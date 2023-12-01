Highlights After a week of European action, the Premier League returns this weekend with 10 mouth-watering fixtures.

Arsenal currently sit top of the table, but Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa are close behind on their tail in the Champions League spots.

Burnley and Sheffield United scuffle it out to try and avoid relegation, while Manchester United look to continue on their impressive run in the Premier League against a stubborn Newcastle United side.

While your attention was laser-focused on the European fixtures that brought us ample entertainment from Tuesday to Thursday, here’s your reminder of the 10 all-enthralling Premier League fixtures that you have to look forward to. From Manchester United vs Newcastle United to Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, it is scheduled to be an action-packed weekend of fixtures – a set in which could have a lasting effect, either positive or negative, on the overall standings.

Going into the weekend, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are at the summit, while City, Liverpool and – perhaps surprisingly – Aston Villa join them in the Champions League slots. Closely behind are Tottenham and Manchester United, who are 5th and 6th place, respectively.

As we trickle into December and approach the Christmas period, all 20 Premier League outfits will be eager to finish 2023 with a bang by accumulating the most points possible. It’s all up for grabs and GIVEMESPORT are on hand to offer their predictions, while diving into all the intricacies inbetween including: each side’s form and their current injuries woes.

In doing so, we've used BetMGM's Golden Goals to put our predictions together - the UK's largest free-to-play score prediction game, with a £2million pound jackpot for predicting 6 correct scores, and guaranteed £5k weekly prize pool for the best performing predictions of the gameweek. Each Premier League round of fixtures, a total of six games are available to hedge your bets on and Gameweek 14’s are:

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Fulham

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Key Information Team Arsenal Wolverhampton Wanderers League position (points) 1st (30 points) 12th (15 points) Goals scored 27 18 Goals against 10 23 Form - last five fixtures W-D-L-W-L D-W-L-W-W Injuries and suspensions Fabio Vieira (Groin; Thomas Partey (Thigh); Emile Smith Rowe (Knee); Jurrien Timber (Knee) Joseph Hodge (Shoulder); Pedro Neto (Thigh); Craig Dawson (Suspended); Rayan Ait Nouri (Ankle/Foot)

On the back of their 6-0 drubbing over French side Lens in the Champions League, Mikel Arteta’s outfit will be oozing confidence as they lock horns with 12th-placed Wolves. Their latest victory, albeit in Europe, extends their win streak to four fixtures, with half of those coming in the Premier League.

They won 3-1 against Burnley when they hosted the Clarets in mid-November and travelled to their London rivals Brentford to beat them 1-0 just one week later. Looking to improve on their eventual 2022/23 finish (2nd), Arteta and his entourage will host Gary O’Neill’s on the assumption that no slip ups are key.

The Midlands-based side are no pushover, however, having beaten high-flying Tottenham in mid-November. That positive result was followed up with a 3-2 loss on the road to Fulham, though that loss only proved that O’Neill’s roster are not without their flaws.

Golden Goals Prediction: Arsenal 3 – 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

In the fine goalscoring form Arsenal find themselves in, Bukayo Saka and his teammates will be at the races, which Wolves will find too difficult to contain. If the 3-0 prediction was to come in at the end of Saturday's 3pm kick-off, we'd be one step closer to Golden Goals' £2m jackpot. So, what are you waiting for?

Brentford vs Luton Town

Brentford vs Luton Town - Key Information Team Brentford Luton Town League position (points) 11th (16 points) 17th (9 points) Goals scored 19 12 Goals against 18 23 Form - last five fixtures W-W-W-L-L D-L-D-L-W Injuries and suspensions Rico Henry (Knee); Aaron Hickey (Thigh); Ivan Toney (Suspended); Kevin Schade (Groin); Nathan Collins (Ankle/Foot); Joshua Dasilva (Thigh); Mikkel Damsgaard (Knee); Mathias Jensen (Doubt); Mds Roerslev Rasmussen (Doubt) Dan Potts (Ankle/Foot); Mads Andersen (Thigh); Reece Burke (Thigh); Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga (Thigh); Cauley Woodrow (Doubt); Issa Kabore (Doubt); Marvelous Nakamba (Knee);

Bouncing back from two losses on the bounce in the Premier League is Brentford, though boss Thomas Frank will take solace in knowing that both came against top-six opposition, Arsenal and Liverpool. However, having not netted on either occasion will be a tough task to overcome.

Luckily for them, they square up with Premier League newcomers Luton, who are struggling to find their feet in the English top flight. The home side will be brimming with confidence given that their visitors have won just twice this term, though they did beat Crystal Palace 2-1 last time out.

