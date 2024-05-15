Highlights The Premier League is set to introduce new spending cap rules from the 2025/26 season, replacing the current PSR system.

The Premier League's current Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have caused a lot of controversy this season, with Everton and Nottingham Forest both breaching the rules. Everton have been charged with breaching PSR on two separate occasions, while Forest have breached once. The second Everton charge and the first Forest charge are subject to appeal, with only a few games of the season to play.

From the 2025/26 season, the Premier League has voted "in principle" to introduce new spending cap rules to replace the current PSR system. On Monday 29th April, a meeting was held in London to discuss the new plans with all 20 Premier League clubs. The new proposals would restrict what clubs can spend on player wages, agent fees, and transfer fees. Another full vote will take place in June to finalise the proposals at the Premier League's annual general meeting.

Spending Cap Rules Explained

The new rules propose that clubs who are competing in European competitions will be restricted to spending 70 per cent of their overall revenue on squad costs. This includes transfer and agent fees, as well as player wages. For the clubs not in Europe, they would be able to spend 85 per cent of their revenue on the same squad costs, which is in line with UEFA's squad cost control rules, originally adopted in 2022. In July 2023, UEFA released a statement on financial sustainability that said:

"For the first time, clubs are subject to a squad cost rule to apply better control over player wages and transfer costs. "The new rule limits spending on player and coach wages, transfers and agent fees to 70% of club revenue. We will roll out the new threshold progressively: 90% in the 2023/24 season and 80% in 2024/25, before applying the permanent 70% ceiling from 2025/26. Breaches will result in predefined financial penalties as well as sporting measures."

The squad cost rule in England's top division is set to be fully introduced at the start of the 2025/26 season, pending full ratification at the Premier League's annual general meeting in June. For the upcoming 2024/25 campaign, the new squad cost rules will work alongside the existing PSR, which will eventually be scrapped altogether the following season.

The squad cost rules would still allow the richest clubs to generate and spend the most money. As a result, the Premier League has also proposed 'anchoring' rules that would restrict the top clubs to spending a maximum of five times what the club at the bottom earns in TV revenue. Last season, Southampton finished 20th and earned £103.6 million, meaning that the cap for spending would have been £518 million. The cap includes the amount spent on wages, transfer and agent fees. Originally, a spending cap of a maximum of 4.5 times over the revenue of the bottom club was proposed, but it is expected that this will reach five if the final proposal is passed in June.

Allowed Loss Limit Under Anchoring Rule Percentage Over What Bottom Club's TV Revenue (£103.6 million) Allowed Limit (£) 4% 414.4 million 4.5% 466.2 million 5% 518 million

Opposition To New Financial Rules

A final vote will take place at the Premier League's annual general meeting (AGM) in June. Martyn Ziegler of the Times reported that the Premier League clubs had agreed to the spending cap 'in principle' on Monday 29th April. He said: "It is understood 16 of the 20 clubs voted in favour, with Manchester United, Manchester City, and Aston Villa voting against and Chelsea abstaining."

Treble winners Manchester City had a wage bill of £423 million last season, along with spending £51.5 million on agents' fees. Amortised transfer fees for the Premier League champions added up to £145 million in the latest accounts released by the club. Added together, this amounts to £619.5 million. Five times the broadcast revenue of Southampton last season came to £518 million.

If the rules are voted through in June, then clubs like City would have to strip back their overall spending to comply with the anchoring limit. As a result, City were one of the few clubs to oppose the cap. In an attempt to get as many clubs onboard, the Premier League made a concession, proposing that "the 'player service' element of an agent fee is to be included in the cap calculation, which will effectively halve what the Football Association (FA) attributes to spending on agents in its annual public report."

A key reason for the number of clubs that voted in favour of the anchoring rules was the fact that the top-to-bottom maximum spending limit is now likely to be increased from 4.5 per cent to five per cent. However, United's new 25% minority shareholder, INEOS, were insistent on voting against the proposals. INEOS believe that the anchoring rules would place a limit on their ambition and also affect the performance of English teams in European competitions.

Given the significant revenues United are able to generate, board figures such as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford believe that the rules would punish the 20-time English champions, in particular. The commercial success of the club will not be taken into account with the anchoring rules that focus on broadcast incomes. As a result, United will continue to vote against the proposals, unless there are further concessions made by the Premier League.

Kieran Maguire, who is a football finance expert, was asked about which clubs will benefit from the new rules if they are fully ratified in June. He said:

"It's a bit like having a credit card, just because you've got the limit to spend a huge amount of money, it doesn't mean it's a good thing. The biggest winners potentially would be clubs like Brentford, Brighton and Bournemouth who have modest wage bills - they're probably paying on average £45,000 per week. "They could double or treble that and still be within the rules. Clubs like that who have used the transfer market well, they could spend a lot more. Villa and Newcastle would love it if these rules were purely adopted and no other rules were alongside them. But I don't see an overall impact as it's the UEFA rules that will drag the clubs back."

Premier League Clubs' Vote On 'Anchoring' Rule - 29th April Team Voted in Favour Voted Against Abstained Aston Villa No Yes No Chelsea No No Yes Manchester City No Yes No Manchester United No Yes No Other 16 Premier League Clubs Yes No No

The Difference To Current PSR Rules

The points deductions given to Everton and Forest have led to a general belief that the PSR rules are not working. Over a three-year financial period ending in June, clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105 million over three seasons. This amounts to a £35 million allowed loss every financial year, with this number reduced to £13 million for clubs in the Championship.

When Forest were assessed over their three-year period ending in June 2023, they were only allowed a loss of £61 million as they had spent two seasons in the second tier before promotion to the Premier League in 2022. The East Midlands club breached by £34.5 million, meaning their overall loss was under the £105 million limit for teams that had spent the last three years in the Premier League. This was something that was argued by Forest's legal team in the original hearing and will be used as a major defence in the appeal hearing for their four-point deduction.

In the case of Everton, they were originally given a 10-point deduction for a £19.5 million breach. This was reduced to six on appeal, adding to the sense that the independent tribunals are extremely arbitrary and inconsistent processes that highlight the fundamental problems with PSR.

As a result of the Everton and Forest cases, as well as the lack of spending in the January transfer window, there is a general acceptance that PSR are not fit for purpose. On 12th April, the 20 Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to scrap PSR by the start of the 2025/26 season. Like the anchoring rules proposed, the squad cost control system will need to be fully ratified at the Premier League AGM in June.

There were suggestions that, due to the scrapping of PSR, points deductions would go with the system, in favour of a 'luxury tax' for clubs that go over the spending limit. However, Matt Slater quashed these claims about the leniency of these new financial fair play rules. He said: "Contrary to recent reports, clubs that breach the Premier League's rules will still be subject to points deductions."

Premier League Points Deductions - 2023/24 Club Points Deduction Date Everton 10 points 17th November 2023 Nottingham Forest 4 points 18th March 2024 Everton - Appeal 10 Points reduced to 6 on appeal 26th February 2024 Everton - Second Charge 2 points 8th April 2024

*Nottingham Forest charge and Everton second charge subject to appeal

