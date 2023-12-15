Highlights Gameweek 17 in the Premier League looks to be another thrilling one as the competition nears its midway point.

Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield in the biggest clash of the weekend, while Arsenal host brighton and Chelsea face Sheffield United.

With Bet MGM's Golden Goals, predicting the correct scores in six games could help land you a £2m jackpot.

With the mid-week European fixtures taking our attention this week, it’s easy to forget that the Premier League Gameweek 17 kicks off on Friday with Tottenham Hotspur travelling to Nottingham Forest in search of a much-needed win. Alongside that fixture and the other nine, GIVEMESPORT are here to give a rundown of the key statistics, the latest injury news and what we expect to happen across a weekend bound to yield goals and a barrage of excitement.

Aston Villa managed to pull off an emphatic victory over Arsenal last time out after triumphing over the reigning champions Manchester City the weekend before and are beginning to cement themselves in a genuine title race, while Liverpool fly into this week at the summit of the Premier League, though they have arch-rivals Manchester United to contend with on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the league, Everton and Bournemouth have the chance to build on their impressive run of form against Burnley and Luton Town, respectively, all while West Ham United are looking to dust themselves off on the back of their 5-0 loss to Fulham last time out with a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

With the help of BetMGM's Golden Goals, GIVEMESPORT have formed our Gameweek 17 predictions. You can sign up to the UK's largest free-to-play score prediction game, with a £2m jackpot for predicting 6 correct scores, and a guaranteed £5k weekly prize pool for the best performing predictions of each Premier League Gameweek. For each round of fixtures in the English top flight, a total of six games are available to hedge your bets on and Gameweek 17’s are:

Bournemouth vs Luton Town

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs Aston Villa

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

City Ground – 20:00, Friday 15th December

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur - Key Statistics Team Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur League position (points) 16th (14 points) 5th (30 points) Goals scored 17 33 Goals against 28 23 Form L-L-L-L-D L-L-D-L-W Injuries and suspensions Taiwo Awoniyi (Groin); Serge Aurier (Calf); Murillo (Thigh) Ivan Perišić (Knee); Rodrigo Bentancur (Ankle/Foot); Micky van de Ven (Thigh); James Maddison (Ankle/Foot); Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh); Manor Solomon (Knee); Alfie Malik Whiteman (Ankle/Foot); Eric Dier (Groin)

As they continue to be struck with injuries, Ange Postecoglou will take solace in their 2-1 away victory over Luton Town as it brought their poor run of results to a halt. Looking to build on that this weekend, they travel to the City Ground to face a struggling Nottingham Forest.

After being condemned to a 5-0 defeat in early December, Steve Cooper somewhat steadied the ship with a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, a side who are no pushovers. Much has been left to be desired from the Tricky Trees in 2023/24, and they will be looking to take advantage of Spurs’ long injury list when they meet on Friday evening.

For Postecoglou, he still has to fare without the likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, while Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury is also a thorn in his midfield. Both sides are in tricky circumstances as things stand, which sets this one up to be an enticing fixture.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur

Postecoglou's side, despite their unavailability woes, is still brimming with talent. They'll look to pounce on Forest's substandard form and will travel back to the capital, relatively unscathed, with all three points.

Bournemouth vs Luton Town

Vitality Stadium – 15:00, Saturday 16th December

Bournemouth vs Luton Town - Key Statistics Team Bournemouth Luton Town League position (points) 14th (19 points) 18th (9 points) Goals scored 21 17 Goals against 30 32 Form W-W-D-W-W L-W-L-L-L Injuries and suspensions Tyler Adams (Thigh); Max Aarons (Thigh); Alex Scott (Knee); Lloyd Kelly (Thigh); Ryan Fredericks (Calf); Hamed Traore (Doubt); Emiliano Marcondes Camargo Hansen (Ankle/Foot); Darren Randolph (Illness) Dan Potts (Ankle/Foot); Reece Burke (Thigh); Cauley Woodrow (Calf); Marvelous Nakamba (Suspended); Gabriel Osho (Knee)

Andoni Iraola has got the home side firing on all cylinders at the moment. Bournemouth sent shock waves around the Premier League as they, with ease, put three past Manchester United last weekend and will head into their upcoming meeting with Luton Town with heaps of confidence.