As such, Luton will travel to the Gtech Community Stadium with the belief that the unthinkable is possible and could produce another memorable afternoon for the London club’s supporters.

Prediction: Brentford 2 – 1 Luton Town

All of their positive energy will come crashing down on Saturday as Brentford’s Premier League pedigree will prove too much to handle for Luton. Rob Edwards’ side will take solace in netting one goal against a top division mainstay, while limiting any damage with a 2-1 loss.

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Burnley vs Sheffield United - Key Information Team Burnley Sheffield United League position (points) 20th (4 points) 18th (5 points) Goals scored 10 11 Goals against 32 34 Form - last five fixtures L-L-L-L-L L-L-W-D-L Injuries and suspensions Jack Cork (Other); Arijanet Muric (Doubt); Lyle Foster (Illness) Chris Basham (Ankle/Foot); John Egan (Ankle/Foot); Tom Davies (Thigh); Daniel Jebbison (Illness); Rhian Brewster (Thigh); Rhys Norrington-Davies (Thigh)

Two of the teams currently sitting in the relegation zone go toe-to-toe this weekend, with both sides dwelling on one win for the season. Burnley’s came against fellow newbies Luton in early October, while Sheffield United pulled off a 2-1 home triumph over Wolves.

There are growing concerns around Vincent Kompany’s side’s suitability to the thrills and spills of Premier League football and are currently riding a seven-game losing streak, one that will not give them much hope as they face Sheffield, who have scored more goals and conceded less in 2023/24.

On the other hand, the visitors have endured a much better run of results in their last three fixtures and even constrained Brighton to a 1-1 draw after going 1-0 down within six minutes. That exact drive and determination could potentially swing this game in their favour.

Prediction: Burnley 0 – 0 Sheffield United

A game that is not poised to yield much excitement, it has all the ingredients to end as a goalless draw, with Burnley and Sheffield United the 20th and 19th worst attacking records thus far. Either that or the goals could fly, though a draw seems the most reasonable outcome.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Everton - Key Information Team Nottingham Forest Everton League position (points) 15th (13 points) 19th (4 points) Goals scored 16 14 Goals against 21 20 Form - last five fixtures D-L-W-L-L L-W-D-W-L Injuries and suspensions Taiwo Awoniyi (Groin); Ibrahim Sangare (Doubt); Felipe (Doubt) Dele Alli (Groin); Andre Gomes (Calf); Amadou Onana (Doubt)

Everton, amid their behind-the-scenes madness, hosted Manchester United in their last domestic fixture and ended up losing 3-0. With a 10-point deduction to rummage through, a win at the City Ground will be imperative, and they will have every belief they can manage it.

Looking past their loss to Ten Hag’s side, the Toffees had not seen defeat in their previous four fixtures and tasted victory in three of those, while scoring eight in that sequence, too.

Alternatively, Steve Cooper’s Tricky Trees last endured the sweet success of victory back in earlier November and that 2-0 win – as convincing as it was – was their only victory in their last nine outings. The Welsh boss will be keen to resume some sort of normality at the club and could do so by inflicting more pain on Sean Dyche’s side on Saturday.

Golden Goals Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1 – 2 Everton

Finding the back of the net has been Everton’s ever-growing problem this season and their 3-0 loss to United doesn’t paint the full picture. As long as their frontmen bring along their shooting boots, the visitors could easily pick up all three points on their travels and help you on your way to a £2m jackpot with Golden Goals.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Newcastle United vs Manchester United - Key Information Team Newcastle United Manchester United League position (points) 7th (23 points) 8th (24 points) Goals scored 31 16 Goals against 14 16 Form - last five fixtures W-D-W-L-W W-L-W-W-W Injuries and suspensions Sandro Tonali (Suspended); Jacob Murphy (Shoulder); Dan Burn (Lower back); Callum Wilson (Thigh); Elliot Anderson (Lower back); Harvey Barnes (Ankle/Foot); Sean Longstaff (Doubt); Joseph Willock (Calf); Javier Manquillo (Groin); Matt Targett (Thigh) Casemiro (Thigh); Lisandro Martínez (Ankle/Foot); Mason Mount (Calf); Jonny Evans (Thigh); Christian Eriksen (Knee); Tyrell Malacia (Knee); Jadon Sancho (Suspended); Amad Diallo (Knee)

As mentioned earlier, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United took to a raucous Goodison Park with ease and recorded a positive 3-0 win, their best of the 2023/24 Premier League season. It was the first time that they had won a Premier League fixture by more than one goal since 2023/24 kicked off and, subsequently, extended their impressive run of form to five wins in six games.

