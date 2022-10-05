Highlights Erling Haaland scored three hat-tricks in just 8 matches, breaking the previous record held by Michael Owen in 48 matches.

Arsenal went unbeaten for 49 consecutive games, the longest undefeated streak in Premier League history.

Brad Friedel played 310 consecutive matches, an impressive record for an outfield player that is unlikely to be surpassed.

We've witnessed many incredible things throughout the history of the Premier League. England's top-flight, which was established more than 30 years ago, has cemented itself as the greatest domestic league in the world. We've seen the very best players, the very best managers and some truly unbelievable moments. Manchester United dominated for the early years, while Arsenal, Chelsea and now Manchester City have all had their eras. We've also seen 5000/1 shots, Leicester City, produce one of the greatest stories in the history of sport by winning the league.

But it's not all about lifting the Premier League trophy. History can be made in all sorts of ways - both good and bad. You can enter the record books for almost anything these days and there are plenty of record-breakers in Premier League history. But we've identified 20 Premier League records that we're convinced will never be beaten. Let's take a closer look:

20 Premier League records that will probably never be broken Record Number Held By When Fewest games to score three hat-tricks 8 games Erling Haaland 2022/23 Most times hitting the woodwork in a single game 4 times Darwin Nunez 31 January 2024 Most consecutive games unbeaten 49 games Arsenal 7 May 2003 to 24 October 2004 Most consecutive games played 310 games Brad Friedel 14 August 2004 to 29 September 2012 Fewest points in a season 11 points Derby County 2007/08 Most defeats in a row 20 defeats Sunderland 2003 to 2005 Oldest player 43 years, 162 days John Burridge 14 May 1995 Smallest title-winning margin 0 points/eight goal difference Manchester City 2011/12 Fastest goal 7.69 seconds Shane Long 23 April 2019 Fewest points to win the league title 75 points Manchester United 1996/97 Longest unbeaten record at home 86 games Chelsea 20 March 2004 to 5 October 2008 Lowest attendance (Non-COVID) 3,039 fans Wimbledon v Everton 26 January 1993 Fastest hat-trick Two minutes, 56 seconds Sadio Mane 16 May 2015 Longest run without conceding 1,113 minutes Edwin van der Sar 15 November, 2008 to 18 February, 2009 Most consecutive seasons scored in 21 seasons Ryan Giggs 1992/93 to 2012/13 Most goals by a player in one half 5 goals Jermaine Defoe 22 November 2009 Longest managerial reign 21 years, 224 days Arsene Wenger 1 October 1996 to 13 May 2018 Most consecutive games scoring against same team 9 games Sadio Mane (vs Crystal Palace) N/A Fewest goals conceded in a season 15 Chelsea 2004/05 Fastest goal by a substitute 6 seconds Nicklas Bendtner 22 December 2007

1 Fewest games for a player to score three hat-tricks

Record: 8 - Erling Haaland - 2022/23

We'll start with the most recent of the records. Erling Haaland arrived in England in the summer of 2022 and just couldn't stop scoring. His first hat-trick came against Crystal Palace on matchday four as he helped Man City come from 2-0 down at half-time to win 4-2.

Related Most goals scored in one Premier League season Look into all the stats around what player and what club has scored the most goals in one Premier League season.

He grabbed another treble against Nottingham Forest just a few days later. Solitary goals against Aston Villa and Wolves were followed up with another three goals against Man United. It meant he scored three hat-tricks in just eight matches. The previous fastest player to score three hat-tricks was Michael Owen with the record standing at 48 matches.

2 Most times hitting the woodwork in a single game

Record: 4 – Darwin Nunez (Liverpool vs Chelsea, 31 January 2024)

Darwin Nunez has often been criticised for his inability to tuck away some relatively easy opportunities during his time at Anfield. The Liverpool striker certainly can't be accused of being predictable as he has been seen to miss those glaring chances, before firing in from harder positions.

Related 10 best strikers in the Premier League ranked Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Ivan Toney all feature as the 10 best strikers in the Premier League right now are ranked.

