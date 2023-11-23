Highlights Premier League football is back with a bang as exciting fixtures await this weekend.

Manchester City currently sit at the top of the standings, but Liverpool are hot on their heels and looking to cause an upset at the Etihad Stadium.

Burnley faces an uphill battle against West Ham United, while Crystal Palace hope to secure a win against struggling Luton Town.

After this campaign’s second international hiatus, Premier League football is returning to your screens this weekend. And it’s not unusual to say that football is back with a bang with a host of mouth-watering fixtures which, in turn, are setting it up to be an enthralling weekend of football.

As things stand, Pep Guardiola's industrious Manchester City side are atop of the standings, while Liverpool and north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur fill up the remainder of the Champions League qualification slots – but Jürgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta, and Ange Postecoglou will all have the same objective of knocking Guardiola off his perch, subsequently preventing him from securing Premier League glory four times on the bounce.

Chelsea, West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Aston Villa make up the rest of the top half, while Burnley, Sheffield United and Everton – thanks to being docked 10 points – find themselves in the relegation zone after 12 fixtures. The usual culprits are then there or thereabouts in the middle, with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham occupying 12th, 13th, 14th, and 15th, respectively.

But the international breaks were circled in every team’s diary before a ball was even kicked. It’s a chance to re-organise and recuperate after a string of substandard results or to keep the morale high amid a host of positivity – but nonetheless, the first weekend back always brings heaps of excitement. Without further ado, let’s dive into this weekend’s 10 Premier League fixtures as GIVEMESPORT offer their predictions, each team’s form, their current injury list and all the intricate details in between.

Manchester City vs Liverpool - League position, goals scored, goals against etc Team Manchester City Liverpool League position (points) 1st (28 points) 2nd (27 points) Goals scored 32 27 Goals against 12 10 Form - last five fixtures L-W-W-W-D D-W-W-D-W Injuries and suspensions Ederson (Doubt); Erling Haaland (Doubt); John Stones (Thigh); Kevin De Bruyne (Hamstring); Mateo Kovacic (Muscle); Matheus Nunes (Muscle); Sergio Gomez (Doubt); Nathan Ake (Doubt) Andy Robertson (Shoulder); Curtis Jones (Doubt); Ibrahima Konate (Doubt); Joe Gomez (Doubt); Ryan Gravenberch (Doubt); Stefan Bajcetic (Calf); Thiago Alcântara (Hip)

The highly anticipated weekend kicks off with a mammoth top-of-the-table affair between two of the top flight’s best teams: Manchester City and Liverpool. The former last lost a match in all competitions against Arsenal in early October and so will enter this fixture, especially on home soil, with their chests puffed out.

With six goals in his last four games, Erling Haaland is in fine form and will revel in Saturday’s big meeting. A slight hiccup against Chelsea came in City's last Premier League fixture, however, as they uncharacteristically shipped four goals, which the likes of Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah will look to capitalise on as they make the trip up north.

The Reds travel to Manchester in high spirits after turning over Brentford 3-0 last time out and are in the best shape possible to cause an upset at the Eithad Stadium. It also marks another battle between Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp with both tacticians yearning to add to their trophy collection come May 2024, and it is set to be an enticing one.

Prediction: Manchester City 2 - 1 Liverpool

In a fixture where the momentum could swing either way, Haaland and co. will prove too much for the Reds. It’ll be decided by the finest of margins but City’s positive form, which sees them sit at the top, is too hard to ignore.

Burnley vs West Ham United

Burnley vs West Ham United - League position, goals scored, goals against etc Team Burnley West Ham League position (points) 20th (4 points) 9th (17 points) Goals scored 9 21 Goals against 30 22 Form - last five fixtures L-L-L-L-L D-L-L-L-W Injuries and suspensions Ameen Al-Dakhil (Doubt); Lyle Foster (Illness) Michail Antonio (Knee); Jarrod Bowen (Doubt)

Vincent Kompany’s side have struggled to adapt to the high-energy approach of the Premier League and currently dwell rock bottom of the table, with just one win and draw apiece from their inaugural 12 games.

Alternatively, before the international break, West Ham enjoyed a two-game win streak and will be looking to extend their run as they lock horns with the struggling Clarets on Saturday, who have conceded 30 goals in their opening 12 games.

David Moyes’ side have, however, only won three of their last eight fixtures in all competitions and so the Premier League newcomers could seize the opportunity of getting some much-needed points on the board. Saying that, they have become far less wasteful in front of goal in recent weeks, scoring nine goals in four games.

Burnley 1 - 3 West Ham United

Burnley's league table position is not pretty and is unlikely to change after their home fixture against the capital club. West Ham have scored a trio of strikes in two of their last four games and are poised to do similar against a side with the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League.

