Highlights Premier League midweek action returns to your screens with an enticing set of 10 enticing fixtures.

Arsenal sit at the top of the table after a 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, followed closely by Liverpool, who are up against top flight strugglers Sheffield United.

Manchester United and Chelsea face off in a crucial, must-win fixture as both teams struggle to find their feet in the 2023/24 campaign.

Forget any sort of European football - Premier League midweek action returns to your screens between Tuesday and Thursday this week! From top four clashes to mid-table contests, GIVEMESPORT are here to remind you of the set of 10 all-enticing fixtures you have to look forward to as all 20 teams battle it out. Arsenal now sit at the top the Premier League table after their emphatic 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Liverpool – who were part of a seven-goal thriller against Fulham – are closely behind, with just two points separating the top two.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City find themselves in a rut of drawing games, having collected one point from each of their last three domestic outings, while this gameweek’s opponents, Aston Villa, are hot on their heels and could propel themselves into third spot with a home win against the reigning champions. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg – Manchester United and Chelsea go head-to-head on Wednesday in a crucial must-win fixture with both sides struggling to find their feet in the 2023/24 campaign.

To aid our prediction making, we've used BetMGM's Golden Goals to put them together - the UK's largest free-to-play score prediction game, with a £2million pound jackpot for predicting 6 correct scores, and a guaranteed £5k weekly prize pool for the best performing predictions of the gameweek. For each Premier League round of fixtures, a total of six games are available to hedge your bets on and Gameweek 15’s are:

Sheffield United vs Liverpool

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford

Manchester United vs Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley

Molineux - 19:30, Tuesday 5th December

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley - Key Statistics Team Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley League position (points) 13th (15 points) 19th (7 points) Goals scored 19 15 Goals against 25 32 Form D-L-W-L-L L-L-L-L-W Injuries and suspensions Joseph Hodge (Shoulder); Pedro Neto (Thigh); Rayan Ait Nouri (Doubt); Jose Sa (Doubt); Jonny Otto (Other) Jack Cork (Calf); Arijanet Muric (Illness); Jordan Beyer (Suspended); Josh Cullen (Knock); Lyle Foster (Illness)

Burnley picked up their second Premier League win of the 2023/24 season against Sheffield United on Saturday with a 5-0 win over their fellow strugglers. Duly breaking their four-game losing streak, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany will be hoping his side have received the boost they needed to retain their top flight status.

On the other hand, Gary O’Neill’s Wolves lost 2-1, albeit to table-topping Arsenal. This came after a chastening 3-2 loss against Fulham the weekend before. The Old Gold have shown this campaign that they are capable of pulling a miracle out of the bag, most notably their victory over the reigning champions, Manchester City.

Wolves have not won – or even managed to score a goal – in their last three meetings with Burnley but will be keen to change their subpar head-to-head record as they clash again on Tuesday.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 – 0 Burnley

Despite Burnley seemingly finding their feet against Sheffield United, it’s likely to all come tumbling down when they lock horns with Wolves, a side who are certainly no pushovers.

Luton Town vs Arsenal

Kenilworth Road - 20:15, Tuesday 5th December

Luton Town vs Arsenal - Key Statistics Team Luton Town Arsenal League position (points) 17th (9 points) 1st (33 points) Goals scored 13 29 Goals against 26 11 Form L-D-L-W-L W-L-W-W-W Injuries and suspensions Dan Potts (Ankle/Foot); Mads Andersen (Thigh); Reece Burke (Thigh); Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga (Thigh); Cauley Woodrow (Calf); Marvelous Nakamba (Knee); Alfie Doughty (Groin); Thomas Lockyer (Lower back); Teden Mengi (Knee) Fabio Vieira (Groin; Thomas Partey (Thigh); Emile Smith Rowe (Knee); Takehiro Tomiyasu (Calf); Jurrien Timber (Knee)

Arsenal come into this meeting on red-hot form. Having won their last six matches in all competitions - with two being in the Champions League – the north Londoners look simply unstoppable at the moment. Across those six fixtures, they have struck 18 times and conceded just twice.

Meanwhile, the Premier League minnows have picked up just one win in eight Premier League fixtures and have somewhat struggled to adapt to the thrills and spills of life in England’s top-tier division.

Facing Arsenal at this time is nothing but pure bad luck, and they will not be very hopeful of walking away with any of the points. Mikel Arteta’s imperious outfit are currently sitting at the top of the table and a win at Kenilworth Road would extend their lead to five points.