During a 4-1 demolition of Chelsea at home, the Reds could have had significantly more if their Uruguayan forward had found the net with his many chances. Nunez hit the crossbar twice and the post twice - including from the penalty spot - as he registered the unwanted record of hitting the woodwork four times. This is the first time any Premier League player has ever done so in a single game.

3 Most consecutive games undefeated

Record: 49 games – Arsenal (7 May 2003 to 24 October 2004)

Only Arsenal have gone an entire Premier League season unbeaten so far - though we wouldn't be too surprised if Man City eventually repeat that feat. But a whole 49 games unbeaten is outrageous. Don't remind Arsenal fans how it ended, though. Arsene Wenger's men were brilliant technically, but were also more than up for a fight when the game required it to get the result.

With the quality in the English top flight in 2024, it would be an unfathomable achievement to reach 50 games without tasting defeat. It says something when not even Pep Guardiola's Man City could do so when they reached their peak form.

4 Most consecutive games played

Record: 310 – Brad Friedel (14 August 2004 to 29 September 2012)

With large squads and rotation in the modern game, it's simply impossible for an outfield player to play 310 consecutive matches. To put this record into context, it took Friedel eight full seasons across spells with Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur to rack up that number of consecutive games. Incredible.

Even being a goalkeeper, to not pick up any injuries or suspensions in over eight years is remarkable in the modern era. The most consecutive games played by an outfield player is Frank Lampard with the record standing at 164 appearances. Again, the physicality of today's game makes it unlikely any player will even reach the English midfielder's haul.

5 Fewest points in a season

Record: 11 points – Derby County (2007/08)

Derby must pray every season that a Premier League side gets fewer than 11 points. But will it ever be 'beaten?' Derby won just once all season during the 2007-08 campaign. That single victory was a 1-0 home success against Newcastle, meaning the supporters at Pride Park had one reason to celebrate during the miserable year.

If you're wondering, Sunderland have the second-lowest points tally ever with 15 in 2005/06. At the start of each season, fans like to pinpoint which team could be the 'next Derby' after a poor start to the campaign. However, no side has even come close to finishing on less than 11 points since 2008. That side goes down as the worst in Premier League history, and will take some beating.

6 Most defeats in a row

Record: 20 - Sunderland (2003 to 2005)

Speaking of which... Derby picked up a few draws during their awful campaign, but Sunderland went on quite a terrible run in the Premier League. It spanned over a number of seasons as they lost the last 15 matches in the 2002-03 season. When they returned to the Premier League in 2005, they lost their opening five games en route to picking up just 15 points.

The Premier League is stacked with far too much quality nowadays for this record to be matched, or even beaten. Teams are constantly taking points from each other, and Sunderland's run of 20 losses on the trot is almost unfathomable.

7 Oldest player

Record: 43 years and 162 days – John Burridge (Manchester City vs QPR, 14 May 1995)

Obviously, Burridge was a goalkeeper and set a record that is unlikely to ever be beaten. The shot-stopper appeared for Manchester City against Queens Park Rangers in 1995 at the age of 43-years-old. Goalkeepers often play for longer than outfield players due to the difference in roles, but very few 'keepers have even come close to this milestone.

2:38 Related The oldest footballer of all time Football players tend to think about hanging up their boots in their 30s, but this man continued into his 70s.

Teddy Sheringham holds the record of the oldest outfield player at 40 years and 272 days, for West Ham vs Manchester City in December 2006. The former Manchester United and Tottenham forward is also one of the oldest goalscorers in the history of the division.

8 Smallest title-winning margin

Record: 0 points/8 goal difference (Manchester City in 2011/12)

"AGUUUERRRROOOOOO." Not only was it the most dramatic goal in Premier League history, but it created the smallest title-winning margin ever as Manchester United agonisingly missed out by less than a point. It's the only time the Premier League has been won on goal difference.

Related The 15 greatest strikers in Premier League history (ranked) GIVEMESPORT ranks the 15 greatest strikers in Premier League history, from Luis Suarez and Thierry Henry to Wayne Rooney and Didier Drogba

Sir Alex Ferguson's men thought they had pipped their fierce rivals to the league title after a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland, before news filtered through that Sergio Aguero had found a winning goal as Man CIty pulled off the impossible. Having been 2-1 down in front of their own fans, Edin Dzeko and Aguero both scored late on to seal a first-ever Premier League triumph for the Citizens.