Luton Town vs Crystal Palace

Luton Town vs Crystal Palace - League position, goals scored, goals against etc Team Luton Town Crystal Palace League position (points) 17th (6 points) 13th (15 points) Goals scored 10 12 Goals against 22 16 Form - last five fixtures L-D-L-D-L D-L-L-W-L Injuries and suspensions Mads Andersen (Thigh); Dan Potts (Ankle/Foot); Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga (Thigh); Reece Burke (Thigh); Cauley Woodrow (Doubt); Alfie Doughty (Doubt); Chiedozie Ogbene (Doubt); Issa Kabore (Doubt); Amari'i Bell (Doubt) Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Thigh); James Tomkins (Doubt); Dean Henderson (Thigh)

Rob Edwards’ record in the Premier League makes for grim reading given they last reigned triumphant back in late September. Since, they have gone six games without a win and have scored seven times in the process.

Mid-table dwellers Crystal Palace, too, are not enjoying their finest run of form and have struggled to find a groove in Michael Olise’s absence. With just two wins in their last nine fixtures, it is possible that Roy Hodgson’s side could be on the end of a shock defeat.

The Londoners fell at the hands of Everton last time out and will relish the fact that their return to domestic football has been graced with the team sitting in bottom place. Though, a glimpse of complacency could spell trouble for Hodgson and his men, especially if the Premier League minnows manage to snare an early lead.

Luton Town 0 - 2 Crystal Palace

Bearing in mind that Luton's solitary win for the season came against Everton, Crystal Palace should have enough guile and expertise to brush the Kenilworth Road-based outfit aside, especially given they beat Burnley by the same score line earlier this month.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Chelsea - League position, goals scored, goals against etc Team Newcastle United Chelsea League position (points) 7th (20 points) 12th (16 points) Goals scored 27 21 Goals against 13 16 Form - last five fixtures D-W-D-W-L W-D-L-W-D Injuries and suspensions Sandro Tonali (Suspension); Jacob Murphy (Shoulder); Dan Burn (Lower back); Callum Wilson (Thigh); Elliot Anderson (Lower back); Sven Botman (Knee); Harvey Barnes (Ankle/Foot); Lewis Hall (Unknown); Miguel Almiron (Doubt); Fabian Schar (Doubt); Sean Longstaff (Doubt); Alexander Isak (Doubt); Javier Manquillo (Groin); Matt Targett (Thigh) Wesley Fofana (Knee); Ben Chilwell (Injury); Romeo Lavia (Doubt); Levi Colwill (Doubt); Malo Gusto (Doubt); Cristopher Nkunku (Doubt); Trevoh Chalobah (Thigh); Carney Chukwuemeka (Knee)

Chelsea come into this fixture off the back of two impressive results against Tottenham and Manchester City, and Pochettino's side are currently third in the away table with ten points from five games on the road, so they'll be full of confidence heading into St. James' Park.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will need to bounce back from a shock defeat to Bournemouth and do so without a string of important players including Sandro Tonali, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes. Midfield lynchpin Bruno Guimaraes is due to return from suspension, however.

With eight goals in their last two games, Chelsea will need their new-found firepower to continue against a Newcastle side with the fourth-best goals conceded record in the league. But it's no secret that Chelsea have struggled to hit the ground running this season, so an early Magpies goal could quickly unsettle them.

Newcastle United 2 – 2 Chelsea

This fixture has all the ingredients to be another high-scoring outing given the recent results Chelsea have gained. Eddie Howe's side usually turn up a notch on the biggest of occasions and will do so against the tumultuous west Londoners, while neither team will find that game-deciding goal.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion - League position, goals scored, goals against etc Team Nottingham Forest Brighton League position (points) 14th (13 points) 8th (19 points) Goals scored 14 25 Goals against 18 21 Form - last five fixtures D-D-L-W-L D-L-D-D-D Injuries and suspensions Taiwo Awoniyi (Groin); Callum Hudson-Odoi (Thigh); Anthony Elanga (Doubt); Felipe (Doubt); Gonzalo Montiel (Doubt); Murillo (Thigh); Danilo (Muscle) Danny Welbeck (Unknown); Solly March (Knee); Julio Enciso (Knee); Mahmoud Dahoud (Suspension); Kaoru Mitoma (Unknown); Tariq Lamptey (Doubt); Pervis Estupinan (Muscle); James Milner (Muscle); Lewis Dunk (Groin); Evan Ferguson (Hamstring)

The visitors have been constrained to 1–1 draws in four of their last fixtures, which shows the level of spark in their attacking play. Roberto De Zerbi has not been up to his usual exploits in the league so far and that was shown in their recent 1-1 draw with strugglers Sheffield United – a result they will need to bounce back from, though they will be boosted by the fact they have lost just one of their last eight outings.

