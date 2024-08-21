Highlights Several Premier League goalscoring records could be surpassed this season.

The Premier League is underway for the 2024/25 season. Manchester City are going for their fifth title in a row, despite an ongoing dispute surrounding their 115 charges which could see them punished. Arsenal are hoping to knock them off the top of the table, whilst - further down - the battle against relegation will be just as frantic.

Every season, records are broken in one of the hardest competitions to win in the world. Players create history, walking off the pitch as legends who will forever be associated with the competition. To most, it's a dream come true to be a record holder, particularly in the Premier League.

Here are some of the most notable landmarks which could be surpassed during the 2024/25 season. Some are far more likely than others, but - as shown before - the English top flight is unpredictable. Never expect the expected to happen each week.

Premier League Records Which Could Be Broken in 2024/25 Record Current Record Holder Potential Breaker Most Premier League appearances Gareth Barry (653) James Milner (635) Most free-kicks scored David Beckham (18) James Ward-Prowse (17) Longest unbeaten run for a player Sol Campbell (56) Rodri (50) Most PFA Player of the Year Awards Mark Hughes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Gareth Bale, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne (two) Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne (two) Most penalties scored without missing Yaya Toure (11) Cole Palmer (nine) Fastest to 100 Premier League goals Alan Shearer (124 matches) Erling Haaland (64 goals in 67 matches) Most players used in a season Fulham (39 players used in 2013/14 season) Chelsea Most goals scored by substitutes 2023/24 season (159 goals) 2024/25 campaign Most consecutive wins vs one team Man City vs Bournemouth (14) Chelsea vs Crystal Palace and Man City vs Fulham (13)

1 Most Premier League Appearances

James Milner has already broken one record in the Premier League this season. By playing in Brighton's 3-0 stroll against Everton on the opening weekend, he featured in his 23rd campaign, now one ahead of Ryan Giggs on 22. However, there is another record that is within reach for one of the best English midfielders in recent memory.

The former Manchester City workhorse is only 18 appearances behind Gareth Barry on the all-time list — and, considering Milner is consistently being utilised for Brighton, it feels increasingly likely that he will break it. A legend in every sense, Milner is only going to add to his legacy.

Most Premier League Appearances Player Appearances Gareth Barry 653 James Milner 635 Frank Lampard 609 David James 572 Gary Speed 535

2 Most Free-Kicks Scored

David Beckham, one of the best English players of all time, currently holds the record for the most free-kicks scored in the competition's history. With his tally standing at 18, 'Becks' was as precise as they came in dead-ball situations, often finding the top corner effortlessly.

However, his record - which most thought would never be topped - is under threat by West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse. The 29-year-old is just one behind Beckham, and if you give him even a smell of a dangerous free-kick, he will take it. It might depend on how frequently he plays for the Hammers, though.

Most Premier League Free-Kicks Player Free-Kicks Scored David Beckham 18 James Ward-Prowse 17 Thierry Henry 12 Gianfranco Zola Cristiano Ronaldo

3 Longest Unbeaten Run for a Player

Manchester City are one of the best teams in the world — and a big reason for that is due to Rodri's unrivalled influence. As one of the best midfielders in the world, the Spaniard shuts down chances, dictates matches and looks to progress the play forward. All while offering a goal-scoring threat, he is the glue to the Citizens' system and cantered into the start of the 2024/25 season on a personal unbeaten run of 50 Premier League matches.

This means the record is in sight for the former Atletico Madrid star. Just six behind Sol Campbell, Rodri could become the outright record-holder in the first few months of the season.

Longest Premier League Unbeaten Runs Player Appearances Sol Campbell 56 Rodri 50 Kolo Toure 48 Thierry Henry 48 Ricardo Carvalho 47

4 Most PFA Player of the Year Awards

Close

At the end of every season, the PFA Player of the Year Awards take place. Phil Foden was named Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season, but this campaign, it may be a different story. Seven players have won the prestigious individual award twice, and two of them are still playing in the top flight, so they could become the outright record-holder this term.