They would be entering this weekend’s test against Newcastle with promise if it wasn’t for their mid-week blunder against Galatasaray, which ended 3-3 and, as such, damaged their hopes of progressing in the Champions League.

Newcastle, too, endured heartbreak in Europe but will look at their recent 4-1 rout over Chelsea as a cause for optimism amid their worrying injury crisis. Having to make do without some key personnel will be a tall order, but they managed to do so against Ten Hag’s side at the start of November, beating them 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Golden Goals Prediction: Newcastle United 2 – 1 Manchester United

The pressure on Manchester United’s shoulders is just too difficult to ignore. They may be the most in-form team in the league in the recent six-game period, but they’ll hit a stumbling block as they travel to a packed-out St. James’ Park. With no deposit necessary, predicting this scoreline correctly could help you clinch the Golden Goals’ weekly jackpot of a whopping £5k.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa - Key Information Team Bournemouth Aston Villa League position (points) 16th (12 points) 4th (28 points) Goals scored 14 31 Goals against 28 18 Form - last five fixtures L-W-L-W-W W-W-L-W-W Injuries and suspensions Tyler Adams (Thigh); Max Aarons (Thigh); Alex Scott (Knee); Lloyd Kelly (Doubt); Ryan Fredericks (Calf); Emiliano Marcondes Camargo Hansen (Ankle/Foot); Darren Randolph (Illness); Emiliano Buendia (Knee); Tyrone Mings (Knee); Boubacar Kamara (Suspended); Nicolo Zaniolo (Doubt); Bertrand Traore (Muscle)

Potentially an underdog in this year’s Premier League campaign, Unai Emery has transformed his side into a force to reckon with. They crumbled under the pressure against Nottingham Forest, in which they lost 2-0, but other than that, the Villans have looked relatively formidable.

Across their last 10 games in all competitions, they have lost just one game and have fired on all cylinders throughout, notching 26 goals. Joint with Newcastle and two behind City, there are not many teams in Europe with such firepower, largely thanks to Ollie Watkins.

Watkins’ knack of scoring will certainly unsettle Andoni Iraola’s side heading into this Sunday’s fixture as they look at their sub-par defensive record. For context, they have the third-most goals in the league so far. That said, Bournemouth have enjoyed two wins on the trot against Newcastle and Sheffield and may have turned a corner after their insipid start under the Spanish boss.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 – 3 Aston Villa

The Cherries may count themselves lucky that this fixture isn’t being held at Villa Park, a stadium in which Villa enjoy a flawless record inside. That said, the visitor’s fourth-placed form will be too much for them to handle.

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Key Information Team Chelsea Brighton & Hove Albion League position (points) 10th (16 points) 8th (22 points) Goals scored 22 28 Goals against 20 23 Form - last five fixtures D-L-W-D-L L-D-D-D-W Injuries and suspensions Wesley Fofana (Knee); Romeo Lavia (Ankle/Foot); Ben Chilwell (Thigh); Christopher Nkunku (Knee); Reece James (Suspended); Marc Cucurella (Suspended); Malo Gusto (Tendon) Pervis Estupinan (Thigh); Tariq Lamptey (Thigh); Ansu Fati (Thigh); Danny Welbeck (Other); Julio Enciso (Knee); Mahmoud Dahoud (Suspended); Adam Webster (Knock); Lewis Dunk (Suspended); James Milner (Doubt); Kaoru Mitoma (Doubt); Igor Julio dos Santos de Paulo (Doubt); Solly March (Knee)

Watching his side crumble against Newcastle last weekend would’ve been a painful sight for Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino – and so, he’ll be looking to put things right as they welcome Roberto De Zerbi’s men to west London on Sunday.

He’ll have to do without captain Reece James, however, as he picked up a red card as his team fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat to the Magpies. And for all the talk about their progress, their defensive frailties are there to be pounced on given they have shipped eight goals in their last two matches.

Having not lost in six games in all competitions, the Seagulls could well take advantage of the Blues’ porous showings but will have to look past the fact that Chelsea managed to knock them out of the Carabao Cup in September thanks to the solitary Nicolas Jackson goal.

Golden Goals Prediction: Chelsea 0 – 1 Brighton & Hove Albion

The visitors seem to be managing the demands of midweek football relatively well and will not be phased by having to rest and recuperate after their Europa League fixture against AEK Athens. There’s not likely to be much that separate the two Premier League sides, so don’t be surprised if the result is determined by the finest of margins. By playing the UK's biggest, most exciting football predictor game, guessing 1-0 to Brighton could send you on your way to cashing in some big money this weekend!