Steve Cooper’s side have also been subject to their fair share of draws in recent weeks, having picked up one point for three games on the trot back in October. Since, they have lost two and picked up all the spoils against Aston Villa in a 2-0 win.

Despite their mixed-match results, the Tricky Trees have proved they can be a force to be reckoned with against the league’s European hopefuls and could be a threat to the Seagulls, though – as we have seen on many occasions – the visitors do have a brilliant result in their locker.

Nottingham Forest 1 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Despite being six places apart in the table, there are only six points that separate Forest and Brighton. That is likely to extend to nine after the two sides meet on Saturday. Brighton have not won against Forest in their last three meetings but will look to set that poor record straight on Saturday.

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth - League position, goals scored, goals against etc Team Sheffield United Bournemouth League position (points) 18th (5 points) 16th (9 points) Goals scored 10 11 Goals against 31 27 Form - last five fixtures L-L-L-W-D L-L-W-L-W Injuries and suspensions Chris Basham (Ankle/Foot); Max Lowe (Ankle/Foot); Anel Ahmedhodzic (Doubt); Oliver McBurnie (Doubt); Rhian Brewster (Thigh); Rhys Norrington-Davies (Thigh); John Egan (Ankle/Foot); Tom Davies (Thigh); Daniel Jebbison (Illness) Tyler Adams (Thigh); Alex Scott (Knee); Philip Billing (Doubt); Ryan Fredericks (Unknown); Max Aarons (Thigh); Emiliano Hansen (Ankle/Foot); Darren Randolph (Illness)

Another fixture that is included in this week's edition of BetMGM's Golden Goals. Bournemouth’s form in 2023/24 doesn’t exactly mirror their exciting appointment of Andoni Iraola and their host of attractive signings, having accrued nine points thus far. What’s worse is that they boast the worst – out of all 20 Premier League teams – away record with just one point from their five away games this season.

They did, however, enjoy a shock 2-0 victory over Howe's Newcastle last time out and will be looking to gain a bit of momentum in the lead up to the Christmas break. But, in truth, their season so far has been nothing short of lacklustre.

The same can be said for their opponents Sheffield United, however, who endured a six-game loss streak between mid-September and late October. A win against Wolves and a draw against Brighton, perhaps, highlights that brighter days are ahead, and they will be full of belief that they can continue their upturn in results with a win over the south coast side on Saturday.

Sheffield United 1 - 0 Bournemouth

Given the Cherries’ below-par record on the road, their trip up north will end in a narrow 1-0 defeat. Marry that with the hosts’ four points from two games before the break, and it could be a long journey home for the travelling supporters.

Brentford vs Arsenal

Brentford vs Arsenal - League position, goals scored, goals against etc Team Brentford Arsenal League position (points) 11th (16 points) 3rd (27 points) Goals scored 19 26 Goals against 17 10 Form - last five fixtures L-W-W-W-L W-D-W-L-W Injuries and suspensions Rico Henry (Knee); Aaron Hickey (Thigh); Ivan Toney (Suspended); Kevin Schade (Groin); Nathan Collins (Ankle/Foot); Mikkel Damsgaard (Doubt); Keane Lewis-Potter (Doubt); Joshua Dasilva (Doubt) Thomas Partey (Thigh); Fabio Vieira (Suspended); David Raya (Unable to face parent club); Martin Odegaard (Doubt); Ben White (Doubt); Cedric Soares (Illness); Emile Smith Rowe (Doubt); Jurrien Timber (Knee);

Arteta’s side are currently sitting in third spot but will be looking to improve on 2022/23’s title challenge with a win against Brentford. They did, however, experience a brief hiccup before the international break with a two-game losing streak but bounced back with two consecutive wins against Sevilla and Burnley, in which they respectively won 2-0 and 3-1.

And while the north London-based outfit will be looking to build on their momentum, Brentford have the mountainous task of putting their 3-0 drubbing against Liverpool behind them as they look to earn some much-needed points off their cross-London rivals.

Prior to that, Thomas Frank led his side to three wins on the trot and conceded just two goals in that sequence, despite playing Chelsea and West Ham. It’ll take some doing to one-up Arteta and his roster of players, but a goal could easily change the complexity of the fixtures, especially on home turf.

