Highlights 17 hat-tricks were scored in the 2023/24 Premier League season, the joint-most in history.

Several players, including Sadio Mane, have scored Premier League hat-tricks in under 10 minutes.

Robbie Fowler's hat-trick against Arsenal in 1994 proved to be the quickest for over 20 years, before it was toppled in 2015.

The Premier League is one of the hardest competitions in the world, with nervy and cagey affairs typically epitomising how high the level of quality is in the division. Anyone is capable of beating anyone if they perform at their very best, even if they do not have some of the best players in the world.

Due to this, hat-tricks are often a rarity. Scoring one goal in any match is always an achievement; scoring three showcases world-class ability in the Premier League. 17 hat-tricks were scored during the 2023/24 season — the joint-most of all time in the competition's history.

If you think hat-tricks are impressive, going one step further and scoring one of the quickest of all time is remarkable. Finding the back of the net three times in quick succession is hard to even imagine; it would be a dream for most, but several players have scored a hat-trick in 10 minutes or under. We have decided to rank the nine quickest hat-tricks in Premier League history since its birth in 1992, hoping someone will add to it in the near future. The most recent entry on this list came in 2015, nearly nine years ago.

Quickest Premier League Hat-Tricks Rank Player Match Date Time Taken 1. Sadio Mane Southampton 6-1 Aston Villa 16th May 2015 2 minutes, 56 seconds 2. Robbie Fowler Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal 28th August 1994 4 minutes, 33 seconds 3. Jermain Defoe Tottenham 9-1 Wigan 22nd November 2009 7 minutes, 0 seconds 4. Gabriel Agbonlahor Aston Villa 4-2 Man City 17th August 2008 7 minutes, 10 seconds 5. Andy Carroll West Ham 3-3 Arsenal 9th April 2016 7 minutes, 14 seconds 6. Sergio Aguero Man City 6-1 Newcastle 3rd October 2015 8 minutes, 0 seconds 7. Ian Wright Arsenal 4-1 Ipswich 15th April 1995 9 minutes, 0 seconds 8. Jermaine Pennant Arsenal 6-1 Southampton 7th May 2003 10 minutes, 0 seconds 9. Teddy Sheringham Man United 5-0 Southampton 28th October 2000 10 minutes, 0 seconds

9 Teddy Sheringham - 10 minutes, 0 seconds

Man United 5-0 Southampton

During Manchester United's glory days, they had countless comfortable wins at the 'Theatre of Dreams'. It's what helped them consistently win the title under Sir Alex Ferguson — one of the greatest managers of all time. On a cold day in October 2000, the Red Devils epitomised that idea, beating Southampton 5-0.

Teddy Sheringham scored his first goal in first-half stoppage time, before completing his hat-trick early in the second half in the 55th minute. The former Tottenham striker showed his natural instinct to earn three tallies next to his name. David Beckham and Paul Scholes, two of the best players in the competition's history, assisted the goals.

8 Jermaine Pennant- 10 minutes, 0 seconds

Arsenal 6-1 Southampton

Remarkably, Jermaine Pennant only ever scored three goals for Arsenal during a six-year spell which saw him struggle with homesickness. However, what's even crazier about Pennant's three goals is that they all came in the same match. During a late-season encounter at home against Southampton, the Englishman opened the scoring in the 16th minute before finishing his hat-trick 10 minutes later. It was his full league debut, and Robert Pires, one of the greatest French players of all time, also scored a hat-trick to help the Gunners finish second behind Manchester United.

GIVMESPORT Key Statistic: It was the first time two players had scored a hat-trick in the same Premier League match.

7 Ian Wright - 9 minutes, 0 seconds

Arsenal 4-1 Ipswich

Ian Wright is one of the greatest English strikers of all time. He possessed a raw talent which very few defenders could ever stop. This was showcased during their clash against Ipswich in 1995. After Paul Merson had put the Gunners 1-0 up at halftime, Ian Wright made sure of victory with three goals in nine minutes early in the second half.