Prediction: Luton Town 0 – 4 Arsenal

The visitors should breeze past 17th-placed Luton, despite enjoying some positive performances of late. Given Arsenal’s industrious defensive record, Rob Edwards’ side will struggle to find a way through and will not be adding to their goal tally.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford

AMEX Stadium - 19:30, Wednesday 6th December

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford - Key Statistics Team Brighton & Hove Albion Brentford League position (points) 8th (22 points) 11th (19 points) Goals scored 30 22 Goals against 26 19 Form D-D-D-W-L W-W-L-L-W Injuries and suspensions Pervis Estupinan (Thigh); Tariq Lamptey (Thigh); Ansu Fati (Thigh); Danny Welbeck (Other); Julio Enciso (Knee); Mahmoud Dahoud (Suspended); Adam Webster (Knock); Lewis Dunk (Suspended); Solly March (Knee) Rico Henry (Knee); Aaron Hickey (Thigh); Ivan Toney (Suspended); Kevin Schade (Groin); Nathan Collins (Ankle/Foot); Mikkel Damsgaard (Knee); Mathias Jensen (Groin); Kristogger Ajer (Ankle/Foot); Chrisian Norgaard (Suspended); Joshua Dasilva (Thigh)

In a contest where both sides have to worm their way around their respective injury issues, this could be a real all-timer. Brighton started the season brightly but have failed to adapt to mid-week football since adding the Europa League to their schedule.

In their last five Premier League fixtures, they have managed to secure all three points on one occasion, which came in a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest. Besides that, they have endured a plethora of draws and a 3-2 loss to Chelsea most recently.

On the other hand, Thomas Frank’s side enter this affair in better form, having won four of their last six games. Their two losses came against Arsenal and Liverpool, so can be discounted as expected losses. As things stand, the home side boasts the better head-to-head record, but that could see a dramatic change come the end of Wednesday’s game.

Golden Goals Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2 – 2 Brentford

With only three points separating them in the Premier League table, this fixture could swing either way. No doubt that it will be an exciting one, but neither side will come away with all the spoils.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth

Selhurst Park - 19:30, Wednesday 6th December

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth - Key Statistics Team Crystal Palace Bournemouth League position (points) 12th (16 points) 16th (13 points) Goals scored 14 16 Goals against 19 30 Form L-W-L-L-D W-L-W-W-D Injuries and suspensions Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Thigh); Rob Holding (Ankle/Foot); Eberechi Eze (Ankle/Foot); Dean Henderson (Thigh); Cheick Doucoure (Calf); Jeffrey Schlupp (Other) Tyler Adams (Thigh); Max Aarons (Thigh); Alex Scott (Knee); Lloyd Kelly (Thigh); Ryan Fredericks (Calf); Emiliano Marcondes Camargo Hansen (Ankle/Foot); Darren Randolph (Illness)

Much has been made of Bournemouth’s progression under Andoni Iraola. The results seemed to suffer in the early embers of 2023/24, but the Spaniard has 10 points from their last five games, with their only loss coming against Manchester City.

Most recently, they went toe-to-toe with Premier League underdogs Aston Villa to see out a 2-2 draw, with it taking a 90th-minute goal from Ollie Watkins to steal two points from the Cherries. Saying that, Bournemouth's away form makes for grim reading considering they have won just once on the road since the new campaign got underway.

Crystal Palace are currently riding a different trajectory, having reigned triumphant in just two of their last 11 games in all competitions. Two of the league’s mid-table dwellers will be keen to not leave empty-handed, but Palace are severely lacking that much-needed firepower to rack up points.

Golden Goals Prediction: Crystal Palace 0 – 1 Bournemouth

Purely based on their recent upturn in performances and results, Andoni’s side can get this game over the line. As mentioned, Palace are missing the cutting edge in front of goal, and it could well be their downfall when they meet with Bournemouth. With BetMGM bringing Vegas to the UK with their free-to-play Golden Goals initiative, you could get your share of the £5k prize pool by guessing 0-1 if the visiting side find their shooting boots in London.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

Craven Cottage - 19:30, Wednesday 6th December

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest - Key Statistics Team Fulham Nottingham Forest League position (points) 14th (15 points) 15th (13 points) Goals scored 16 16 Goals against 26 22 Form D-L-L-W-L L-W-L-L-L Injuries and suspensions Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho (Knee); Adama Traore (Thigh); Issa Diop (Ankle/Foot) Taiwo Awoniyi (Groin); Willy Boly (Muscle)

Despite being on the end of a 4-3 loss against Liverpool last time out, Fulham will enter this meeting full of confidence. Their porous defence needs ample work but the fact they put three past a genuine title contender will give them plenty of hope against Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper’s side were consigned to a 1-0 defeat to Everton to take their losing streak to three games on the bounce as the Welshman continues to struggle to get a tune out of his players. In early November, however, they upset the apple cart with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa, and they’ll be hoping for much of the same when they meet Fulham on Wednesday.

