Highlights Referees feared giving decisions against Manchester United during Ferguson's tenure due to his intimidation tactics.

Ferguson was recognised for man-management skills, and appeared to hold sway over officials too.

Ferguson's intimidation tactics against referees and opponents have been debated in terms of football ethics.

Former Premier League referee, Graham Poll, admitted fellow officials were afraid of giving decisions against Manchester United during Sir Alex Ferguson's trophy-filled 26-year period in charge of the Red Devils.

Ferguson oversaw several years of dominance for the Manchester club, who won 13 Premier League titles and 2 UEFA Champions Leagues under the Scottish managers' stewardship.

Despite Manchester United's dominance over English and European football, Ferguson was rarely branded as a revolutionary tactician, as some may do with Manchester City's current boss, Pep Guardiola.

Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United Career Major trophies Premier League (13): 1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13.

FA Cup (5): 1989-90, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1998-99, 2003-04.

League Cup (4): 1991-92, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10.

Charity/Community Shield (10): 1990 (shared), 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011.

Champions League (2): 1998-99, 2007-08.

European Cup-Winners' Cup (1): 1990-91.

European Super Cup (1): 1991.

Intercontinental Cup (1): 1999.

FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2008.

Instead, Ferguson was recognised for the man-management, psychological, and motivational skills that made the Scotsman one of the greatest football managers of all time. The former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager's calculated communication with players, the media, and the opposition could cause psychological distress for opponents.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Sir Alex Ferguson's 13 Premier League titles make him the most successful manager in domestic British football history.

Kenny Dalglish, who managed Manchester United's 90s title rivals Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, and Newcastle United, suggested Ferguson could play "mind games" with rivals. In an interview with BBC Sounds, Dalglish recalled:

"Fergie was obviously trying to go into mind games, and I think a few games before the end of the season said that Blackburn 'need to do a Devon Loch' (Devon Loch referring to the 1956 Grand National when leader Devon Loch collapsed just before reaching the finish line)."

Poll on Sir Alex Ferguson's Presence

'I was probably affected'

While Ferguson's clever psychological manipulation of opponents' players and managers has been documented and discussed for several decades now, former Premier League referee, Poll's, admission that officials were "probably affected" by the presence of the former Manchester United manager is an interesting revelation.

Premier League clubs debated scrapping VAR earlier this summer, with the new refereeing technology receiving a mixed reaction since its 2019 inception. Poll's admission is a timely reminder that VAR helps to remove some of the natural fear factor of making decisions against the Premier League's most looming figures and clubs.

Poll, who refereed several high-profile fixtures across his career, including the finals of the 2000 FA Cup and 2009 UEFA Cup, admitted:

"When I travelled to Old Trafford, I was well aware of the ‘Fergie factor’. If I gave a ‘soft’ decision against them or did not add enough time on, then I knew he would let me know, in no uncertain times, that I had erred. "In the early days I must concede that probably affected me. The way I decided to cope with this was to raise my tolerance level where penalties were concerned."

The English-born referee officiated more games against Manchester United than any other Premier League club. Ferguson's team had an impressive 63.15% win percentage in games taken charge of by Poll, who believes other referees also felt the same pressure when officiating games involving the legendary Scottish manager. He claims:

"The difference at Old Trafford now is that referees arrive with the knowledge that Sir Alex Ferguson is no longer present."

Were Ferguson's intimidation tactics immoral, or just part of the game?

Many have debated whether Ferguson's intimidation tactics displayed improper sporting conduct, or if the ability to manipulate a referee's decision-making is a skill in itself. Fellow former referee, Mark Clatenburg, discussed the topic in his autobiography, 'Whistle Blower'. He wrote:

"It was a very deliberate ploy. It was about creating a siege mentality but also trying to influence future decisions by intimidating officials. His players would gang up on you in packs."

Clatenburg believes that Ferguson's infamous 'Fergie time' gestures, where the Scotsman would point at his watch, seemingly pleading to officials to add on an inflated amount of injury time, was more to psychologically unsettle opposition players. He continued:

"I always thought he was doing it more for the opposition players, if anything. Maybe he was trying to get the upper hand with them. But you’d never pay attention to that as a referee."

After all, psychology within elite-level football has a greater prevalence and focus than ever before. Departing manager, Jurgen Klopp, was often praised for his bizarre stare at opposition players warming up before a match, with several professionals mentioning it affected their mentality heading into a game.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Real Madrid assistant manager, Davide Ancelotti, suggested 'football's psychological evolution is growing pace' and proposed that in time, each elite level athlete will have their own personal psychologist to help them improve performances and gain a competitive advantage over opponents.

It seems apparent that the psychological tactics deployed by Ferguson in the 1990s and 2000s won't be disappearing any time soon.