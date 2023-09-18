Highlights The Premier League relies heavily on wingers who can contribute goals and assists, not just traditional wing play.

Luton and Sheffield United have struggled to find consistent winger pairings this season.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham have some of the best wingers in the league right now.

Over the years, the Premier League has been home to some absolutely formidable winger pairings. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were the talk of Liverpool for many seasons, and clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal have been treated to some star wingers bombing up and down opposite flanks for several years.

Today, wingers have become even more essential to a club’s success, with them not just speeding down the touchline before whipping an excellent ball into the box. Of course, the need for excellent dribbling and neat footwork remains, but a modern-day wide man is also expected to be able to cut inside and weigh in with goals and assists.

Having two danger men on either side of the pitch can be key to teams winning matches, and the English top flight is currently blessed with some excellent pairings. So, the team at GIVEMESPORT thought we would rank every team’s starting wingers from worst to best.

We have had a look at FBref and noted who has started on either side so far this season when determining who the pairing should be for each club. In some cases, though, we have used players who have historically started there for their clubs when fit. However, with the season still in its early stages, might we see a few bosses turn to new faces in the left and right-wing spots as the season progresses? You never know. But, for now, let’s get into every team’s wingers, shall we?

20 Luton - N/A

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards looks on

We’ve immediately hit a snag here. Nearly every team in the league has used wingers in some form during their opening matches, but Luton are an exception. Rob Edwards has set the Hatters up using a three or five at the back, with the likes of Issa Kabore and Ryan John Giles providing width as wing-backs. Seeing as there is no obvious winger pairing to choose from, we really couldn’t have anyone else last.

19 Sheffield United - Bénie Adama Traore and Ben Osborn

Paul Heckingbottom has set his team out in a back three for the Baldes’ last four matches in all competitions, but, unlike Edwards at Luton, did initially play a 3-4-3 with two wide men. Traore played in both of those matches, with Gustavo Hamer playing alongside him against Nottingham Forest while Osborn started against Manchester City. Seeing as the former is more of a midfielder by trade, though, we’ve gone for a pairing of Traore and Osborn, as the latter is a wing-back who has played as a wide midfielder this season. Although the shift in formation tells you everything you need to know about how this duo fairs in comparison to the rest of the league…

18 Burnley - Luca Koleosho and Benson Manuel

We’re completing our bottom three with the third team who earned promotion from the Championship last season. While Koleosho has played out wide in all three of Burnley’s opening games, his partner has changed in each tie. With Lyle Foster playing as a striker recently and Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson seen more as a midfielder, we think we’ll see Manuel partner the Italian more often than not this season, building on his decent year in the Championship last time out. Only time will tell if both men help keep Burnley up this year.

17 Bournemouth - Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo

The Cherres’ wide duo could change at different points this season, but so far, it has been Semenyo and Kluivert who have featured the most. Semenyo has featured in four matches so far, while his partner has played in five. Both can be live wires and danger men for Andoni Iraola, with excellent ball control and pace. But end product is something that has been missing so far, with just one goal contribution between them on Semenyo’s behalf.

16 Everton - Arnaut Danjuma and Dwight McNeil

James Garner has filled in on the right recently, but more often than not played centrally last year. McNeil has recently returned to the fold, but neither he nor Danjuma has been able to offer much so far. Both men can be excellent on their day and could prove to be the difference between relegation and survival for Everton this season, but they need to step it up for Sean Dyche now.

15 Wolves - Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan

Given their starts to the season, we could have put both Neto and Hwang a little higher here. The former has bagged four assists so far, while the latter, who has featured both out wide and up front, has scored three times. Consistency is the main thing that holds this duo back from being any higher on this list.

14 Fulham - Harry Wilson and Bobby Decordova-Reid

Yes, Willian is back in west London, but it has been De Cordova-Reid who has partnered Wilson for the majority of Premier League games thus far. Neither man in this pairing has started the season especially well for the Cottagers, with just one goal between the two of them and no assists. Marco Silva will be hoping that there is more to come.

13 Nottingham Forest - Morgan Gibbs-White and Danilo

Many people raised an eyebrow when Forest forked out a significant sum to sign Gibbs-White, but not many are questioning that deal now. He has mostly played to the left just behind Taiwo Awoniyi this season and has continued to showcase his talent in Forest’s first four games. Danilo has been less convincing than his partner and might lose his spot to new signing Anthony Elanga as the season goes on.

12 Crystal Palace - Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise

Jeffrey Schlupp might be starting out wide while Olise continues his recovery from injury, but make no mistake about it, the Frenchman starts when fully fit. He is one of the most exciting wingers in the division, somebody who possesses excellent footwork, creative passing, and incredible ball-striking ability. Ayew is perhaps not as good as his partner but is still a decent option to have on the opposite flank who can contribute now and then.

11 Brentford - Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade

Does Mbeumo have a case for being one of the more underrated players in the league? The 24-year-old has all the key qualities to excel out wide in today’s game, with him striking up quite the relationship with frontman Ivan Toney last season. Thomas Frank has played Schade on the opposite flank, with the German’s blistering pace and close control making him a nightmare for defenders.

