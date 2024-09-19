Key Takeaways The referees have been confirmed for the upcoming Premier League gameweek.

Michael Oliver is in charge of the title battle between Man City and Arsenal.

David Coote is the referee for Crystal Palace's match at home to Man United as well.

The Premier League is well underway, with 20 teams fighting up and down the table in one of the best leagues in the world. Each week, there is drama, chaos and controversy, with points won and lost in the process. It's why it's seen as one of the hardest competitions to win in the sport.

While the best players in the world do 'the talking', referees are at the centre of attention. Often accidentally, they can make mistakes when they are placed under immense pressure every week. They are some of the best officials in the world – and they are paid handsomely for it.

Referees officiating in the English top flight earn roughly £1,116 per match, according to The Athletic. That’s on top of their annual salary, which can fall between £73,191, £105,257 and £147,258, depending on the experience and quality of the officials. Even then, it's a job so many do not want to have. Ahead of this weekend, we have provided all the details you need to know about the officials for each Premier League match.

Premier League Referee Appointments for Gameweek 5

Each week, the Premier League confirm who will be taking charge of each match. To some, it may not mean much, but with referees supporting specific clubs, some fans want specific officials as they believe they will not be biased. It's always a heated topic during the week.

Below, we have outlined the referees who will be in power for gameweek five, taking place from the 21st September to the 22nd September. Alongside the referee, there are also the assistants – commonly known as linesmen – the fourth official, the video assistant referee and the assistant VAR. It's a team of six to make the best decisions possible.

Premier League Referee Appointments Match Referee Assistants Fourth Official VAR Assistant VAR West Ham vs Chelsea Sam Barrott Lee Betts, Wade Smith Craig Pawson Stuart Attwell Ian Hussin Aston Villa vs Wolves Tim Robinson Tim Wood, Steve Meredith Tom Nield Paul Tierney Neil Davies Fulham vs Newcastle Peter Bankes Eddie Smart, Nick Greenhalgh Leigh Doughty Rob Jones Mark Scholes Leicester vs Everton Darren England Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn Geoff Eltringham Michael Salisbury Natalie Aspinall Liverpool vs Bournemouth Tony Harrington Marc Perry, Derek Eaton Bobby Madley Graham Scott Sian Massey-Ellis Southampton vs Ipswich Sam Allison Scott Ledger, Mat Wilkes Anthony Taylor. Jarred Gillett James Mainwaring Tottenham vs Brentford John Brooks Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan Oli Langford Alex Chilowicz Darren Cann Crystal Palace vs Manchester United David Coote Nick Hopton, Craig Taylor Darren Bond Chris Kavanagh Akil Howson Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Rob Jones Neil Davies, Akil Howson Anthony Taylor Peter Bankes Simon Long Manchester City vs Arsenal Michael Oliver Stuart Burt, Dan Cook Andy Madley John Brooks Richard West

Best Premier League Matches This Weekend

Manchester City vs Arsenal

The two best teams in the country are going head-to-head again. It's only the middle of September, but this is a title 'six-pointer', with victory for either side giving them an advantage in the battle for glory. Arsenal will be without Martin Odegaard, whilst Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne walked off injured four days before. However, across the rest of the pitch, talent is shining. With Michael Oliver in charge, it's up to him to make sure the game flows smoothly under the highest pressure possible.

Details Referee Michael Oliver Stadium Etihad Stadium Date 22nd September Time 16:30 (GMT)

West Ham vs Chelsea

Everyone loves a London derby, especially when it involves West Ham and Chelsea. The two teams may not be direct rivals, but they certainly hate one another. Both sides have new managers going into this encounter, with Enzo Maresca trying to make the Blues tick – rather inconsistently so far; Julen Lopetegui is having similar issues with the Hammers. However, anything can happen on derby day, with Jarrod Bowen and Cole Palmer expected to be at the heart of the action.

Details Referee Sam Barrott Stadium London Stadium Date 21st September Time 12:30 (GMT)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Trying to predict how Man United perform in 2024 is near-on impossible. One day they can look world-class, and the next, they look like a team that has just met one another. Under Erik ten Hag, they have had a mixed start to the new Premier League campaign, winning 50% of their matches. However, the same can be said for Crystal Palace, who have not started how many expected them to under Oliver Glasner. They are winless after four matches, but the likes of Eberechi Eze can always produce moments of magic.

Details Referee David Coote Stadium Selhurst Park Date 21st September Time 17:30 (GMT)

Referee appointments via the Premier League's official website.