Liverpool vs Fulham

Liverpool vs Fulham - Key Information Team Liverpool Fulham League position (points) 3rd (28 points) 14th (15 points) Goals scored 28 13 Goals against 11 22 Form - last five fixtures W-W-D-W-D L-D-L-L-W Injuries and suspensions Thiago Alcântara (Groin); Andy Robertson (Shoulder); Diogo Jota (Other); Alisson Becker (Thigh); Stefan Bajcetic (Calf) Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho (Knee); Adama Traore (Thigh); Issa Diop (Ankle/Foot)

The Craven Cottage-based side gave themselves a timely lift by putting three goals past Wolves last weekend – the first time they have done so since the new campaign got underway. Before that, however, it had been quite a hodgepodge start for Marco Silva’s men and that could be a worry as they enter the affair with a high-flying Liverpool squad.

Jürgen Klopp has seen a mountainous turnaround from his players in 2023/24 and will be delighted with their start in which they have suffered one loss, which came against Spurs. Having lost just one of their last ten outings in all competitions, the momentum is certainly with the home side as we enter this one.

It was only last Saturday when they mustered a much-needed draw against reigning champions Manchester City to see them continue their rich vein of form, though an early goal against visitors Fulham could rock the boat somewhat.

Golden Goals Prediction: Liverpool 2 – 1 Fulham

The fact that Fulham netted three against Fulham and will enter this one with confidence means it will not be as easy as Liverpool may believe. Ample firepower from the likes of Mohamed Salah will get this one across the line for the Merseysiders, however.

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Getty Images

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace - Key Information Team West Ham United Crystal Palace League position (points) 9th (20 points) 13th (15 points) Goals scored 23 13 Goals against 23 18 Form - last five fixtures L-L-L-W-W L-L-W-L-L Injuries and suspensions Michail Antonio (Knee); Jarrod Bowen (Doubt) Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Thigh); Eberechi Eze (Ankle/Foot); James Tomkins (Doubt); Dean Henderson (Thigh): Cheick Doucoure (Calf)

David Moyes’ West Ham enter this fixture in red-hot form, with four wins in their last five games, and will be looking to continue said run of confidence with a win against the Eagles. Their home form, in particular, has impressed – especially in their 3-1 win over table-topping Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Palace are somewhat struggling and will be devoid of confidence as they travel across the capital. On the consideration that they have won once in their last six outings – with four ending in gut-wrenching defeat – Palace will struggle to inflict damage on the high-flying Irons.

The visiting side do have a surprise in their artillery, however, as shown by when they managed to secure a win over Manchester United at the end of September, so an unforeseen goal could turn the complexity of this fixture on its head.

Prediction: West Ham United 2 – 0 Crystal Palace

In their search for European football, West Ham will be banking on their brilliant home record to win the all-London clash with Palace. The visitor’s mixed-match set of recent results will be a concern for Roy Hodgson, especially with their opponents not willing to take their foot off the gas.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur - Key Information Team Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur League position (points) 2nd (29 points) 5th (26 points) Goals scored 33 25 Goals against 13 17 Form - last five fixtures W-D-L-W-L D-W-L-W-W Injuries and suspensions Kevin De Bruyne (Thigh); Mateo Kovacic (Doubt); Matheus Nunes (Muscle) Ivan Perišić (Knee); Rodrigo Bentancur (Ankle/Foot); Micky van de Ven (Thigh); James Maddison (Ankle/Foot); Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh); Manor Solomon (Knee); Richarlison (Groin); Cristian Romero (Suspended); Pape Sarr (Doubt); Alfie Malik Whiteman (Ankle/Foot)

Mooted as one of the teams that are capable of challenging Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning side to the Premier League in 2023/24, Spurs could rattle their cages with an early opener, while remaining resolute at the back.

Doing so without James Maddison and Micky van de Ven has proven to be an onerous task, however, given their recent results. Following their emphatic start under Ange Postecoglou, the north Londoners are on a three-game losing streak, courtesy of Chelsea, Wolves and Villa.

Regaining their status as the league leaders will be imperative for the home side and doing so, ruthless displays against fierce opponents such as Spurs will be a statement of their intent – a precedent that Guardiola will be eager to set.

Golden Goals Prediction: Manchester City 3 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur

In a contest thrilling enough to make your mouth water, City’s imperious home form will come up trumps. The capital club are facing a brief period of difficulty and facing the Manchester-based side in that time is just bad luck. As BetMGM brings Vegas to the UK with their Golden Goals initiative, you could get your share of the £5k prize pool by guessing this scoreline correctly.