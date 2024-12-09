Former Premier League referee David Coote has been sacked by the PGMOL following an investigation into recent videos involving the former official. Coote was suspended in November after footage emerged of him using derogatory comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

A subsequent video also emerged following his suspension, allegedly showing Coote with a white powder. The footage was believed to have been filmed while the referee was in Germany for the 2024 European Championships. It has now been confirmed by the PGMOL that Coote has been relieved of his duties.

Related PGMOL Release Statement as Second David Coote Video Emerges The PGMOL are aware of a circling video of the under-fire official.

Coote's Sacking Confirmed by PGMOL

The 42-year-old has the right to appeal the decision

Coote's future was confirmed on Monday, with a statement reading:

"Following the conclusion of a thorough investigation into David Coote’s conduct, his employment with PGMOL has been terminated today with immediate effect. David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable. Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare. David Coote has a right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment."

In the video that saw the 42-year-old get suspended, Coote can be seen calling former Liverpool boss Klopp a 'c***' while also claiming that the Reds had been 's***' during a game against Burnley during the pandemic. The official was unhappy that the German manager had taken aim at him during proceedings and labelled him as being arrogant.

Initially, Coote 'vehemently denied' the legitimacy of the video in question. However, he would later backtrack on this claim and confirm that it was in fact a real video. He maintained that he did not remember the conversation nor the context behind it, stating that it had been taken years prior to when it was released last month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Coote has taken charge of 482 games across all competitions in his officiating career.

Coote would later be suspended by UEFA after the second video of him allegedly snorting a white powder during Euro 2024 was also released on social media.