Despite losing two on the trot, Rob Edwards’ side will, too, be optimistic about the fixture. Having lost to Manchester City and Arsenal 4-3 and 2-1, respectively, the Hatters could be much worse off and will know that any sort of early goal could settle their nerves and put them in the driving seat for this match.

If the visitors are to avoid coming away empty-handed, they will rely heavily on the brilliance of Ross Barkley in the engine room. That said, the Englishman will be without his midfield partner Marvelous Nakamba (via suspension) and, as such, will have a tough task on his hands.

Golden Goals Prediction: Bournemouth 2 - 0 Luton Town

Luton have shown their grit and determination in recent times and will certainly put on a display on the south coast. The home side's rich vein of goalscoring form cannot go unnoticed, however, and it should be a routine win for the Cherries. If Bournemouth can build on their win against Manchester United, predicting this scoreline correctly could help you clinch the Golden Goals’ weekly jackpot of a whopping £5k. And remember, with no deposit necessary, you can enter your six predictions today!

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Stamford Bridge – 15:00, Saturday 16th December

Chelsea vs Sheffield United - Key Statistics Team Chelsea Sheffield United League position (points) 12th (19 points) 20th (8 points) Goals scored 26 12 Goals against 26 41 Form D-L-W-L-L D-L-L-L-W Injuries and suspensions Wesley Fofana (Knee); Ben Chilwell (Thigh); Roméo Lavia (Ankle/Foot); Christopher Nkunku (Doubt); Malo Gusto (Doubt); Trevoh Chalobah (Thigh); Carney Chuwkuemeka (Knee); Lesley Ugochukwu (Other); Noni Madueke (Doubt); Reece James (Thigh) Chris Basham (Ankle/Foot); Rhys Norrington-Davies (Thigh); John Egan (Ankle/Foot); Tom Davies (Thigh); Daniel Jebbison (Illness); Jack Robinson (Suspended); Rhian Brewster (Thigh); George Baldock (Thigh)

If 20th-placed Sheffield United are going to prove their worth in the Premier League, against a below-par Chelsea is the time to do it. The Blues have struggled to find their groove under Mauricio Pochettino and enter this affair on the back of two losses, with their latest coming against Everton, which ended 2-0.

On top of that, captain Reece James has been added to their injury list after being dismissed against the Toffees, much to the dismay of the Stamford Bridge supporters. With Malo Gusto also a doubt, Pochettino has a right-back conundrum to sort before the pair lock horns on Saturday at 3pm.

The visitors, with Chris Wilder now in charge, enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Brentford in their previous league fixture and, in their bid to avoid relegation, will be looking to pounce on the poor form of their opponents as they travel to London, though their last win against the Blues came in July 2020.

Prediction: Chelsea 1 - 1 Sheffield United

It could go from bad to worse for Pochettino and his men, especially with them under the spotlight. Galvanised by their win against 11th-placed Brentford, the Blades could walk away with a well-earned point.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Etihad Stadium – 15:00, Saturday 16th December

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace - Key Statistics Team Manchester City Crystal Palace League position (points) 4th (33 points) 15th (16 points) Goals scored 38 15 Goals against 18 23 Form D-D-D-L-W L-L-D-L-L Injuries and suspensions Kevin De Bruyne (Thigh); Jeremy Doku (Muscle); Erling Haaland (Doubt) Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Thigh); Rob Holding (Ankle/Foot); Eberechi Eze (Ankle/Foot); Dean Henderson (Thigh); Cheick Doucoure (Calf); Tyrick Mitchell (Doubt); Jordan Ayew (Suspended); Sam Johnstone (Calf); Odsonee Edouard (Knee); Jefferson Lerma (Hamstring)

Manchester City secured their first domestic win in five matches against Luton at Kenilworth Road as they look to get their title charge back on track, though may have to do so without Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland, who are both doubts for contention.

