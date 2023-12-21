The title race is starting to heat up as we trickle ever so closer to the business end of the 2023/24 campaign. Aston Villa are up there as surprise contenders, while Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all occupy Champions League slots. As such, GIVEMESPORT are here to give a rundown of the key statistics, the latest injury news and what we expect to happen across a weekend jam-packed with festive fun and, hopefully, lots of goals, drama and excitement yet to unfold.

With the opportunity to finish Gameweek 18 at the top of the Premier League, Unai Emery’s side will keep one eye on the all-important match-up between Arsenal and Liverpool. Looking to build on their 0-0 draw at Anfield, Manchester United face a stubborn West Ham United, who will be brimming with confidence on the back of their 3-0 win.

Elsewhere, the likes of Chelsea and Fulham are also on the search for a victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley, respectively, in a bid to end 2023 in the top half of the Premier League. Those embroiled in the early battle to stay up all have important fixtures to play this weekend with the Premier League as competitive as ever - with Luton Town, Burnley nor Sheffield United wanting to enter the New Year at the summit of England's top division.

With the help of BetMGM's Golden Goals, GIVEMESPORT have formed our Gameweek 18 predictions.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

Fulham vs Burnley

Luton Town vs Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Selhurst Park – 20:00, Thursday 21st December

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Key Statistics Team Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion League position (points) 15th (17) 9th (26 points) Goals scored 17 33 Goals against 25 30 Form L-D-L-L-D W-L-W-D-L Injuries and suspensions Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Thigh); Rob Holding (Ankle/Foot); Cheick Doucoure (Calf); Jordan Ayew (Suspended); Sam Johnstone (Calf); Odsonee Edouard (Knee); Jefferson Lerma (Hamstring); Joel Ward (Hamstring) Pervis Estupinan (Thigh); Tariq Lamptey (Thigh); Ansu Fati (Thigh); Danny Welbeck (Other); Julio Enciso (Knee); Adam Webster (Other); Solly March (Knee); Joel Veltman (Knee)

Opening the Premier League weekend is a derby between Palace and Brighton with them separated by five places in the standings with Roberto De Zerbi’s side eyeing the European spots. The south coast outfit were consigned to a 2-0 loss at the hands of Arsenal last weekend but will be looking to right their wrongs against their rivals.

The Eagles have failed to win any of their six league outings, with two draws and four losses coming in that sequence. While goals haven’t been so forthcoming, a draw against the reigning champions Manchester City will have boosted spirits as they enter such an important fixture.

With bragging rights up for grabs, this game is bound to exude a heap of entertainment and with these two going toe-to-toe, though both managers will need to do some chopping and changing thanks to their respective injury lists.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2 – 2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Not typically a fixture that yields goals, but the 2023/24 season has been goal-hungry. Roy Hodgson could rock the boat with an early goal and Brighton won’t be far behind on their heels.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Villa Park – 20:00 – Friday 22nd December

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - Key Statistics Team Aston Villa Sheffield United League position (points) 3rd (38 points) 20th (8 points) Goals scored 37 12 Goals against 21 43 Form W-D-W-W-W L-L-L-W-L Injuries and suspensions Emiliano Buendia (Knee); Tyrone Mings (Knee); Robin Olsen (Knock); Boubacar Kamara (Suspended); Bertrand Traore (Muscle); Pau Torres (Doubt) Chris Basham (Ankle/Foot); Rhys Norrington-Davies (Thigh); John Egan (Ankle/Foot); Tom Davies (Thigh); Daniel Jebbison (Illness); Rhian Brewster (Thigh)

With Unai Emery’s Villans continuing to thrive in their genuine title challenge, Sheffield United will not be full of hope heading into this fixture at Villa Park, especially with the host’s imperious home record – eight wins from eight.

Emery’s side are level on points with second-placed Liverpool and will be yearning for a win with the Reds and Arsenal – who are both ahead of Villa – locking horns this weekend. Ollie Watkins is in fine goalscoring form and will eye the Blades as the perfect opportunity to add to his tally.

