Arsenal leapfrogged Manchester City in the Premier League standings after a hard-fought victory over Luton.

Aston Villa will face off against Arsenal in a top-four clash that has the potential to shake up the league.

Liverpool is in fine form and will be looking to secure another win against Crystal Palace.

As we near the Christmas period, the Premier League fixtures are coming thick and fast – and Gameweek 16 is here to provide a mountainous top-four clash along with nine other enticing fixtures to feast your eyes on. GIVEMESPORT are here here to give you a rundown of what to expect, all the latest injury news and offer our predictions.

Arsenal retained their spot at the summit of the Premier League with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Luton, while Manchester City’s loss against Aston Villa means they now creep into fourth spot, with Unai Emery’s side leapfrogging them in the process.

The Spaniard has a chance to send shock waves through the top division this weekend as Villa go toe-to-toe with the table-topping north Londoners in an affair you cannot miss. Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to compound more misery on Nottingham Forest, while Erik ten Hag will be looking to build on Manchester United’s positive 2-1 win over Chelsea as they welcome Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth to Old Trafford.

In order to help form our Gameweek 16 predictions, we've used BetMGM's Golden Goals - the UK's largest free-to-play score prediction game, with a £2 million pound jackpot for predicting 6 correct scores, and a guaranteed £5k weekly prize pool for the best performing predictions of the gameweek. For each Premier League round of fixtures, a total of six games are available to hedge your bets on and Gameweek 16's are:

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

Everton vs Chelsea

Fulham vs West Ham United

Luton Town vs Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Selhurst Park – 12:30, Saturday 9th December

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Key Statistics Team Crystal Palace Liverpool League position (points) 14th (16 points) 2nd (34 points) Goals scored 14 34 Goals against 21 14 Form W-L-L-D-L D-W-D-W-W Injuries and suspensions Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Thigh); Rob Holding (Ankle/Foot); Eberechi Eze (Ankle/Foot); Dean Henderson (Thigh); Cheick Doucoure (Calf); Tyrick Mitchell (Other) Thiago Alcântara (Groin); Andy Robertson (Shoulder); Diogo Jota (Other); Alisson Becker (Thigh); Stefan Bajcetic (Calf); Joel Matip (Knee)

Liverpool enter this meeting with Crystal Palace in fine form, having not lost their last five games in all competitions. They sit 2nd in the Premier League table and will see Roy Hodgson’s Eagles as an opportunity to get another three points on the board.

Jürgen Klopp’s side escaped drawing with Fulham by the skin of their teeth as two late goals secured the home win for them, and they followed that up with a routine 2-0 victory over Sheffield United and will travel to the capital full to the brim with confidence.

Palace, on the other hand, are not particularly enjoying life at the moment. In their last four domestic fixtures, they have lost on three occasions and drew against West Ham United, which is their only recent beacon of hope. Having to contend without their main threat Eberechi Eze, however, could inflict more pain on the home side.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool

With the creative monster in Eze unavailable, Liverpool should see this one out quite comfortably. The Reds are on terrific form and with a genuine title challenge on the horizon, dropping points is not on the agenda.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

AMEX Stadium – 15:00, Saturday 9th December

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley - Key Statistics Team Brighton & Hove Albion Burnley League position (points) 8th (25 points) 19th (7 points) Goals scored 32 15 Goals against 27 33 Form D-D-L-W-W L-L-L-W-L Injuries and suspensions Pervis Estupinan (Thigh); Tariq Lamptey (Thigh); Ansu Fati (Thigh); Danny Welbeck (Other); Julio Enciso (Knee); Adam Webster (Doubt); Solly March (Knee) Jack Cork (Calf); Josh Cullen (Doubt); Luca Koleosho (Muscle); Lyle Foster (Illness)

After going 1-0 down to Brentford last time out, Roberto De Zerbi’s side proved their tenacious nature to prevail as 2–1 winners, though Vincent Kompany will have an eye on their evident frailties.

Burnley, who are currently sitting in 19th spot, are without striker Lyle Foster but will still be on a high after securing an emphatic 5-0 win over fellow strugglers Sheffield United earlier this month. Their high spirits will be tainted ever so slightly after falling at the hands of Wolves just three days later, however.

The home side are still yearning for the returns of Pervis Estupinan and Solly March but Adam Webster’s potential return to the side will give them a massive boost as they head into a tough test with Kompany’s men, a side who know how to grind out a victory.