The visitors have been ever so porous at the back, while lacklustre in attack, in recent weeks and now have the reigning champions to compete with as Roy Hodgson’s attempts to steer his side away from a relegation dogfight, but the Englishman has his own injuries to worry about, too, not least Jefferson Lerma and Eberechi Eze.

With a record of one win from their last nine outings, beating City is a chance to make their mark and could be a turning point for them in what has been, so far, a fairly dismal campaign. It’s all to play for when the Londoners travel up north to the Etihad Stadium.

Golden Goals Prediction: Manchester City 3 - 0 Crystal Palace

Back to winning ways with their win over Luton, Pep Guardiola will be cautious not to take the foot off the gas. The goalscoring burden will be on the likes of Julian Alvarez, but the Argentine has more than enough talent to bamboozle the Palace back line.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

St. James’ Park – 15:00, Saturday 16th December

Newcastle United vs Fulham - Key Statistics Team Newcastle United Fulham League position (points) 7th (26 points) 10th (21 points) Goals scored 33 26 Goals against 21 26 Form L-W-W-L-L L-W-L-W-W Injuries and suspensions Sandro Tonali (Suspended); Nick Pope (Shoulder); Jacob Murphy (Shoulder); Harvey Barnes (Ankle/Foot); Sean Longstaff (Ankle/Foot); Sven Botman (Knee); Joseph Willock (Calf); Javier Manquillo (Groin); Matt Targett (Thigh); Kieran Trippier (Supsended) Adama Traore (Doubt); Issa Diop (Doubt); Willian (Thigh)

After crashing out of Europe in the week and their domestic form, too, making for grim reading, Eddie Howe’s Tyneside outfit have the red-hot Fulham to go face-to-face with on Saturday, with them still blighted with a series of injury problems.

The ever-reliable Kieran Trippier is out through suspension and, as such, Newcastle may continue to lack that much-needed energy and leadership that they so often boast. Without the Englishman’s vast toolkit, Newcastle will struggle to iron out their subpar pattern of results, which consists of a 3-0 and 4-1 loss to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

Fulham, on the other hand, enter this contest with two consecutive 5–0 wins under their belt. Willian came off against West Ham United with a hamstring issue, and it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian will be fit to play. Should he not be fit, Marco Silva will be left with a headache about how to replace him.

Golden Goals Prediction: Newcastle United 1 - 1 Fulham

With the pressure on, Howe's side will kick in to gear in the coming weeks as they search for Champions League qualification two times on the bounce and, given the current circumstances, would be happy with a draw at home to a much-improved Fulham. By opting to play the UK’s biggest, most exciting football predictor game with BetMGM, guessing this scoreline correctly could help you be on your way to earning big money. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Burnley vs Everton

Turf Moor – 17:30, Saturday 16th December

Burnley vs Everton - Key Statistics Team Burnley Everton League position (points) 19th (8 points) 17th (13 points) Goals scored 16 20 Goals against 34 20 Form L-L-W-L-D W-L-W-W-W Injuries and suspensions Jack Cork (Calf); Josh Cullen (Doubt); Luca Koleosho (Knee); Lyle Foster (Illness); Charlie Taylor (Suspended); Aaron Ramsey (Knee) Dele Alli (Groin); Jarrad Branthwaite (Suspended); Idrissa Gueye (Suspended); Seamus Coleman (Doubt); Andre Gomes (Other); Ashley Young (Other)

With just two points separating the duo in the Premier League, it sets this meeting up to an interesting one. On one hand, Everton will be looking to build on their three-game win streak, one which has seen them concede zero goals. That has been largely down to Jarrad Branthwaite, but the young centre-back is suspended for their trip to Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany’s side have endured a hodgepodge set of results in December, having begun the month with a 5-0 drubbing over fellow relegation candidates Sheffield United. They followed that up with a loss to Wolves and then a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

It proved that Burnley, when it’s needed most, are able to produce a result – and that’ll be needed on Saturday when they come host Everton, despite being without two key players: Luca Koleosho and Charlie Taylor.

