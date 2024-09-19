Key Takeaways

The Premier League is well underway, with 20 teams fighting up and down the table in one of the best leagues in the world. Each week, there is drama, chaos and controversy, with points won and lost in the process. It's why it's seen as one of the hardest competitions to win in the sport.

While the best players in the world do 'the talking', referees are at the centre of attention. Often accidentally, they can make mistakes when they are placed under immense pressure every week. They are some of the best officials in the world – and they are paid handsomely for it.

Referees officiating in the English top flight earn roughly £1,116 per match, according to The Athletic. That’s on top of their annual salary, which can fall between £73,191, £105,257 and £147,258, depending on the experience and quality of the officials. Even then, it's a job so many do not want to have. Ahead of this weekend, we have provided all the details you need to know about the officials for each Premier League match.

Premier League Referee Appointments for Gameweek 5

Each week, the Premier League confirm who will be taking charge of each match. To some, it may not mean much, but with referees supporting specific clubs, some fans want specific officials as they believe they will not be biased. It's always a heated topic during the week.

Below, we have outlined the referees who will be in power for gameweek five, taking place from the 21st September to the 22nd September. Alongside the referee, there are also the assistants – commonly known as linesmen – the fourth official, the video assistant referee and the assistant VAR. It's a team of six to make the best decisions possible.

Premier League Referee Appointments

Match

Referee

Assistants

Fourth Official

VAR

Assistant VAR

West Ham vs Chelsea

Sam Barrott

Lee Betts, Wade Smith

Craig Pawson

Stuart Attwell

Ian Hussin

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Tim Robinson

Tim Wood, Steve Meredith

Tom Nield

Paul Tierney

Neil Davies

Fulham vs Newcastle

Peter Bankes

Eddie Smart, Nick Greenhalgh

Leigh Doughty

Rob Jones

Mark Scholes

Leicester vs Everton

Darren England

Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Geoff Eltringham

Michael Salisbury

Natalie Aspinall

Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Tony Harrington

Marc Perry, Derek Eaton

Bobby Madley

Graham Scott

Sian Massey-Ellis

Southampton vs Ipswich

Sam Allison

Scott Ledger, Mat Wilkes

Anthony Taylor.

Jarred Gillett

James Mainwaring

Tottenham vs Brentford

John Brooks

Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan

Oli Langford

Alex Chilowicz

Darren Cann

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

David Coote

Nick Hopton, Craig Taylor

Darren Bond

Chris Kavanagh

Akil Howson

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest

Rob Jones

Neil Davies, Akil Howson

Anthony Taylor

Peter Bankes

Simon Long

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Michael Oliver

Stuart Burt, Dan Cook

Andy Madley

John Brooks

Richard West
Best Premier League Matches This Weekend

Manchester City vs Arsenal

The two best teams in the country are going head-to-head again. It's only the middle of September, but this is a title 'six-pointer', with victory for either side giving them an advantage in the battle for glory. Arsenal will be without Martin Odegaard, whilst Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne walked off injured four days before. However, across the rest of the pitch, talent is shining. With Michael Oliver in charge, it's up to him to make sure the game flows smoothly under the highest pressure possible.

Details

Referee

Michael Oliver

Stadium

Etihad Stadium

Date

22nd September

Time

16:30 (GMT)

West Ham vs Chelsea

Everyone loves a London derby, especially when it involves West Ham and Chelsea. The two teams may not be direct rivals, but they certainly hate one another. Both sides have new managers going into this encounter, with Enzo Maresca trying to make the Blues tick – rather inconsistently so far; Julen Lopetegui is having similar issues with the Hammers. However, anything can happen on derby day, with Jarrod Bowen and Cole Palmer expected to be at the heart of the action.

Details

Referee

Sam Barrott

Stadium

London Stadium

Date

21st September

Time

12:30 (GMT)
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Trying to predict how Man United perform in 2024 is near-on impossible. One day they can look world-class, and the next, they look like a team that has just met one another. Under Erik ten Hag, they have had a mixed start to the new Premier League campaign, winning 50% of their matches. However, the same can be said for Crystal Palace, who have not started how many expected them to under Oliver Glasner. They are winless after four matches, but the likes of Eberechi Eze can always produce moments of magic.

Details

Referee

David Coote

Stadium

Selhurst Park

Date

21st September

Time

17:30 (GMT)

Referee appointments via the Premier League's official website.