9 Fastest goal

Record: 7.69 seconds – Shane Long (Southampton vs Watford, 23 April 2019)

It seems impossible that a goal could be scored quicker than seven seconds in the Premier League. It's even more remarkable when you consider Southampton didn't even take kick-off. Perhaps the only way it will be beaten is if a player shoots and scores from kick-off.

Related Top 10 fastest goals in Premier League history Looking back at the ten fastest goals in the Premier League...

Watford were taken by surprise as they instantly lost possession before Shane Long raced through and looped the ball over Ben Foster in goal. The Irishman put in sensational work to put pressure on the back-line within seconds of the kick-off, and he has been rewarded with an almost permanent place as the holder of this record.

10 Fewest points in a season while winning the league

Record: 75 points – Man Utd (1996/97)

With Manchester City and Liverpool getting close to 100 points multiple times in recent years, the thought of winning the league with 75 points seems ridiculous. During the 2017-18 season, in which Man City reached a century of points, 75 points was the tally fourth-placed Liverpool finished with. A season prior, it wouldn't have even been enough to finish in the top four.

However, this was the exact points haul Manchester United reached in 1996-97, and it was enough to secure a league title for the Red Devils. With the strength of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team, and the emergence of Arsenal and Liverpool as competitive forces, it is almost impossible for 75 points to now be enough to lift the trophy.

11 Longest unbeaten record at home

Record: 86 games – Chelsea (20 March 2004 to 5 October 2008)

86 games unbeaten at home? Now that's what you call a fortress. It was until Liverpool went there and won in 2008, thanks to a Xabi Alonso strike. It felt as though Liverpool themselves were closing in on that record a few seasons ago, but they still fell 17 matches short.

Jose Mourinho played a huge part in this run as the 'Special One' guided the Blues to two successive Premier League titles in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 campaigns. The Portuguese boss made Stamford Bridge a ground that all other teams in England feared going. There was an aura around the stadium that left opponents feeling that they had lost before the game even kicked off.

12 Lowest (non-Covid) attendance

Record: 3,039 - Wimbledon vs Everton (January 26, 1993)

With Premier League stadiums only expanding and attracting more and more supporters, you feel this record will remain for the rest of time. Of course, there have been games with many empty seats over the years, but just over 3,000 at a Premier League game? Wow.

To be fair, Selhurst Park wasn't really Wimbledon's home and it was a cold Tuesday night. Everton brought 1,500 supporters by the way. A global pandemic in 2020 forced Premier League games to go ahead with no fans in the stadiums and there was an uneasy feeling about the difference without the contribution the fans. Therefore, everyone will have their fingers crossed this never has to happen again and stadiums can continue to be packed each week.

13 Fastest hat-trick

Record: 2 minutes, 56 seconds – Sadio Mane (Southampton vs Aston Villa, 16 May 2015)

Haaland might be the hat-trick king, but he will never beat Mane's record of scoring one in less than three minutes. Surely nobody will ever come close. Then again, we thought that when Robbie Fowler scored a hat-trick for Liverpool against Arsenal in just four minutes and 32 seconds in 1994 aged just 19.

Aston Villa were headed towards the Championship during a dismal 2014/15 season, and Southampton were a club very much on the up. The difference in class was shown as the Saints romped to victory, with Mane terrorising the Villans' defence. His three goals were all well-taken and cement his legacy as one of the records the ex-Liverpool star holds on this list.

14 Longest run without conceding a goal

Record: 1,113 minutes - Edwin van der Sar for Manchester United (November 15, 2008 to February 18, 2009)

During the 2008-09 season, Van der Sar kept 14 clean sheets in a row. The man that ended the run? Blackburn’s Roque Santa Cruz, of course. The record was previously held by Petr Cech, as the Chelsea shot-stopper went 1,025 minutes without having to pick the ball out of his own net.

