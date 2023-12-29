Highlights Aston Villa has been the surprise team of the season, competing for Champions League spots and potentially even the league title.

Chelsea has the opportunity to secure a win against Luton Town and gain much-needed points.

Manchester City is likely to dominate their match against struggling Sheffield United, with a predicted scoreline of 4-1.

We’re now in the late stages of 2023. It’s been a year full of Premier League unpredictability, excitement, astonishing goals and much, much more. To end a brilliant year of top flight football, GIVEMESPORT are here to give you our predictions for Gameweek 20’s set of fixtures.

Aston Villa have been the surprise package of the season thus far as they continue to hustle and bustle the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City for the sacred Champions League slots – and even, potentially, the league title. Premier League strugglers will be looking to spoil their party in Gameweek 20, however.

Meanwhile, the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have a prime opportunity to get some much-needed points on the board with their respective fixtures against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, all while Arsenal host fellow capital club Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur welcome Bournemouth to north London.

With the help from the folks over at BetMGM with their Golden Goals initiative, we at GIVEMESPORT have formed our Premier League Gameweek 20 predictions. Gameweek 20's are:

Luton Town vs Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Burnley

Crystal Palace vs Brentford

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Luton Town vs Chelsea

Kenilworth Road – 12:30, Saturday 30th December

Given Chelsea’s fragilities, both defensively and offensively, Luton could snare a result here with an early goal, especially given they took Arsenal to the wire in a 4-3 loss earlier this month. A 2-1 loss to City followed, though the Hatters would’ve taken a lot of hope from both results, all things considered.

Overall, however, Rob Edwards’ side have been less than fruitful in their maiden season in the Premier League, with them potentially embarking on a relegation dogfight at the tail-end of the season.

The Blues travel to Kenilworth Road in search of all three points. They often look like they have turned a corner but then return to their substandard levels in the following fixture. With a Carabao Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough now secured, Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to establish some sustained momentum going into the new year – and what better opponent to face in that respect than Luton?

Golden Goals Prediction: Luton Town 1 – 2 Chelsea

Chelsea may be struggling this term, but flying past Luton should be simple enough on the basis that the hosts are one of the worst defensive outfits in the top flight.

Aston Villa vs Burnley

Villa Park – 15:00, Saturday 30th December

This season, Villa have been a different beast, keeping up with the likes of Premier League royalty: Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool. Beating the likes of Burnley will be of high importance given how things are starting to pan out at the summit of the rankings.

Defeating both Arsenal and City has put them in very good stead heading into 2024, and now it’s just a case of waiting for one of the top four to slip up – and Unai Emery’s high-flyers will certainly be on hand to pounce.

Contrary to Villa, Burnley have, quite frankly, not been good enough to show they are worthy of retaining a spot in the Premier League. A glimpse of what Vincent Kompany’s side produced in their 2022/23 Championship-winning season came out when they thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 earlier this month – but those displays have been too few and far between.

Golden Goals Prediction: Aston Villa 4 – 0 Burnley

This should be a routine win for the Villans, especially on the back of such a positive few months. Burnley will struggle to contain the likes of Ollie Watkins, further compounding their misery.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford

Selhurst Park – 15:00, Saturday 30th December

Neither Crystal Palace nor Brentford have been that impressive this season, though it does seem that the probability of staying put is high in both cases. Brentford’s attacking play has been hindered by Ivan Toney’s unavailability, while losses have become far too commonplace – including falling at the hands of Sheffield United.

Thomas Frank’s side do play some exciting football with him keen to crack the top half of the table come the end of the season – but while lacking a focal point at the top of the pitch, it’s an onerous task.

Palace’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City offered fans a slither of hope in what has been a somewhat lifeless season at Selhurst Park. Their defensive record is rather impressive given their overall standings, but winning against someone of a similar ilk in Brentford would be a brilliant result heading into 2024.

Golden Goals Prediction: Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Brentford

With both sides lacking that cutting edge in the goalscoring department, it's hard to envisage a high-scoring contest.

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Etihad Stadium – 15:00, Saturday 30th December

Manchester City may have struggled somewhat to find their feet after their treble-winning season, but there are not many more attractive fixtures than hosting a struggling Sheffield United side just before the turn of the year.

Without Kevin De Bruyne, Pep Guardiola has found his free-flowing football harder to come by. The Belgian has been a sore miss to their pursual of multiple honours again in 2023/24, though the brilliance of Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvarez have shone through in his absence.

Sheffield United’s defence is ever so porous in nature, while their attack is less than inspiring too. Keeping the reigning champions quiet will be a tough ask, especially given they lost 5-0 to Burnley in early December. Wins against Brentford and Wolves would've injected a layer of confidence in their play, but whether the odd victory can see them evade demotion remains unknown.

Golden Goals Prediction: Manchester City 4 – 1 Sheffield United

For all of City's woes, you can never write them off. They may not have been performing at the peak of their powers during this campaign, but a win over Sheffield United seems inevitable.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Molineux – 15:00, Saturday 30th December

Despite their respective standings, many fans and pundits alike have been impressed with Gary O’Neil and Sean Dyche for how their sides have performed in 2023/24. Especially with the latter, given they were slapped with a 10-point deduction and, therefore, shunted into the drop zone.