Golden Goals Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 3 - 1 Burnley

Golden Goals Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 3 - 1 Burnley

Unless Burnley can really rock the boat early on, Brighton should walk away with three points. Their previous win over Brentford would have injected a slither of hope into their play, particularly in a season when they have been relatively underwhelming.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Old Trafford – 15:00, Saturday 9th December

Manchester United vs Bournemouth - Key Statistics Team Manchester United Bournemouth League position (points) 6th (27 points) 15th (16 points) Goals scored 18 18 Goals against 18 30 Form W-W-W-L-W L-W-W-D-W Injuries and suspensions Casemiro (Thigh); Lisandro Martínez (Ankle/Foot); Raphael Varane (Lower back); Christian Eriksen (Doubt); Tyrell Malacia (Knee); Jadon Sancho (Suspended); Amad Diallo (Knee) Tyler Adams (Thigh); Max Aarons (Thigh); Alex Scott (Knee); Lloyd Kelly (Thigh); Ryan Fredericks (Calf); Emiliano Marcondes Camargo Hansen (Ankle/Foot); Darren Randolph (Illness)

Amid the apparent unrest in the Old Trafford dressing room, Manchester United swiftly brushed Chelsea aside in their last domestic outing, eventually winning 2–1 thanks to a Scott McTominay brace. Before that, Newcastle United put United to the sword in a 1-0 win and the mood in the camp had dampened.

In Gameweek 16, they welcome south coast outfit Bournemouth to Old Trafford and will be well aware of their recent upturn in form and results. Currently on a streak of four games and no losses, Andoni Iraola is starting to enjoy life in the English top flight and his side pose a genuine threat to Erik ten Hag’s men.

Although Bournemouth have failed to score in their previous two meetings with the Red Devils, their current run of form puts them in a great position to put an end to their drought, especially with them scoring nine goals in their last four games.

Golden Goals Prediction: Manchester United 2 - 0 Bournemouth

On the back of their impressive display against Chelsea, Ten Hag’s side are due another win after their hodgepodge start to the 2023/24 season. The fine form of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in defence will thwart the recently brilliant Bournemouth attack.

Sheffield United vs Brentford

Bramall Lane – 15:00, Saturday 9th December

Sheffield United vs Brentford - Key Statistics Team Sheffield United Brentford League position (points) 20th (5 points) 11th (19 points) Goals scored 11 23 Goals against 41 21 Form W-D-L-L-L W-L-L-W-L Injuries and suspensions Chris Basham (Ankle/Foot); Rhys Norrington-Davies (Thigh); John Egan (Ankle/Foot); Tom Davies (Thigh); Daniel Jebbison (Illness); Oliver McBurnie (Suspended); Rhian Brewster (Thigh); George Baldock (Thigh) Rico Henry (Knee); Aaron Hickey (Thigh); Ivan Toney (Suspended); Kevin Schade (Groin); Nathan Collins (Ankle/Foot); Mikkel Damsgaard (Knee); Mathias Jensen (Doubt); Kristoffer Ajer (Ankle/Foot); Joshua Dasilva (Doubt); Bryan Mbeumo (Knock)

Currently sitting rock bottom of the Premier League, Sheffield United will view Brentford’s 2-1 loss to Brighton as the prime opportunity to pounce. A change in managerial personnel seemed to have no promising effect during their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, but that was to be expected.

The London side may be without the talismanic Bryan Mbeumo considering he picked up a knock against the Seagulls, but will be relying on their other attacking talent to pull through, though an early goal for the hosts could really unsettle Thomas Frank’s side.

That said, the home side have failed to impress since their promotion and registered their only win of the domestic season in early November against Wolverhampton Wanderers. More recently, they have conceded 11 goals and scored just two in their last four meetings.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0 - 2 Brentford

Given Sheffield United’s poor record in the top division, Frank and his men should view this as an opportunity to put their loss against Brighton behind them. With the worst goalscoring record in the league, too, it’s hard to see Wilder’s side adding to their tally.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

Molineux – 15:00, Saturday 9th December

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest - Key Statistics Team Wolverhampton Wanderers Nottingham Forest League position (points) 13th (18 points) 16th (13 points) Goals scored 20 16 Goals against 25 27 Form L-W-L-L-D W-L-L-L-L Injuries and suspensions Joseph Hodge (Shoulder); Pedro Neto (Thigh); Rayan Ait Nouri (Doubt); Jose Sa (Doubt); Jonny Otto (Other) Taiwo Awoniyi (Groin); Willy Boly (Muscle)

Nottingham Forest look to be in a heap of trouble. Winless in four and their last outing resulting in a dramatic 5-0 loss to Fulham, it’s difficult to see any sort of result swinging in their favour.