Prediction: Burnley 1 - 3 Everton

Having defeated Forest, Newcastle and Chelsea in their previous five showings, this should be a walk in the park for Sean Dyche’s men. Vincent Kompany will look to build on their draw at the AMEX Stadium but will struggle to break down a stubborn Everton outfit.

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Emirates Stadium – 14:00, Sunday 17th December

Arsenal vs Brighton - Key Statistics Team Arsenal Brighton & Hove Albion League position (points) 2nd (36 points) 8th (26 points) Goals scored 33 33 Goals against 15 28 Form W-W-W-W-L D-W-L-W-D Injuries and suspensions Fabio Vieira (Groin); Thomas Partey (Thigh); Gabriel Martinelli (Illness); Takehiro Tomiyasu (Calf); Jurrien Timber (Knee); Mohamed Elneny (Thigh) Pervis Estupinan (Thigh); Tariq Lamptey (Thigh); Ansu Fati (Thigh); Danny Welbeck (Other); Julio Enciso (Knee); Adam Webster (Doubt); Solly March (Knee)

In their previous Premier League outing, Arsenal fell at the hands of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. Looking to put that right against Brighton, Mikel Arteta could be without Gabriel Martinelli and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Under Roberto De Zerbi this campaign, Brighton have been less than inspiring but could iron out their deficiencies with a strong win against the Gunners, especially on away turf. On the back of a worrying 1-1 draw with Burnley, the 8th-placed Seagulls will have to contend without a number of key personnel.

That said, with one loss in their last 10 fixtures across all competitions, De Zerbi will be hoping not to add another loss to his record, despite his outfit not being at their best. It’s poised to be an interesting battle with both sides eager to triumph.

Golden Goals Prediction: Arsenal 3 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Unless Brighton can rock the boat early on, Arsenal should be able to see this one out, even if they are without Martinelli. Especially on the back of their despair against Villa, Arsenal cannot afford to lose another with it being so tight at the summit of the division.

Brentford vs Aston Villa

Gtech Community Stadium – 14:00, Sunday 17th December

Brentford vs Aston Villa - Key Statistics Team Brentford Aston Villa League position (points) 11th (19 points) 3rd (35 points) Goals scored 23 35 Goals against 22 20 Form L-L-W-L-L W-W-D-W-W Injuries and suspensions Rico Henry (Knee); Aaron Hickey (Thigh); Ivan Toney (Suspended); Kevin Schade (Groin); Nathan Collins (Doubt); Mathias Jensen (Doubt); Kristoffer Ajer (Ankle/Foot); Joshua Dasilva (Doubt); Bryan Mbeumo (Ankle/Foot) Emiliano Buendia (Knee); Tyrone Mings (Knee); Lucas Digne (Suspended); Douglas Luiz (Suspended); Bertrand Traore (Muscle)

After turning over Manchester City and Arsenal in recent weeks, the mood around Villa Park will be as high as ever as they look to mount a serious title push this season. Thanks to the imperious form of Ollie Watins and Co., the Villans travel to the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday in search of all three points.

Brentford, despite being a fixture of England’s top tier, will have to pull out all the stops to have this result swing in their favour, especially with just one win in their last five outings, in which came against Luton earlier this month. What’s worse is that the talismanic Bryan Mbeumo is set to miss out on a myriad of fixtures after picking up an injury against Brighton.

Villa will look to add to their woes with an away victory in the capital and will be brimming with hope after overcoming two of the league’s best sides in their previous two outings. Both Lucas Digne and Douglas Luiz will be suspended, but there is no doubt that Villa boss Unai Emery will have a trick up his sleeve.

