Highlights Premier League trialling new financial system for sustainability and competitive balance in the 2024/2025 season.

Squad Cost Rules and Top to Bottom Anchoring to regulate on-pitch spending and financial stability.

Current PSR system allows clubs to lose £105m over three seasons, with certain costs exempt from calculations.

The Premier League have now agreed to trial a new financial system next season on a non-binding basis as the authorities look to find a way to improve the current restrictions that are in place.

The 2023/2024 campaign saw Nottingham Forest and Everton punished for financial mishaps, with both clubs receiving points deductions, damaging their chances of staying in the division. The two historic English clubs managed to survive, but the Premier League are now set to trial changes to their current system.

Profitability and Sustainability Rules Remain

New rules implemented on a shadow basis

Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) will remain for the 2024/2025 season, but the Premier League are now trialling a system on a non-binding basis, which will be tested in the background to determine whether it should be implemented permanently. Clubs will now use Squad Cost Rules (SCR) and Top to Bottom Anchoring (TBA) as the Premier League strive for sustainability for the clubs in England's top flight.

SCR will be brought in to regular on-pitch spending to 85% of a club's football revenue and net profit/loss on player sales. TBA is "a League-level anchor linked to football costs, based on a multiple of the forecast lowest central distribution for that season."

In a statement, the Premier League further emphasised that the financial system is in place to improve sustainability and the competitive balance...

"The overall system aims to improve and preserve clubs’ financial sustainability and the competitive balance of the Premier League, promote aspiration of clubs, facilitate a workable alignment with other relevant competitions and support clubs’ competitiveness in UEFA club competitions, while providing certainty and clarity for clubs, fans and stakeholders."

The Premier League are yet to disclose the anchoring multiple, but GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that it's at five times.

Premier League:

"This will enable the League and clubs to fully evaluate the system, including the operation of UEFA’s equivalent new financial regulations, and to complete its consultation with all relevant stakeholders."

PSR Rules in Their Current Form Explained

Clubs are allowed to lose £105m

With the current PSR system set to remain for the 2024/2025 campaign while the Premier League trials their new methods, clubs are currently allowed to lose £105m over the course of three season, or £35m per season. Certain costs, such as youth development or infrastructure projects, don't count towards losses for the PSR calculations.

Clubs can also spread the cost of transfers to help comply with the regulations using a process called amortisation. For example, signing a player for £100m on a five-year contract means said player will be worth £100m at the start of the deal, and £0 at the end for the accounts. As a result, this would go down as a £20m loss every year, allowing clubs to spread the costs with huge contracts.