The visitors, in contrast to Villa, are rock bottom of the Premier League and have scored three goals in their last six outings – just the one win came in that process. That came against Brentford when James McAtee’s moment of brilliance sealed a 1-0 victory and the same will be needed when they travel to Villa Park.

Prediction: Aston Villa 4 – 1 Sheffield United

Chris Wilder will be looking to take it to Villa when the two sides meeting on Friday evening, but with his porous defence and relatively lax front line, that’ll be as tough as a task as he’ll get as boss.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

London Stadium – 12:30, Saturday 23rd December

West Ham United vs Manchester United - Key Statistics Team West Ham United Manchester United League position (points) 8th (27 points) 7th (28 points) Goals scored 29 18 Goals against 30 21 Form W-D-W-L-W W-L-W-L-D Injuries and suspensions Michail Antonio (Knee) Tyrell Malacia (Knee); Harry Maguire (Groin); Casemiro (Thigh); Lisandro Martínez (Ankle/Foot); Christian Eriksen (Knee); Diogo Dalot (Suspended); Mason Mount (Calf); Victor Lindelof (Doubt); Jadon Sancho (Suspended); Amad Diallo (Knee); Victor Lindelof (Other)

Manchester United will take solace in their 0-0 draw with Liverpool last weekend considering the chasm between the two sides. Welcoming Bruno Fernandes back after his suspension ruled him out of the titanic fixture at Anfield, the midfielder’s creative work will boost Erik ten Hag’s side tenfold.

Having not won a game in their last three fixtures across all competitions, a solid win against West Ham United would, certainly, lift spirits after their tumultuous run of results. Meanwhile, David Moyes’ side are in much brighter form, having endured just one loss in their last nine fixtures.

That came against Fulham in a 5-0 rout – a score line Ten Hag and his men will have a close eye on. The likes of Mohamed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta are forming quite the force over in east London and the visitors will find it difficult to repel their brilliance with their makeshift side.

Golden Goals Prediction: West Ham United 2 – 1 Manchester United

With a raucous home support behind them, Moyes could have an easy day at the office if United aren’t at the races from minute one to 90. Looking to earn themselves any form of European football this term, the Hammers could pull off a hugely important result against Ten Hag.

Fulham vs Burnley

Craven Cottage – 15:00, Saturday 23rd December

Fulham vs Burnley - Key Statistics Team Fulham Burnley League position (points) 11th (21 points) 19th (8 points) Goals scored 26 16 Goals against 29 36 Form W-L-W-W-L L-W-L-D-L Injuries and suspensions Adama Traore (Hamstring); Tim Ream (Calf); Raul Jimenez (Suspended) Luca Koleosho (Knee); Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Other)

Burnley, under Vincent Kompany’s watch, will be less than excited about their trip to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon given they are embroiled in a battle to stay up. Having lost all but two since 7 October, Fulham will be looking to take advantage of the visiting side’s squad-wide frailties.

They’ll have to make do without Raul Jimenez, who received a red card against Newcastle United last time out, with the meeting ending in a 3-0 loss. Impressively, they did secure back-to-back 5–0 wins earlier this month and will be looking to build on their free-scoring run, while putting the Magpies defeat behind them.

And what better place to start than a win over the Premier League strugglers? Kompany’s men have, however, secured one win and both of their draws on away turf this season and could snatch a share of the spoils again, especially with Lyle Foster returning from a long-term illness.

Golden Goals Prediction: Fulham 2 - 0 Burnley

Golden Goals Prediction: Fulham 2 - 0 Burnley

Fulham's potent firepower has been on display in recent times and, given Burnley's chaotic defensive regime, they could ship a fair few goals against the capital club.

