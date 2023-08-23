While the diet of a footballer is something that clubs and players have been taking seriously for quite some time, with athletes following a strict and balanced diet to get the best out of their careers and ensure their bodies are kept in the best possible shape, it seems the focus on what referees are eating is about to heat up, too.

According to the Daily Mail, the referees' bosses over at the Professional Games Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) body have made it an area of priority this season, sending a list of dietary demands and requirements for their officials to every club in the Premier League.

The list tells clubs what food they're allowed to serve the referees on match day, but also what food they need to keep away from. In the list, they've split their desired menu into two categories for both before and after a match, sharing what food they think is acceptable for each period, including both hot and cold options.

What food have the PGMOL requested be served to referees on a match day?

In order to ensure referees are looking after their own bodies, which actually makes sense when you consider they can run upwards of 12 kilometres a game sometimes, they've come up with a list of dos and don'ts for clubs when supplying them with food this season.

Some of the things they've specifically asked be on the menu include items such as Nakd breakfast bars, fruit like mango and kiwi and Go Ahead yoghurt breaks for before a match.

The list of food they've requested for after a game is a little more extensive, with plenty of hot and cold food being included, such as chicken, beef and fish due to the high protein they possess.

Stir-frys, curry, pasta dishes, sweet potato fries and flavoured or plain cakes are also on the menu.

The list is pretty extensive, but they have also included food they don't want to see served this season.

What food have the PGMOL requested not be served to referees this season?

While the referees likely know what food they should and shouldn't be eating, the PGMOL don't even want to risk giving them the choice of getting it wrong and have specifically asked for clubs to refrain from serving certain unhealthier options this season.

These include a good old sandwich, which has been deemed too unhealthy, while foods that contain high fibre and nuts are also all banned too.

The initiative has been spearheaded by former Premier League referee Howard Webb and ex-Manchester United doctor, Steve McNally.

Webb, who refereed in the top flight for over a decade between 2003 and 2014, has made the fitness and health of referees a priority since he took over as technical director for the PGMOL.

Former Red Devils doctor McNally left the club after years of service last season to take up a performance support director role within the officials' organization.

Since then, his work with a group of sports scientists, and it's through his work with them that they came up with this new menu with the aim to make sure that referees are consuming the right foods during a match day.