Of course, that drubbing just compiled more misery on their terrible run of results against West Ham, Brighton and Everton, but it does further prove that the Tricky Trees are in a troubling situation.

Gary O’Neill will be looking to take advantage of Steve Cooper’s beleaguering side with a win by building on their 1-0 victory against Burnley last time out. They may be without Pedro Neto for the time being, but Hwang Hee-chan – Wolves’ top goalscorer - has stepped up to the plate and will relish playing against such a porous side.

Golden Goals Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 - 1 Nottingham Forest

Forest’s Premier League status seems to be hanging by a thread. Looking to pounce, Wolves should have no problem dismantling them, especially in front of a raucous Molineux. If the 3-1 prediction was to come in at the end of Saturday’s match-up, we'd be one step closer to clinching Golden Goals' £2m jackpot.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Villa Park – 17:30, Saturday 9th December

Aston Villa vs Arsenal - Key Statistics Team Aston Villa Arsenal League position (points) 3rd (32 points) 1st (36 points) Goals scored 34 33 Goals against 20 14 Form L-W-W-D-W L-W-W-W-W Injuries and suspensions Emiliano Buendia (Knee); Tyrone Mings (Knee); Bertrand Traore (Muscle) Fabio Vieira (Groin); Thomas Partey (Thigh); Emile Smith Rowe (Knee); Takehiro Tomiyasu (Calf); Jurrien Timber (Knee)

​​​​​​Arguably the match-up of the weekend, Unai Emery locks horns with his old side, Arsenal. And the Spaniard will be in high spirits after turning over the reigning champions Manchester City in their previous Premier League outing.

The Midlands side are sitting in third spot and look, quite frankly, unstoppable, with their last defeat coming in early November to Forest. However, if any manager is going to one-up them, it’ll be Mikel Arteta seeing as Pep Guardiola failed to do so.

The Gunners are looking to finally end their two-decade Premier League trophy drought and defeating Villa on the road will be a real statement of intent. Having just beaten Luton by the finest of margins, the league leaders will be keen to address the issues and move on – starting with a win against a high-flying Villa side.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2 - 1 Arsenal

Emery’s side can pull off a shock here. Of course, Arsenal are in imperious form, and it’ll take a decent performance to match their energy, but on the back of their dominant display against the reigning champions, we’ve tipped Villa to do it.

Everton vs Chelsea

Goodison Park – 14:00, Sunday 10th December

Everton vs Chelsea - Key Statistics Team Everton Chelsea League position (points) 18th (7 points) 10th (19 points) Goals scored 15 26 Goals against 20 24 Form W-D-W-L-W W-D-L-W-L Injuries and suspensions Dele Alli (Groin); Andre Gomes (Other) Wesley Fofana (Knee); Roméo Lavia (Ankle/Foot); Ben Chilwell (Doubt); Christopher Nkunku (Doubt); Malo Gusto (Other); Trevoh Chalobah (Thigh); Carney Chuwkuemeka (Knee); Lesley Ugochukwu (Other); Noni Madueke (Other)

Chelsea are currently in disarray, especially after the humbling by Manchester United. Mauricio Pochettino’s side looked to have turned a corner with a win over Tottenham Hotspur and a draw with City – but it has all come tumbling, with two losses and the solitary win following.

They will be boosted by the return of Conor Gallagher, however, but will that be enough to contend with an all-action Everton midfield? With the current situation that the Goodison Park-based side find themselves in, getting as many points as possible on the table is the only viable option moving forwards.

After their disheartening 3-0 loss against United, Everton were back to the task at hand and saw out a 1-0 win over Forest, however form remains a real problem for Sean Dyche's side. Chelsea arriving at a cauldron at Goodison Park 0 with fans still lamenting the club's shock 10-point deduction - could unsettle them further, something which Pochettino will be praying doesn’t happen.

Golden Goals Prediction: Everton 1 - 1 Chelsea

Golden Goals Prediction: Everton 1 - 1 Chelsea

On the back of Chelsea's poor form, a draw in Merseyside is probably a fair result. Everton could turn the fixture on its head with a spell of possession and the odd goal, but their recent lack of potency in front of goal could let them down.

Fulham vs West Ham United

Craven Cottage – 14:00, Sunday 10th December

Getty Images

Fulham vs West Ham United - Key Statistics Team Fulham West Ham United League position (points) 12th (18 points) 9th (21 points) Goals scored 21 24 Goals against 26 24 Form L-L-W-L-W L-L-W-W-D Injuries and suspensions Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho (Doubt); Adama Traore (Doubt); Issa Diop (Ankle/Foot) Michail Antonio (Knee)

The hosts will welcome David Moyes’ West Ham to Craven Cottage full of confidence on the back of their 5-0 thumping over Forest. Doubles from Alex Iwobi and Raul Jimenez will, potentially, strike fear into the visiting side, who drew with Palace last time out.