Brentford 1 - 2 Arsenal

Brentford may have no trouble finding the solitary finish past their opponents but will also struggle to contain the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Arteta's side boast the third-best goal difference in the division, and they would like to keep that intact beyond this weekend's meeting with the Bees.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa - League position, goals scored, goals against etc Team Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa League position (points) 4th (26 points) 5th (25 points) Goals scored 24 29 Goals conceded 15 17 Form - last five fixtures W-W-W-L-L D-W-W-L-W Injuries and suspensions Ivan Perišić (Knee); Micky van de Ven (Thigh); James Maddison (Ankle/Foot); Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh); Manor Solomon (Knee); Richarlison (Groin); Cristian Romero (Suspended); Yves Bissouma (Suspended); Alfie Whiteman (Ankle/Foot); Destiny Udogie (Doubt) Emiliano Buendia (Knee); Tyrone Mings (Knee); Diego Carlos (Unknown); Matty Cash (Doubt); John McGinn (Doubt); Jacob Ramsey (Doubt)

Spurs custodian Postecoglou has been praised for his side’s exploits since the 2023/24 campaign kicked off and rightfully so. They come into this fixture the favourites given their favourable form and league position, though Unai Emery’s formidable side will be no pushovers.

Currently sitting in fifth spot as they look to secure European football for the second time on the bounce, the Villans have lost one of their last nine fixtures in all competitions – with that coming against Nottingham Forest. Amid their brief period of success, they have found the net on 24 occasions, boasting the second-best record in the Premier League so far.

Meanwhile, Spurs will have to do without key personnel James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, who both picked up injuries in their five-goal thriller against Chelsea. Another loss arrived in their inbox the week after, courtesy of Gary O’Neill’s Wolverhampton Wanderers, and, as such, they will look to bounce back in emphatic fashion.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 2 Aston Villa

Given Tottenham’s injury woes, a draw seems the most likely outcome here. A fixture to make the mouth water, the free-scoring nature of both sides will have to contend with the stubborn nature of their respective defences and without Maddison, the hosts will struggle to score more than two.

Everton vs Manchester United

Everton vs Manchester United - League position, goals scored, goals against etc Team Everton Manchester United League position (points) 19th (4 points) 6th (21 points) Goals scored 14 13 Goals against 17 16 Form - last five fixtures W-L-W-D-W W-W-L-W-W Injuries and suspensions Dele Alli (Groin); Amadou Onana (Doubt); Andre Gomes (Doubt); Seamus Coleman (Unknown) Casemiro (Thigh); Lisandro Martínez (Ankle/Foot); Jonny Evans (Thigh); Christian Eriksen (Knee); Rasmus Hojlund (Doubt); Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Doubt); Tyrell Malacia (Doubt); Andre Onana (Doubt); Luke Shaw (Doubt); Jadon Sancho (Suspended); Amad Diallo (Knee); Facundo Pellistri (Unknown)

While Erik ten Hag's men were the most in-form team going into the November international break with four wins from five outings, their on-field displays are yet to mirror their impressive - and possibly surprising - league-leading run of form.

On the other hand, the Goodison Park faithful will be riled up for the occasion on the back of their 10-point deduction. The Toffees have enjoyed an impressive run of results of late, having lost just two of their last nine outings. One of those did come against Luton, though, which shows their defensive frailties are yet to be ironed out completely.

Manchester United will be boosted by the potential return of left-back Luke Shaw, however, and Rasmus Hojlund, who withdrew from international duty with Denmark, is also set to be fit for their all-intense fixture.

Prediction: Everton 0 - 1 Manchester United

The Red Devils are still yet to draw a fixture in 2023/24, and it’s not likely that their peculiar record will end on Sunday. With the addition of Shaw, Ten Hag’s attack will benefit tenfold and could grab the all-important decider down the left flank.

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - League position, goals scored, goals against etc Team Fulham Wolverhampton Wanderers League position (points) 15th (12 points) 12th (15 points) Goals scored 10 16 Goals against 20 20 Form - last five fixtures W-L-D-L-L D-W-D-L-W Injuries and suspensions Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho (Knee); Joao Palhinha (Suspended); Oluwatosin Adarabioyo (Doubt); Issa Diop (Doubt) Joseph Hodge (Shoulder); Pedro Neto (Thigh); Craig Dawson (Suspended); Nelson Semedo (Doubt)

Wolves and Gary O’Neill have endured a hodgepodge set of results this season, having won 2-1 against Manchester City only to lose 2-1 to Sheffield United just over a month later. Recently, however, they did secure a stoppage time-inspired 2-1 win over Postecoglou’s high-flyers and will travel to Craven Cottage brimming with belief and confidence.

Fulham have found wins in just two of their last six outings, with one of those coming in the Carabao Cup against Ipswich Town, which doesn’t paint the prettiest picture for Marco Silva, his entourage, and their home faithful. On the back of a two-game losing streak, their poor goalscoring form arises as a worry given they’ve scored the second-least goals of any team so far this term.

That said, they are just three points off this weekend’s opponents and so a win would see them draw level on points, despite having a worse goal difference.

Prediction: Fulham 1 – 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Edging this one in favour of the visiting side. After their last-ditch heroics at Molineux in mid-November, they'll snatch all three points when the two sides square up on Monday night.