Luton Town vs Newcastle United

Kenilworth Road – 15:00, Saturday 23rd December

Luton Town vs Newcastle United - Key Statistics Team Luton Town Newcastle United League position (points) 18th (9 points) 6th (29 points) Goals scored 17 36 Goals against 32 21 Form L-W-L-L-L W-W-L-L-W Injuries and suspensions Dan Potts (Thigh); Reece Burke (Thigh); Thomas Lockyer (Chest) Sandro Tonali (Suspended); Nick Pope (Shoulder); Jacob Murphy (Shoulder); Harvey Barnes (Ankle/Foot); Elliot Anderson (Lower back); Joseph Willock (Calf); Javier Manquillo (Groin); Matt Targett (Thigh); Fabian Schar (Other); Joelinton (Thigh)

A collective sigh of relief was let out among Newcastle supporters as they secured their first win in four outings against Fulham last time out. A routine 3-0 triumph would’ve lifted changing rooms spirits, especially with a contest with Luton on the horizon.

After crashing out of the Champions League, the Magpies now have their full focus on securing qualification for this campaign – and what better place to start at Kenilworth Road? The hosts have accrued just five points from their opening eight home fixtures and Eddie Howe’s side will be grinning from ear-to-ear as they travel south.

Rob Edwards’ side have lost their three domestic games and will enter this contest low in confidence, though they will take solace in the fact that two of those came against two of the league’s best in City and Arsenal.

Golden Goals Prediction: Luton Town 1 – 2 Newcastle United

Despite their mixed-match form, Howe will pick up all three points on the road with a narrow win - and he'd be happy to do so. Kenilworth Road is notoriously a difficult place to travel to with Arsenal and City both winning by the finest of margins.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

City Ground – 15:00, Saturday 23rd December

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth - Key Statistics Team Nottingham Forest Bournemouth League position (points) 17th (14 points) 14th (19 points) Goals scored 17 21 Goals against 30 30 Form L-L-L-D-L W-W-D-W-W Injuries and suspensions Taiwo Awoniyi (Groin) Tyler Adams (Thigh); Max Aarons (Thigh); Hamed Traore (Illness); Lloyd Kelly (Thigh); Ryan Fredericks (Calf); Hamed Traore (Doubt); Emiliano Marcondes Camargo Hansen (Ankle/Foot); Darren Randolph (Doubt)

As two sides on completely different trajectories, Bournemouth are bound to secure a terrific win at the City Ground. After a shaky start, Andoni Iraola has got his side in a groove best portrayed by their recent form of four wins in five outings – one which has fired them 10 points adrift of the relegation zone.

Putting United to the sword at Old Trafford will certainly be a highlight of their season thus far and with them looking to build on their impressive streak with Dominic Solanke in fine form, a struggling Forest side will struggle to go head-to-head with them.

Bournemouth have a myriad of unavailability to work around, while Steve Cooper’s side are still having to fare without Taiwo Awoniyi. Without their main striker, the Tricky Trees have struggled to find their shooting boots with one goal in their last four league meetings.

Golden Goals Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0 - 3 Bournemouth

Golden Goals Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0 - 3 Bournemouth

This really should be a walk in the park for Andoni's side, considering how well they have been performing of late. Of course, Forest could send a message to the rest of the teams who are involved down at the bottom with a win, but it is highly unlikely.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – 15:00, Saturday 23rd December

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton - Key Statistics Team Tottenham Hotspur Everton League position (points) 5th (33 points) 16th (16 points) Goals scored 35 22 Goals against 23 20 Form L-D-L-W-W L-W-W-W-W Injuries and suspensions Ivan Perišić (Knee); Rodrigo Bentancur (Ankle/Foot); Micky van de Ven (Thigh); James Maddison (Ankle/Foot); Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh); Yves Bissouma (Suspended); Manor Solomon (Knee); Alfie Malik Whiteman (Ankle/Foot); Destiny Udogie (Suspended); Giovani Lo Celso (Doubt); Brennan Johnson (Doubt) Dele Alli (Groin); Vitalii Mykolenko (Groin); Seamus Coleman (Doubt); Andre Gomes (Other); Ashley Young (Doubt); Andre Gomes (Other)

This fixture is poised to be a scrappy one with both teams eager to gain lions share of the points given their respective situations. Ange Postecoglou’s side are battling a litany of injury woes, while Everton are facing behind-the-scenes chaos.

