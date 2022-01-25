Highlights Premier League referees face intense criticism and abuse from fans and pundits, both in person and on social media, when they make mistakes.

Despite the pressures and abuse, Premier League referees are paid handsomely, earning around £1,500 per match on top of a salary ranging from £70,000 to £200,000 per year.

Becoming a Premier League referee requires completing The FA Referees Course and progressing through various levels, with promotions based on performance and merit.

Being a Premier League referee is a tough gig. There aren't many jobs in the world where you're likely to be abused by tens of thousands of people. And that's just when you're in your 'office' trying to do your job. Fail to do your job to a satisfactory standard, and you can expect to make newspaper headlines the following day. That's not to mention all the social media abuse from fans and pundits alike in the coming days as they analyse where you've made a mistake.

That happened following Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in September when pundit Jermaine Jenas tweeted: "Complete s"**house off [sic] a referee! They're all ruining the our game!" He later apologised for his comment after being criticised, saying: "I should know, more than most, the responsibility we have as fans, players and pundits and the impact our words online can have as it's an area I've been vocal in. My emotions got the better of me and I apologise to The FA [Football Association] and to all match officials."

Jenas is far from the only person to have lost it with a referee after a game, however, with many supporters doing the same if they lose their heads with an official's decision. So, with all the abuse and pressure that comes with refereeing at the highest level, why do some choose that career path? What are the benefits?

Well, one positive is that they're paid fairly handsomely in return. Using data collected by Sporting Free, we can see exactly how much referees get paid for every game they officiate.

Premier League referee salary

Mike Dean was paid £200,000 annually while an active referee

According to the data, it’s claimed that referees officiating in the English top flight earn £1,500 per match. That’s on top of their salary that can range from £70,000 to £200,000, and the figure also does not include a yearly retainer worth £38,500 to £42,000. A very tidy sum, that! For context, the average annual salary in the UK in 2023 was £27,756.

Meanwhile, assistant referees earn a £30,000 salary and collect match fees of £850. Video Assistant Referees also pick up £850 per match.

Premier League official salaries Position Per match fees Basic salary Referees £1,500 £70,000-£200,000 Assistant Referees £850 £30,000 Video Assistant Referees £850 £30,000 Data per Sporting Free

According to Sportekz, via The Sun, Mike Dean was the highest paid official in the competition, pocketing an annual salary of £200,000! Dean retired from on-field officiating after the 2021/22 season, bringing an end to a refereeing career which began in 1985. He can now be found on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday, having quit his job with VAR, with him likely pocketing a healthy sum for his appearances.

Premier League referees 2023/24

Twenty-six officials have been assigned to games so far

For the 2023/24 season, there are 20 registered Premier League officials, with six other referees from outside the PGMOL's Select Group also refereeing games. Anthony Taylor and Tim Robinson have taken charge of the most games so far in this term, with Taylor leading the way on 18 matches so far.

Premier League 2023/24 referees Referee Hometown PL debut Major finals refereed Tim Robinson Middleton-on-Sea December, 2019 — Darren Bond Lancashire January, 2022 — Anthony Taylor Manchester February, 2010 2015 EFL Cup 2017 and 2020 FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup 2020 Paul Tierney Wigan March, 2016 2021 EFL Cup, 2023 FA Cup Simon Hooper Swindon April, 2018 — Stuart Attwell Nuneaton August, 2008 — Michael Oliver Northumberland January, 2010 2016 EFL Cup, 2018 and 2021 FA Cup Andy Madley Huddersfield June, 2019 — Robert Jones Merseyside September, 2018 — Peter Bankes Lancashire August, 2019 — Craig Pawson Sheffield March, 2013 — Jarred Gillett Gold Coast, Australia September, 2021 — Darren England Doncaster August, 2017 — Michael Salisbury Lancashire November, 2021 — John Brooks Leicestershire December, 2021 — Tony Harrington Durham December, 2021 — David Coote Nottinghamshire April, 2018 2023 EFL Cup Graham Scott Oxfordshire November, 2014 — Tom Bramall Sheffield August, 2022 — Chris Kavanagh Greater Manchester August, 2017 — Samuel Allison Wiltshire December, 2023 — Bobby Madley West Yorkshire April, 2013 — Rebecca Welch Tyne and Wear December, 2023 — Josh Smith Peterborough May, 2023 — Samuel Barrott Yorkshire October, 2023 — Lewis Smith Wigan Febraury, 2024 —

Champions League refereeing salaries

Money rises depending on game quality

If referees excel at their jobs, then they might be called up to officiate in Europe's biggest competition, the Champions League. And while refereeing multiple games every week might be a slog, the extra money in their pocket is certainly worth it.

Referees could be placed in charge of games ranging from 'third tier' matches to 'elite' ties, per Spotekz, via Sporting Free, with them paid more depending on how prestigious the game is. While the lowest of games will only see officials make £750 for a 90-minute match, an elite fixture could see them pocket £7,500!

Champions League referee salary Tier Match Referee Assistant Referee Fourth Official Third Tier $1,000 (£794) $350 (£278) N/A Second Tier $2,000 (£1,588) $550 (£437) N/A First Tier $3000 (£2,382) $750 (£595) N/A Elite Development $6,500 (£5,161) $2,000 (£1,588) $800 (£635) Elite $10,000 (£7,940) $3,000 (£2,382) $1,000 (£794) Information per Sporting Free

How to become a Premier League referee

Nine levels to progress through to reach EFL and Premier League

If those salaries appeal to you, and you've got extremely thick skin, then you might be wondering how to become a Premier League referee. Well, Sky Sports outlined three steps for you to go from a grassroots referee to a Premier League official.

Step one

Those interested need to complete The FA Referees Course with your local County FA (must be 14 or over) to become a Level 7 ref (14/15-year-olds become Youth Referee).

Step two

Refs can then apply for promotion through Level 7, 6, 5 and 4. These involve training, law of game exams and observations at a handful of your matches. In terms of timescale, you must typically spend a minimum of one season at each level through 7-4, but if you are excelling, a conversation can be had with your County FA to see if you are appropriate for promotion between level 6 and 4.

Level 1 - National List (English Football League and English Premier League)

Level 2a - Panel Select (National League Premier)

Level 2b - Panel (National League North and South)

Level 3 - Contributory (Contributory Leagues)

Level 4 - Supply (Supply Leagues)

Level 5 - Senior County (County Leagues)

Level 6 - County (County leagues)

Level 7 - Junior (Amateur leagues)

Level 8 - Youth (Junior Referee below age of 16)

Level 9 - Trainee

Step three

Once at Level 4, and also through levels 3, 2B and 2A, promotion is dependent on a merit table produced by club and observer marks. Promotion from 2A to the English Football League and beyond, also includes an interview.