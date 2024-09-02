Key Takeaways Premier League referees face constant scrutiny and debates over their decisions, impacting matches and games.

Mike Dean and Howard Webb feature are long careers at the top of the game.

Mark Clattenburg ranks highly after officiating the Euro 2016 and Champions League finals.

Premier League referees are the most vilified individuals in the English game. One dodgy decision often leads to weeks of debates regarding their ability to officiate at the top level. While rewarding, this job has its cons. The role of the referee is to control a match and ensure the game's laws are enforced while the two teams battle.

Their decisions, often made in split seconds, can have a massive impact, forever altering the course of a match or even a competition. Mark Clattenburg, Anthony Taylor, and Mike Dean spent several years trying to keep players in line while producing some memorable Premier League moments. With that in mind, here are the 10 best referees to officiate in what many consider the best league in the world.

Ranking Factors

International achievements (appearances in elite non-Premier League competitions)

(appearances in elite non-Premier League competitions) Career longevity (time spent refereeing English top-flight matches)

(time spent refereeing English top-flight matches) Legacy within football

Command of respect from players and managers

10 Mark Halsey

Premier League career span: 1999-2013

Mark Halsey was one of the most respected referees in the Premier League. His first appointment in the English top-flight was a clash between Wimbledon and Coventry City in August 1999.

Halsey was handed several important fixtures during his career, including Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 win over Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final. Unfortunately, his career was put on hold in 2009 when he was diagnosed with cancer. The Hertfordshire-born former referee returned to the pitch in 2010 before retiring in 2013.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard once said Halsey was a top referee and a man who remembered that crowds had come to see the players. He displayed passion and an understanding of letting the game flow but was ready to stamp his authority if tempers flared.

Mark Halsey's Refereeing Career Years Active 14 Premier League Matches Officiated 279 Major International Tournaments N/A Major Finals League Cup 2008

9 Mike Riley

Premier League career span: 1996-2009

Mike Riley spent 13 seasons officiating in the Premier League and also made a name for himself on the European stage. Before stepping down, he served as the general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) from 2009 to 2023. That role arguably has tainted fans’ opinions of Riley, who was one of the best referees English football has produced.

Riley refereed Arsenal’s famous 2-0 victory against Chelsea in the 2002 FA Cup final. He also oversaw Middlesbrough’s 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in the 2004 League Cup final. He's worked as the head of Irish FA refereeing and was also part of England’s refereeing team at Euro 2004.

He was ready to let players know if they had crossed the line, and his personality made him a controversial figure. Arsenal fans often blame him for their 49-game unbeaten run ending in a controversial 2-0 loss to Man United in October 2004.

Mike Riley’s Refereeing Career Years Active 13 Premier League Matches Officiated 285 Major International Tournaments UEFA Euro 2004 Major Finals FA Cup 2002, League Cup 2004, Championship Playoff 2005

8 Martin Atkinson

Premier League career span: 2005-2022

Martin Atkinson was one of the most successful referees in English football history. His reputation as one of the Premier League’s most reliable officials led to his appointment for Sevilla’s 3-2 win against Dnipro in the 2015 Europa League final. He wasn’t without controversy, demoted to a fourth official role after blowing full-time with Everton on the break in a 3-3 draw with Man United in 2010.

Atkinson claimed to have caught ‘the bug’ for refereeing aged 15 and fulfilled his dreams when taking charge of his first top-flight game in September 2004. He went on to referee 462 games, the second most in Premier League history, before retiring in May 2022.

He tended to give teams the benefit of the doubt, as displayed when he didn’t make a sending-off from August 2004 to October 2005. This style allowed him to referee showcases such as Man City’s 2011 FA Cup triumph over Stoke City and the Cityzens’ 3-1 victory against Sunderland in the 2014 League Cup final.