After a minor blip of earning one point between 6 November and 7 December, two wins against Newcastle and Forest would’ve injected a welcomed level of belief among the north Londoners, all while Everton have scored eight goals and conceded zero in their last four outings.

Destiny Udogie is set to miss this fixture through suspension and his dynamism will be a huge miss on Tottenham’s left-hand side, while Everton’s left-back counterpart Vitalii Mykolekno is suffering from a groin injury.

Golden Goals Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 1 Everton

With Postecoglou's side still blighted with injuries and Dyche's men on the up, this one could end in a low-scoring draw.

Golden Goals Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 1 Everton

With Postecoglou's side still blighted with injuries and Dyche's men on the up, this one could end in a low-scoring draw.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Anfield – 17:30, Saturday 23rd December

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Key Statistics Team Liverpool Arsenal League position (points) 2nd (38 points) 1st (39 points) Goals scored 36 35 Goals against 15 15 Form D-W-W-W-D W-W-W-L-W Injuries and suspensions Joel Matip (Knee); Thiago Alcântara (Groin); Andy Robertson (Shoulder); Ryan Gravenberch (Thigh); Diogo Jota (Other); Stefan Bajcetic (Calf) Fabio Vieira (Groin); Thomas Partey (Thigh); Jorginho (Ankle/Foot); Takehiro Tomiyasu (Calf); Jurrien Timber (Knee); Mohamed Elneny (Thigh)

A top of the table clash between Liverpool and Arsenal could be the fixture of the weekend. Both sides will be keen to steal a march on the opponents at Anfield on Saturday and Arsenal will be keen to inflict more damage on their title race after the Reds picked up just one point against United.

Jürgen Klopp’s side have turned into a different entity this season, having lost just one game while boasting the best goal difference. It’ll be a tough ask to hand them their second loss of the season; that said, Mikel Arteta’s side will believe they have what it takes, especially after their 2-0 win against Brighton.

The Gunners left Villa Park empty-handed the week before and that is a feeling that neither Arteta nor the players will want to relive any time soon. Currently sat at the summit of the Premier League, Arsenal could extend their lead at the top by a healthy margin after Saturday’s intense encounter – but will they do it?

Golden Goals Prediction: Liverpool 2 - 1 Arsenal

Golden Goals Prediction: Liverpool 2 - 1 Arsenal

In a match-up that could swing either way, Liverpool's home advantage could be the difference maker. Both sides have shown their potency in front of goal and so the goals should be free-flowing.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea

Molineux – 13:00 – Sunday 24th December

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea - Key Statistics Team Wolverhampton Wanderers Chelsea League position (points) 13th (19 points) 10th (22 points) Goals scored 21 28 Goals against 29 26 Form L-L-W-D-L L-W-L-L-W Injuries and suspensions Jonny Otto (Suspended); Joseph Hodge (Shoulder); Jose Sa (Shoulder); Pedro Neto (Doubt) Wesley Fofana (Knee); Marc Cucurella (Ankle/Foot); Reece James (Thigh); Ben Chilwell (Thigh); Roméo Lavia (Ankle/Foot); Trevoh Chalobah (Thigh); Carney Chuwkuemeka (Knee); Lesley Ugochukwu (Other); Robert Sanchez (Knee)

With both sides looking to welcome three points as an extra Christmas present, Sunday’s only fixture could result in some festive brilliance. Wolves will arguably be lining up as the more positive of the duo given, results aside, how they have performed throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

The likes of Hwang hee-Chan and Pedro Neto, who could make his return to action, could feast against a tiring Chelsea defence despite winning just one of their previous five outings in the division.

Entering the contest on the back of their 2-0 win against Sheffield United, with Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer on the scoresheet, Mauricio Pochettino’s men could receive a further boost with Cristopher Nkunku possibly making his west London bow.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 - 2 Chelsea

An early goal for Chelsea could unsettle some home side nerves here. Gary O'Neil's men do have a non-negotiable never-say-die attitude about them and that, more than anything, could get the victory and three points across the line.