The Toffees, in the face of adversity, have enjoyed a prolific run recently and will look to build on their platform of results when making the trip to Molinuex to face Wolves. The Old Gold are looking to cement themselves as regular top-half challengers and have come on leaps and bounds under O’Neil’s tutelage.

Beating City 2-1 earlier in the season showed just that. However, they have been on the receiving end of some terrible results – most notably their 2-1 loss to Sheffield United – which highlighted a potential frailty in their side.

Golden Goals Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 – 0 Everton

Potentially a shock result, Everton have shown on occasion that they have the odd blunder in them. Hwang hee-Chan and Pedro Neto will thrive in such a fixture.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

City Ground – 17:30 – Saturday 30th December

Albeit by a one-goal cushion, Erik ten Hag’s side scraped past an impressive Nottingham Forest when the pair locked horns earlier in the season. The final score line was 3-2 to the Red Devils, despite being 2-0 down within four minutes.

Now under new stewardship, if the Tricky Trees are able to come racing out of the blocks again – this time on home soil – then United would be unsettled somewhat. Not least because of their insipid season so far as they’ve crashed out of the Champions League in emphatic fashion, finishing at the bottom of Group A.

Forest, too, have endured their respective difficulties since the campaign got underway and will potentially be facing the idea of relegation if results do not start to swing in their favour.

Golden Goals Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0 – 2 Manchester United

With no European football now as a distraction, the plan for Ten Hag is to get as many domestic points on the board as humanly possible with a top four finish their only hope. As a result, a win is the only viable option for the 13-time Premier League champions.

Fulham vs Arsenal

Craven Cottage – 14:00, Sunday 31st December

Looking to propel themselves to their first title in two decades are Arsenal. The north Londoners have become formidable under Mikel Arteta’s tenure – and with City potentially faltering, there’s been no better chance to seize the crown.

Questions have arisen over whether they are performing as well as last season with last-gasp goals often required to get wins over the line. At the end of the day, a win is a win and Arteta and his entourage will be pleased with the resilience on display – particularly from the likes of Declan Rice, who sealed last-minute finishes against Luton and Manchester United.

The Gunners’ Gameweek 20 opponents, Fulham, are still on a relative high on the back of their back-to-back 5–0 victories over Forest and West Ham United. The capital club have left a lot to be desired, however, throughout the season – but Marco Silva’s men have proven they have tricks up their sleeve, which is something they’ll look to inflict as they welcome the Gunners on New Year’s Eve.

Prediction: Fulham 1 – 3 Arsenal

In this all-London encounter, there can surely be only one winner. A Fulham victory, despite being at Craven Cottage, seems unfathomable given Arsenal’s knack for grinding out results when it’s needed most.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – 14:00, Sunday 31st December

At the start of the season, many people would’ve believed that Tottenham would, effortlessly, run away with this one – and rightfully so. The north London outfit started the season brightly, but a litany of injuries parked the bus on their title challenge.

Contrary to Spurs, the Cherries have seen an uptick of performances as things have begun to gel under new boss Andoni Iraola. The implementation of the Spaniard’s style took a while – but now they’ve mastered it, they’re on fire.

Dominic Solanke has been a standout player for the visiting side since the current campaign got underway, and he’ll be responsible for leading their line when they take a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2 – 2 Bournemouth

In fine Iraola-inspired fashion, Bournemouth will attempt to take advantage of their opponents’ litany of injury woes but will also struggle to stop the likes of Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Anfield – 20:00, Monday 1st January

As the sole fixture on New Year’s Day, Liverpool and Newcastle United are bound to put on a show. The former are back to their best, which has seen them advance into the Carabao Cup semi-finals and will be looking forward to hosting the Magpies – a side who have struggled to find their feet and cement a run of consistency.

Vying for silverware in some shape or form, Jürgen Klopp will be placing genuine importance on every single game left of the campaign. Becoming complacent is not in the club’s repertoire and ensuring no slip-ups happen along the way will be pivotal to their pursuit of success.

On Newcastle’s agenda will be qualifying for Europe’s top table for a second consecutive season but they will have to fend off the likes of Manchester United and Brighton in doing so. Howe’s side fell short in the Champions League, duly crashing out, but will be boosted by their displays on the European stage – particularly in their 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Prediction: Liverpool 3 – 1 Newcastle United

In front of their home support, Klopp's side should have this one in the bag with relative ease, especially given how imperious the hosts have been in all competitions this season.

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

London Stadium – 19:30, Tuesday 2nd January

David Moyes’ West Ham have endured a strange season after securing Europa Conference League champions status last time out. Wins against Tottenham and Arsenal have given them a cause for optimism, but it has often come crashing back down after being battered 5-0 and 5-1 by Fulham and Liverpool, respectively.

Looking to snare European qualification for next campaign, winning against the likes of Brighton will be imperative considering the Seagulls, too, are there or thereabouts. Roberto De Zerbi’s men have flattered to deceive in 2023/24 and are not up to their usual high standards.

They have made a habit of picking up draws and, therefore, failing to pick up all the spoils on too many occasions and may end up kicking themselves if they are to miss out on European football come the end of this campaign.

Prediction: West Ham United 2 – 1 Brighton & Hove Albion

In a fixture that could end in favour of either side, the persistent brilliance of Jarrod Bowen could prevail in a contest that will, most likely, need a moment of magic to split the two.