Martin Atkinson’s Refereeing Career Years Active 17 Premier League Matches Officiated 462 Major International Tournaments UEFA Euro 2012, UEFA Euro 2016 Major Finals Community Shield 2006, FA Cup 2011, League Cup 2014, Europa League 2015

7 Andre Marriner

Premier League career span: 2005-2023

Andre Marriner was one of those referees who ensured they didn’t stick out like a sore thumb. This style of officiating resulted in some iconic Premier League moments with him in charge of proceedings. He sometimes incurred the wrath of fans for questionable decisions, none more so than sending the wrong man, Kieran Gibbs instead of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, off in Chelsea’s 6-0 battering of Arsenal in Arsene Wenger’s 1000th game.

Marriner had the respect of players for the most part during his career. In 2013, he refereed one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history when Wigan Athletic beat Man City 1-0 at Wembley. That was the highest achievement of his long career, and he was also appointed as a FIFA referee from 2009 to 2017.

The Birmingham-born whistler’s longevity helped him become one of the highly admired officials in English football. He wasn’t afraid to rattle managers, with Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho airing their grievances about him three years ago. The Special One did highlight that he considered him one of the best referees in England before his tirade.

Andre Marriner’s Refereeing Career Years Active 18 Premier League Matches Officiated 390 Major International Tournaments N/A Major Finals Community Shield 2006, FA Cup 2011, League Cup 2014, Europa League 2015

6 Graham Poll

Premier League career span: 1993-2007

Image: Premier League Archive

Graham Poll was among the all-time greats in English refereeing history until his infamous 2006 FIFA World Cup error. He gave out three yellow cards to defender Josip Simunic, which marred a career to be proud of for one of the most outspoken referees in the modern game.

Poll’s strict demeanour made him an intimidating presence in games, and his strong personality helped him maintain control of games. There’s a reason why he was the only English official to be selected for the World Cup in Germany despite his ill-fated campaign, which led to his retirement.

The QPR supporter was one of the most high-profile referees in England appointed for showpieces in his homeland and in Europe. He took charge of the 2005 UEFA Cup final, which ended 3-1 to CSKA Moscow against Sporting CP and Chelsea’s FA Cup final win over Aston Villa in 2000.

Graham Poll’s Refereeing Career Years Active 14 Premier League Matches Officiated 330 Major International Tournaments UEFA Euro 2000, FIFA World Cup 2002 and 2006 Major Finals FA Charity Shield 1998, FA Cup 2000, League Cup 2002, UEFA Cup 2005

5 Anthony Taylor

Premier League career span: 2010 - present

Anthony Taylor might be most familiar with fans as he's one of the most celebrated English referees of the modern era. He learned all about dealing with volatile incidents and how to earn the respect of individuals from his time working as a prison officer. That didn’t appear to scare off Jose Mourinho after his controversial reaction to Taylor’s performance in Roma’s 2023 Europa League final loss.

Although Chelsea fans might argue otherwise, Taylor has become one of England’s most dependable officials. His down-to-earth yet take-no-prisoners approach to refereeing has led to his success in the game. UEFA is big on the Manchester-born whistler, having him officiate the Nations League and Europa League finals. He was praised for his calm yet quick response to Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

He’s been the man in the middle of several classic games in the modern era of English football. These include Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Spurs in the 2015 League Cup final and Arsenal’s 2-1 victories over the Blues in the 2017 and 2020 FA Cup finals.

Anthony Taylor’s Refereeing Career Years Active 14+ Premier League Matches Officiated 373+ Major International Tournaments UEFA Euro 2020, UEFA Nations League 2021, FIFA World Cup 2022, UEFA Euro 2024 Major Finals League Cup 2015, FA Community Shield 2015, FA Cup 2017 and 2020, Championship Playoff 2018, UEFA Super Cup 2020, Nations League 2021, FIFA Club World Cup 2022, UEFA Europa League 2023

4 Michael Oliver

Premier League career span: 2010 - present

Michael Oliver is the youngest-ever referee in Premier League history, but don’t let his youthful appearance fool you. He’s been embroiled in several feisty incidents in his career, including sending off a hot-headed Gianluigi Buffon in Juventus’ loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Oliver is renowned for his consistency. He's prepared to make contentious decisions and stick to his guns. Because of his calm yet stern character, he’s one of the most trustworthy referees, and players know he’s in charge. He’s officiated several high-profile matches, including Chelsea’s 1-0 win against Man United in the 2018 FA Cup final and Leicester City’s triumph over the west Londoners in the 2021 final.