Golden Goals Prediction: Brentford 0 - 3 Aston Villa

Given how defensively astute the visitors are, Brentford will have to be at their best to concern their back line. Mbeumo will be a drastic miss and Villa should enjoy a relatively effortless afternoon of action. BetMGM are bringing Vegas to the UK and you can sign up here to play their free-to-play Golden Goals initiative. With that, you could get your share of the enticing £5k prize pool by guessing 0-3 for this encounter.

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

London Stadium – 14:00, Sunday 17th December

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Key Statistics Team West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers League position (points) 9th (24 points) 13th (19 points) Goals scored 26 21 Goals against 30 26 Form W-W-D-W-L W-L-L-W-D Injuries and suspensions Michail Antonio (Knee); Alphonse Areola (Wrist/Hand) Jonny Otto (Suspended); Joseph Hodge (Shoulder); Rayan Ait-Nouri (Doubt); Mario Lemina (Doubt); Pedro Neto (Doubt)

The home side were put to the sword in their 5-0 thrashing against Fulham last time out and will view their match-up with Gary O’Neil's Wolves as a fixture to right their wrongs. To add more salt to the wound, their first-choice goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is still unavailable after picking up a wrist injury.

In terms of results for Wolves, they’ve been mixed. In mid-November, their 2-1 triumph against Tottenham was a sight for sore eyes, while losing two times on the bounce against Fulham and Arsenal brought them back to earth. Lately, they beat Burnley and drew with Forest, so they will be looking for a layer of consistency in the coming months – starting with a struggling West Ham side, who boast a -4 goal difference.

Wolves are now without their injury woes with Pedro Neto, Mario Lemina and Rayan Ait-Nouri all doubts for the fixture. Having to contend without three key players is no easy feat, though the visitors’ togetherness and the grit between their teeth could come up trumps against the Hammers.

Golden Goals Prediction: West Ham United 2 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

A big result will be key for both sides with the pair in a current state of disarray. That said, a draw seems the most likely outcome.

If the 2-2 prediction was to come in at the end of Sunday’s match-up between West Ham and Wolves, we'd be that one step closer to clinching Golden Goals' £2m jackpot.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Anfield – 16:30, Sunday 17th December

Liverpool vs Manchester United - Key Statistics Team Liverpool Manchester United League position (points) 1st (37 points) 6th (27 points) Goals scored 36 18 Goals against 15 21 Form W-D-W-W-W W-W-L-W-L Injuries and suspensions Joel Matip (Knee); Thiago Alcântara (Groin); Andy Robertson (Shoulder); Diogo Jota (Other); Alexis Mac Allister (Doubt); Stefan Bajcetic (Calf) Tyrell Malacia (Knee); Casemiro (Thigh); Lisandro Martínez (Ankle/Foot); Christian Eriksen (Knee); Bruno Fernandes (Suspended); Mason Mount (Calf); Victor Lindelof (Doubt); Jadon Sancho (Suspended); Amad Diallo (Knee); Harry Maguire (Groin); Luke Shaw (Thigh)

Having lost 3-0 to Bournemouth last time out, Erik ten Hag will be feeling the pressure. A trip to Anfield to face the high-flying Liverpool is next on the agenda and given their recent head-to-head record, the Dutchman will not be full of confidence, especially having to fare without captain Bruno Fernandes, who is unavailable via suspension.

The Red Devils also compounded their misery in mid-week as they crashed out of the Champions League group stages in poor fashion, while Jürgen Klopp’s men will be riding on a high after not losing in the Premier League since the end of September.

Currently sitting in 1st place with the best goal difference, Liverpool are performing out of their skin and en route to a genuine title challenge. But with a rivalry as fierce and historic as this one, anything can happen. An early United goal would certainly unsettle the hosts.

Prediction: Liverpool 3 - 1 Manchester United

The firepower of Klopp's outfit will be too much to handle. The loss of Fernandes will be too much for the visiting side, especially as they try and hit back after losing 3-0 in their last domestic outing.