From the 47th minute to the 56th minute, Wright was on fire, but it remarkably had very little impact on the season. The Gunners ended up finishing 12th in the table, which compared to their traditional standards, was immensely disappointing.

6 Sergio Aguero - 8 minutes, 0 seconds

Man City 6-1 Newcastle

Sergio Aguero's Premier League story is full of legendary moments. One of the greatest players in Argentina's history scored the winning goal in stoppage time to seal Manchester City's first-ever title in 2013, whilst his hat-trick against Newcastle two and a half years later showed his individual ability.

The future Barcelona star opened the scoring in the 42nd minute and finished off his hat-trick at the start of the second half in the 50th minute. Epitomising how Aguero was almost always one step above everyone else, he went on to add two more goals within the next 12 minutes. World-class. Breathtaking. Out of this world. The list could go on.

5 Andy Carroll - 7 minutes, 14 seconds

West Ham 3-3 Arsenal

From his spells at Liverpool and Newcastle to his spell at West Ham, Andy Carroll is always a forgotten player in English colours. He was never the greatest player of all time, but against Arsenal in 2016, that suddenly changed. All three goals were typical Carroll efforts as he latched onto crosses at the far post.

The first was a powerful far-post header from Aaron Cresswell's left-wing cross, while he was awarded too much space by the Arsenal defence to fire in the equaliser at the second attempt during first-half stoppage time. He finished it off by rising above Hector Bellerin to head past David Ospina. It was his first hat-trick in claret and blue and put a major stop to Arsenal's title chances.

4 Gabriel Agbonlahor - 7 minutes, 10 seconds

Aston Villa 4-2 Man City

Aston Villa's clash against Man City truly epitomised the idea of 'two sides to a coin'. After a dull first half, not much was expected, but it quickly sprung into life. After both sides scored to make it 1-1, Gabriel Agbonlahor became the Villans' hero as he quickly put his side back in front when John Carew's knockdown was directed towards him.

He then met Gareth Barry's cross to make it 3-1, before running on to a slide-rule Barry pass to complete his treble before Vedran Corluka's consolation. It all came within seven minutes to help the Midlands-based side claim a famous victory.

3 Jermain Defoe - 7 minutes, 0 seconds

Tottenham 9-1 Wigan

Tottenham Hotspur's 9-1 win against Wigan is one of the biggest wins in Premier League history — and Jermain Defoe remarkably scored a seven-minute hat-trick in it. It was just 1-0 at halftime thanks to Peter Crouch's ninth-minute goal, however, Defoe, one of the greatest strikers in Spurs' history, quickly found his goal-scoring boots. He scored five second-half goals, with the first three coming between the 51st and 58th minutes. The small but clinical forward was in dreamland to help Spurs claim a famous victory; it did help that Wigan decided to seemingly give up in the second half though.

2 Robbie Fowler - 4 minutes, 33 seconds

Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal

Robbie Fowler's four-minute hat-trick comes in second on the list — and it is also the oldest one. Taking place at the start of the 1994/95 campaign, Fowler, one of the greatest strikers in Liverpool's history, was on fire in front of goal. His first goal came in the 26th minute as he latched onto a pinpoint pass from Ian Rush, before he finished proceedings with his third strike in the 31st minute. His record stood for over 20 years — and his world-class performance helped the Reds cruise past Arsenal at Anfield. It was one of the most comfortable victories of the season.

1 Sadio Mane - 2 minutes, 56 seconds

Southampton 6-1 Aston Villa

Finally, Sadio Mane, who is one of the greatest players in Liverpool's history, made history in May 2015 — before he moved to Merseyside. Wearing the famous white and red of Southampton, Mane netted three goals in the space of three minutes. He side-footed home his first strike in the 13th minute after Shay Given's initial save, recorded his second two minutes later when he tapped it into an empty net after a mistake from Ron Vlaar and finished off proceedings with a fine first-time shot from inside the box in the 16th minute. It gave the hosts a 3-0 lead, which they eventually extended to win 6-1 against already-relegated Aston Villa.