10 West Ham - Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma

Bowen has started the new season on fire for West Ham, with the Englishman’s three goals helping push West Ham up to sixth in the table. He looks back to his best, having gone off the boil slightly last season in the league. Benrahma, on his day, can also be one of David Moyes’ most dangerous players, possessing excellent footwork and pace which can leave defenders trailing in his wake. If his output over the years was as consistent as Bowen’s, maybe they’d have been a spot or two higher.

9 Chelsea - Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling

It’s baffling to think that Chelsea have spent so much money on wingers, yet they are still so far down this list. Sterling has been Mauricio Pochettino’s go-to wide forward since arriving at Stamford Bridge and has looked decent at points, with his performance against Luton reminiscent of the Sterling of old. But Ben Chilwell has bizarrely played on the left for the most part. Still widely regarded as a left-back, we’ve put Mudryk there instead. But it’s not been the start to life in west London that he might have hoped for, with his quality only seen in brief flashes and there being a clear lack of goals and assists.

8 Newcastle - Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron

Harvey Barnes might yet claim one of the winger spots for himself this season, but Eddie Howe has continued to play Gordon and Almiron thus far. The former, after a difficult first few months at St James’ Park, is starting to show why Newcastle decided to sign him with some good performances so far this campaign. And while the latter is yet to get off the mark for either goals or assists, he was one of Newcastle’s more important players last time out, bagging 11 goals to help the Magpies finish fourth. His quality when he is on form is unquestionable, and both men will be key in helping Newcastle get back to their best.

7 Aston Villa - Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby

Bailey has not been the most consistent winger since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen but has gradually improved under Unai Emery since the Spaniard’s arrival. Now in his third year at the club, he has started this season well with two goals and an assist, shining out wide for Villa. However, the main reason they are this high is because of Diaby. We're possibly the victims of recency bias here, but the 24-year-old has been sensational in his first few games at Villa Park, and he could end up being one of the signings of the season.

6 Manchester United - Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford

We’re not quite sure who is set to partner Rashford with Jadon Sancho banished and Antony still not back among the squad as an investigation into allegations of domestic abuse continues, but we’ve opted for Garnacho. He might only be 19, but he has been electric since breaking into the squad last season and will likely have a huge role to play as Erik ten Hag bids to turn his side’s fortunes around. Rashford, meanwhile, was sensational last season off the left, scoring goals for fun and also providing five assists. His pace, dribbling and finishing make him one of the best individual wingers in the league. We just think there are better pairings than this United duo.

5 Brighton - Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma

Kicking off our top five, though, we’re heading to Brighton. March often doesn’t get the praise he deserves, especially given his contributions under Roberto De Zerbi, mainly because of how excellent Mitoma has been. Both men possess a decent turn of pace, have a track record of scoring and assisting, and can drag defenders all over the shop when on the ball. Brighton are not the same team without either man in the XI, and it’s crazy to think they also have Ansu Fati to turn to now as well.

4 Tottenham - Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min

Picking between the top four was agonising, but we think three teams just have an edge on Tottenham’s duo. That should not detract from how good these two are though. Kulusevski has been excellent since arriving from Juventus, possessing a wand of a left foot which allows him to cut in off the right before unleashing a shot or a delicate cross. Son, while sometimes playing more centrally this season, has been one of the best wingers in the division for years now. Capable of running at someone at speed before weaving in and out of defenders and finishing with aplomb, there are not many opponents who relish a game against the Spurs skipper.

3 Manchester City - Jack Grealish and Phil Foden

Pep Guardiola has played Foden off the right for several matches so far, and the 23-year-old has repaid the starts with excellent performances. He already has three assists to his name and has been integral to City’s perfect Premier League start. The other winger has changed, though, with both Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku sharing minutes. The latter scored an incredible goal against West Ham recently where he showed exactly what he’ll bring to the wide channels, but we’ve put Grealish alongside Foden for now because of his performances last season. The Englishman, having had a tough first year at the Etihad, was in fine form in his second campaign in sky blue, looking like the winger who terrorised defences throughout the years for Villa.

2 Liverpool - Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah

It’s ludicrous that these two men do not clinch the top spot, especially given Salah’s efforts for Liverpool over the years. The Egyptian has been the best winger in the league for multiple seasons, someone who possesses great pace, incredible finishing, tidy ball control - all key attributes for a winger to have. 19 goals last season for a struggling Jurgen Klopp team only highlight his quality further. Diaz has been amazing since joining too, also possessing the traits mentioned above. Picking between them and number one was like splitting hairs.

1 Arsenal - Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli

But in the end, how could we not have these two first? Last year, both men were absolutely electrifying for Arsenal and, along with Martin Odegaard, were the main reasons why Arsenal came so close to ending their Premier League title drought. Saka is one of the most exciting attackers in world football, somebody who can fashion a chance out of nothing with a burst of pace or a great bit of skill. His record of 14 goals and 11 assists last season only underlines how impressive he has been. Martinelli, meanwhile, is stupidly quick and managed to bag even more goals than Saka last time out. They are both two of the finest wingers in the Premier League today and arguably, in the world.