The Craven Cottage-based side have won the last two of their head-to-head meetings and Marco Silva will be keen to make it three from three as they build from their positive showing against Liverpool.

Golden Goals Prediction: Fulham 2 - 1 Nottingham Forest

Scoring a trio of strikes against Liverpool is no easy feat and the west Londoners will build on that against Forest, who have struggled heavily of late. Forest will manage to grab a consolation, though. If the 2-1 prediction was to come in at the end of this fixture, we'd be one step closer to Golden Goals' £2m jackpot. Wow!

Sheffield United vs Liverpool

Bramall Lane - 19:30, Wednesday 6th December

Sheffield United vs Liverpool - Key Statistics Team Sheffield United Liverpool League position (points) 20th (5 points) 2nd (31 points) Goals scored 11 32 Goals against 39 14 Form L-W-D-L-L W-D-W-D-W Injuries and suspensions Chris Basham (Ankle/Foot); John Egan (Ankle/Foot); Tom Davies (Thigh); Daniel Jebbison (Illness); Oliver McBurnie (Suspended); Rhian Brewster (Thigh); George Baldock (Thigh) Thiago Alcântara (Groin); Andy Robertson (Shoulder); Diogo Jota (Other); Alisson Becker (Thigh); Stefan Bajcetic (Calf); Joel Matip (Knee)

Albeit shaky, Jürgen Klopp’s side were able to respond to Fulham’s free-scoring ways by netting four of their own and will enter their test against Sheffield United – who are rock bottom – with bags of hope.

The Blades are at risk of a record-breaking campaign (for all the wrong reasons) if they cannot turn around their fortunes sooner rather than later and there would be no better place to start with a win against the Reds.

It’ll be a tough ask, however, given they are coming off the back of a 5-0 loss to Burnley, with their only win of the current season coming against Wolves in early November. Besides that victory, they have been on the receiving end of a 5-0 twice, while Newcastle shipped eight past them in late September.

Golden Goals Prediction: Sheffield United 1 – 4 Liverpool

Klopp’s men will revel in this fixture and, therefore, may rest key personnel. That said, his side have ample strength in multiple positions for a demolition job. Given that the home side have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, this result could be swift and ugly. By opting to play the UK’s biggest, most exciting football predictor game, guessing this scoreline correctly could help you clinch some big money. What are you waiting for?

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Villa Park - 20:15, Wednesday 6th December

Aston Villa vs Manchester City - Key Statistics Team Aston Villa Manchester City League position (points) 4th (29 points) 3rd (30 points) Goals scored 33 36 Goals against 20 16 Form W-L-W-D-D W-W-D-D-D Injuries and suspensions Emiliano Buendia (Knee); Tyrone Mings (Knee); Bertrand Traore (Muscle) Kevin De Bruyne (Thigh); Matheus Nunes (Other); Rodri (Suspended); Jack Grealish (Suspended)

Manchester City took their Premier League drawing streak to three on the bounce after their enthralling 3-3 game against Tottenham Hotspur – something that doesn’t happen all too often under Pep Guardiola’s watch.

The tough tests continue to come for the reigning champions, however, as they have to contend with high-flying Aston Villa, who sit just one point behind them in the table. City will have to do without Rodri and Jack Grealish, too, as they are both serving suspensions for this fixture.

Villa last lost a game in all competitions in early November and have scored the second most goals in the league this season – three behind Gameweek 15’s opponents. They may have slipped up ever so slightly against 16th-placed Bournemouth with a 2-2 draw, but Unai Emery will be hoping to get them back on track with an impressive win against Guardiola’s men.

Golden Goals Prediction: Aston Villa 1 – 2 Manchester City

While the loss of Grealish and Rodri could prove detrimental, the fiery nature of Manchester City will see this all-important fixture through with a narrow 2-1 win, especially with the second-best away form in the league.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

Old Trafford - 20:15, Wednesday 6th December

Manchester United vs Chelsea - Key Statistics Team Manchester United Chelsea League position (points) 7th (24 points) 10th (19 points) Goals scored 16 25 Goals against 17 22 Form L-W-W-W-L L-W-D-L-W Injuries and suspensions Casemiro (Thigh); Lisandro Martínez (Ankle/Foot); Mason Mount (Calf); Jonny Evans (Thigh); Christian Eriksen (Knee); Tyrell Malacia (Knee); Jadon Sancho (Suspended); Amad Diallo (Knee) Wesley Fofana (Knee); Romeo Lavia (Ankle/Foot); Conor Gallagher (Suspended); Ben Chilwell (Thigh); Christopher Nkunku (Doubt); Malo Gusto (Doubt); Trevoh Chalobah (Thigh); Carney Chuwkuemeka (Knee)

On the back of a damaging 1-0 loss to Newcastle, Manchester United are on the verge of purgatory. While results have not been awfully bad, on-pitch performances have been and Erik ten Hag will be aware that an upturn is critically needed before the pressure can mount no further.