Their 1-1 draw put an end to their four-game win streak in all competitions, though Moyes – with European football in sight – will be looking to put things right as they travel across London to play Fulham.

Jarrod Bowen will likely continue down the middle in Michail Antonio’s prolonged absence and will look to add to his goal tally for the season against a side who have conceded 26 goals this season.

​​​​​​​Golden Goals Prediction: Fulham 2 - 2 West Ham United

In an unpredictable fixture that could go either way, we’ve gone for a draw. Fulham will be oozing confidence after their recent win, though the visitors are no easy pushover and have their recent run of form to attest to that.

Luton Town vs Manchester City

Kenilworth Road – 14:00, Sunday 10th December

Luton Town vs Manchester City - Key Statistics Team Luton Town Manchester City League position (points) 17th (9 points) 4th (30 points) Goals scored 16 36 Goals against 30 17 Form D-L-W-L-L W-D-D-D-L Injuries and suspensions Dan Potts (Ankle/Foot); Mads Andersen (Thigh); Reece Burke (Thigh); Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga (Doubt); Cauley Woodrow (Doubt); Marvelous Nakamba (Doubt); Thomas Lockyer (Doubt) Kevin De Bruyne (Thigh); Jeremy Doku (Doubt)

Pep Guardiola and his men will be looking to turn their four-game winless streak around and there’s no better place to do it than Kenilworth Road, the home to 17th-placed Luton. That said, it took a quartet of goals – finished off by Declan Rice’s 97th-minute winner – for Arsenal to beat the Hatters and so Rob Edwards will be full of promise.

That said, playing against City is never an easy task. Yes, they may have not won a Premier League game in their last four times at trying but with Rodri and Jack Grealish returning from suspension, it could be a goal fest for the visiting side. Jeremy Doku is still a doubt for the affair and, as such, the visitors could be without his frightening pace and trickery on the flank for this game.

Can Edwards’ men pull off the unthinkable just days after taking Arsenal to the wire? Having Marvelous Nakamba back in the midfield will add a layer of solidity to their play – and you know what they say, weirder things have happened!

Golden Goals ​​​​​​​Prediction: Luton Town 0 - 3 Manchester City

Golden Goals ​​​​​​​Prediction: Luton Town 0 - 3 Manchester City

Guardiola's imperious outfit will most likely revel in the test of ending their poor run of results against one of the Premier League newbies.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – 16:30, Sunday 10th December

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United - Key Statistics Team Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United League position (points) 5th (27 points) 7th (26 points) Goals scored 28 32 Goals against 20 14 Form W-L-L-L-D D-W-L-W-W Injuries and suspensions Ivan Perišić (Knee); Rodrigo Bentancur (Ankle/Foot); Micky van de Ven (Thigh); James Maddison (Ankle/Foot); Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh); Manor Solomon (Knee); Alfie Malik Whiteman (Ankle/Foot); Eric Dier (Groin) Sandro Tonali (Suspended); Nick Pope (Shoulder); Jacob Murphy (Shoulder); Dan Burn (Lower back); Callum Wilson (Thigh); Elliot Anderson (Lower back); Harvey Barnes (Ankle/Foot); Sean Longstaff (Ankle/Foot); Sven Botman (Knee); Joseph Willock (Calf); Javier Manquillo (Groin); Matt Targett (Thigh)

Both sides are currently having to contend with many injury woes and will be forced to field a makeshift starting XI’s. For Ange Postecoglou, the likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven remain unavailable, while Eddie Howe has to make do without Nick Pope and Callum Wilson.

The visitors will be grinning from ear to ear after recently outclassing both Chelsea and Manchester United, suggesting they have a decent chance of maintaining their Champions League qualification status from last season.

Alternatively, despite still sitting just outside the Champions League places, Tottenham will be hoping for a change in fortunes as they face an industrious Newcastle outfit. A thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester City showed the power of Postecoglou's non-negotiable philosophy, although Newcastle may prove to surprisingly be an even tougher nut to crack.

​​​​​​​Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 3 Newcastle United

It could be a high-scoring fixture given the circumstances. Spurs’ poor form – following their brief period of success earlier in the season – is too hard to ignore and the likes of Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron will be out to punish their injury-struck back line.