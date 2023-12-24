Football over the Christmas period. It doesn’t get much better than that, does it? While the majority of the world will be stocking up on mince pies and enjoying family festivities, the schedule does not stop for footballers - especially in the Premier League. And that’s what GIVEMESPORT are here to remind you of, with a rundown of the key statistics, the latest injury news and what may trickle out of Gameweek 19’s set of top flight meetings.

The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa continue to be imperious in their respective title challenges, while Manchester City are making a habit of uncharacteristically dropping points at the worst possible time. The reigning champions have a chance to address their problems against Everton, who have enjoyed a rich vein of formidable form since their 10-point deduction was made official.

Manchester United, who are vying for the European spots in any shape or form, will have the chance to disrupt Villa’s flow by taking it to them on Boxing Day. Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal welcome their cross-London rivals to the Emirates Stadium in what is poised to be an enticing fixture.

With the help of BetMGM's Golden Goals initiative, we at GIVEMESPORT have mustered our Gameweek 19 predictions. For each round of fixtures in the English top flight, a total of six games are available to hedge your bets on and Gameweek 19's are:

Burnley vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

St James Park – 12:30, Tuesday 26th December

After securing Champions League football last term, Newcastle have not exuded the same sort of confidence as they look to seal qualification for twice on the bounce. Eddie Howe’s side crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Chelsea recently, which has lowered their chances of silverware in 2023/24.

Next up for them is Nottingham Forest, who have recently parted ways with long-standing boss Steve Cooper. Avoiding relegation will be at the top of their priority list and their poor run of performances and results have made them outisde candidates for the drop.

Looking to find a groove in the post-Cooper era, landing an impressive win against the Magpies would certainly put them on the right track. Given the porous nature of their defensive structure, however, it’ll be a tough ask to keep the likes of Alexander Isak under wraps for 90 minutes.

Prediction: Newcastle United 3 - 1 Nottingham Forest

Despite the topsy-turvy nature of their 2023/24 season, Howe’s outfit should have enough firepower to disarm the Tricky Trees as both sides look to seal an all-important victory.

Bournemouth vs Fulham

Vitality Stadium – 15:00, Tuesday 26th December

It seems as if Bournemouth are starting to find their feet under Spanish boss Andoni Iraola after not losing a domestic meeting between 11 November and 9 December. They often showed their vulnerability in the early embers of the current campaign, however, with their bottom-half standing attesting to that.

Slightly better off are Fulham, despite their mixed set of results this season. Marco Silva’s men’s brilliance seeped through during their back-to-back 5–0 wins over Forest and West Ham. That said, their 3-0 loss to Newcastle has shown their unpredictability – an aspect that the Cherries will be looking to pounce on when the two meet on 26 December.

Both teams are on relatively good form and neither will want to walk away empty-handed, which could make this fixture one of the surprise packages of Gameweek 19.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 - 1 Fulham

Potentially sitting on the fence here, but it’s likely that both sides will thwart the other defensively, though the cutting edge in front of goal could be the difference maker on the south coast.

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Bramall Lane – 15:00, Tuesday 26th December

Neither Sheffield United nor Luton Town have enjoyed their seasons in the Premier League and are likely to be involved in a relegation dogfight as we approach the business end of the campaign. Staying afloat is very much still a possibility for both sides, though, and a win against one another will aid their chances of evading the drop.

The fairy tale story of the Kenilworth Road outfit is an awe-inspiring one, of course, but witho one of their worst defensive record out of all 20 Premier League teams, it doesn’t look like Rob Edwards and his men will have a season to remember.

The Blades, too, have not enjoyed much success in 2023/24 with their substandard form perfectly illustrated by their 5-0 loss to fellow strugglers Burnley. Being handed losses by the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are to be expected and ensuring three points are picked up when they host Luton could be the difference between them staying up and facing the reality of relegation.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0 - 0 Luton Town

The spoils could certainly be shared when the Premier League strugglers meet on Boxing Day, given neither side have been overly fruitful in front of goal since the new campaign kicked off.

Burnley vs Liverpool

Turf Moor – 17:30, Tuesday 26th December

Liverpool are, no doubt, back to their best this season – with a title challenge on the cards. There or thereabouts at the top of the table, Jürgen Klopp's side will be looking to continue their push towards the Premier League crown.

Some sort of silverware will be high on the club’s priority list this campaign after flattering to deceive in 2022/23.

At the other end of the spectrum is Burnley, who have struggled to adapt to the thrills and spills of the top flight upon their promotion-worthy Championship campaign last time out. A glimpse of what they are capable of came against Sheffield United, however, in a 5-0 drubbing. Other than that, and the Clarets have left a lot to be desired.

Golden Goals Prediction: Burnley 1 - 4 Liverpool

Prediction: Burnley 1 - 4 Liverpool

Vincent Kompany's woes are bound to be compounded by Klopp's Reds. With nerves full to the brim for the Clarets chief, the title-chasing visitors won't ease off the pressure.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Old Trafford – 20:00, Tuesday 26th December

In Erik ten Hag’s second season in the Old Trafford dugout, things haven’t exactly gone swimmingly. Crashing out of the Champions League was a season lowlight for sure – but proceedings could get much worse if they fail to retain their top four status this season around.

Performances against Chelsea and Crystal Palace have given their fans something to be excited about on the odd occasion, but their meeting with Aston Villa on Boxing Day will offer a new challenge for the Red Devils.