Van der Sar's 14 consecutive clean sheets is even more unbelievable when considering that it's not far off half a season without being beaten even once. The Golden Glove is often awarded to goalkeepers that achieve a haul of around 14 clean sheets per season, never mind consecutively.

15 Most consecutive seasons scored in

Record: 21 – Ryan Giggs (1992/93 to 2012/13)

Just playing in 21 consecutive Premier League seasons is a mad stat. In fact, Giggs actually scored in 23 consecutive top-flight campaigns, but the first two came pre-Premier League era. Up until and including the 2012/13 season, the winger had found the net in every single Premier League campaign that had occurred since the inception of the division in 1992.

He only went one full season in the league without scoring a single goal, and this was in his final season at Old Trafford before hanging up his boots. Giggs was a rotational option by the time the 2013-14 season kicked off, and even took temporary charge of the team towards the end of the term in the wake of David Moyes' dismissal.

16 Most goals by a player in one half

Record: 5 – Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur vs Wigan Athletic, 22 November 2009)

This is another record that now looks a bit more precarious following the arrival of Haaland. Only five players have scored five goals in a single game, but Defoe managed that in a single 45 minutes. Spurs won the match 9-1. The Englishman was unstoppable on the day, and he could have even scored more in the game had things gone his way with a couple of other chances.

The only man that looks capable of scoring this many inside 45 minutes of football is Manchester City's talisman. With the creativity of Bernardo SIlva and Kevin de Bruyne, the Norwegian could well put this record under threat, and that is a massive compliment to pay to the former Borussia Dortmund man.

17 Longest spell as manager

Record: 21 years, 224 days – Arsene Wenger (1 October 1996 to 13 May 2018)

Jurgen Klopp is currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League having been at Liverpool for over eight years, although the German manager will depart at the end of the 2023-24 season. That just about sums up the difficulty of reaching 21 years, as Wenger did at Arsenal. Wenger beats Sir Alex Ferguson given the fact we're talking about Premier League records.

The Frenchman was able to achieve this longevity due to the fact he is one of the greatest managers in Premier League history, having led his side to the longest unbeaten run as the Gunners lifted a Golden league title in the 2003-04 campaign.

18 Most consecutive games scoring against the same team

Record: 9 - Sadio Mane (vs Crystal Palace)

No, not Luis Saurez vs Norwich but actually Mane vs Crystal Palace. Suarez did score in five consecutive games against Norwich, scoring a ridiculous 12 goals in that time. But Mane actually scored in nine consecutive matches for Liverpool against Crystal Palace.

Related Ranking the 20 best African players in Premier League history A whole host of African footballers have lit up the Premier League since 1992 - here are the top 20, ranked in order.

The run started back in the 2017/18 season and continued until his final game against the Eagles during the 2021/22 campaign. He missed the opportunity to make it 10 consecutive games as he was away at the African Cup of Nations in January 2021. Palace fans were presumably delighted when Mane finally left English football in 2022.

19 Fewest goals conceded in a season

Record: 15 – Chelsea (2004/05)

With Petr Cech, John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, William Gallas and Paulo Ferreira, Jose Mourinho's Chelsea were impregnable. They conceded an average of 0.37 goals per game. Surely that's not happening again with all the attacking talent on show in the Premier League these days.

This was Mourinho's first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge and his team's incredible will to keep the ball out of the net is unlikely to be replicated. Using the dark arts at times, the Blues would do anything it took to prevent the opposition from scoring.

20 Fastest goal by a substitute

Record: 6 seconds – Nicklas Bendtner (Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, 22 December 2007)

Who better to finish on than Lord Nicklas Bendtner? He was sent on in the north London derby and immediately found the back of the net from a corner. What a hero. To achieve this record against your club's biggest rivals, adds even more to the feat.

Bendtner's Arsenal career didn't go to plan as big things were expected of the Dane at a young age, but he failed to break into a regular starting role ahead of the likes of Robin van Persie and Emmanuel Adebayor. To have scored within six seconds of his arrival on the field against Spurs, however, will likely keep him in the Gunners' record books for a long time.