Michael Oliver’s Refereeing Career Years Active 14+ Premier League Matches Officiated 377 Major International Tournaments FIFA World Cup 2022 Major Finals FA Community Shield 2014, League Cup 2016, FA Cup 2018 and 2021, UEFA Super Cup 2022

3 Mike Dean

Premier League career span: 2000-2022

Mike Dean stands as the longest-serving referee in Premier League history. He possessed a personality like no other, and he had a hand in creating some iconic moments in English football. He was a showman who entertained fans with his outlandish style of officiating but still maintained control and was one of the best in high-pressure situations. The height of his career came in 2008 when he officiated Portsmouth's FA Cup final win over Cardiff City.

Dean's popularity went hand in hand with the respect of players and coaches. However, some were irritated to see him appointed due to his tendency to be the center of attention, handing out a record 113 red cards. He turned to video assistant refereeing post-retirement while also entering the punditry world, where his contentious opinions have got under the skin of several past Premier League stars.

Mike Dean's Refereeing Career Years active 2000-2022 Premier League Matches Officiated 561 Major International Tournaments N/A Major Finals Community Shield 2004, FA Cup 2008, League Cup 2011

2 Howard Webb

Premier League career span: 2003-2014

Howard Webb is recognised as one of the greatest referees in history. He spent 10 years as a FIFA international referee and was selected for nine major tournaments, including two FIFA World Cups (2010 and 2014). The former police sergeant stands at 6ft1in, which helped him garner players' respect.

Webb’s honesty was one of his strongest assets, as he often acknowledged his mistakes. The first Premier League game he officiated was a 0-0 draw between Fulham and Wolves in 2003. He became the first referee in history to take charge of the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup finals in the same year (2010).

His lengthy spell in the English top flight inevitably led to testing times, and rival fans often accused him of supporting Man United. The FA once charged Sir Alex Ferguson for calling Webb ‘the best manager in the country’, high praise but a potential title race ploy. He retired from refereeing in August 2014 but took up a role as the technical director of the PGMOL.

Howard Webb’s Refereeing Career Years Active 11 Premier League Matches Officiated 296 Major International Tournaments UEFA Euro 2008 and 2012, FIFA World Cup 2010 and 2014 Major Finals Community Shield 2005, League Cup 2007, FA Cup 2009, UEFA Champions League 2010, FIFA World Cup 2010

1 Mark Clattenburg

Premier League career span: 2004-2017

Mark Clattenburg tops the all-time Premier League referees list after leaving a lasting legacy in English football. Hailing from County Durham, he showed an extensive knowledge of the game, which helped him become one of Europe’s most esteemed officials. His easygoing yet strong personality has made him perhaps the most prominent celebrity referee in the country, but this has come as a result of his hugely successful career.

Clattenburg debuted in the Premier League in August 2004 and quickly established himself as an internationally renowned official. The Newcastle United fan refereed Alan Shearer’s testimonial. He was handed finals such as Real Madrid’s 2016 UEFA Champions League final win and Portugal’s surprise victory over France in the UEFA European Championships final the same year.

Fans' respect for him was evident when he received a standing ovation in a game between Norwich and Southampton in 2012 after being cleared of alleged inappropriate language used towards former Chelsea man John Obi Mikel. He excelled at making tough decisions, and his understanding of the game resonated with fans. He won the Best Referee of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards in 2016.

Mark Clattenburg’s Refereeing Career Years Active 13 Premier League Matches Officiated 297 Major International Tournaments UEFA Euro 2008 and 2016, Olympic Games 2012 Major Finals League Cup 2012, Olympic Games 2012, Community Shield 2013, UEFA Super Cup 2014, FA Cup 2016, UEFA Champions League 2016, UEFA Euro 2016

