After a weekend full of FA Cup drama, the Premier League is back! Although, it's not quite packaged as we usually see it. Indeed, following a busy festive period, the players will be given a little break over the coming two weeks.

As a result, Gameweek 21 will be staggered across 10 days, starting on 12 January and ending on 22 January. Five matches will take place initially, and then after a six-day break, the remaining five fixtures will be played.

As we go into this round, Liverpool currently top the table. They lead the pack by three points with Aston Villa second as their brilliant campaign under Unai Emery continues.

Despite some recent wobbles Manchester City are third, level on points with Arsenal who have failed to win their last three league games. At the other end of the table, Brentford and Everton's recent slumps have them edging towards the bottom three – which is still made up of Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United.

Of course, this period is notable with key players such as Mohamed Salah, Nicolas Jackson, and Andre Onana away at AFCON. Other familiar names like Takehiro Tomiyasu, Wataru Endo and Son Heung-min are also missing as they compete in the Asian Cup.

With all that in mind, there should be ample opportunity for great excitement over the coming fixtures and with the help of BetMGM's Golden Goals initiative, we at GIVEMESPORT have mustered our Gameweek 21 predictions.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley vs Luton Town

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Brighton vs Wolves

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

St James Park - 17:30 (UK time), Saturday 13th January

Newcastle United's recent form is a bit of a concern. They have just one win in their last six Premier League outings, and this came against Fulham who were down to ten men after 22 minutes. In that period, they've lost to Everton, Luton and Nottingham Forest, while also shipping four goals in defeats to Tottenham and Liverpool.

At least an FA Cup Tyne-Wear derby win against bitter rivals Sunderland in their last fixture would have restored some of the good feeling for Eddie Howe and co. But they'll need more than good vibes to get across the line against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola and his players cruised past Sheffield United 2-0 in their last league outing and then put five past Huddersfield in the FA Cup. With Kevin De Bruyne returning in that match, it feels as though City are just starting to build some real momentum.

Golden Goals Prediction: Newcastle United 1-3 Manchester City

At home, you can never fully write off the Magpies but their depleted squad will likely struggle against the treble winners. In the end, Man City's quality and depth should see them come away with all three points.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Old Trafford - 16:30 (UK time), Sunday 14th January

It's fair to say Manchester United have been patchy at best this season. After drawing away at Anfield, they then lost 2-0 to West Ham. Right after that, they came back from two goals down to win brilliantly against Aston Villa, before then losing to Nottingham Forest.

Essentially, you just don't know what team is going to turn up for Erik ten Hag on Sunday but their fans will be hoping they see a better performance than when they last played Tottenham Hotspur. In just their second game of the season, the Red Devils were soundly beaten 2-0 by Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou has watched his team lose just once in their last five league outings but will have to go to Old Trafford without club captain Son, who is away with South Korea. At least they should have new loanee signing Timo Werner to call upon. The German would steal all the headlines if he was to grab a decisive goal in this game.

Golden Goals Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Both these teams have been unpredictable so far this term but Spurs have certainly looked stronger for the most part. Still, with home advantage, the Red Devils should manage to claim at least a draw.

Burnley vs Luton Town

Turf Moor - 19:45 (UK time), Friday 12th January

This feels like a massive fixture for Burnley who currently sit 19th in the division, two points above bottom. It's been a chastening return to the top flight for the Clarets and with just three league wins all season, it feels vital that they grab a fourth against their relegation rivals.

Luton are the best positioned of the bottom three, sitting one point from safety having played a game fewer than Everton above them. They travelled to Sheffield United recently and picked up all three points, so will feel confident of repeating the trick this time around at Turf Moor.

Should Vincent Kompany's side lose this encounter, they will fall seven points behind Luton despite having played an extra game. It's only January but a defeat would feel like a near-fatal blow to their survival hopes.

Golden Goals Prediction: Burnley 0-0 Luton Town

With so much at stake, this is a real six-pointer. Both teams will be hoping to win but absolutely desperate not to lose. Consequently, we could see a tense, goalless draw play out.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Emirates Stadium - 12:30 (UK Time), Saturday 20th January

Arsenal are in dire need of a victory. After drawing away at Liverpool, they've lost their last three games on the bounce in all competitions (including a 2-0 home defeat against the Reds in the FA Cup). As a result, they've dropped from first to fourth in the league at an alarming speed.

Goals have been an issue for the Gunners as they've scored just once in their last three fixtures. The odd thing is, the team haven't struggled to create chances, it's just been a painful experience as their attacks all seem to have simultaneously forgotten how to put the ball in the back of the net.

Crystal Palace will be hoping to take full advantage of this wobble but have just one win in their last ten games across all competitions. At least that victory came for Roy Hodgson's men in the most recent league match. The Eagles are 14th in the table but don't look likely to be dragged into a relegation battle despite their poor form.

Golden Goals Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

With talents such as Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard pulling the strings, it feels inevitable that the Gunners will eventually start firing again. Having had 13 days to clear their minds between this fixture and their FA Cup defeat, perhaps a well-rested Arsenal side will finally click back into gear at the expense of an out-of-form Crystal Palace side.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Vitality Stadium - 16:30 (UK Time), Sunday 21st January

Bournemouth made a very slow start to the season but things suddenly fell into place for manager Andoni Iraola and since then the Cherries have looked fantastic. They did lose to Spurs in their last league match but have five wins in all competitions in their past six outings – including a 3-2 comeback win last weekend vs Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup.

They haven't come up against opponents as tough as Liverpool in that period, however. Indeed, the Reds are on fire at the moment, having lost just once in the league all season. They rode their luck against Arsenal at times, but their ability to win games in all circumstances this season has been highly impressive.

Of course, Jurgen Klopp will have to make do with Salah for this encounter and Trent Alexander-Arnold is also set to miss the trip to the South Coast after picking up a knee injury. Without their two best players, this could prove to be quite a tricky afternoon for the away team.

Golden Goals Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool

Dominic Solanke has been in blistering form this term, with 12 league goals to his name already. It feels written in the stars that the former Liverpool striker will grab at least one against his former side.

Brighton vs Wolves

Amex Stadium - 19:45, Monday 22nd January

It feels like Brighton haven't quite been at the same fantastic level this time around as they were last season. In fairness, having to play mid-week Europa League fixtures for the first time in the club's history was always going to be something to get used to.

Even so, they come into this match having won their FA Cup game away at Stoke. They also have two draws and a win in their last three league matches, including that impressive 4-2 home win vs Tottenham.

The Seagulls will be coming up against tricky customers in Wolves though. Gary O'Neil's team have been pretty impressive this term and they could actually go level on points with Brighton if they win this away match. They'll have to do so without top goalscorer (11) Hwang Hee-chan, however, as he is away at the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Golden Goals Prediction: Brighton 0-1 Wolves

We've just got a funny feeling Wolves steal all three points at the Amex. A goal against the run of play for Matheus Cunha, perhaps?