Mohamed Salah is the more likely candidate to win it again, guiding a new-look Liverpool side under Arne Slot from the front. He's arguably the best winger in the world, but Kevin De Bruyne will also fancy his chances if he can maintain his fitness.

Most PFA Player of the Year Awards Player Years Won Times Won Mark Hughes 1989, 1991 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 2007, 2008 Alan Shearer 1995, 1997 Thierry Henry 2003, 2004 Gareth Bale 2011, 2013 Mohamed Salah 2018, 2022 Kevin De Bruyne 2020, 2021

5 Most Penalties Scored Without Missing

Close

Cole Palmer's breakout season at Chelsea shocked the world last year. Arriving from Manchester City, Palmer carried the Blues on his back — and, without him, they would have finished in the bottom half of the table. During his remarkable campaign, he scored nine penalties without missing, which means he is just two away from equalling Yaya Toure's record.

The legendary Manchester City midfielder scored all 11 of the penalties he took in the Premier League. If Palmer had taken and scored all of Chelsea’s penalties last season, he would already be top of the pile, but Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez took three between them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yaya Toure is the only player to take over 10 penalties and score every single one.

6 Fastest to 100 Premier League Goals

Erling Haaland, who is one of the best strikers in the world, has typically been described as a 'robot'. His talent defies logic — and, this season, he has the chance to remarkably reach 100 Premier League goals in just his third season. It took him only 48 matches to score 50 goals, breaking Andy Cole's previous record by 17 games, and he is well on his way to the full century.

City's talisman would need to produce another 30-plus-goal season to get to 100, which is not impossible considering he rattled in 36 during the 2022/23 campaign. Even if he does not reach 100 goals this season, it feels all but guaranteed he will eventually beat Alan Shearer's record.

Fastest to 100 Premier League Goals Player Matches Alan Shearer 124 Harry Kane 141 Sergio Aguero 147 Thierry Henry 160 Mohamed Salah 162

7 Most Players Used in a Season

Currently, Fulham hold the record for the most players used in a single Premier League season. The Cottagers cycled through a staggering tally of 39 during the 2013/14 campaign. Three different managers oversaw this mess as the west London outfit were relegated. Fulham's unwanted record may come under threat from their neighbours, Chelsea, this year.

The Blues seemed to have signed every player under the sun in recent years in an attempt to build the future. It's all been a bit too chaotic, so they are now left with a bloated squad and a constant stream of youngsters arriving. Enzo Maresca could comfortably use 40 players this season and still overlook a handful of individuals.

Most Players Used in a Season Team Players Used Season Fulham 39 2013/14 Middlesbrough 37 2005/06 Nottingham Forest 33 2022/23

8 Most Goals Scored by Substitutes

Everyone loves a last-minute winner. It's what football is all about, with the 'limbs' in the crowds epitomising the jubilance of fans as they celebrate victory. Typically, substitutes play a major part in those scenes — and there is a strong chance this season will break the record once again for the most goals scored by them.

In the 2023/24 campaign, 159 goals were scored by substitutes, 27 more than the previous season. With more added time and five substitutes allowed for the third season in a row, expect those off the bench to make a decisive impact consistently once again.

Most Goals Scored by Substitutes Season Goals 2023/24 159 2022/23 132 2013/14 128 2007/08 114 2015/16 111

9 Most Consecutive Wins vs One Team

The record for the most consecutive wins against one team is up for grabs this season. Man City currently hold the record, winning their past 14 league matches against Bournemouth. It's a horrible situation for the Cherries to be in, especially when the Citizens never let up with some of the greatest players of all time.

However, if they can snatch a draw this term, the record could change to Chelsea vs Crystal Palace or Man City vs Fulham. Winning their last 13 matches against those sides retrospectively highlights how they seem to have cracked the code home and away.

Most Consecutive Wins vs One Team Team Against Number of wins Ended? Man City Bournemouth 14 Ongoing Chelsea Crystal Palace 13 Man City Fulham 13 Man City West Brom 13 31st January 2018 Man United Wigan 13 26th December 2011

All stats via Opta and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21st August 2024.