luton
Man United 2-2 Brighton
Newcastle 3-1 Brentford
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley
Spurs 2-0 Sheffield United
West Ham 2-2 Man City
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
Gameweek 6:
Arsenal 4-1 Spurs
Brentford 2-1 Everton
Brighton 5-2 Bournemouth
Burnley 1-2 Man United
Chelsea 3-2 Aston Villa
Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham
Liverpool 2-0 West Ham
Luton 0-0 Wolves
Man City 5-0 Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United 1-3 Newcastle
Gameweek 7:
Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton
Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal
Everton 1-0 Luton
Fulham 1-1 Chelsea
Man United 2-2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 2-1 Burnley
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Brentford
Spurs 2-3 Liverpool
West Ham 2-1 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-4 Man City
Gameweek 8:
Arsenal 1-2 Man City
Brighton 3-3 Liverpool
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
Crystal Palace 2-2 Nottingham Forest
Everton 1-2 Bournemouth
Fulham 3-2 Sheffield United
Luton 0-2 Spurs
Man United 1-0 Brentford
West Ham 2-2 Newcastle
Wolves 1-2 Aston Villa
League Table:
1. Manchester City: 22 points, +21 goal difference
2. Liverpool: 20 points, +11 goal difference
3. Arsenal: 17 points, +10 goal difference
4. Aston Villa: 16 points, +3 goal difference
5. Manchester United: 15 points, +6 goal difference
6. Chelsea: 15 points, +5 goal difference
7. Brighton and Hove Albion: 14 points, +7 goal difference
8. Newcastle United: 14 points, +3 goal difference
9. Fulham: 12 points, -2 goal difference
10. Brentford: 11 points, 0 goal difference
11. Tottenham Hotspur: 10 points, -1 goal difference
12. Crystal Palace: 9 points, -1 goal difference
13. West Ham United: 9 points, -2 goal difference
14. Nottingham Forest: 8 points, -8 goal difference
15. Everton: 6 points, -3 goal difference
16. Burnley: 5 points, -5 goal difference
17. Luton Town: 5 points, -8 goal difference
18. Bournemouth: 5 points, -13 goal difference
19. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2 points, -10 goal difference
20. Sheffield United: 2 points, -13 goal difference