Their recent loss compounded the feeling around Old Trafford at the moment after drawing 3-3 with Galatasaray, resulting in them sitting bottom of their Champions League group. Their long list of injuries has, of course, been unsettling, but the stand-in players are yet to perform at an amicable level.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will have to do without the workhorse energy of Conor Gallagher, seeing as he picked up a red card in their previous outing, but they will in fact be boosted by the return of captain Reece James. On top of that, Chelsea have enjoyed some positive results of late, having overcome the likes of Tottenham and Brighton, while drawing with City, too.

Golden Goals Prediction: Manchester United 1 – 2 Chelsea

Neither side have enjoyed the start they hoped and expected and, as such, both managers will be yearning for a win, but given their current states, the away side will hammer home an important message for Ten Hag: improvements are severely needed. If Pochettino is able to add more stress to the Red Devils, predicting this scoreline correctly could help you clinch the Golden Goals’ weekly jackpot of a whopping £5k. And remember – no deposit is necessary!

Everton vs Newcastle United

Goodison Park - 19:30, Thursday 7th December

Everton vs Newcastle United - Key Statistics Team Everton Newcastle United League position (Points) 18th (7 points) 6th (26 points) Goals scored 15 32 Goals against 20 14 Form W-D-W-L-W D-W-L-W-W Injuries and suspensions Dele Alli (Groin); Amadou Onana (Calf); Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Doubt); Andre Gomes (Doubt) Sandro Tonali (Suspended); Nick Pope (Shoulder); Jacob Murphy (Shoulder); Dan Burn (Lower back); Callum Wilson (Thigh); Elliot Anderson (Lower back); Harvey Barnes (Ankle/Foot); Sean Longstaff (Ankle/Foot); Sven Botman (Knee); Joseph Willock (Calf); Anthony Gordon (Doubt); Javier Manquillo (Groin); Matt Targett (Thigh)

Eddie Howe and his men will be riled up after defeating Erik ten Hag’s United, albeit by a slim margin. Their performances of late and resilience have been second to none and taking that into an away fixture against Everton could be the difference maker.

Saying that, Everton enjoyed a narrow 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest last time out after losing to Manchester United on home soil the week before. Amid all the noise in the background, Sean Dyche will be focused on retaining their hopes of a positive campaign and could rock the boat with a win against Howe’s high-flyers.

The Tyneside-based outfit did show a worrying side against Bournemouth recently in a 2-0 loss, but have been impressive all round, having not lost in the last three fixtures, which includes a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in Europe.

Prediction: Everton 1 – 1 Newcastle United

For a plethora of reasons, a draw here seems the fairest result. Newcastle may have been the better side recently, but Everton have faced adversity and are still performing well. All in all, it's set to be an exciting match-up where either side could take home all three points.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - 20:15, Wednesday 6th December

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United - Key Statistics Team Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United League position (points) 5th (27 points) 9th (21 points) Goals scored 28 24 Goals against 20 24 Form W-L-L-L-D W-D-W-L-W Injuries and suspensions Ivan Perišić (Knee); Rodrigo Bentancur (Ankle/Foot); Micky van de Ven (Thigh); James Maddison (Ankle/Foot); Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh); Manor Solomon (Knee); Pape Sarr (Doubt); Alfie Malik Whiteman (Ankle/Foot); Eric Dier (Muscle) Michail Antonio (Knee); Kurt Zouma (Doubt)

Ange Postecoglou’s injury-struck side walked away from the Etihad Stadium relatively unscathed in a 3-3 draw, despite being without many key personnel. They showed a level of stubbornness which many sides would struggle to contend with.

Without Micky van de Ven and James Maddison, the north London-based side have struggled to resume their brief period of success at the start of the season and even lost three on the trot against Chelsea, Wolves and Villa, but showed more character against City.

Their London rivals West Ham United will be looking to pounce on their injury frailties by pulling off a shock win and enter the contest in fine form, having not lost in five games. Their most recent outing, against Crystal Palace, may have ended in a 1-1 draw, but they would’ve taken solace in their respectable performances going into a tough affair with Spurs.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2 – 1 West Ham United

Postecoglou’s side rising to the big occasions is becoming inevitable at this point. Having not become undone by an imperious City on the weekend, Spurs will have every hope of one-upping their capital club rivals.