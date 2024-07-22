Highlights Premier League prize money is crucial for clubs, with each position earning clubs significant revenue.

Manchester City topped the 2023/24 prize money table by winning the title on the final day of the season ahead of Arsenal.

Relegation doesn't mean zero earnings; relegated clubs like Luton Town still received prize money.

Every season, the Premier League takes centre stage around the world. It's one of the top leagues in the world, so it is naturally considered one of the hardest competitions to win. From last-minute winners, VAR drama and countless red cards, the English top flight has everything needed — and that's before you even consider that some of the best players in the world ply their trade in it.

Across the course of the campaign, every point matters. It can be the difference between Champions League qualification and missing out, which unsurprisingly costs clubs millions if they fail. That pressure can sometimes prove too much for players, which in a sense is what makes the Premier League so popular.

With every point having an impact on prize money, we have decided to predict how much each club can pick up for each position. The world is completely fixated on financial gain now, particularly in football, so to be able to sign the best strikers in the world, you have to finish near the top of the table.

Premier League Predicted Prize Money (2024/25)

To begin, the Premier League distributes hundreds of millions of pounds to teams as part of its club revenue distribution. A certain amount of that is fixed, with clubs earning an ‘equal share’ of the league’s income from its domestic and international broadcast deals. This came under the deal with broadcasters which was extended from the COVID-19 Pandemic until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Each team’s equal share worked out at £31.2million ($39.1m) for the UK broadcast deal and £48m for the international agreement. Every club, no matter what position, also earns £9.4m for their cut of the commercial payments. That means clubs were guaranteed £88.6m, regardless of where they finished. Coupled with this, Premier League clubs can expect to earn approximately £1.7m per place for their UK merit payment and just over £1.4m for the international merit payment, totalling £3.1m.

This means that the Premier League is the most lucrative league in the world for prize money. In the 2023/24 La Liga, the money pool was around £260m, with it being split between clubs depending on league position. For example, the champions, Real Madrid, were rewarded with 17 per cent of the total pot. This translates to approximately £45m.

It highlights why so many players chose to move to the Premier League. Aside from the chaos of the Saudi Pro League, which is quite clearly not sustainable, the Premier League is where the riches are applied. Not only does this provide greater incentive for players to fight for each position, particularly considering every single footballer will have a performance-related clause in their contract, but it also helps clubs improve their own financial area — drastically different to the lower leagues in England where clubs can suddenly go into administration. The difference between rags and riches has never been bigger.

Premier League Estimated Prize Money by Position (2023/24)

Champions earned over £60m

Close

The Premier League title race saw two of the best teams in the world go head to head. Mikel Arteta, one of the smartest coaches in the world, pushed his Arsenal side to the limit, hoping they would finally be able to end their 20-year drought for the title, but they came up short. Pep Guardiola's Man City won the title on the final day of the season by beating West Ham 3-1, becoming the first men's side ever to win four straight titles in England. Due to this, they were rewarded with the most prize money in the competition. At £62.3m, they were the only side to earn over £60m of prize money based on position, showcasing the strength of Guardiola's side.

Rank Club Total Prize Money 1 Manchester City £62.3m 2 Arsenal £59.1m 3 Liverpool £56.0m 4 Aston Villa £52.9m

Tottenham still secured nearly £50m

Further down the table, Tottenham impressed during Ange Postecoglou's first campaign as manager. Despite being challenged with an almost unbelievable injury crisis, they managed to qualify for the Europa League. Although the prize money between those who finish in the European places and those who do not is not drastically different, it has a major impact. Clubs who qualify make millions more revenue each year due to playing in an extra competition — and it is naturally seen as more appealing to players wanting to move to the Premier League.

Rank Club Total Prize Money 5 Tottenham £49.9m 6 Chelsea £46.7m 7 Newcastle £43.6m 8 Manchester United £40.5m 9 West Ham £37.4m 10 Crystal Palace £34.3m

Prize money slowly decreases in the bottom half

In the bottom half of the table, it continues to decrease by £3.1m for each position. Brighton's manager Roberto De Zerbi left at the end of the season, but considering the Seagulls also underwent a major injury crisis, finishing eleventh was not too disheartening. Elsewhere, clubs like Everton and Nottingham Forest, who were both given points deductions and have frightening PSR concerns, picked up very little prize money. It could be the difference between a future points deduction and safety, epitomising the idea of 'every point counts'.

Rank Club Total Prize Money 11 Brighton £31.1m 12 Bournemouth £28m 13 Fulham £24.9m 14 Wolves £21.8m 15 Everton £18.6m 16 Brentford £15.6m 17 Nottingham Forest £12.5m

Relegated teams still earn prize money

Close

Finally, relegation as a fan is one of the worst feelings in football. It's the other side of the coin to promotion in the richest game in football from the Championship — and every club will be desperate to return to the top flight as soon as possible. Despite relegation, Lution picked up £9.4m in prize money, with Sheffield United securing just over £3.1m. In truth, it's nothing to them when players are on over £50k a week. Most of their revenue comes from broadcast deals which are equal across the division, epitomising the modern reality and wealth of the division.

Rank Club Total Prize Money 18 Luton Town £9.4m 19 Burnley £6.2m 20 Sheffield United £3.1m

How Premier League Prize Money Has Changed Over the Years

The Premier League payments based on position were significantly higher in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons compared to the 2021/22 campaign. In the 2021/22 season, clubs earnt just over £2m for their combined merit payments, which is over £1m less than it is currently.

The main reason behind the increase was the latest broadcast deal, which began in the 2022/23 season and runs until the end of the 2024/25 campaign. The previous package between the division and the media was worth £4bn; for the 2024/25 season, it is worth over £5bn. This will only increase in the coming years, with the Premier League agreeing to a £6.7bn domestic broadcasting deal which will run from the start of the 2025-26 campaign and run through to 2028-29.

However, life was very different at the dawn of the competition. The Premier League was only formed in 1992 — and, since then, life in the English top flight has changed dramatically. Not only are players now focused on marginal gains to improve performance, but they also have the money to improve. Footballers in the 1990s were naturally well-paid, but John Barnes earnt the most in 1992 at £10k per week; now it is over £400k a week for Kevin De Bruyne, one of the best midfielders in the world.

The increase in wages epitomises how the financial world of football has changed. Just like in every form of life, the world is more expensive — and, when the Premier League was formed, the new governing body had a total income in the 1992/93 campaign of £45.7m, mostly from TV rights, and it paid out a total of £37.5m in prize money that year. This included parachute payments to two clubs, Notts County and Luton. Notts County, one of the oldest clubs in the world, have still never competed in the Premier League.

As part of this, Manchester United were the top earners from central funds back in the inaugural season, making £2.4m, whilst Middlesbrough were the lowest earners with £1.06m. Since then, the prize money, coupled with broadcast deals, has gradually increased to highlight the change in the modern world.