Under Unai Emery this season, the Villans have transformed themselves into genuine title challengers and have their victories against Arsenal and Manchester City as a testament to their non-negotiable character and determination to cement themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

Golden Goals Prediction: Manchester United 1 - 3 Aston Villa

Given the form that the visitors have found themselves in of late, a win seems the only viable outcome. An early goal, albeit unlikely, from the home side could give the fixture a different complexity, however.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gtech Community Stadium, 19:30, Wednesday 27th December

While results may not have always swung in the favour of Wolves, they have impressed with their on-field persona, spearheaded by Gary O’Neil. The Englishman has enjoyed a mixed-match stint at Wolves but will look back at their 2–1 wins over City and Spurs with ample hope.

Up next for O’Neil’s side are Brentford, who – much like their Gameweek 19 opponents – are dwelling mid-table. Lacking the firepower of the suspended Ivan Toney, the Bees have also had to fare without Bryan Mbeumo in their recent games.

Both sides will be keen to steal a march on their opponents when Wolves travel to the capital, though the belief will be sucked out of Brentford given they were last victorious in this meeting back in September 2021.

Prediction: Brentford 1 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves will continue their brave run against the west Londoners when the two meet on 27 December. Without the likes of Toney and Mbeumo, the hosts are bound to struggle to top the visitors.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Stamford Bridge – 19:30, Wednesday 27th December

In a relatively poor season for the Blues, they can take solace in that Crystal Palace, too, have struggled to impress at times. Chelsea fans were full of hope with their opening weekend 2-2 draw with Liverpool – but since, they have left a lot to be desired.

Losses against Newcastle, Brentford and Forest have put their deficiencies in the spotlight, while their wins – albeit very few and far between – have been swept under the carpet. Often blighted by injuries to key personnel – most notably Ben Chilwell and Reece James – Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to get a tune out of his roster.

As has Roy Hodgson, whose Palace side have been constrained to just a handful of victories in 2023/24. Perhaps their 2-2 draw against Guardiola’s City, courtesy of a last-gasp penalty, would’ve raised Selhurst Park spirits – but will they be able to build on that long-term?

Golden Goals Prediction: Chelsea 2 - 1 Crystal Palace

Galvanised by the availability of Cristopher Nkunku, Mauricio Pochettino could add an all-intense victory as they welcome their fellow capital club to Stamford Bridge on 27 December. With BetMGM bringing Vegas to the UK, you can sign up here to play their free-to-play Golden Goals initiative. With that, you could get your share of the enticing £5k prize pool by guessing 2-1 for this encounter between Chelsea and Crystal Palace. And remember, with no deposit necessary, you can enter your six predictions today!

Everton vs Manchester City

Goodison Park – 20:15, Wednesday 27th December

Dampened by their 10-point deduction, Everton are now faced with climbing back up the table and away from the relegation spots. They have done a superb job of doing just that thus far with important wins coming against the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea.

Their back line of late has been up there with the best in the division – but their spirits may be low on the back of crashing out of the Carabao Cup thanks to Fulham’s win on penalties.

Manchester City have not been up to their usual standards this term and their insipid recent run of results has, perhaps, highlighted some weaknesses in their pursuit for another Premier League title. Pep Guardiola will be keen to iron out his frailties during a busy festive period and doing so with a win against Everton would be a huge boost to him and his players.

Golden Goals Prediction: Everton 1 - 3 Manchester City

You can never hedge your bets against City. A side full of stars with the ability to change their fortunes at any opportunity, the Toffees will have a difficult time trying one-up Pep Guardiola’s men. If Manchester City can keep their prospects of defending the title alight, predicting this scoreline correctly could help you clinch the Golden Goals’ weekly jackpot of a whopping £5k. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

AMEX Stadium – 19:30, Thursday 28th December

Ange Postecoglou’s resilience has been tested by their myriad of injuries, though Tottenham seemed to have turned a corner in recent weeks. Still without the likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, it’ll be a tough ask to gain a respectable result against Brighton as Roberto De Zerbi’s men welcome the north Londoners on 28 December.

The Seagulls have not enjoyed their finest season, though, and Tottenham will glare over their hodgepodge form with glee.

With European football up for contention for Spurs, a win will be the only welcomed outcome, and they have shown their much-appreciated perseverance with statement results against Manchester City and Newcastle despite being blighted by injury.

Golden Goals Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton have shown this season that a result is certainly there for taking and Postecoglou’s men will duly take that opportunity with both hands when the pair meet.

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Emirates Stadium – 20:15, Thursday 28th December

Arsenal are vying for their first Premier League triumph since the 2003/04 campaign. Beating the likes of West Ham, who are by no means a pushover, will aid their pursual of glory come the end of the season.

That said, David Moyes will be eager to spoil the party as the Hammers travel across London to face Mikel Arteta’s high-flyers. Having shown grit and determination to defeat the likes of Tottenham and Wolves this season, the Irons will be full of belief that a shock result could be on the cards.

Whether Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa was a sign of their soft underbelly remains to be seen given they ironed out their problems the week following with a routine 2-0 win over Brighton. Perhaps not playing as well as they did last season, Arteta will be more than happy with the Gunners' current standing and will be keen not to take their foot off the gas as they trickle into the festive period.

Golden Goals Prediction: Arsenal 2 - 0 West Ham United

As the hosts, Arsenal should fly past West Ham with little to no problems. An early goal could, of course, complicate things but with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard heading attacks, the Gunners boast that much-needed killer instinct. If the 2-0 prediction were to come in at the end of this all-London match-up, we'd be one step closer to clinching Golden Goals' £2m jackpot.